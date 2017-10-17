Syntel's (SYNT) CEO Rakesh Khanna on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 17, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Zaineb Bokhari - Vice President, Finance

Bharat Desai - Co-Chairmen

Prashant Ranade - Co-Chairmen

Rakesh Khanna - President and CEO

Anil Agrawal - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Edward Caso - Wells Fargo Securities

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan

Jason Rodgers - Great Lakes Review

Joseph Vafi - Loop Capital

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald

Anil Doradla - William Blair

Frank Atkins - SunTrust

James Friedman - Susquehanna Financial

Bryan Bergin - Cowen

Dave Koning - Baird

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Syntel Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call.

Zaineb Bokhari

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Syntel’s third quarter earnings release crossed GlobeNewswire at 8:30 a.m. today. It’s also available on our website at www.syntelinc.com. On the call with us today, we have Bharat Desai and Prashant Ranade, Syntel’s Co-Chairmen; Rakesh Khanna, Syntel’s CEO and President; and Anil Agrawal, Syntel’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that some of the comments made on today’s call and responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

I will now turn the call over to Syntel’s Co-Chairman, Bharat Desai. Bharat?

Bharat Desai

Thank you, Zaineb. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. I am encouraged by the progress we have made in stabilizing our business. During the third quarter, we saw positive momentum resulting from our efforts to strengthen our offerings and deepen our engagement across our top 50 client relationships.

We are pleased to see our incremental share growth with clients’ 4 to 50 and believe there’s lots of opportunity for Syntel to create significant value for these clients through our offering and engagement. There is clearly more work to be done and our teams are working hard so Syntel can return to growing faster than the overall industry.

In order to achieve this goal, our leadership will continue to take a very focused approach, making strategic decisions based on our clients’ most critical needs. This is the primary consideration when we invest in new capabilities, build software tools, improve the scale and efficiency of our delivery organization, and cultivate an innovation focused mindsets across our global teams.

Technology has helped level the playing field across almost every industry. Competitive advantages built over decade are failing as digital native demand goods and services tailored to their lifestyles. Market differentiation is increasingly short-lived, as agile competitors leverage their flexibility to displace and disrupt established brands.

Legacy computing platforms are being overwhelmed by the demands and expectations of digital customers, enterprise clients are seeing a critical need to embrace platforms that provide agility, flexibility, scalability and enable real-time decision-making. The need to keep pace with these shifts has driven companies to evaluate critical systems and applications for modernization.

Challenges like these have guided our investment in intelligent automation, automation powered modernization and cloud enablement. Our focus is on helping our customers streamline their critical application and infrastructure layers, support always on availability for digital services, reduce technical debt and accelerate time to market. Syntel is committed to helping our customers’ innovate faster, enhance their competitive positioning, expand their reach and grow share.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rakesh Khanna, Syntel’s Chief Executive Officer and President to provide further details. Rakesh?

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you, Bharat, and welcome everyone. Before discussing our third quarter results, I will provide an update on some of the important strengths we are seeing across our business. The environment has not changed materially from what we have highlighted on our past calls, customer spending remains below year ago levels particularly for discretionary areas, uncertainty has been a persistent theme in 2017 to-date and continues to impact decision cycles. We expect this to continue as we entered the fourth quarter.

Specifically, the Banking and Financial Services segment remains weak and Healthcare peers are still hampered by the lack of clarity on domestic policy. Despite some of these issues, our relationships with our strategic customers remained very strong.

During the third quarter we continue to make progress on improving sales execution. We are seeing some benefits on the actions we took to broaden coverage across our top 50 customers. Our positioning at these customers has improved from where we were at the start of 2017 and I’m encouraged to see growth for the 4 to 50 customer segment exceed overall company growth. While there is more to be done, our entire team is focused on returning Syntel to a growth path. I am confident in our plan to realize this critical goal overtime.

By industry, we continue to see healthy trends in our Insurance segment and in the Logistics and Life Sciences areas. In addition to this, horizontal services like digital continue to garner high interest. We also continue to build powerful new AI features into our SyntBots platform.

