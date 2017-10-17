Netflix Succeeds Its Way Into Deeper Trouble, Not That Anyone Cares

Calling a spade a spade, streaming-video giant Netflix (NFLX) did what it said it was going to do last quarter, and faithful shareholders reaped the benefit. After jumping 14% in the wake of its second quarter report posted in July, NFLX shares managed to keep on trucking, reaching record highs following Monday evening's report of the company's third quarter numbers. The stock's now up 26% since right before its Q2 numbers were posted, mostly driven by impressive subscriber growth. After adding 5.2 million new members in Q2, Netflix picked up another 5.3 million paying subscribers in Q3.

Revenue was accordingly higher too. The top line of $2.98 billion topped estimates of $2.97 billion, though reported, adjusted income of 29 cents per share fell short of expectations of 32 cents. Still, that's better than the 12 cents per share reported for the third quarter of 2016 (and bear in mind that by some measures the company did beat its earnings estimates).

And yet, as has been the case for so long now with Netflix, the company's ability to grow has never been in question. In the same vein, the stated operating profit glosses over a steady and sizable leaking of cash, and habitual GAAP losses. Throw in the fact that the company's content-creation budget for 2018 was just upped from an estimate of $7 billion to a range of between $7 billion and $8 billion, one has to ask the question... is Netflix essentially spending $2 to make an $1 in revenue?

In a word, yes.

CEO Reed Hastings, along with a slew of faithful NFLX shareholders, have bought into the idea that all the spending now will more than pay for itself later. And, perhaps it will. The relevant questions nobody's been willing to answer, however, are (1) when will the revenue/spending relationship take a turn for the better, and (2) which items on the cash flow and income statements are going to alter their trajectory first to set the stage for viability?

One simple chart puts the matter in perspective.

Unsustainable

Kudos to Netflix for growing the top line to the tune of 33%. Net income more than doubled on a year-over-year basis. Problem: Current content liabilities grew 18%. Long-term debt more than doubled year-over-year. Cash flow of (yes, that's a minus sign) -$419.6 million was technically an improvement on the cash flow of -$461.9 million, though that's of little comfort. Free cash flow was similarly troubled, shrinking from the year-ago tally of -$506.4 million, but still a dismal -$464.9 million.

Were Netflix in its infancy, the rapid cash burn rate would be palatable. The company has been up and running since 1997 though, and become a predominantly-streaming content provider in 2010. It's still the market leader too, despite the rise of several alternatives in the meantime.

After seven years of using the current business model, it's not finding anywhere near the degree of viability one would expect.

That's a problem, or at least it should be. Until the market actually cares to care, however, NFLX stock could remain a crowd favorite.

Funny thing about story stocks though... once a few people in the crowd do start to care, other observers are quick to jump on the bandwagon. Netflix shares remain an easy target of this potential phenomenon, and will become an increasingly bigger target as more and more traders digest what the graphic below tells us. That is, liabilities and expenses are -- on a whole-dollar basis -- growing at a faster clip than revenue and operating income are. Something's got to give soon.

Source: Thomson Reuters

What's the end-game, and when does it get here? It's still not clear when, or even if, it will now that Walt Disney (DIS) is aiming to offer its own over-the-top video service. Hulu has already added live network broadcasts to its menu, and that offering just keeps getting better. Indeed, as Netflix is pushing some customers away by raising prices, Hulu is countering by lowering its monthly fee. Last quarter's subscriber growth may be as good as it gets for a while in terms of revenue growth. Netflix's costs, however, are already on an established trajectory.

The Big Takeaway

Observers, professional and amateur alike, have already decided Monday's news was bullish, largely prodded by impressive subscriber growth. The stock could get several days worth of bullish traction out of that announcement.... maybe even weeks. It certainly did a quarter earlier.

The overhang remains though, perhaps now more than ever. The bills are getting bigger at a faster pace than revenue is; they have been for a while. That disparity is only likely to widen as consumers digest the higher monthly fees. Previous price increases have been met with subscriber-growth slowdown, and that was in the absence of the stiff competition that's mounting now.

A day of reckoning is coming. It's just a matter of when the masses choose to start asking questions. The next subscriber-growth tumble may kick-start those questions. Until then...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.