Tesla Breaks Another Model 3 Promise

In one of my latest Tesla (TSLA) articles, I talked about how the bull camp was grasping at straws - talking up the supercharger network again as this holy grail that separates the company from others, in an effort to reduce talk about the Model 3 production ramp's problems. Well, if that supercharger network was so important to the long-term story, consumers may be in for a bit of a surprise when they see the latest news. Let me remind everyone what Elon Musk said last year:

Model 3, from the beginning we said free charging is not included in the Model 3 – free unlimited charging is not included, so, free long distance is, but not free local. It becomes really unwieldy for people to use the gas station approach for electric cars, like, cars should really be charged where you charge your phone, but then you just need to solve the long-distance problem which is what the supercharger stations will do.

Nobody expected the company to give away free lifetime supercharging for the Model 3 because of the vehicle's popularity. However, there was an expectation that consumers would get some sort of credit allowance, like the 400 kWh credit that Model S and X owners not under the referral program were getting after the company changed its supercharger program. Unfortunately, a new Model 3 owner detailed the following:

As the electrek article states, Tesla confirmed to the site that it would not be giving supercharger credits with the Model 3, going against what Elon Musk stated last year. While electrek says it is no big deal because the current program only equals about $80 a year at $0.20 per kWh, what if Tesla changes the program again going forward, or charging rates rise? If a vehicle owner hopes on having the Tesla for 10 years, you could be talking about close to or even over $1,000 of expenses that some may not have been thinking about.

Now do I expect that a significant amount of Model 3 reservation holders are going to cancel because of this news? No. However, it turns out to be another knock against management and another promise that was later taken away. We've seen multiple lawsuits against the company in the past for bad advertising and/or false claims, such as the Norway horsepower issue, Countergate, APGate, etc. Will some consumers sue based on Elon Musk's statement from last year? It wouldn't surprise me if they did. Since the Model 3 isn't going to the everyday consumer just yet, who knows what other gremlins may arise.

As we get closer to the company's Q3 earnings report, another problem has emerged for potential Model 3 reservation holders. While Elon Musk promised free long distance charging, the company now says that is not the case. While the company's newest vehicle has a base price of $35,000, it is not going to be a mass market car when you take into account all of the extra costs consumers will have to deal with. In the end, it's another failed promise from Musk that we can add to the list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.