Automation driven services and modernization continue to deliver promising outcomes across our customer base. Based on everything we know about our business at this time and the greater visibility we have into the full year, we are raising our calendar 2017 revenue and EPS outlook.

Now, let’s review our results. Syntel’s third quarter revenue was $231.3 million, down 4.1% year-over-year and up 2% on a sequential basis. Demand for traditional application development services remained weak in quarter three similar to what we have seen in earlier quarters.

By industry segment, we saw decline for Banking and Financial Services segment in quarter three, including at a large B&FS customer. Retail, Logistics and Telecom segment was essentially flat on a year-over-year basis. We are seeing weakness in the Retail area, while Logistics continue to show favorable trends.

The Insurance segment revenue grew 7.5% year-over-year. We still expect positive growth for this segment in 2017. Healthcare and Life Sciences grew 5.1% year-over-year primarily due to gains we’ve made in the Life Sciences area.

Finally, Manufacturing was weak in quarter three as compared to a year ago with segment growth impacted by a slowdown in manufacturing activity.

European revenue grew 8.9% year-over-year. Some of this increase is attributable to the growth we are seeing in Insurance and Life Sciences. However, there are still some headwinds in Banking and Financial Services segment in Europe. We continue to invest in Europe and expect the region to be an important driver of growth over the longer term. Anil will expand on our quarter three metrics and 2017 outlook in his prepared remarks.

Revenue from digital projects accounted for approximately 19.1% of revenues in quarter three, as compared to 19.9% in quarter two 2017 and 15.5% in a year ago quarter. Third quarter gross margin widened to 38.1% from 35.9% in the second quarter.

Offshore utilization for IT rose to 75.4% in quarter three from 73.6% in quarter two on a period end basis. It rose to 75% in quarter three from 70.3% in the previous quarter on average. We continue to expect to drive utilization above long-term historical trends. The mix between onsite versus offshore delivery was 24.1% and 75.9% in quarter three, as compared to 24.2% and 75.8% in quarter two.

Net headcount increased by 78 employees on a sequential basis to 21,928 in the third quarter. Hiring continued across geographic regions tied to anticipated needs and requirements of our customers. Attrition calculated on a current quarter annualized basis was 20% in quarter three, as compared to 22.6% in quarter two.

I will now turn the call over to Anil Agrawal, Syntel’s Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss Syntel’s financial performance. Anil?

Anil Agrawal

Thanks, Rakesh, and good morning, everyone. After I conclude my comments, we will open the call for questions. Syntel’s third quarter revenue came in at $231.3 million, down 4.1% from the prior year period and up 2% from the prior quarter.

For the third quarter, Banking and Financial Services contributed 42.5% with Retail, Logistics and Telecom at 18%, Healthcare and Life Sciences 18%, Insurance 15.3% and Manufacturing 4.2%. On a year-over-year basis, segment growth was led by Insurance segment, which grew 7.5%, and Healthcare and Life Sciences at 5.1%.

Syntel’s customer concentration levels were as follows. Our top three clients represented 44% in the third quarter of 2017, as compared to 47.2% in the year ago quarter and 45.5% in the second quarter of 2017. Accounts 4 to 50 represented 51.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017, as compared to 48.2% in the year ago quarter and 50.3% in the second quarter of 2017. The fixed price component of our business was at 44.3% of revenue for third quarter of 2017.

With respect Syntel’s margin performance, our third quarter gross margin was 38.1%, as compared to 39.2% reported in the year ago period and 35.9% in the second quarter of 2017. By segment, gross margin for Banking and Financial Services was 38.3%, with Retail, Logistics and Telecom at 42.3%, Healthcare and Life Sciences at 42.8%, Insurance 31.8% and Manufacturing 25.7%.

During the third quarter of 2017, the average Indian rupee rate was unchanged related to the U.S. dollar from the prior quarter.

Moving down to income statement, our selling, general and administrative expenses were 11.7% in the third quarter of 2017, compared to 12.2% in the prior year period and 12.7% in the second quarter of 2017.

On a dollar basis, SG&A was lower by $1.5 million sequentially. The impact on Q3 SG&A from currency related balance sheet translations based on quarter end exchange rates was $260,000 gain as compared to $3,000 loss recorded in the second quarter of 2017.

