CCA Industries' (CAW) CEO Lance Funston on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CCA Industries Inc. (NYSEMKT:CAW)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 17, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Heit - CFO

Lance Funston - CEO

Doug Haas - President and COO

Analysts

Louis Geser - White Space Capital

Lenny Dunn - Mutual Trust Company

Operator

Good morning. My name is Denise and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I'd like to welcome everyone to the CCA Industry's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Steve Heit, Chief Financial Officer you may begin your conference.

Steve Heit

Thank you and good morning everyone. Before I begin I'm going to read our safe harbor statement. Statements that are today that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and certainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Thank you again everyone for joining us. I am here with Lance Funston, our Chief Executive Officer. I will begin with a review of our financials and then turn it over to Lance. Also with me is Doug Haas who is the President and Chief Operating Officer. So we issued our results yesterday with net income for the quarter of 377,683 and net income for nine months of 1,262,984. I'm going to go to the balance sheet first and then I'll be circling back to the income statement. On the balance sheet we showed a large increase in accounts receivable. The receivables increased by over 1.5 million as compared to November 30, 2016. The main drivers in the increase in receives was really the increase in gross sales in the preceding two months. July, August gross sales were a little over 3.8 million, whereas October, November gross sales were a little over 3.1 million.

In addition, we have a very large international customer that customer as of November 30 had receivables of almost $957,000. Those receivables as of August 31 had risen to $1,190,000. Those receivable are secured by a letter of credit and there therefore there's no credit risk with that. In addition, as you might have noted reviewing our balance sheet, our reserve for returns decreased markedly from 957,000 as of November 30, down to 135,000 as of August 31. And that for two reasons, one the largest segment of that was a special reserve that we had or returns from the health and wellness line.

Those returns have taken place about a year and a half, two years ago, but had not been deducted yet. Those are now all been deducted and so the reserve was eliminated for that. That was a special reserve of $729,000. And our actual returns rate has dropped markedly in November of 2016, our average return rate was 8.05% and August 31, it dropped down to 4.14% and that's due to everything that both Lance Funston our CEO and Doug Haas our President have been doing in eliminating non-performing SKUs and an effort to eliminate returns.

The other thing I wanted to note on the balance sheet that is important is we have a deferred tax asset as a current asset of $1,626,646. Under accounting rules and an update to GAAP standards that will take effect with the first quarter of next year that amount has to be now reported as part of the non-current deferred tax. So that is going to substantially change our current ratio as we're going to have the 1.6 million coming out of current assets and becoming a non-current asset.

Going down into liabilities, accounts payable, and accrued liabilities, decreased approximately $600,000. That decrease was mainly for the payment of legacy expenses, which we've discussed before. These were expenses that were incurred in the past. That decrease was mainly for the payment of legacy expenses which we've discussed before. These were expenses that were incurred in the past including restructuring and severance payments. And those expenses have now largely been paid. There is one final payment left of about $30,000 in the month of November and then we are really unclear from the past.

And as Lance Funston has noted in prior press releases and we have repeated in the 10-Q, the fact that we had such heavy legacy expenses was really a drain on the company's cash flow. Now that all those payments have been made, the company is going to be able to devote its cash flow to growing the topline of the company. Looking at the income statement, again I talked about returns having dropped significantly which was a boost to net sales. If we look at margins, our gross margin for the nine months ending August 31 was 61.5% versus 59.5% for the nine months ending August 31, 2016.

The increase in margin was really due to the decrease in returns. And there was also a decrease in cooperative advertising expense as well. Interest expense as you can see comparing period to period has been falling, we expect that now with all these legacy expenses having been paid and as the company is moving forward that our cash position will continue will improve with a decrease in the outstanding indebtedness on the line of credit. And therefore the interest expense should continue to fall.

Looking at inventory, our inventory had a decrease in the obsolescence reserve from 500,156 as of November 30, 2016 to 112,834 as of August 31, 2017. The reason for the decrease was we disposed of the older non-performing inventory and obsolescence and also we've had a reduction in, again by Doug Haas, of non-performing SKUs.

