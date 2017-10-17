Fitbit: The Momentum Badge Is Coming

Given the lack of confidence in Fitbit’s management and the amount of pessimism surrounding the stock, any upside surprise has the potential to cause a significant short squeeze.

Investment Thesis

Based on the global launch of the Ionic, Flyer and Aria 2, Fitbit (FIT) shares are poised to enter a time of recovery after being demolished since its IPO in June of 2015. Sales are likely to handily beat Q3 estimates and drive optimism heading into the all-important Q4 holiday season. The market is also not giving appropriate value to Fitbit's social network.

History Lesson

As I reflect back on the last two years for Fitbit, I am left with two very distinct and different perspectives. 1) On the positive side, Fitbit has developed products that consumers love and established a name brand that is synonymous with fitness. 2) On the negative side, Fitbit has been an absolute disaster for investors. I expect there are some consumers who loved the product so much that they decided to invest in the company. For those consumers who became investors, the pain of the share price decline may have been enough to make them smash their Fitbit device into a million pieces (recall the early scene in the movie Office Space).

Back to the product, I would say Fitbit has a batting average of .750 on their product launches. The original Flex, Charge, Charge HR, Charge 2, Alta and Alta HR were very successful and adopted widely. The Blaze was not a smashing success as it fell short on functions and wasn’t much more than another form of step tracker. Fitbit also came up short and misjudged the market for the Flex 2, which has experienced poor sales. The consumer wanted a screen and they wanted heart rate tracking which the Flex 2 didn’t provide. However, Fitbit does have a good pulse on the consumers' expectations for device style and price point evidenced by the fact that they have sold 67 million devices since their inception. Another successful “product” they developed was the interactive/social part of their network. If it wasn’t for Workweek hustles and the Community Feed, I would argue that Fitbit may have been a fad and slowly died with intense competition from Apple (AAPL), Garmin (GRMN) and others. Instead, they have a core base of loyal users who enjoy the product/experience. Fitbit is a popular global brand - it is not a fad.

Sales Guidance

The next significant catalyst for Fitbit is the Q3 earnings report (expected around 11/1). Based on the worldwide launch of the Ionic & Flyer on October 1, I believe Fitbit is poised to easily beat the Q3 estimates, thus providing additional appreciation on the stock price.

First, let's assume unit sales in Q3 '17 are flat to Q2 '17 excluding the new product launches. Next, I've added a conservative sales estimate of 200k units of the Ionic and 50k units of the Flyer in Q3 '17. The flat baseline is 3.4m units with a layer of 250k units of Ionic/Flyer for a total of 3.65m units in Q3. This is very reasonable given the global launch on 10/1 with a portion of the sales falling in Q3 (September).

(Source: Fitbit quarterly reports, author calculations)

For Q3 sales, the general consensus in the market is around $391m. Fitbit is in a strong position to beat this estimate in Q3. As we did with units, let's start by assuming flat sales of $353m excluding new products. I believe this is a fair assumption given the fact that sales did gain momentum from Q1 to Q2 which is likely to continue. Adding the layer of Ionic and Flyer on the base business, I believe $400m is a conservative estimate on sales for Q4. This assumes an average selling price of around $205 for the Ionic and $75 for the Flyer. Depending on how much of the pipeline fill occurs in Q3, I could see sales as high as $415m.

(Source: Fitbit quarterly reports, author calculations)

Social Network

The growth in the Fitbit Community Feed is explosive. This is an undervalued asset. Since launching the enhanced Community Feed in March of 2017, the number of people joining groups, reading through the feed and posting is growing rapidly. Here is a summary of the last two quarters since launch:

(Source: Fitbit Q2 press release, Fitbit Q1 press release) (Source: Fitbit Q2 press release, Fitbit Q1 press release) (Source: Fitbit Q2 press release, Fitbit Q1 press release)

This is a Community with a passion for health and fitness. Advertising can easily be targeted to this group of users by shoe/fitness apparel manufacturers, fitness equipment manufacturers, health food manufacturers, etc. Fitbit needs to start leveraging the power of the Community to improve financial results. In addition to the opportunity of selling ad space on their feed, they also have a platform of free advertising to promote their own products to millions of loyal consumers. Selling direct to consumers will be a tailwind to gross margin and the free advertising will allow Fitbit to reduce marketing expenses.

Play the Volatility

In the last 2 months, there have been 4 days where Fitbit increased at least 5% in a single day. Below are the 5% moves. Positive momentum is occurring. The swings in share price are likely a result of shorts covering their positions or large buyers placing their bets on an improved future for Fitbit. Short term traders can take advantage of the volatility.

$5.06 to $5.32 on 8/22

$5.91 to $6.49 on 9/7

$6.26 to $6.65 on 9/13

$6.57 to $6.98 on 9/27

Other Potential Catalysts for Fitbit Stock Price

Future press release on the initial shipments of the Ionic, Flyer, Aria 2. They have a history of announcing shipments. On 3/31/16, Fitbit announced they shipped 1M units of the Blaze and 1M units of the Alta. The stock price increased 13% from $13.40 to $15.15 with the announcement. I expect a similar press release and stock movement in late October or November.

Black Friday sales and corresponding press releases could also provide positive momentum to the stock price. Target issued a press release last year highlighting early sales on Fitbit. Similar news articles related to Best Buy or Amazon around or after Black Friday could give Fitbit shares a pop. I expect to see press releases on the growth of smartwatches this year.

There were 37.4M shares short or almost 21% of the 181.5M public float as of 9/29/17. Positive developments on the Q3 call or other press releases could cause a short squeeze.

Although a LONG shot, any rumors of a potential buyout could spike the shares. The potential synergies would be significant. Fitbit has created popular products, but they have not been able to manage their marketing/product development expenses or the bottom line profit. There is a tremendous amount of expenses that could be cut and value unlocked with a buyout.

Fitbit was selected as one of nine pilot companies to participate in a new digital health precertification program. Medical devices are an untapped area of future growth for the company.

Takeaway

At current levels, Fitbit provides an attractive risk vs. return. With a major product launch in a growing segment in the process, beating expectations should be expected. Fitbit has been through the valley and we are on the verge of an inflection point where the new storyline will be growth, social networking, and medical opportunities. My investing strategy is to invest 50% of my targeted funds prior to Q3 earnings and the other 50% between Q3 and Q4.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "FIT".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.