Other expenses was $2.5 million during the third quarter of 2017, as compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2017, including a gain of approximately $0.3 million from mutual fund sales in the third quarter of 2017, similar to the gain in second quarter of 2017.

Our tax rate for the third quarter came in at 16.4%, as compared to 26.7% posted in the second quarter of 2017. During the third quarter of 2017, Syntel had a one-time reversal of approximately $6.3 million in tax provisions. This reversal positively impacted quarterly EPS by $0.07 per share in Q3.

Net income for the third quarter was $48.8 million or $0.58 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $217.2 million or $2.58 per diluted share in the prior year period and net income of $36.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share in the previous quarter.

The year ago net loss arose in connection with the special cash dividend and the one-time repatriation of cash for which the company recognized a one-time tax expense of $271 million net of foreign tax credits in the third quarter of 2016, negatively impacting the EPS by $3.21 per share.

The company’s balance sheet at the end of the third quarter of 2017 remained healthy. Our total cash and short-term investments balance on September 30th was $109 million and the portion held in U.S. dollars stood at 60%. DSO levels were at 53 days. Capital spending for the quarter was approximately $2.2 million.

Syntel ended the third quarter with total headcount of 21,928, of which 8,170 were assigned to KPO. Our global headcount was higher by 0.4% from the second quarter. Our billable headcount was 4,368 onsite and 16,108 offshore for a total of 20,476.

Utilization levels at the end of the quarter were 94.8% onsite, 80.9% offshore and 83.8% globally. Our delivery mix at quarter end was 24.1% onsite and 75.9% offshore. Voluntary attrition during the quarter was 20%, as compared to 22.6% reported last quarter.

Syntel added four new customers in the third quarter. During the third quarter, we repurchased 875,435 shares for $16.1 million under the $60 million repurchase authorization announced on our previous earnings call.

Looking forward, I would now like to provide you with guidance for 2017. Based on our current visibility levels, Syntel expects revenue to be in the range of $890 million to $902 million and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.81 to $1.88 for the full year of 2017.

The company currently has 99% visibility to the low-end of the revenue range and our guidance is based on an assumption for an average exchange rate of INR 65 to the $1. We anticipate that operating margins will be in the 23% to 24% range.

Our effective tax rate will be in the low-to-mid 20% range for 2017 and CapEx is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million. The projected EPS range does not factor in any share repurchase other than those completed through September 30, 2017.

We will now open the call for a question-and-answer session. Operator?

Edward Caso

Hi. Good morning. Good evening. Congratulations here. Can you -- you’ve had five quarters now where your corporate overhead -- your corporate headcount has declined, have you sort of found the level here or is there further SG&A opportunity there?

Zaineb Bokhari

Yeah. I’ll take that. Hi, Ed. I think that there will be some variability on individual headcount line item. We don’t generally provide any kind of an outlook for that, but I would say that, we are running an efficient shop and in some cases there will be opportunities where we can introduce process improvements and drink our own [inaudible] (20:31) on the automation side. So we’re always looking for that as well.

Edward Caso

You had a particularly strong quarter year-over-year in Europe. I wonder if you gave us some more color, is that in the Life area or -- and then maybe tie that into the strength in your gross margins? Thanks.

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. Ed, we have a strong growth in Europe, primarily what we saw is really in the Insurance and Life Sciences, and we continue to see weakness in the Banking and Financial segment in Europe. But, overall, long-term, we do expect Europe to grow faster than company overall.

Anil Agrawal

On the gross margin, Ed, yeah, quarter-on-quarter gross margin went up, because there were several factors. Some of those, maybe there was one timer which we got benefit on the H1, which we filed for Q2. That was one cost and that we did not have in Q3. And other factor that provided the margin beef up was the increase in revenues supported by high utilization.

Edward Caso

Great. Last question, digital revenue went down as a percent sequentially, is that just a noise factor or is that sort of a misstep on the offerings, just some color there? Thanks.

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. Ed, nothing specific to call out, in fact, we are very happy with the overall digital growth and on a Y-o-Y basis for the quarter we actually grew 18.2% on digital. Now the nature of projects in digital are a function of life cycle timing and at times this can be lumpy. So, other than that, we are very happy with the digital growth and we do again expect digital to grow faster than company overall.

