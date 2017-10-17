Enphase Energy As A Turnaround Investment: What To Watch For

A credible plan for revenue growth should also be watched for as such growth is an essential for Enphase to achieve profitability and for turnaround investors to realize gains.

An estimate for net cash to be reported in early November suggests no immediate cash crunch, and, if promises of sustainable cash flow are realized, a turnaround is possible.

A number of articles have been published on Seeking Alpha, including two of my own (1, 2), which make the case that Enphase Energy (ENPH) has the technology and vision to impact the future world of distributed generation and storage of renewable energy. Enphase has developed the technology for smart, reliable solar power interfaced intelligently to a smart grid. You need not take my word for the merits of Enphase technology, however. Silicon Valley heavyweights T.J. Rodgers, former CEO of Cypress Semiconductor, and John Doerr, a prominent venture capitalist, early this year invested $10M of their own cash into Enphase. In addition, two leading solar panel manufacturers, LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) and Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS), have separately endorsed Enphase technology by entering joint marketing agreements for AC Modules -- i.e., Enphase microinverters integrated into solar panels.

The focus of this article is not on technology, however. Obviously, technology alone will not make a company successful; just checking the market price of Enphase stock shows this to be true. Enphase shares peaked at $17.39 in September 2014, after its IPO in 2012 at $3.76. Since the peak, shares have dropped as low as $0.65 before a recent upswing to $1.40 or so.

Obviously, the merits of Enphase technology have not resulted in gains for ENPH stockholders, despite the strong growth in the worldwide solar industry. Clearly, ENPH shares are priced as they are because investors believe that there is a significant chance the company may go bankrupt. Even management this year included in the risk factor section of the annual report language regarding the risk that the company may not "be able to continue as a going concern," language that I gather is required to protect investors when company survival is at risk.

Because of the risk for stockholders, or the market's perception of risk, it is important to focus on the cash position of the company. Companies go bankrupt when they run out of cash to support their business, not necessarily when their profit line is in the red. One can point to a number of well-known technology companies that have prospered after a long period of unprofitability while investing in their technology and growing revenues; but in every case the company has had the cash to continue.

As a stockholder in Enphase since 2014, it is my intent to determine how strong a case can be made for the company as a turnaround investment. As a microcap, Enphase does not attract a great deal of attention from Wall Street analysts, and thus detailed numerical estimates of future results are limited. Similarly, Enphase articles on Seeking Alpha, both bullish and bearish, have not included much in the way of quantitative estimates either. Because the market perceives that there is a near-term risk of bankruptcy, in this article I will do my best to estimate net cash for 3Q2017, as will be reported in early November. The 10-Q reports sent by Enphase to the SEC include a page entitled "Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" which have 22-25 lines of numbers above the important line: "Cash and cash equivalents-End of period."

I have prepared a spreadsheet incorporating the numbers for each line from Enphase reports for each quarter starting with 2Q2015. Table 1 below shows the statements for 1Q and 2Q 2017 and my estimate for 3Q. To make an intelligent estimate for the cash at the end of 3Q2017, I needed to estimate each line based on projections from last quarter's conference call and on company history for each line item. Having done so, I will share a discussion of important line items and the bottom line estimate for net cash. This webpage is a helpful explanation of cash flow statements.

Table 1. Year to Date Enphase Cash Flow Statements for 2017

(Includes estimates by author for ending date Sept. 30, 2017)

