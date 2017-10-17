Camping World Holdings To Acquire Uncle Dan's Outfitters

The deal is part of a continuing strategy by CWH to offer a full range of recreational vehicles, products and services to outdoor enthusiasts.

Uncle Dan's operates four stores in the Chicago area that provide outdoor specialty clothing, equipment and accessories to customers.

Camping World Holdings has agreed to acquire Uncle Dan's Outfitters for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

RV and outdoor products company Camping World Holdings (CWH) has announced an agreement to acquire Uncle Dan’s Outfitters for an undisclosed amount.

Uncle Dan’s is an online-offline retailer of outdoor specialty apparel, accessories and products in the Midwest.

Camping World is continuing to acquire and combine outdoor specialty retailers to provide a complete family of offerings for recreational enthusiasts, from vehicles to clothing, equipment and related services.

Target Company

Illinois-based Uncle Dan’s was founded in 1972 by Brent Weiss to sell high-quality outdoor activity products to enthusiasts located in the Chicago area.

Below is an overview video of Uncle Dan’s operation:

(Source: Chasnoff Media)

The operation has 12 manager level personnel and a greater number of store employees between its four Chicago-area retail locations and online presence.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Camping World didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was probably for a non-material amount to CWH.

Camping World has been acquiring local outdoor apparel and accessory companies since before going public.

Notable recent acquisitions include Gander Mountain for outdoor gear, Overton’s for boating and accessories and TheHouse.com for sporting equipment.

As Camping World Chairman Marcus Lemonis stated in the deal announcement,

Under the leadership of Brent Weiss and family for over 45 years, Uncle Dan’s Outfitters strengthens Camping World Holding’s efforts to build a seamless approach to the outdoor lifestyle market and further positions the company to expand the reach and product offerings of our e-commerce business. The management team not only possess strong knowledge of the outdoor outfitter market but also has a keen eye for the development and invention of new product offerings.

The deal is a continuation of Camping World’s strategy to combine outdoor lifestyle elements such as clothing, accessories, equipment and related items with its RV-centric business.

Acquiring firms that may be ready to sell due to owner age or other considerations means that CWH likely pays a reasonable price for specialty retailers with detailed knowledge of major local markets.

For this deal, CWH plans to make Uncle Dan’s ‘the official supplier of outdoor gear, apparel and camping supplies to the company’s rebranded Gander Outdoors retail stores across the country.’

So, CWH is not just operating its acquisitions as standalone entities combined with cost savings from a CWH backend but is integrating them to use their strengths to CWH’s advantage in its other operations.

With acquisitions like this, CWH continues to execute on its ‘ omni-channel approach to penetrating the outdoor lifestyle market,’ and as long as management doesn’t overpay on the purchase price, it will be able to profitably grow through organic and inorganic means.