Edward Caso

Great. Thank you.

Rakesh Khanna

You’re welcome. Thanks, Ed.

Puneet Jain

Yeah. Hi. It seems that much of your weakness stems from your top client and as you look forward, do you think you will continue to maintain your share at that account and grow at industry average rate in others?

Zaineb Bokhari

Yeah. I’ll just start-off and if Rakesh you have anything to add. I think we provide the data on our greater than 10% customers in our filing. We’ll continue to point you there. Rakesh, is there anything else you want to add there?

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. Yeah. Thanks, Zaineb. Yeah. Puneet, overall, we feel good about the relationships at our large customer engagement. We’ve been with them for many years. We are deep inside the engine room. And despite budget cuts, we continue to maintain wallet share and continue to look for opportunities to grow. But definitely we have a good percentage and we retain the market share in each of these large relationships, Puneet, and we have very strong relationships.

Puneet Jain

Got it. And now that business appears to be stabilizing and heavy headwinds appear to be behind you. So with that benefit of hindsight, what do you think went wrong over last four, five quarters and how do you plan to avoid like similar situation in the future, when growth rate was so much below other?

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. Puneet, I don’t think, we see a material improvement in environment in the Banking and Financial segment. We continue to see macro headwinds impacting some of the clients, which is pushing out decisions, delaying purchase decisions, and so on and so forth. So we do not expect an improvement in the environment for the remainder of the year.

However, I do feel a lot better about our positioning in our top 50 accounts compared to a few quarters ago. I think our strategy is working well. We’ve invested in the right service offerings. I talked a couple of calls ago about that the investments we are making in increasing coverage in the top 50 accounts and some of those results are paying off.

Of course, a lot of more work to do and it will take time to show results. But feel good about the directional improvement that we are beginning to see as a result of this, the strong strategy and the strong line up of our marquee customers, Puneet.

Puneet Jain

Got it. Thank you.

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you.

Jason Rodgers

Yes. It was good to see the year-over-year growth in accounts 4 to 50. I’m wondering if you expect that growth to continue going forward and if you are taking any kind of price concessions that give that growth?

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. Jason, no, we do expect 4 to 50 to grow faster than company overall and we kind of -- we look at every costumer as a growth customer, including the top three, where we have very strong deep relationships. But clearly 4 to 50 will grow faster. The velocity of growth should be higher. That’s what we are focusing on.

In terms of pricing, we do see pricing as being stable. Some pressure on the lights on work but through manage services, through automation, we are able to offset the pricing pressure we are getting on that part of the business.

Jason Rodgers

And then where are you now as far as your investments to greater penetrate accounts 4 to 50? Should we expect to see an increase in SG&A expense going forward through these investments or just more -- if you could talk more about where you are in that process?

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. Jason, we have completed the coverage. We have good representation across the top 50 accounts. But it’s an evolving continuous process, right. I don’t think we can ever say that we have arrived. So we continue to invest in the business. We see this as a strong lever of growth and the investments that we have baked in, it is baked into the guidance. So, that’s really the overall view.

Jason Rodgers

And then, finally, you had nice sequential gross margin improvement in pretty much every vertical. Although, Insurance, it was a more modest increase and it seems like gross margins there have been under pressure over the past year. I wonder if you could talk to that area? Thanks.

Bharat Desai

You know.

Rakesh Khanna

Jason.

Bharat Desai

See, Jason, the normal factors that can impact the gross margin is you know the proportion of development and maintenance, and the mix of onsite, offshore and the industry cycle underlying. So, I would say the Insurance GM is impacted as a combination of all of these and as we see change, we may see it moving in directions. But, right now, everything is baked in into our guidance what we have given for 2017.

Jason Rodgers

Okay. Thank you.

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you.

Joseph Vafi

Hey, guys. Good morning. Good evening. Great results here. I was wondering if we could just look again at the largest customer, looks like the contraction is decelerating on a sequential basis there. And if you could provide a little more color on maybe the mix there, is it, obviously, probably some of the app development work has trailed off there. I was wondering just if you are seeking weakness in maintenance at all there or is it mostly attributable to projects and application development trailing off and then I have a follow-up?

