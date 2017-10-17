The Medicines Company May Not Be The Best Investment In 2017

The Medicines Company (MDCO) is not in the best of its health today, and chances are that problems will continue to haunt the company at least in the short run. The Medicines Company is no longer focused on promotion and sales of its flagship product, Angiomax, which is fighting in vain with multiple generic competitors. The lack of a strong revenue stream or a reliable cash flush partner, has also cast a dark shadow on the FDA approval on antibacterial drug, Vabomere. It definitely seems to be a challenge for the company to simultaneously fund its Vabomere launch activities as well as Inclisiran research program. In this context, I believe that The Medicines Company is an excessively risky investment in 2017.

In this article, I will explain why I consider it to be best to avoid The Medicines Company in 2017.

Angiomax is no longer a focus area for The Medicines Company

The problems seem to have started much before the anticipated timeline of 2029, when Angiomax’s orange book patents covering improved Angiomax product and the process of preparing this drug, were scheduled to expire. However, The Medicines Company was faced with a slew of ANDAs submitted to the FDA related to generic Angiomax, as the branded drug witnessed expiry of its composition of matter patent in June 2015.

And, on July 02, 2015 (linked above), Federal Circuit Court ruled in favor of Hospira in the patent infringement litigation, which was followed by FDA approval for Hospira’s generic Angiomax. The Medicines Company thereafter entered into a supply and distribution agreement with Sandoz for authorized generic version of Angiomax. In November 2016 (linked above), APP Pharmaceuticals also secured FDA approval for Angiomax’s generic version drug and was launched in USA through its affiliated company, Fresenius Kabi. These generics have rapidly eaten away into Angiomax’s USA revenues. And all these developments have drastically added to The Medicines Company net losses.

Angiomax also lost its European patent exclusivity in August 2015, opening floodgates for generic competition. Besides, data from open label Heat PCI trial, demonstrated that heparin is more effective in reducing ischaemic events in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI, as compared to Angiomax. The study also showed that there were no changes in bleeding complications with heparin, while it was more cost-effective option to Angiomax. These results caused hospitals in United Kingdom to go for heparin, while pricing pressures mounted in other European countries.

Since then, things have continued to go downhill for Angiomax. Lately, things have been so bad for Angiomax that The Medicines Company no longer wants to deploy its resources on this asset. And this is nothing but a dangerous situation for The Medicines Company, which currently holds not a single strong performing commercialized asset in its portfolio.

The company has been desperately seeking partnerships or divesting assets to increase cash on its balance sheet.

On February 01, 2016 (linked above), The Medicines Company sold off its hemostasis portfolio comprising of surgical sealant, PreveLeak, fibrin sealant, Raplixa, and Recothrom Thrombin topical to Mallinckrodt (MNK). Then, in June 2016, the company divested its cardiovascular products, Cleviprex injectable emulsion, Kengreal, and rights to Argatroban for Injection.

In January 2017 (linked above), the company also announced that it was seeking to either enter into partnership or divest off fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system, Ionsys, indicated to adults for short term management of acute postoperative pain, as well as its infectious disease business. In June 2017, the company voluntarily discontinued Ionsys from USA and even plans to do the same in Europe.

The Medicines Company is actively seeking partner to initiate Phase 3 trial program for investigational drug, Inclisiran. The company also discontinued clinical development of investigational anesthetic agent, MDCO-700. In November 2016, based on top line data from MILANO-PIVOT trial (linked above), the company had discontinued development of MDCO-216.

Many of these activities seem to be desperate measures by a company wanting to either conserve or get its hands on some cash. The Medicines Company may face further share price drop if it is generating cash by disposing long term assets. Further, too few assets increase the business concentration risk for the company.

In face of the floundering Angiomax frachise, it becomes all the more important that the company does not face any setback in the Inclisiran research program. However, since pharmaceutical R&D is inherently risky, the overreliance on these programs has made The Medicines Company a very risky stock.

The PCSK9 inhibitor space has been challenging due to excessive payer constraints

Licensed for development, manufacturing, and commercialization from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), investigational PCSK9 synthesis inhibitor, Inclisiran, is expected to emerge to be best-in-class drug in future years. The drug involves RNAi mechanism to target the PCSK9 gene in patients with cardiovascular disease. This pathway is expected to result in very few off target effects as well as durable drop in LDL-C or bad cholesterol levels, significantly higher than that possible with other PCSK9 inhibitors and definitely more than that achievable with statins. The Medicines Company has projected that 4.4 million patients that are unable to tolerate statins, 7.82 million high risk ASCVD patients with LDL-C levels greater than 70mg, and 0.65 million familial hypercholesterolemia patients in USA can benefit from Inclisiran.

