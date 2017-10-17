Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Buy The Dip Ahead Of Symjepi Partnership And Launch

First Product Approval

One June 15th 2017, Adamis (ADMP) received FDA approval for Symjepi, an epinephrine Pre-Filled Syringe (PFS) offered as a low cost alternative to Mylan’s (MYL) EpiPen. The company stated they were exploring commercialization options and negotiating with potential partners for an anticipated launch in the second half of the year. News of approval initially sent the stock higher, but investors selling on the news and funds suspected of shorting against their in-the-money warrants caused the stock to retreat to post-approval lows in late July. As the selling abated, the stock recovered slowly and based in the mid to low 5s until last week when sellers stepped in again to bring the stock back under 5. I believe this recent dip presents an excellent buying opportunity ahead of the anticipated partnership news and Symjepi launch in the current quarter.

The Waiting is the Hardest Part

Investors’ patience seems to be wearing thin as four months have passed since approval without any follow-up press release providing an update on partnership and commercialization developments. My discussions with Investor Relations gives me confidence that management is working on obtaining the best deal possible for the company and its shareholders. They have indicated that more companies than they had expected came forward after approval showing interest in a partnership. As a result, negotiations have required due diligence and have taken longer than investors had expected. By deciding to wait until after approval to negotiate with potential partners, Adamis has more leverage and is in a better bargaining position. With approval in hand, it is hard to argue against that decision now. Recall that they had managed to negotiate a deal with Allergan totaling $32.5M in milestone payments and double digit royalties in May 2016 before Symjepi’s June 2016 PDUFA. Allergan backed out of the deal after a CRL was issued. One would expect a new partnership deal to be at least as good as that one since the product is already approved and the epinephrine market has tremendous demand for a low-cost alternative to Mylan’s EpiPen.

Mylan’s Woes Continue

In addition to increased competition from Adrenaclick (and to a lesser extent Auvi-Q due to its high price and convoluted insurance model), Mylan’s woes continue. In September 2017 the FDA sent a warning letter to EpiPen’s manufacturer for not having followed up on reports of malfunctioning devices, citing hundreds of complaints from 2014 through 2017 regarding EpiPen’s failing to work properly and allegations of unspecified number of deaths following allergic reactions. Quoting from the letter, "If your auto-injectors do not operate as expected and deliver the intended amount of epinephrine drug when deployed in emergencies, patients can die or suffer serious illness". Raising concerns, the FDA letter concluded, "You failed to thoroughly investigate multiple serious component and product failures for your EpiPen products, including failures associated with patient deaths and severe illness."

This news is in addition to previous recalls of the device in the US and overseas. The anti-EpiPen sentiment has consumers in this $1.2B market clamoring for alternatives. Adrenaclick’s recent success is proof that Mylan’s EpiPen monopoly is more vulnerable than ever and alternative products can succeed in this large and growing market. Adamis’ Symjepi aims to be a competitive, low-cost alternative in not only the consumer space, but in the non-retail space as well. In studies conducted by a third-party test company, the Symjepi pre-filled syringe was shown to be easier to use, smaller in size, easier to carry, and preferred over Mylan’s EpiPen.

Fig. 1 - Adamis Symjepi PFS vs. Mylan EpiPen

PFS Provides Opportunity

The Pre-Filled Syringe used for Symjepi is now an FDA-approved drug delivery platform that opens the door to new injectable drug candidates and additional partnership opportunities. Adamis could choose to pursue new products on their own, ala Symjepi, or license the syringe to partners who develop new or existing injectable drug products. If the device is received favorably by Symjepi users, the PFS device could gain favorable attention and be a significant, recurring source of revenue for the company. With the usability and volume control issues recently cited by the FDA and others regarding the safety of auto-injectors, Adamis’ less complicated, easier to use and carry, self-administered PFS design could become the syringe of choice for many drug applications.

An article by Newsmax Health cites a University of Texas study that showed over half of EpiPen users made 3 or more mistakes when using the auto-injector device. More troubling, the study found that 86 out of 102 patients used the device improperly, leading to mistakes. This study was similar to the stringent human factors study Adamis was required to run as a result of the CRL letter the FDA issued last year. We know Adamis’ Symjepi PFS passed that stringent study since it was required for approval. It makes one wonder if EpiPen’s auto-injector could pass similar human factors testing today. Based on the high error rate experienced and documented by EpiPen users, it would seem highly unlikely.

And the Rest

With the exercise of warrants this past summer, cash position is the strongest the company has ever had with $25M. Assuming upfront payment of $10-20M (likely more, IMO) in a Symjepi partnership deal and the company is well funded to further their strong inhaler pipeline and any additional PFS applications they choose to pursue, not to mention the upcoming submission for Symjepi Jr. Their US Compounding pharmacy has seen strong quarterly growth and is no longer a drain on cash. USC is expected to be profitable in 4Q17. Analysts have taken notice with new reports issued by Raymond James and B. Riley, along with Maxim who recently updated their price target to $13/sh. The average price target for the three analysts is $10/sh.

Fig. 2 - Adamis Inhaler Pipeline

Risks

Competition is expected to grow in the epinephrine space, but the market remains favorable for multiple players, especially for a low-cost alternative like Symjepi. It’s important to note that entry in this market is not easy. Adamis went through two CRLs before approval. Teva has spent years developing an AB generic to EpiPen and they are still addressing issues raised in a CRL they received over a year ago. Mylan’s EpiPen woes have some wondering if it would have trouble gaining approval with the current testing and volume control requirements. There is a perceived risk that Adamis may not be able to land a partner, but the company has clearly stated that is not their intent and are seeking a partnership to help commercialize and market Symjepi. Knowing they landed Allergan as a partner before the second CRL and interest is much greater now that Symjepi is approved, going it alone would make no sense, especially without an appropriate salesforce and marketing team. I don’t even consider it to be an option.

Conclusion

Adamis has an approved product, Symjepi, that targets a $1.2B market waiting for a cheaper, easier to use alternative to Mylan’s EpiPen. With an approved product, great risk has been removed and the company moves from speculative play to a growth story in the making. They continue to work on landing a strategic partnership to commercialize and market Symjepi by year end. The company has a robust pipeline of inhaler products that are Phase III ready with trials starting in 2018. Their pre-filled syringe design used for Symjepi provides a validated drug delivery platform and significant opportunity to displace auto-injectors and other syringe devices used for other injectable drugs. The company is well funded and a partnership deal should greatly enhance their cash position, allowing them to speed up development of their inhaler products. The recent pullback under $5/sh provides an excellent buying opportunity ahead of partnership news and Symjepi launch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.