Rakesh Khanna

Right. No. Thank you. And see, overall, like Zaineb said, you will see lot more detail in the filings specifically and we do not talk about individual customers. But, overall, I will reiterate, our positioning is very strong. We continue to retain our wallet share of the spend and you’re absolutely right, when there are macro headwinds impacting a customer, they will push out discretionary spend tied to development activity and we are witnessing that as we speak. However, the digital part of that discretionary spend continues to grow, continues to stay relevant, but the remaining stuff is getting pushed out, leading to more scrutiny on project decisions and leading to decision delays.

Joseph Vafi

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then, on Europe, is the strength here coming -- just trying to get an idea of these customers that are potentially ramping now. Are they early in their ramps or are they a little bit later in their ramps, meaning are they already towards the top of the 4 through 50 stack or they -- were they lower and moving up?

Zaineb Bokhari

Yeah. Joe, I don’t think we…

Rakesh Khanna

Joe…

Zaineb Bokhari

… gave that kind of…

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. Go ahead.

Zaineb Bokhari

I’m sorry. I’ll just begin and turn it over to you, Rakesh. We haven’t given that kind of granularity in terms of 4 to 50 by geography. But, clearly, as Rakesh mentioned, some of the trends, the beneficial trends that we’ve called out in the U.S. geography, we are also seeing in Europe, Insurance and Life Sciences, I would say across both areas has been quite favorable for us. Rakesh, nothing?

Joseph Vafi

Okay. Maybe just if I could sneak one more in. On Logistics is seems to be doing pretty well. Is there something going on there in the kind of nature of the work, the type of technology that Logistics-oriented clients want or is it just potential just strength in their end markets that’s were going through for more IT services demand? Thanks.

Zaineb Bokhari

I mean, to some extent the underlying industry and its health is always going to be reflected in some of the business numbers that we report. But if you think about Logistics, some of the growth is coming from offshore regions. The supply chain is becoming more complex. There is a demand for more visibility on things like package fulfillment. So, these are all areas that can be supported by technology services, and we’ve invested in the area and we feel good about our positioning in Logistics.

Joseph Vafi

Thanks very much.

Joseph Foresi

Hi. I was wondering if we could talk a little bit more long-term. If we look at the top client, obviously, the declines have been fairly difficult this year. Any outlook or any color you can provide us on 2018, do you feel like the worst is behind you and when will you have visibility on the top clients’ budgets?

Zaineb Bokhari

So, Joe, I think, regardless of the client, we will provide commentary and outlook on calendar ‘18 once our customers have moved further along in their budgeting cycle. That really informs our decision and when we have some of that information by the time we provide our Q4 results, we’ll share that with you. But we base it on that information and associate a level of visibility with that. So we’ll do that before we provide any outlook of that nature.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. And then, on the utilization front, it moved up nicely, what can we expect from a short and long-term perspective on the utilization side? Is this a fair level that’s sustainable, do you feel like the people who were on that large client account have been reassigned, can it go up from here, thoughts on that?

Zaineb Bokhari

Yeah. I think that we are fairly comfortable with utilization at these levels. If you recall for IT offshore utilization, we’ve talked about broad target, 60% to 80%, we’re at about 75%, and so we’re in the range. So we’re comfortable. And I think that we have been talking for some time about driving utilization above trend and that’s something that you should expect.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. And then, as your mix of business becomes more digitally focused and you look at your margins, I’m wondering is there any way to think about that relationship, is the digital work coming in at a higher margin profile or a lower margin profile and how does that work through the numbers over the long-term versus the pricing pressure? Thanks.

Rakesh Khanna

So, Joe, we don’t break our margins into different segments of the work that we do. We break it down in the industry segments and I have given those breakups in my prepared remarks.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. Thank you.

Anil Doradla

Hi, guys. Congrats from my end too. So I have few questions. So clearly over the last 12 months you have embarked upon certain efforts focus areas, sales has been one, it sounds like 4 to 50, top 50, greater sales allocation is reaping some benefits. But, beyond that, what would you say have been the key achievements over the last 12 months for you guys in terms of kind of strategic shifts?