One thing I did want to point out was our income tax, put note, you will see that the income tax rate for the quarter was very high 48.44% as compared to 37.77% for the quarter in the prior year and on a year to date basis it's 41.14% versus 37.4% for the nine months ending August 3, 2016. The reason that the rate is so high is there are two reasons, one there was a under accrual of tax for the prior year.

We filed our tax returns during the third quarter when the tax returns are filed we then true everything up and in doing so, the under accrual gets booked as an expense. In addition we had as part of our deferred tax assets which you'll see in the deferred tax chart, you'll see charitable contributions which as of August 31, the gross amount was 403,263 carry forward, you'll see as of November 30 there was 584,558. The reason for the difference is that under the IRS code you can only carry forward contributions for five years after that you lose it.

We had some contributions that expired. That resulting in writing down the deferred tax asset, which again becomes an increase to income tax expense. Part of the reason why I think it's important to be looking at EBITDA as a measurement of the company's performance because if you took a look at the company on a nine month basis, its showing an increase from 948,000 to 1,262,000 and if you're looking at it for the quarter, you're showing a modest increase of net income from 321 to 377. However, the EBITDA for the quarter actually increased from 669,867 to 884,680 that was an increase of 32.1%.

And you can see that the biggest driver there was really the provision for income tax. Well that because of our carry-forward tax loss from prior years that is really a non-cash expenditure. And so EBITDA is more reflective of how the company is performing because income taxes at the moment due to the prior losses that are carried forward are not really germane or an indicator of how the company is doing. The only tax that the company actually pays on a cash basis is a small amount of federal alternative minimum tax and a small amount of minimum state income taxes.

So EBITDA is a much better measurement for the company. And the last thing I just want to talk about and then I'll turn it over to Lance Funston is looking at our cash flow. We had net cash provided by operating activities of 183,580 for the nine months which was less than what we had last year of 409,638. But if you look at our cash flow, you can see the biggest single driver there was the increase in accounts receivable that I discussed earlier of 1.5 and also of course the decrease in accounts payable of $624,000.

With that I'm going to turn everything over to our Chief Executive Officer, Lance Funston

Lance Funston

It's a tough act to follow. I just pinched myself and woke up because having never been in a public company domain I find the look forward message and all the other issues that the team has concerning to be something that I cannot actually translate into performance because I've been in a private rent were if I make money I know it, if I don't make money I don't. And certainly I never have to worry about what I say to my investors. But Steve is going to remind me if I say something I shouldn't say because that's why he's here and I appreciate it.

And the first conference call I spoke in some detail. As to the price we paid our various lines of business because as we were pulling down expenses and cleaning up the legacy expense as Steve mentioned we were light on access capital to develop new products. I came to this business from the media business before that though I was in the toy business. I manufactured toys. Any time we had a new product that we thought was exciting, we take it to the retailer and then put it on the shop.

In one product for example, the super surfer, I think maybe we've done five - I think maybe we've done 500,000 a year before. We reinvented the product, renamed, promoted it and the next year we did 8 million. And they put it on the shelf the minute they saw the promotion. In our case, in our [indiscernible] last call, this industry has some patterns or cut, what they call cut ins, so we are now developing new products that we hope the retailers will look at favorably and be able to cut them in first quarter next year. The reality is though, we are now suffering from a combination of new products that we're developing and Doug is bringing on line 12 new products here in the next three months. That is going to require a little more capital than the company has available even though as Steve pointed out we're in much better shape than were before. So my investment banking sources, my advisors are looking at my portfolio to see if they can squeeze out some cash to give Steve by virtue of exercising some warrants assume at the point that they know how much we're putting in. Then we will disclose that in appropriate 13-D.

But clearly I believe the company deserves an opportunity now to look at sort of topline growth the market might consider we're something. I find it amazing that we continue to take a look at acquisitions that would bit into our skincare or care divisions only to find out that unless you bid 3x net revenue, the seller says, you're embarrassing them. The last three operas we may have been in the 3x to 3.3x net income area now that would mean that in our case our market cap should be in the 60 million plus range, instead I think it's the low 20s.

That is a gap I don't understand, so I'm just going to keep plugging away and hopefully at some point, share my vision that the company is worth more than the market is saying. In terms of the core brand they do you want to observe year-over-year Plus+White took on the challenge of getting out of the toothpaste business because we just couldn't compete with Crest and Colgate profitable, one of the reasons our return will reach out, got out of the toothpaste business and we made up the loss of toothpaste revenue of 1.8 million with our new widening kit and in fact the brand was up year-over-year thus far 5%.

