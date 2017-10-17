Redfin: Fee Reduction Is A Sign Of Weakness

While the company’s user experience and technology-first approach to real estate is extremely compelling, its valuation overstates its growth potential and makes its shares unattractive to investors.

The company already charges lower fees than competing real estate agents, and is still only able to eke out tiny gains in market share.

The company recently announced a fee decrease for home sellers in 18 markets, which can be interpreted as a desperate and ill-guided move to gain market share.

Full disclaimer: I just bought a house with Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN). I loved everything about the process, and it felt like Redfin had advanced the purchasing process forward at least twenty years. Gone was the usual stack of paperwork, replaced conveniently and completely via Docusign, which I could scan through on my smartphone and sign in under one minute. The transaction ran through at least 5 amendments from the initial accepted offer, making the electronic sign-and-send functionality even more critical and time-saving.

And then of course, there's the fantastic buyer rebate - meaning I actually got paid a portion of the transaction (approximately 0.5%) for using Redfin, while paying nothing in fees as the homebuyer.

But just because I loved the Redfin user experience doesn't mean I love the stock. As I outlined in my prior article just after Redfin went public, Redfin is extremely compelling for users like me - saving us both time and money - but not so much for investors. Because, unfortunately for the company, Redfin's concessions to its users sacrifices an already-thin margin and undermines its path to profitability at scale.

RDFN data by YCharts

As seen from the chart above, the stock has traded in a range around $25 for several months now, but valuation is still elevated at $2 billion - this represents approximately 5x EV/FTM revenues, which is expensive given the company's razor-thin gross margins. Earnings multiples are negative, given the company's large sustained losses. Losses are just fine for a technology company with high margins, as it can scale easily to profitability especially if it earns recurring subscription revenues - but for a real estate brokerage like Redfin, it doesn't have the margins to support a quick swing to profitability. Despite its angling to be considered a technology and internet company, Redfin is still very much an old-fashioned real estate brokerage, which makes money from transaction commissions.

And thanks to its recent commission decreases in several key markets, those commission revenues might be seeing a meaningful deceleration.

The bottom line: if you're buying a house, Redfin is your best friend. If you're buying stock, this isn't the right pick.

The Fee Reduction - 18 New Markets Now Have 1% Sale Commissions

Redfin put out a press release earlier this month announcing its commissions dropping to 1% in 18 new markets across the U.S. Redfin had previously piloted this 1% rate in seven initial markets: Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, San Diego, Seattle, Washington DC, and Northern Virginia. Now, the below 25 markets carry this ultralow 1% sales commission:

Figure 1. Redfin's 25 1% fee markets Here's some context in case you haven't been following the stock: Redfin's traditional advertised commission for home sellers is 1.5%, which is already lower than the standard 3% charged by sellers' agents across the U.S. This means home sellers who sell via Redfin effectively pay 4.5% of their home transaction value in a sale: 1.5% to their Redfin sellers' agent and the standard 3% to the buyer's agent. And if you're selling in one of the 25 markets listed above, that sale percentage drops to 4%.

A drop of 0.5% can make a huge difference for a home seller - if you're selling a $500,000 house, 0.5% means $2,500 saved. And using Redfin as your seller's agent allows you an effective 2% reduction off the standard 6% you would pay on a typical real estate transaction. For the same $500,000 home example, Redfin just saved the seller $10,000.

It's wonderful news for a seller - and as a property owner myself in two of these markets, there's no doubt in my mind I will choose Redfin as my sellers' agent when it comes time to sell, especially given my positive experience with my Redfin buyers' agent.

[Also to note here for context: buyers typically don't pay transaction fees, so Redfin instead offers a rebate, typically around 0.5% of the transaction value, in an effort to "share" their commissions with you upon closing. This benefit amount hasn't changed with the October fee update].

Unfortunately for the company, a fee drop from 1.5% to 1% on sellers' fees is, in effect, a 33% cut to half of its revenue stream. Imagine, for example, if Macy's (NYSE: M) offered an additional 33% discount on top of the many clearance sales it already offers, applicable to half of its entire catalog. Investors would have a field day and sound the bearish bullhorn, sinking the stock even further than it's already dropped this year.

Redfin's fee drop is essentially the same thing: a company already offering massive discounts that is taking prices down even further. Redfin just doesn't have much more margin to give away.

And yes, while the fee drop isn't in every market, the 25 markets included include some of the biggest metro areas in the United States: New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Austin. Basically every major population center can benefit from Redfin's fee drop.

And once price drops like these are granted, it's hard to wean customers off them. The Macy's comparison becomes even more apt: who can go back to shopping at Macy's full-price when you know there's always a coupon available? Redfin can't simply institute these price drops to gain market share and then reverse course.

Growth is already decelerating; a fee drop will exacerbate the slowdown even more

While Redfin's Q2 earnings, its first public earnings release, showed a company that was still growing at a rapid clip, its growth is decelerating meaningfully as it struggles to continue gaining market share in the various metro areas in the U.S. in which it has set up shop.

Figure 2. Redfin key metrics through 1H17

The chart above shows Redfin's revenue growth deceleration to 38% y/y in the first half of 2017, down from 43% growth in FY16. Meanwhile, the company continues to operate at a loss - partially because of its no-commission compensation structure for its agents, Redfin continues to pay constant salaries even when home sales are slow, meaning that bad sales quarters will see outsized declines in profitability.

Redfin's revenue guidance range for Q3 of $108.5 - $110.5 million implies growth of 34% - 36% y/y, again a deceleration from the first half's growth rate. And certainly, a fee drop to 1%, effectively slicing its sellers' commissions by a third in a majority of its key markets, will have a meaningful offsetting effect on its growth. Its market share continues to plod along slowly, with the company achieving only a few hundredths of a percentage point of gain each quarter.

The bull case would argue that Redfin's fee drop will spur sales activities in the 25 selected markets and induce more sellers to switch to Redfin, but the truth is that the real estate industry is too large and fragmented, and the capture of market share happens too slowly for the company to see any meaningful impact in the short term.

60-second summary

Redfin is a quasi-technology company for whom, unlike the rest of the tech startup sector, profits matter. When gross margins are low like Redfin's (it hovers around the 25% mark), there's not much of a lever to turn to profitability in the future, unlike with a subscription software company or an advertising-supported internet company that can choose "turn off" its sales and product development spending and generate massive profits from a revenue base that enjoys nearly pure gross margins.

Redfin's move to slice its fees by one-third to 1% in some of the most important metropolitan markets in the U.S. should be read as a Hail Mary move, one that will hamper revenue growth and profit margins more than it will help market share gains.

In this case, Redfin's decision to cut commissions is a zero-sum move: its customers (home sellers in particular) score a point, but investors lose one. As a Redfin customer I continue to be thrilled at what Redfin offers me in terms of technology-enabled convenience and fee savings, but as a value-conscious investor I can't bear the risk of its overvalued stock that faces a questionable fundamental future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.