Bharat Desai

I can take that…

Rakesh Khanna

Anil -- yeah.

Bharat Desai

Rakesh, if you like and then you can add color.

Rakesh Khanna

Okay. Yes. Please. Go ahead.

Bharat Desai

Yeah. We made, I’d say, probably, two significant developments I’ll talk about. One is our focus on our top 50 clients. These are all customers that represent significant opportunity, we have strong relationships and we have very low market shares especially when it -- when you look at clients 4 through 50. So, focus is one.

And then the second is, as we saw the world evolving, we aggressively made investments in automation. And that automation is in a wide range of areas from IT operations, to business operations, to dev ops, to cloud migration, to legacy modernization. And I think, the timeliness, extreme relevance of our offerings and our focus, I think, are part of the key achievements we’ve made and the team being aligned and focused on exactly these areas.

Anil Doradla

And as a follow-up, I know, Zaineb said, formal guidance for 2018 will be given out. But perhaps from your point of view, based on these trends, based on the efforts you’ve embarked and the comments you’ve talked about the 4 through 50, is there any preliminary, very high level, qualitative color you want to share on 2018, not necessarily guidance or any color, but how you look at, through your crystal ball, how you’re looking at 2018 from your point of view?

Bharat Desai

Listen there are a number of moving parts. So, I think, it’s best that we stick to our policy of giving you that guidance during our next call. But we invest where we see clients’ critical need matched by our capability and opportunity, and our team is working very hard to return to what Syntel’s focus has always been to try and grow above market. So we’ve made a beginning. We still have some work to do there.

Anil Doradla

Very good. Best of luck and congrats on [ph] nice quarter (38:40).

Bharat Desai

Thanks.

Frank Atkins

Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to ask about the workforce. Unlike some of your peers, you guys have really invested organically in your workforce. How do you feel you are in terms of positionings, in terms of skill sets and the professionals you have, and if you could comment a little bit on the hiring environment, that would be great as well?

Zaineb Bokhari

Yeah. I mean, let me just start with the last part, which is the hiring environment. There’s not a great deal of change in terms of what we see offshore and what we are seeing, where it’s a bit tighter in onshore markets.

But I think that starting in 2015 we started talking about the workforce and our long-term goals. As we saw the market involve and the skill set changing and everything is becoming digital, we certainly embarked on something that we’re still focus on, which is building a workforce that has the right scale that are going to be relevant to fulfilling those customer requirements, meeting those needs.

And so we’ve announced a couple of initiatives in support of that, including Syntel X.0, which by the way has been very well received across our employee base, we’ve seen widespread adoption and so the engagement levels are there. And it really empowers our employees to take control of their careers, encourages them to rescale, upscale, so that’s the journey we’ve embarked on. It’s something we are going to be working on continuously.

Frank Atkins

Okay. Great. And can you talk a little bit about seasonality moving from 3Q to 4Q, especially on the margin side, either gross margin or SG&A, anything we should think about in terms of that kind of quarter-to-quarter seasonality?

Rakesh Khanna

Hey, Frank. I would say that we have baked everything on those seasonality and the things into our guidance. The gross margin will be within 36% and 37% for the year and operating margin will be between 23% and 24%.

Frank Atkins

Okay. Great. And can we talk a little bit about M&A, historically the company has been very organic growth focused, many of the peers are doing a lot of M&A for either capabilities or talent or relationship. As you’ve come in, Rakesh, is there any change in view on the M&A landscape?

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. Frank, we continue to examine opportunities really where we see a tuck-in or a capability or a geographic expansion. But as you correctly pointed out, our strength has been, we’ve been a very strong organic growth kind of a company. But we definitely keep looking if there is something compelling and we continue to look around if there’s a good fit. So that’s the approach, Frank.

Frank Atkins

Okay. Good job on the quarter.

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you.

Zaineb Bokhari

Thank you.

James Friedman

Hi, Zaineb, Anil, Bharat, Rakesh. Thank you for taking my questions. I’ll just ask one…

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you, Jamie.

