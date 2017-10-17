Alibaba: Impact Of New Government Policies On Investors

Negative impact of these policies on Alibaba’s stock pricewill be negligible and investors should focus on the long term growth potentialof the company.

This state interference has unnerved some investors but its impact on Alibaba should be marginal.

They also want a seat on the company board and a greater say in company operations.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and other tech companies in China have come under increasing scrutiny of the regulators as their size and influence on the economy has grown exponentially in the last few years. A recent report in WSJ informed that Chinese internet regulators are looking to get 1% stake in Chinese tech firms. They want a seat on the company board and greater say in the operations of these companies. Although most investors in U.S. are wary about government influence on private businesses, they should not see these policies as a possible sell signal in Alibaba’s stock and instead focus on the long term growth potential for the firm.

Marginal impact on Alibaba

The impact of these polices on Alibaba will be marginal. The Chinese regulators are more focused on media platforms instead of commerce platforms. After the recent uproar created by the role of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and other social media platforms in 2016 presidential race in U.S., it was highly probable that Chinese government would put stricter regulations on their own social media companies.

In the last quarter earnings report, Alibaba delivered total revenue of 50.1 billion yuan. In comparison, the revenue from Digital Media & Entertainment segment was only 4 billion yuan. Hence this segment represents a mere 8 percent of the total revenue base. The growth of the media segment is also much lower than the other segments. The media segment grew by 30% compared to year ago quarter whereas the company wide revenue grew by 56%.

Fig: Share of different segments to Alibaba’s revenue for fiscal 2016 and 2017 in million yuan. Source: Statista

Alibaba’s revenue share from its e-commerce business has also been growing. In the last quarter this segment contributed 86 percent of total revenue, which is much higher than the 73 percent contribution it made in the year ago quarter. The contribution of core commerce to EBITDA is even higher than its revenue share.

In the last quarter adjusted EBITDA for core commerce stood at 26.9 billion yuan whereas the media segment delivered adjusted EBITDA loss of 1.75 billion yuan. Consolidated EBITDA was 23.5 billion yuan. Hence core commerce contributed 115% of the final consolidated EBITDA. If Chinese media regulations become much more stringent, Alibaba’s management can decide to separate the media operations which should be a net positive for its EBITDA.

As I pointed in the last article, Alibaba is aggressively pursuing its New Retail policy. This will increase the influence of the company in brick and mortar stores. Close to 85% of the total retail in China is still dependent on physical stores. Alibaba is moving into this space by providing logistics support, payment gateway, big data analysis, in-store technology and more. This initiative will massively increase the core commerce share of total revenue pie and make the media segment share even smaller.

Alibaba is trying to increase the social interaction on its platform. However, its management has made it clear that it will promote more social engagement only when it helps Alibaba’s retail operations. This ‘retail first’ policy reduces the future possibility of negative impact due to media regulations.

Investor Takeaway

Chinese internet regulators are looking to have greater control over Chinese tech firms. They are discussing a policy which would allow them to buy 1% stake in companies like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Alibaba’s Youku Tudou (NYSE:YOKU). They will also get a seat on the board of these companies and have a greater say in their operations. Although full extent of these policies is yet to be revealed, the impact on Alibaba should be marginal.

Alibaba has invested in a wide range of industries but it still makes a major chunk of its profits from the core commerce operations. The revenue contribution of core commerce will only increase as the company increases its footprint in physical retail stores. It is unlikely that Chinese government will put harsh restrictions on the retail sector as it can disrupt the economy.

Investors should focus on the New Retail initiatives of Alibaba. If Alibaba continues to deliver 40 percent plus growth in core commerce, it should be able to hit management’s $1 trillion GMV target by 2020. This will provide sustainable EPS growth and will help in driving the bullish momentum for the stock in the next few years. Alibaba remains a strong buy.

