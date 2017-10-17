Apache Corp.: Better Than It Sounds

I find APA attractive at or below $40 with a yearly dividend of 2.40%.

On October 9, 2017, the company released a new presentation with a complete update on Alpine High.

Courtesy: Houston Chronicle. Apache Corporation is an independent energy company that explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has interests in six countries, divided into seven operating regions.

Investment Thesis:

Apache Corporation (APA) is the first independent oil & gas that I will present in my general study. Apache Corporation is an American petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache disappointed investors with weak second-quarter results and disappointing oil & gas production. However, the company has a strong balance sheet and production is expected to increase significantly, notably with the exciting project called Alpine High, where the company already drilled 70 wells.

The Alpine High is truly unique. It contains an unprecedented vertical hydrocarbon column of 4,000 to 5,000-plus feet with five discrete hydrocarbon bearing formations – the Woodford, Barnett, Penn, Wolfcamp and Bone Springs – each with multiple target zones... The wet gas play represents the largest portion of Alpine High and the majority of our current completions. The significant potential of the wet gas play is the underpinning for our investment in infrastructure buildout.

However, the company presents a good balance sheet and some real potential for growth.

Part II - General Study about Twelve most traded independent oil & gas companies.

Apache Corp. is part of a general study of twelve solid independent oil & gas companies listed below:

Apache Corporation

Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

ConocoPhillips (COP)

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Cabot Oil (COG)

Noble Energy (NBL)

Hess Energy (HES)

Murphy Oil (MUR)

Marathon Oil (MPC)

Devon Energy (DVN)

EOG Resources (EOG)

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

After studying each of them in detail, I will compare them in a final article.

Note: The part I was about seven Integrated oil & gas companies called oil majors -- Please read my articles about seven oil majors: click here.

Case 1: Apache Corporation - Stock Analysis.

APA is forming a descending channel pattern. Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish. In that, a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends. However, it is very important to trade/invest in APA in correlation with oil prices.

APA data by YCharts

Financial Table

Apache 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1,63 2,25 1,53 1,48 1,08 1,38 1,44 1,45 1,88 1,38 Net Income in $ Billion −4,65 −0,86 −4,14 −4,02 −0,37 −0,24 −0,61 −0,18 0,21 0,57 EBITDA $ Billion 0,85 0,73 −3,38 −4,42 0,40 −0,49 −0,15 0,61 1,22 0,68 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11,3% 41,3% EPS diluted in $/share −12,34 −2,28 −10,95 −10,62 −0,98 −0,65 −1,60 −0,49 0,56 1,50 Cash from operations in $ Million 650 1 132 711 174 239 744 651 796 455 751 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1781 1224 924 879 565 478 440 466 513 711 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −1131 −92 −213 −705 −326 266 211 330 −58 40 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 229 2950 1655 1467 1004 1201 1230 1377 1521 1667 Long term Debt in $ Billion 12,27 9,68 8,78 8,72 8,72 8,72 8,72 8,54 8,48 8,48 Dividend per share in $ 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 378 378 378 378 379 379 380 379 383 383 Oil Production K Boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in Kboep/d 601,2 563,8 542,2 493,1 531,5 535,5 520,1 490,4 481,1 460,3 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 47,87 58,09 46,34 39,79 31,52 43,14 44,35 47,39 51,20 46,89 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2,93 2,73 2,89 2,65 2,15 2,04 2,59 2,85 2,74 2,60

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Oil Production.

Analysis

Last conference call transcript. Click here.

Presentation 2Q17. Please click here.

On August 3, 2017, Apache Corporation released its second-quarter earnings results. The company reported a turnaround to profit in the 2Q'17 as flat revenues were more than offset by lower expenses.

However, adjusted loss was larger than analysts' estimates and revenues missed their estimates. These results reflect the impact of lower exploration activities in Canada and the North Sea.

APA has $6.81 billion in Net debt, which is reasonable.

Total dividend payment represents $383 million for the year and free cash flow (1-year trailing) is $523 million. However, FCF has been greatly reduced the past two quarters and even turned negative.

Apache adjusted its production projection for Q4 2018, reducing it from a high estimate of 537K Boep/d to a high of just 487K Boep/day.

CEO, John J. Christmann said in the conference call:

Apache is executing well on all fronts. Production is now growing in the U.S., as our Permian teams deliver strong drilling results in the Delaware and Midland Basins. In Egypt and the North Sea, we are bringing on several key wells which will provide production momentum in the second half of 2017. Across the company, we are successfully managing cost pressures and working diligently to manage LOE and G&A. In terms of our long-term growth and return expectations, we are making excellent progress incorporating or merging Alpine High outlook into our multi-year plan.

Apache production in the Permian was 146 k Boep/d in 2Q'17 in two locations:

Delaware Basin (Alpine High and Mentone field). Alpine High is a very large prospect for the company. Midland Basin (Powell field)

All-in costs for these wells are on track to fall within our targeted range of $4 million to $6 million.

The company indicated that cost inflation continues to trend upward.

We continue to see cost inflation for certain services and supplies, primarily for pressure pumping and sand in West Texas, where spot market prices continue to trend upward. Hoping to offset this, we are sourcing low-cost sands that are delivered from local mines in the Permian Basin, reducing transportation costs considerably. We also entered into contracts with pricing indexed to WTI, which protects against a portion of those increases.

Apache indicated a North Sea production of 55 K Boep/d lower due to scheduled maintenance activity at the Beryl platforms.

Total production of oil represents ~53%, production of Natural gas represents ~35% and NGL ~12%.

On July 6, 2017, Apache sold off its Canadian assets for a total of $927 million.

The underperforming Canadian assets are now a history and the company will focus on projects in the United States, United Kingdom, and Egypt.

The exit from Canada will reduce the company's planned 2018 capital expenditures by approximately $125 million.

Conclusion:

Apache is a solid E&P company despite a disappointing second quarter result that looks much worse than it is, in fact.