James Friedman

… kind of short-term and one -- thank you, Rakesh. I’ll ask one short-term and one long-term as my follow-up. I’ll ask them both at the same time. Maybe the long-term one is more for you, Bharat. When I look at the short-term, though, the sequential guide for the Q4, it is still down, down 6% to down 11%, which sequentially would be a deceleration to the downside. And I’m just trying to understand if there’s something contemplated in that Q4 sequential either furloughs, et cetera, that’s sort of the short-term.

And then the long-term, Bharat, I’m just asking this because you kind of went this way in your previous answer, but when I look back at my model, which goes back to 2003, the margins of the company have varied from as high as almost 30%, 32% to as low as 19%. Maybe in some years you were over earnings, some years you were under earning, you mentioned automation in your response to the last question, Bharat. Where are we in this journey? I realized long-term questions are hard, but you do have Infosys and Cognizant out with three-year, four-year type guides. There’s a big difference between 19% and 30%. So being that your -- is automation good or bad for your margins longer term? I guess those are my two questions? Thank you.

Bharat Desai

Great. While I contemplate the tough question, I’ll let the team answer the easy question.

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you, Bharat. Yeah. Thanks, Jamie. Jamie, from short-term, we are looking at furlough from a few of our customers and we’ve kind of begged some of that in our outlook and that’s really, at lower end we have 99% visibility of committed revenues to the lower end of the guidance. But we do expect some furlough in Q4, which is reflected in the range. So, Bharat, over to you for the difficult question.

Bharat Desai

Yeah. So, I don’t think anybody can -- it’s a great question, Jamie, and we’ve asked ourselves this question many times. And I don’t think anybody today in the industry is smart enough to know which way the margins of the industry will go when you bundle automation and services, because you’ll always be in a competitive environment.

And you of course, would want to capture more of the value, a service provider would want to capture more of the value that they’re creating and there’s always that that the customer is pushing to -- to try and capture that as well. So, there’ll be healthy balance and we’ll know in a few quarters which way that’s trending.

As far as our performance on operating margin, I think, that’s what you were referring to? We focus on making the investments necessary to run our business. We focus on areas on both short-term and long-term investments that will help our customers be successful. And we try and run our business smartly, with some forecast, and then the margin ends up being where it is.

And sometimes it’s been high and it sometimes it’s been low. But I feel that a -- if we had a business that grew above industry rates and could generate north of a 20% margin. That’s a great business for someone to own. So and if we can execute better in some quarter and we do better, be -- that’s what will happen. So that’s kind of my answer.

James Friedman

Thank you. That’s helpful.

Bryan Bergin

Hi. Thank you. Can you comment on your pipeline in the 4 through 50 base, just this time now versus last year or in recent quarters, anything quantitative on scale or maturity that you can provide there, just trying to parse the comments of returning to growth over time?

Anil Agrawal

We don’t break our pipeline into the different segments of the customers. And as we follow our regular guidance methodology that today we see a 99% visibility to the lower end of the guidance. Having said that, as Rakesh alluded about that we are seeing 4 to 50, which will be -- which we expect them to grow faster than the company.

Bryan Bergin

Okay. On Healthcare, can you comment what you are seeing specifically with the managed care providers, has there just been any incremental change now in behaviors since seems repeal/replace legislatures has failed? And then just on the Life Science growth that you commented on. Can you talk about the type of engagements you are winning there?

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. In terms of Healthcare, due to the policy uncertainty, we are, again, seeing weakness in the payer community. But then among the projects that we are doing, it’s really more what we see is around the consumer patient engagement, more focused on wellness and clinical aspects, and also on data and analytics. I mean, across all industries, data is the new oil.

If you see most companies want to monetize data and give insight back either to their B2B customers or B2C customers. So, clearly, that’s one area overall at the digital level. Across all the segments, we are seeing a good uptake.

On the Life Sciences, because of the patent cliff, we definitely see cost -- taking cost out initiatives, right, by some of these companies, and also digital initiatives in clinical commercial areas and also the medical device regulation. So, these are really the focus areas what we are seeing in Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Bryan Bergin

Okay. Thanks. And then last one, just on automation. Any notable changes you are seeing in client adoption there or changes in contract behavior and then just a sense of the share of your portfolio now that’s employing SyntBots? Thanks.