Bikini Zone was soft on our last report and continues to be soft, down 5.7% year over year. And I will say that [indiscernible] who have introduced five new products in that interim period have taken some valuable shelf space. We've now developed five new products and we're going to go after them. I'm hoping we can get seven eight space back too. One thing I am going to do since we tested digital media on our Bikini Zone which is clearly a millennial product.

This past year we've been active in testing it. We now know in this coming year increased the expenditures substantial, and I think that will help the brand. Sudden change to your skin care line really is down about one product that is very strong performing at 7.6% up year-over-year. Well we've got six new products we adding to that line that were introduced in the spring. And frankly if the retailer don't credit in, we'll be putting it on Amazon on the digital selling searchers at our old sites.

By the way I may have reported this last time I remind you. The company had no active Internet presence at all as of April this year. By the end of May all of our products went up with their own sites and that site is now generating about 10,000 a month in income.

[indiscernible] under a licensing agreement and it is the star in our portfolio up 16%. We also dropped hand cream and I think will make that even a stronger product. And overall I'd say our major concern if you take an overview is that we've got year here coming up '18 in which we're going to have to pay the price for entering the market late with new products. And my guess is, will be relatively flat and unless we find new distribution. I check my hand to Doug and to Steve because they've been searching for the shooter that are much stronger in food and internet, clearly we could never have improved our earnings as we have without streamlining our back office and Emerson Group has helped us do that.

For three year we've been working on it and now we're going to - I've informed Emerson that we were moving to base first quarter next year, which is a firm that has very strong ties in grocery and Internet. And my assumption is that that move will help us in those sectors. That distribution was, at one point, a $4 million net sale number. Whether we can accomplish restoring all of that next year, I doubt it, but certainly make some progress.

While reviewing the strategic options the company has going forward, because I'm still continuing to ask the question daily, why we have this enormous gap between what the market perceives the stock for us and what I think is for us. And certainly, I'm not going to persuade anybody to accept my view that doesn't make your own judgment, you'll have to make it, but this seems at an empirical level that we are just not doing everything we need to do.

And to strategic I guess suggestions, one is, really, we're not selling on our prices, because I own all the A shares which by law permit me to make the decision. Plus, as I've always been I'd say relatively successful in my business career, I don't know why that penalizes and I look at stocks by Comcast, Brian Roberts as 100% of the voting shares there, then seeing the impact thereby, but there, if we're not paying a dividend.

Well, frankly, an organization that has a lot of cash and pays a dividend, in my judgment, is not doing a very good job because they're out looking for ways to get a higher return on that capital. In this case, we don't have the surplus capital yet and so to pay dividend would be foolish. In terms of legacy for instance, I can see how that would be a daunting task, but we now see I think you've done it.

Steve Heit

One payment left of 30,000.

Lance Funston

And that by the way was not nickels and dimes, 2 million or 3 million when we started. So, the company has cleared those legacy expenses.

In terms of investor relations, perhaps this call and of course Epic Financial is providing some help here too, to let more investors know that we're here and that could be something that will make a difference and I'm hopeful that you guys have some questions, because if we do, that would be at least you're thinking about us.

So I'll turn the tables back to you guys, you might have your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Louis Geser with White Space Capital. Your line is open.

Louis Geser

First of all, I just want to thank everyone at the company for all the hard work they're doing. It's clear that you've been pushing ahead with a focused plan and I appreciate it. I've got two questions. The first is, you mentioned the accounting reclassification of the deferred tax asset. To the extent that this credit line needs to be accessed, will that accounting reclassification require a waiver from your current syndicated creditors. That's the first question.

The second one relates to the companies and I appreciate if you could walk us through the logic of suppressing certain sales of one of the skin care products, I believe it's Solar Sense and Nutra Nail, nail care and what you've mentioned you plan on re-launching later. Can you walk us through the logic of depression and then a re-launch? Thank you.

