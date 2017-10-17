Netflix: Earnings Outstanding, But Valuation Is Now Probably Over The Top

Netflix is now both a content and distribution company, with the company vowing to spend ~$8 billion on content in FY18. However, other content companies like Viacom and Time Warner/HBO also have extremely valuable assets and are valued much cheaper.

With the company vaulting toward new 52-week highs, however, Netflix now trades at ~85x EBITDA. Profit expansion remains a challenge, as Netflix’s highly important international segment carries much lower margins.

Netflix overachieved on all metrics in Q3, most importantly adding far more subscribers (5.3M) than Wall Street expected (4.5M).

Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q3 earnings overachieved in a big way. The Netflix growth engine seems to still be firing on all cylinders, despite reaching a massive ~$12 billion run rate. Also impressive is that Netflix has minimized subscriber churn and continued to keep net subscriber additions far above its expected pace, despite a number of price disruptions this year - the most recent of which kicked off in October, with standard tier pricing moving from $9.99 to $10.99

There's no doubt that Netflix continues its focus on content, as it seems the whole industry has woken up to the fact that content is the distinguishing factor, and distribution will eventually become a commoditized, hypercompetitive service. The ability to offer titles like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black is what separates Netflix from Hulu and HBO.

While there is no arguing the strength in Netflix's fundamental trends, has the valuation run too far? Investors are valuing Netflix in advance for years and years of growth and profit expansion - which, as the industry matures and more OTT players come to the fore, might not live up to expectations. At P/E and EBITDA multiples reaching into the hundreds, the valuations just seem too rosy - especially when another content king like Viacom (NYSE: VIAB) trades at a sub-10x P/E.

Given Netflix's stellar earnings, I believe the stock will hold - but its rally will probably run out of juice soon, and investors should pause before buying.

Subscriber growth outshines all other results

Let's start with the most important metric that's the most closely watched on Wall Street: subscriber growth.

The company added 5.3 million net subscribers in Q3, bringing its total base to an impressive 109 million. This represents 48% y/y growth in subscriber adds, as the company added only 3.6 million subscribers in 3Q16. Consensus estimates had pegged total subscriber adds at 4.5 million (+26 % y/y), and the company itself had only forecasted 4.4 million of net adds.

The chart below shows Netflix's total streaming results:

Figure 1. NFLX subscriber growth, from Q3 press release

Breaking down subscriber adds, the company added 850k U.S. subscribers (up more than double from 3Q16 net U.S. adds of 370k), proving that the company isn't yet oversaturated in the U.S. as many investors had feared (after all, the company does encourage password sharing). U.S. subscriber net adds beat Wall Street consensus of 774k and internal company guidance of 750k.

Total U.S. subscribers stand at 52.8 million as of the end of Q3. According to Netflix's Long-Term View statement, the company believes it can grow to 60-90 million total subscribers in the U.S., implying that it still has room to grow anywhere between 15-70% in its U.S. segment. Granted, this is a large range and implies a large degree of uncertainty about exactly how many subscriptions the company can expect to hold long-term. This 60-90 million range implies that Netflix believes 18-28% of the current U.S. population can be converted into paying subscribers.

In the international segment - which is becoming increasingly important as it's now more than half of the subscriber base (international subscribers first overtook U.S. subscribers last quarter in Q2) - Netflix grew international subscriptions by 4.45 million (up 39% y/y from 3Q16 net international adds of 3.2 million) and beat consensus expectations of 3.72 million and internal guidance of 3.65 million. Indeed, it's in the international segment that Netflix drove the majority of the upside. The big question here is if Netflix can start improving margins on its international business and begin expanding its foreign content base - which is another big question mark hanging over the company's overextended valuation.

Revenue growth still clinging above 30%; operating margin makes a big leap

Turning our attention to the income statement, investors still have a lot to cheer.

Revenue growth held above the psychologically important 30% level, though the beat in revenue was smaller than the beat in subscribers. Revenues grew 30.3% to $2.985 billion, slightly beating out consensus estimates of $2.97 billion (+29.6% y/y). Domestic revenues grew 19% and international grew a blinding 56%, though Netflix's smaller U.S. subscriber base still provides more than half of the company's revenues.

Operating profits (and margin) were, aside from subscriber growth, the second highlight of the quarter. The company managed to achieve a 7% operating margin, in-line with its FY17 goal of reaching 7% margins and substantially higher than 3Q16's 4.6% margin. Driving this 240bps improvement was the fact that international swung to a positive contribution margin this quarter, where it had been negative in the prior year Q3 - though international still is barely breakeven.

Q3 EBITDA grew 67% to $273 million, up from $164 million in 3Q16. Pro forma EPS was $0.37, edging out over consensus of $0.32.

Guidance

Netflix's Q4 guidance didn't disappoint the Street either. It's forecasting revenues of $3.27 billion, implying a 32% y/y growth rate and an acceleration over Q3's growth, and beating analyst expectations for only $3.15 billion.

The company is also expecting total subscriber growth of 6.3 million, with U.S. and international adds of 1.25 million and 5.05 million, respectively. While total subscriber growth beats analyst consensus of 6.25 million net adds, the subscriber mix varied - Wall Street had expected more U.S. subscriber growth, with its forecasted subscriber growth mix standing at 1.63 million/4.66 million.

The subscriber growth mix might have some impact to analyst's P&L expectations - as Netflix's slower U.S. growth relative to Wall Street implies less growth in its higher-margin segment. While the effects aren't going to be outsized, it's something to be mindful of as analysts restate their models and price targets.

Key takeaway: take a moment to consider valuation, despite the stellar results

There's no doubt, from all of the preceding results and analysis, that Netflix is an extremely sticky platform and the undisputed leader taking advantage of the broad cord-cutting theme. But how much longer can it continue to be the top darling of investors?

Netflix's stock rose 1.6% in the regular trading session leading up to earnings (it seems everyone was already expecting a beat) and another 1.2% in after-hours trading, making the Q3 earnings pop effectively around 3%. The chart below shows Netflix's outstanding year-to-date performance:

NFLX data by YCharts

Nobody's saying that the fundamentals aren't supporting the rise, but the question is if the stock has gotten ahead of itself. After all, other content companies like Viacom (Comedy Central, MTV, BET, etc.), Time Warner (HBO, CNN, etc.) and 21st Century Fox (NYSE: FOXA) (Fox News, National Geographic, minority stake in Hulu) are trading at cheap multiples that put Netflix's valuation to shame.

NFLX EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Yes, we can say that these legacy content companies' distribution modes are outdated and inferior to Netflix. In fact, Viacom's shares have crashed in recent months because of its distribution skirmish against Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR).

But doesn't a large part of the Netflix bull case rest on the fact that it's content, not distribution, that's king? Eventually, these competing media companies can modernize their distribution practices and routes to market and do better at monetizing their massive content libraries - which are not only more diverse than Netflix's, but much larger in absolute terms.

Yet Netflix's market cap exceeds all three of these legacy content kings, and its valuation belongs to a different universe.

There's no doubt Netflix will continue to enjoy massive subscriber growth and deliver outstanding results - just be mindful of how high the stock has gone and that it's priced for flawless execution, which is a tough sell in reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.