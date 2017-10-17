Perseus Mining's (PMNXF) CEO Jeff Quartermaine on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCPK:PMNXF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 15, 2017 6:30 PM ET

Thank you very much and welcome to this conference call to discuss Perseus Mining September 2017 Quarterly Report. For those of you who are listening to the call on the other side of the world, I do thank you for joining us today and apologize for the timing of the call, but as you would have appreciate, it’s impossible to schedule a call that fits all of the people who are interested in Perseus. A recording of this teleconference will of course be posted on our website later today. So, should anyone need to turn in before we finish, you can catch up on anything later on.

I’m also joined today by Elissa Brown, our CFO, who will assist with any of your more tricky financial questions.

Now, as you all know, the March and June quarters of this year saw a strong resurgence in Perseus’ operating performance on all fronts. The improved operating performance at Edikan, the advances that we made in developing our second mine at Sissingué and delivering a technically sound and commercially credible DFS for our third mine Yaouré have all been acknowledged as positive steps forward by the market and have led to a relatively strong share price performance during the period compared to some of our more fancied West African focused peers. However, not unreasonably, some observers indicated that more evidence was needed to make the case that Perseus has in fact turned the corner and is coming of age as an investable gold mining company.

We believe that our September quarter report released today provides further evidence that we have indeed turned the corner and that our transformation is now well and truly advanced that the third successive quarter Perseus has delivered as promised. We’re now well on track to deliver on both our December half year guidance and also the full calendar year of production and cost guidance, and to complete the transformation of the company from a single mine business into an investable multi-mine geographically diversified with mid-tier company.

So, let’s take a closer look at this quarter’s evidence and also discuss some of the near-term milestones that we expect to achieve in coming months. Firstly, gold production at our Edikan operation was once again strong with 51,309 ounces being produced during the quarter at an all-in site cost of 1,116 per ounce. And this is almost identical to the June quarter when we produced 51,563 at $1,112 an ounce. And as you will recall that June quarter result was our best since June 2015. The other important point to note is that during the quarter we generated a positive cash margin averaging about US$174 an ounce compared to a US$164 in the previous period.

Given that we sold about 50,000 ounces -- 50,105 ounces this quarter that generated about US$8 million and a little bit of -- million of free cash flow in bullion. There were several notable features associated with the performance. Firstly, improved grade reconciliation. Now, in July, we undertook an important business improvement initiative aimed at rectifying previous reconciliation inconsistencies in contained gold. And we did this by processing a tightly controlled and measured 165,000 ton parcel of ore -- low grade fresh ore from the Esuajah North pit over a 12-day period. Now, the exercise resulted in improved control and measurement of mill tonnages, but it did briefly reduce throughput head grade and therefore gold production in July 2017.

Nevertheless, based on the results of initiative, a series of a remedial measures were implemented. And I’m pleased to say that for the six months to 30th of September 2017, the reconciliation of contained ounces of gold between the resource model and the grade control model was 100%. And reconciliation of contained ounces between grade control and mill is now well within accepted industry standard. So, this is a -- it was a very pleasing outcome for fairly obvious reasons.

Now, somewhat related to that, we also saw a significantly improved head grade of ore processed during the period. The average head grade of ore milled during the quarter was up 13% to 1.16 grams a ton relative to 1.03 in the previous quarter. It should be noted that that 1.16 grams a ton was the average for the quarter. And over the three months, we saw a marked improvement of grade. In the month of September for example, the average grade was actually 1.3 grams a ton, which is well above our projected average for the financial year.

Now, the improvement in grade was expected. It did take slightly longer than we intended for to materialize. But the important thing is that it has come through and should continue to come through in future quarters as high grade ore is accessed particularly for Fobinso and the Esuajah North pits.

The other feature during the period was improved plant performance. Now, during the course of the quarter, we did incur some unscheduled maintenance downtime, resulting from processing the harder ore from Esuajah North. Now, I should note that this does not signal an ongoing problem with the Esuajah North ore. The hardness of the ore was well within our expected limits; the issue was that we got a concentrated period of hard ore, which meant that our mill line was needed to be replaced a little sooner than expected as did pumps and chutes. And we do expect that over time things will work themselves through and that we will have periods where the ore is not as a high as we have experienced and runtime will be improved.