Rakesh Khanna

Yeah. No. We are getting a very good response to SyntBots. We believe we are early movers. We have a first-mover advantage. At least that’s what the customers where we’ve implemented have given very positive responses. Over one-third of our top 50 customers are in various phases of implementation. And like Bharat hinted earlier on, it’s early to link it to revenue and margin but, clearly, we are seeing good acceptance and it’s resonating very well with the customer base.

Bryan Bergin

Thank you.

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you.

Dave Koning

Yeah. Hey, guys. Nice job relative to expectations. And I guess, I’m wondering, was there anything non-normal in Q3 to the positive side? And the reason I ask and it’s kind of a follow-up from an earlier question, your guidance on Q4 would actually imply about the biggest negative divergence from a normal Q4 of any quarter in the past long, long time and I’m wondering if you actually do expect it to be that much deterioration or if there was something in Q3 that was really good that just naturally makes Q4 trends a little tougher?

Rakesh Khanna

So, I would just like to draw your attention to the tax provisions, because during the third quarter of 2017, we had a one-time reversal of approximately $6.3 million in tax provisions, which had -- which positively impacted our EPS by $0.07 per share. [Ph] I didn’t said that (51:13).

Dave Koning

I just meant on revenue trends, just it would be -- I think it would be the biggest sequential revenue decline you’ve ever had in what’s usually, historically, a flat to even up Q4. It’s just such a big difference from any normal trend. And it feels to me like you don’t -- your momentum is actually pretty good right now and you don’t really expect it to be that bad. But I’m just wondering why you’ve guided to such a big deterioration?

Zaineb Bokhari

Yeah. So, Dave, I’ll take and correct at that. First, on your question about Q3 and any one-time thing. I think we focused on some of the closure activity. As Rakesh mentioned, our positioning has improved, that we saw some movement to the upside in some of the areas that we have called out as strong including Insurance and Life Sciences.

On Q4, as Rakesh mentioned, first of all, there is some seasonal aspect to things where it’s typically flat to down quarter. But in addition to that, there are headwinds that we’re calling out in our business, we expect that to come through in Q4, and finally, Rakesh mentioned some of those furloughs that we baked into the expectation. So, it’s a combination of those things that’s shaping our outlook for Q4 -- for the full year.

Dave Koning

Okay.

Rakesh Khanna

And I just…

Dave Koning

Okay.

Rakesh Khanna

… add maybe our guidance is usually as a percentage of our visibility and today we have a 99% visibility to our lower end.

Dave Koning

Got you. Okay. That’s helpful. And I guess the one other thing I noticed in the project account, like you give the number of projects every quarter and it was a little below 100 this quarter, which I think we went back -- all the way back to Q1 of ‘08 and it’s never been below 100 before. Is that at all a meaningful number, like, are the projects just bigger right now, so it doesn’t really correlate to revenue or is that something we should pay attention to?

Zaineb Bokhari

Yeah. Dave, I would say that that’s probably the case. We are clearly seeing some project completions and delays. We’ve been calling that out throughout the year. But I would agree, there isn’t a great correlation between the number of new projects and quarterly revenue, and I think, that is pretty evident given where our Q3 revenues were versus the trend in new projects. Because this is not a metric that we focus on all that much and we don’t see that correlation. We are looking at perhaps phasing this out as of the coming calendar year.

Dave Koning

Got you. Okay. And then, my last one just, I know you don’t want to do any guidance for next year on anything operational, but -- which I totally understand. Is there anything to suggest. I know you said a mid-to-high 20s or, no, you said low-to-mid 20s tax rate this year, which could actually imply higher 20s in Q4. Is there anything to that Q4 run rate or the last several years have been around 22% and we shouldn’t probably expect much divergence from normal?

Anil Agrawal

I would say, wait for Q4 results, there we will guide for the next year.

Dave Koning

Okay. Okay. Great. Well, thank you.

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you.

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you, Operator. I want to close today’s call by thanking Syntel’s employees for their contributions. I look forward to updating you on our progress on our next quarterly call.

