AMD Is Priced Beyond Perfection

Q3 2017 is just around the corner; AMD will have a chance to prove itself once again.

Investment Thesis

We are a little more than one week away from AMD (AMD) releasing its Q3 2017 results. The market remains highly optimistic that its results will demonstrate that AMD continues to carve out market share against its main competitor, Intel (INTC).

Truth be told, while I'm extremely bearish on AMD's prospects, I have to concede that AMD has recently been carving away at Intel's market dominance. Nevertheless, when it comes to investing in AMD's stock, although there are some highly informed investors with an opinion on AMD's future, there are even more investors getting carried away with management's narrative and, at the same time, not being sufficiently focused on this investment's most important variable: price.

Computing and Graphics: Strong Performance

As AMD's Q2 2017 results demonstrated, Ryzen has been doing remarkably well. This is not just management spin. In actuality, AMD's products have been performing so well that its main competitor on the CPU side of the business, Intel, has woken up and taken note of AMD's performance. Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich actually felt inclined to defend his company's position relative to AMD's -- a huge plus for AMD stockholders.

Moreover, the strong sell-through of Ryzen products is offering AMD's shareholders reasons to feel jubilant. While it's still too early to reliably assess just how successful the Ryzen 3 processors sales have been, we are sure to get updated information within one week's time.

On the GPU side of the business, it continues to perform strongly. Having bagged Apple (AAPL) as its customer, this will deliver more to AMD than just revenue -- although that is also much needed. It will help to significantly boost AMD's reputation as a world-class GPU manufacturer as well. Getting a top-tier company, such as Apple, is welcome at any point. But that's particularly true now, as AMD is trying to assert itself as a serious and a reliable manufacturer. Signing up Apple will deliver significant, intangible dividends to AMD.

Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom: Significant Opportunity

Moving on to the datacenter side of the business, its EPYC family of high-performance processors for enterprise and cloud could be what AMD needs to show to investors that it is indeed a growth company. Although management was candid enough and admitted that it has essentially zero market share in the all-important server business, it still believes that there is a large market opportunity. In fact, AMD forecasts this opportunity to be as large as a $21 billion total addressable market. As AMD repositions itself, to carve out anything at all of this market, it could be provided with the financial revenue stream needed to strengthen the company's financial performance.

Valuation

Now, here is the trouble with an investment in AMD. First, AMD fails to consistently generate positive free cash flow. It has a normalized use of free cash flow of $167 million. Additionally, its GAAP EPS for the past five years has finished each fiscal year in the red. There is simply no way to brush this under the carpet.

Second, even if the company ends fiscal 2017 at the high end of its revenue guidance, with high-teens year-over-year percentage growth, AMD's revenue will still end fiscal 2017 lower than it was 10 years ago (data not shown). While AMD certainly has a lot of promise, at the end of the day, paying up just shy of $15 billion market cap to participate in this company's growth is nothing less than downright overpaying. I understand that long-term shareholders will argue vehemently that I do not understand the company's real growth opportunities, which AMD has, once again, just around the corner.

However, investors do not get paid in opportunities; they get paid from free cash flow. Without free cash flow, this means no share repurchases and no dividends. AMD is more likely than not destined to remain reliant on diluting shareholders and taking on debt.

Takeaway

When all is said and done, as Ben Graham wrote, investment is most intelligent when it is most businesslike. I have attempted to argue that investors are willing to take on too much risk, paying just shy of $15 billion for a company that does not generate any consistent free cash flow. This does not lay the foundation for a particularly safe investment.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.