Year to date ending 3/31/17 6/30/17 9/30/17E ($Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (23,305) (35,398) (46,100) Adjustments to net loss Depreciation and amortization 2,328 4,583 6874.5 Provision for doubtful accounts 142 707 1,272 Asset impairment charges 1,920 1,765 1,610 Amortization of debt issuance costs 945 1,063 1,181 Stock-based compensation 1,929 3,550 5,171 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,975 3,910 (1,000) Inventory (1,848) 11,121 10,000 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,114) (5,338) (7,562) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (17,458) (13,908) (10,358) Warranty obligations 580 -- -- Deferred revenues 1,395 3,620 5,845 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 24,511 (24,325) (33,067) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,466) (3,515) (3,600) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from public offering, net 26,522 26,425 26,425 Borrowings under revolving credit facility -- -- -- Payments toward revolving credit facility (10,100) (10,100) (10,100) Proceeds from term loan 24,162 24,240 24,240 Repayments of term loans -- -- -- Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock 2 170 200 Net cash provided by financing activities 40,586 40,735 40,765 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (418) 294 300 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,191 13,189 4,399 Cash and cash equivalents-Beginning of period 17,764 17,764 17,764 Cash and cash equivalents-End of period 29,955 30,953 22,163

The important first line on the cash flow statement is the net income or loss cumulative for the year to date. In their outlook given in the report for 2Q, Enphase provided three projections for 3Q: revenue, gross margin, and operating expenses. I use the center of the range for these three forward-looking estimates -- i.e., $76M, 19.5%, and $23.5M, respectively. To get an idea of the probable accuracy of these numbers, I compared the estimates and the actual numbers for the last 8 quarters. With two notable exceptions -- 1Q16 and 1Q17 -- the estimates differed from the actuals by a low single-digit percentage. In our favor also is the fact that the last two 3Q forecasts have been the most accurate.

The next step in the cash flow estimate is to convert the revenue, gross margin and operating expense estimate to operating profit or loss. Simple arithmetic shows a gross profit of $14.82M, using the gross margin and revenue projections, which translates to a -$8.68M operating loss after subtracting the projected operating expense. For the first two quarters, interest, other income and provisions for tax have been about $2M per quarter, bringing our estimate for 3Q17 net loss to -$10.7M, which when added to the net loss for 1-2Q17 of -$35.4M, gives the first line entry, -$46.1M, to our cash flow estimate in Table 1.

Since the cash flow statement is cumulative for the three quarters, a reasonable entry for most of the entries in the table is to extrapolate the increment from 1Q to 2Q into 3Q. For example, the prepaid expenses and other assets line item for 1Q was -$3.114M and -$5.338M for 1-2Q, so I'll use -$7.562M for 1-3Q. Two entries are more difficult and carry a lot of weight in the estimate-accounts receivable and inventory. Starting with the latter, the large positive number of $11.121M in the cash flow statement at the end of 2Q implies a large decrease in inventory, larger still considering the -$1.848M increase in inventory at end of 1Q. Meanwhile, the credit for a decrease in accounts receivable was dwindling from $11.975M at the end of 1Q to $3.91M at the end of 2Q.

Figuring out an estimate for these two key line items requires some speculation regarding what has been happening. I'll hazard a guess in two parts. First of all, we know the California winter rains had a large effect on solar business in general, and Enphase in particular. As a result, both accounts receivable and inventory increased, the former in 4Q16 and the latter in 1Q17. Come spring, work resumed and installers paid up in 1Q17, dropping accounts receivable for a large net positive for cash flow. Inventories dropped a quarter later, as installers ordered equipment to ramp up their operations in better weather.

Second, Enphase has two partners for marketing AC panels, as mentioned above. I speculate that late in 2Q, it began shipping microinverters directly from their contract manufacturer to their AC panel partners. This change in their business will keep inventory low, but may raise account receivables. In fact, I am suggesting this change as one of the three key items for investors to understand about Enphase going forward if it is to be considered for a turnaround play. A question I hope analysts will ask next earnings call: what are the payment terms Enphase has negotiated with their contract manufacturer and their AC panel partners? It is important to know if Enphase will get at least partial payment from their partners before they need to make full payment to the contract manufacturer. I certainly expect that the business consultant that Rodgers and Doerr brought on board addressed this very issue. Optimistically, it could take Enphase further into being a fabless asset-light company, improving its cash flow and potential profitability.