Steve Heit

Sure. This is Steve Heit. I'll answer the first question. Our credit line facility does not require us to maintain a current ratio, in fact, the only ratio we have to maintain is a fixed charge ratio of one to one and the company has been running better than five to one on our fixed charge ratio. So, the reclassification of deferred tax will have absolutely no effect on the credit line whatsoever. And our vendor is well aware of that change in any event, so they know that it's coming. But it's frankly just an accounting change that has no effect on the business itself.

Lance Funston

I always worry about a guy that asks a question that I don't even understand the first word of, but I'll touch on it. The Solar Sense, sunscreen product, I think is a great trademark and every time I look at the product through, let's say, July, I'd see great month over month profitability, but then when I looked at it again in September, and this relates to that return issue that Steve was talking about earlier, I can't imagine the product here, we've sold anything, but we took a breather.

Now, we've developed six new core products, we're actually very successful product at health and wellness launch and I guess at this moment, we're only waiting to get the trademark owner to sign their new trademark agreement before launching those new SKUs, with the back end, hard to replace those six SKUs.

And that's probably, my guess is, Nutra Nail, which could have - and of course, it's down 2 million or 3 million could come back, because the core SKUs have good formulas or good solid parts and they will perform well. Again, [indiscernible]. I hope that answers your question. You picked up two - that we had to be sacrificial lambs in order to get profitability back.

Louis Geser

Got it. And thank you. And I appreciate the call and keep plugging away and eventually the stock price will take care of itself.

Lance Funston

We're hoping.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Lenny Dunn with Mutual Trust Company. Your line is open.

Lenny Dunn

Good morning. Had a couple of questions, but the first one relates to the Emerson paying you two weeks after the close of the quarter that $180 and that would have affected earnings I think. So they have to understand you're a public company and the money should be paid within the quarter. What do you attribute that late payment to and obviously, you're not going to be using them next year, but I'm just curious -

Steve Heit

I think you have a misunderstanding of how that works. Number one, it has no effect on our income statement. We book everything as incurred. In terms of the cash, the quarter ends on August 31. Emerson then closes out as they do every month, a month and they remit the final balance of monies that they've collected in owe for the preceding week within days after the end of the month, but that is in September.

So the cash receipt is booked in the month of September, but we know what the amount of the cash receipt is going to be and that is booked on our financial statement under the line - on the balance sheet, under prepaid expenses and sundry receivables, so that it's - it's properly recorded in the month of August, but the actual cash receipt doesn't occur until a couple of days later. And there's no other way around that, because the month ends on August 31 and they're not going, they got to account for month end right up until the close of business on the 31.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. And the next thing just refers to the fact that stockholders equity keeps increasing. Now, with the accounting adjustment you're making, that should decrease at some, but will there be an effect on the depreciation and amortization, so that you actually show better numbers then or once you take -

Steve Heit

I'm not sure what you're referring to. The only accounting change I referenced was the reclassification of deferred tax and all that is a shift on the balance sheet on the asset from shifting that 1.646 million. That number, if we were in, if that was the number in the first quarter of next year, that would be shown together with the non-current deferred income tax that has absolutely - so that is just a shift from current asset to non-current asset, it has no effect on anything else on the balance sheet, no effect on liabilities, no effect on shareholders' equity, no effect on expenses.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. So, obviously, the number would be slightly less, because you are earning money though to go through the deferred tax is going to take number of years. So it's not going to change dramatically, but it should lower it. Okay. Then the last question is, I'm happy to hear that Lance is going to exercise some options, but love to see the rest of the board step up to the plate, I'd like to see more ownership in the board, has there been a general agreement that that's going to happen going forward?

Lance Funston

With the proposition to the board at the last meeting, it suggested that it would be appropriate and I believe that I'm going to get some, I believe we'll see some effort on our part to fulfill our objective and I think it's a good point, Lenny. You got to have some skin in the game and the - actually, it's just a matter - I think it's a matter of timing. So we have to - isn't there a window -

Steve Heit

Right now, for various reasons, no one can buy or sell any stock. We're in a block-out period. So -

Lance Funston

[indiscernible]

Steve Heit

No. That's separate. It doesn't affect your exercise or warrants. But talking about what individual directors as individuals are going to do or not do, I don't think is something that we should be discussing.