On August 28, 2017, data from Phase 2 ORION-1 trial, also demonstrated efficacy of Inclisiran in lowering LDL-C levels for about nine months, when patients were given two injections of 300mg dosage in six month period. The phase 3 trial will now test the use of Inclisiran as induction as well as maintenance therapy for ASCVD patients. The drug will also be tested in ORION-3 long term extension study as a 300mg maintenance dosage to be given once in six months in comparison with 140mg Repatha to be injected once in two weeks.

While all this might seem very promising to investors, there is a glitch here. The drug is yet to be studied in Phase 3 trial, a stage in clinical development that requires high amount of resources. Here The Medicines Company, itself, has pegged the costs involved in preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing, development, production of initial launch inventory and other such pre-launch activities for Inclisiran to fall in the range of $110 million to $150 million, of which $90 million are estimated to be required in 2018 and 2019. Then, the company also expects spending worth $110 million to $150 million (linked above) for cardiovascular outcomes trial involving 14,000 patients, with $60 million required in 2018 and 2019. So, the company has projected consolidated spending of around $150 million on R&D expenses in 2018 and 2019 (linked above). And a major chunk of the remaining expenses is also projected to be front-loaded.

In this scenario, $334 million (linked above) worth cash on the company’s balancesheet may not prove sufficient for The Medicines Company, to sponsor both the research program as well as its loss making operations.

To add to the problems, payers have been reluctant to give easy access to already launched PCSK9 inhibitors such as Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi’s (SNY) Praluent and Amgen’s (AMGN) Repatha. Touted as obvious blockbusters in earlier months of launch, these drugs have failed to impress payers till date. The pharmaceutical companies are now relying on the various large scale outcomes studies that may help generate evidence required to convince payers about the value proposition of these pricey drugs

Vabomere is the key positive growth driver for The Medicines Company in 2017

While many things have been working unfavorably for The Medicines Company, the FDA approval of Vabomere, a drug for patients suffering with complicated urinary tract infections and caused due to certain gram negative bacterial strains resistant to carbapenemase class of antibiotics, has been a major positive development for the company in 2017. The Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae or CRE, also called superbugs, have emerged as a major threat in USA and Europe and can cause fatal infections. Hence, vabomere was granted priority review and approved as Qualified Infectious Disease Product or QIDP under the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now or GAIN Act, through FDA’s fast track mechanism. The QIDP designation has made Vabomere eligible for extra five years of market exclusivity, and may enable the drug to enjoy patent protection till year 2031 (linked above).

When we talk about CRE infections, we should remember that this is yet a much unexplored market segment. There are around 50,000 to 100,000 (linked above) in USA, falling prey to these superbugs, while many more get affected by other antibiotic resistant microbial strains. CRE continues to prove fatal in case of 20% to 50% patients, despite best available treatment. And this treatment is also pretty costly, adding to the overall burden of healthcare costs. Hospital care costs anywhere between $21,000 to $66,000 per patient and third party payers shell out around $10,000 to $31,000 per CRE patient.

Physicians have been opting for various combination regimens comprising of backbone meropenem with other agents such as polymyxins, aminoglycosides, fosfomycin, tigecycline, and penicillin, to treat CRE infected patients. However, while these therapies have demonstrated limited efficacy, they have contributed in increasing drug resistance and have at times also caused adverse side-effects such as renal toxicity and ototoxicity.

In case of Allergan’s Avycaz, a drug approved for the indication same as Vabomere, has been shown to be ineffective against certain strains of gram-negative bacteria as well as bacteria that produce metallo-β-lactamases. Further, while Plazomicin is a promising new drug in this segment, it needs to be monitored to prevent renal toxicities.

In this context, Vabomere can prove to be a robust option to treat patients as well as reduce costs. The TANGO-2 trial was even stopped earlier by Data and Safety Monitoring Board, since it was considered unjustified to randomize CRE infection patients to the best available therapy comparator arm. This highlights the extreme confidence that the regulatory body has on the superiority of Vabomere as compared to existing CRE therapies.

Despite the solid clinical profile of Vabomere, I consider it best to avoid The Medicines Company in 2017

There is no doubt that Vabomere is a strong asset and can have very positive implications for The Medicines Company in the long term. However, in the short term, the company is plagued by many operational problems and urgently needs a partner to pull it out of the resource crunch. In such a scenario, it will be best for investors to avoid this company in 2017.