Getting back to the cash flow estimate for 3Q, because of the developing business for AC panels, I will hypothesize a sizable impact to the negative for accounts receivable, flipping it from the credit at end of 2Q to a debit of -$1M at the end of 3Q. On the other hand, I will speculate that inventory build will be minimal and leave the credit at $10M for 1-3Q. This allows a conservative estimate for cash at the end of 3Q of $22M. While it does suggest a cash drawdown of about $9M from the $31M reported at 2Q, it does not indicate an immediate cash crunch; and, if I'm wrong about the direction of accounts receivable, the cash at end of 3Q will look better than I've estimated. Obviously, the actual cash results and the projections for cash for 4Q constitute the second key item for our evaluation of Enphase as a turnaround play.

Finally, the third key item to consider is whether Enphase can grow revenues. Note that Table 2 below does not show a great story of growing revenues over the last eight quarters. At end of 2015, Enphase management cut prices significantly because of competitive pressure. Gross margins were cut from 30-33% to 18-20% with the expectation that they would maintain market share while investing in cost reductions to rebuild gross margin. As an indicator of product volumes independent of pricing, I've included in Table 2 the figures for MW AC of microinverters shipped that Enphase reports every quarter. It is apparent that volumes did not immediately respond to the price cuts. Revenues and MW AC were both lower over the three quarters following the price reductions.

By 3Q2016, MW AC had almost fully recovered, but revenues were still well below their peak. This year, 1Q was severely depressed by the rains in California, while 2Q showed a nice increase in MW AC, though price cuts were still holding down revenues. To consider Enphase as a strong turnaround candidate, investors need to see growing revenues and the prospect for revenue growth to continue for quarters to come. Only then will there be a credible path to profitability, removing the cloud of possible bankruptcy. In addition to the development of AC panels as a growth area, as alluded to above, another hopeful signal for future growth for Enphase is the recent announcement of an agreement to market Enphase with the leading solar installer in India. Electrification of India is a huge opportunity for solar, and the ease of installation using AC panels should play well there.

Table 2. Enphase Key Metrics by Quarter

(Includes estimates for 3Q'17)

Metric 3Q '15 4Q '15 1Q '16 2Q '16 3Q '16 4Q '16 1Q '17 2Q '17 E3Q '17 Quarterly Revenue ($millions) 102.9 65.6 64.1 79.2 88.7 90.6 54.8 74.7 76.0 Microinverters Shipped (MW AC) 219 129 143 186 204 194 138 224 N.A. $Profit/(Loss) per share .01 (.35) (.41) (.36) (.40) (.21) (.30) (.14) (.13) Cash at end of period ($millions) 22.5 28.5 13.0 8.2 24.1 17.8 30.0 31.0 22.0

In summary, here are the three key factors which I will be watching to see positive indications in the early November report and beyond:

How big of an impact on Enphase's business will the transition to AC Panels have? Will it permanently reduce inventory and marketing expenses as their partners service small and medium size installers instead of Enphase? When will Enphase get paid for their microinverters: When they ship to panel partners or when panel partners get paid by installers? Or will it be some workable compromise between these two? What is the cash position of Enphase at the end of 3Q, and what are the prospects for cash next quarter and next year? Does the new management of Enphase have a credible plan to grow revenues, and how soon will investors see this begin to happen?

I remain enthusiastic about Enphase technology because I have personal experience with it, and I believe in the vision for solar that the company is pursuing. I have not sold a single share of stock and actually have added considerably to my position during the last eight quarters. Of course, everyone's risk tolerance is different. In a potential turnaround situation, some may want to buy in early for greater upside potential. As a measure of the upside, I offer a comparison to the current price/sale ratio for Enphase's direct competitor SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), which is 2.53, based on its current stock price vs. its most recently reported trailing 12 months of revenue.

Using the same ratio for Enphase, taking into account the shares outstanding for both companies, the Enphase share price would be $9.24, more than six times its price as of this writing. Of course, SolarEdge is profitable and Enphase is not, and many investors may conclude that Enphase is not yet ready to be considered as a turnaround investment. It does, however, indicate the potential gain that could result if the factors I've tried to elucidate in this article get resolved and a turnaround does in fact ensue.

