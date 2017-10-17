Synchrony Financial: Bullish Convergence Of Events

A couple of converging events brought Synchrony Financial (SYF) to my attention a while back. The combination with the sell off in the stock back in the summer makes the situation interesting to review.

Synchrony Financial doesn't trade at the recent lows near $26, but the stock is far off the 52-week highs of $38. Is the stock a buy in the midst of rising credit concerns?

Back in March, the company committed to a strong capital return plan. Synchrony increased the quarterly dividend to $0.15 and announced plans to repurchase $1.64 billion of stock.

The dividend yield is now just below 2% and the stock buyback plan amounts to 6.5% of the outstanding stock. For Q2, Synchrony listed 15.7 million shares repurchased after buying 6.6 million shares during Q1 so the financial is actively acquiring stock.

The financial spent $676 million on buybacks in the 1H of the year and $1,152 million over the last year. The amount equates to 4.6% of the current market cap. Using the 1.9% dividend yield, Synchrony Financial now provides a solid 6.5% net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield.

This capital return play probably brought the second element into the equation that makes this stock an interesting investment now. In the last quarter, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) purchased $542 million worth of shares in a surprise move. Warren Buffett signing off on a purchase suggests that the credit fears that sent the stock below $30 recently is being over played.

Credit Concerns

The biggest concern with any financial and especially the leading provider of third-party, credit cards is credit quality. After an extended economic expansion, the fears amongst the investment community is that buying the stock now will not reward shareholders, if a long overdue recession occurs.

The good news is that Synchrony Financial has already seen a normalization of credit losses. Allowances for loan losses and 30+ days past due amounts are up close to 50% from two years ago. The August 30+ days past due total did tick up to 4.5% so the trend is still slightly higher in Q3.

Source: Synchrony Financial Q2'17 presentation

During Q2 though, Synchrony beat analyst estimates despite the worsening credit situation. EPS estimates for 2017 and 2018 remain steady leaving the stock trading below 10x next years estimates of $3.20.

The financial reports at the end of the week. Synchrony has generally beat estimates my a few cents so investors should expect a similar beat for Q3. The key is maintaining estimates for a rebound in Q4 to $0.72 and ultimately the 2018 estimates of $3.20 boosted by the large stock buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that several events are converging to make Synchrony Financial an appealing investment. The stock is down from the highs while the current results show the ability of the financial to absorb higher credit costs for a more normalized earnings stream.

No need to be a hero here and load up on the stock a few days prior to earnings. Investors should keep some cash in case of disappointing earnings while being invested enough to participate on any upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.