Lenny Dunn

Well, I mean, as far as exercise of warrants, they could do it today if they wanted, because there's no restriction on them exercising warrants, only, I'm making open market purchases.

Lance Funston

I agree.

Lenny Dunn

The open market purchases normally, I think you have either 24 or 48 hours after this type of call, where they could do it, but if you're working on some kind of deal, maybe restricted for those reasons, is that what you're referring to that there is something potential -

Steve Heit

I wasn't referring to anything. I was just saying that right now, at this moment, we're not doing anything.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. Well, then I understand it would be restricted normally, because you have to, I don't know, if it's 24 or 48 hours, but from an earnings release, but the last call, you did say that you were looking seriously at some acquisitions of product. Do we still have things in the works then?

Lance Funston

We have a promise and answer this week on one offer. On the offer I referred to in the last call, the seller essentially shook hands over the phone and then renamed in. So changing the deal and I just walked away. And again, it's one of those 3x deals, you just kind of wonder of why these assets are so valuable, but in any event, we do have some discussions going on, all the time. I believe this is one of those [indiscernible] you name the number, and really we have the infrastructure to make any number of assets without having staff. And that's an ideal model, but the market is a little over heated.

Steve Heit

And to the point, when we have something to say about that, we will certainly inform the shareholders and the public with an SEC filing and a press release. So right now, we have no information and nothing to - no news to give out.

Lenny Dunn

Well, I understand. You can't say we might do this, you have to actually have done it in order to announce it, but I was hoping that we'd have something by now, but maybe soon, but - and as far as the - yeah. Are the option exercises announceable events or other than, they would have to file -

Steve Heit

Option exercises are always announceable events that requires a filing of a Form 4 with the SEC and those are also posted on our website.

Lenny Dunn

So that would be, do you anticipate if somebody does it, that you would announce it within 24 hours or it will take 3 or 4 days?

Steve Heit

It usually takes - usually within a couple of days.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. And then the last thing is, I would encourage you guys to put out news if it's news a little more often, because stock just fall of the fleet, between news releases and to wait three or four months for the next one is a long time. Okay. And also you said something about an IR firm, are they introducing you then to shareholders or is this a very preliminary thing?

Steve Heit

Well, it's preliminary. We have an IR firm, Epic Financial. They have helped us for example with introducing us to a firm that completely redid our Investor websites. So I would certainly encourage anyone listening on this call or any of our other investors to take a look at the website. It's a substantial improvement over what we had and you can find that website at www.ccainvestor.com. And we are in discussions with them about how they can assist us.

Lance Funston

Lenny, I asked Steve before we started this call, if in fact I could announce my intention to exercise warrants and he indicated to tell my investor advisors, identify the specific amount of liquidity they're going to feel out, it's not an announceable event. So bear with us, they'll probably get their information completed in the next couple of weeks. I have a pretty complex portfolio with a lot of oil and gas pipeline interests and have eroded basis for tax purposes that we need to dance around and make sure I can follow the liquidity out without having to pay a lot of tax.

Lenny Dunn

That I understand, and hopefully, we can see the, the other directors will likely want to wait for you or just kind of think that each person does on their own?

Lance Funston

I don't think we can predict that on this call. I would sure hope that that would be a sentiment that we shared by the directors. I mentioned that Bill Mills, former CEO, Chairman PNC Bank just joined the board at the last meeting two weeks ago. So, we might give him a day or two to get, find that with the rest of the mangers, before we exercise his warrants, but and certainly start our end, his partner Phil Cooley having expressed their commitment in a company as they own our 750,000 shares. And Steve is on the board. He has made substantial investments on retirement in the company and obviously I am, so that really leaves us with only one board member that really had been on the board long enough [indiscernible].

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I'd turn the call back over to the presenters.

Steve Heit

This is Steve Heit and I just want to thank everyone for joining us today. Lance, I don't know if you have any final comments.

Lance Funston

And you can share on our site, our investors site, you have an ability to ask questions or comments or suggestions. So don't feel any away from this call.

Steve Heit

That's right. You can always submit questions. There's an e-mail address listed on the website to contact us and if also on that website, you will find all of our filings, all of our press releases that we have issued. And any new news will of course be posted there. So again, thank you everyone for joining us and we look forward to talking to you again at - after the year-end results are published.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.