In any event, by the end of the quarter, things were certainly improving and in September we were back to 92% runtime, which is close to target. We did initiate a few changes, and we’ll be carrying out some further work in the December quarter aimed at improving runtime and throughput rates further. And I should note that in October today, our runtime is actually 97%. So, the trend of improvement that we saw in the latter part of the quarter has certainly continued. Our throughput rate has also continued to lift this month and we’re now approaching our average for the last six months.

The other thing that improved during the quarter was recovery, which increased by 1%, notwithstanding the fact that we increased the proportion of oxide and transitional ore in the mill feed from 5% to 13% in order to make up for some of the downtime that I mentioned earlier.

One of the interesting things was that when we did conduct our business improvement initiative that I also mentioned earlier involving the treatment of the discrete block of fresh ore from Esuajah North, the recoveries achieved were very high; actually they are about 91% or so, which is exactly in line with the theoretical recovery for fresh ore. Now, this is an important point, because it seems very encouraging as we look to the future when supplies of oxide and transitional ore start to peter out and we’re processing fresh ore only. We know that the plant actually does what it’s supposed to do.

The other feature I think of production from Edikan during the quarter was the continued and good performance of our operating team in Ghana. I should mention it is predominantly Ghana and operating team that we have over there driving the improvements in mechanical efficiencies. And their work is making a significant contribution to the city improvement that we’re seeing continuously at Edikan. So, well done guys, doing a great job.

Turning to costs, with respect to our all-in site costs, these were reasonably flat during the quarter. In terms of our unit costs, unit mining costs were fairly steady, actually decreasing from 2.91 a ton to 2.83 a ton as a result of more tons of material being mined during the period. Unit processing cost incurred during the quarter increased slightly from 10.31 to 10.61 per ton milled, increase of 3%. Now, the actual tons of ore processed was down by 13%, so 3% increase is actually a pretty good outcome and indicates a decrease in the overall -- the total processing costs. This in itself is notable because we did see a higher cost of maintenance consumables, mill line, in fact relating to the timing of the scheduled maintenance shut down.

Site G&A was reasonably flat during the quarter, we averaged 1.53 million compared to 1.54 the previous quarter, so that was pretty flat. Combined, this meant that on a per ounce basis, production costs for the quarter including ore mining, waste stripping, processing SG&A excluding royalty came in at about a little over $1,000 per ounce compared to $974 in the preceding quarter. A slight decrease in royalty payments and a bigger decrease in sustaining capital resulted in an all-in site cost, as I said earlier of 1,116 per ounce, which was really nearly identical to the all-in site cost of 1,112 per ounce that we recorded in both the June and March quarters of this year.

So consequently, the all-in site cost at Edikan for the September quarter was within our all-in site cost guidance range for the December half year, and that is encouraging going forward. So, in terms of Edikan, we have turned the corner sometime ago in fact. And this quarter combined with the last two quarters is pretty positive of that. As I said, this improvement in performance is not a fluke but it is part of our long-term trend of strong performance, brought about by some fairly material changes in the way that we’re doing our business. So, our confidence in the future of Edikan is strong. We’re comfortable that the forecast that we have made about future performance will be realized and that’s very important when it comes to looking at the funding of our future development activities. Speaking of which, let’s talk first about the development of our second mine, Sissingué.

Now, construction of the Sissingué moved ahead steadily and according to plan during the quarter, and by the end of the quarter we were about 77% complete. The procurement is about 100% -- is 100% complete. And at the end of the period, 91% of construction materials, plant and equipment were all on site awaiting installation. All concrete work is complete, the concrete contract has been demobilized, all plant buildings are being completed as the installation of underground services, conduits and piping and the like. The primary crusher’s in place and the erection of SAG mill is nearing completion. The SAG mill motor was put in the other day. The CIL tanks are all done, including the top of tank steelwork.

The diesel power station cooling system and switch rooms have arrived on site for installation. The 7 diesel generator sets that we’ll have -- have arrived in Abidjan and are waiting customs clearance ahead of being transferred to sites, so they are not far away. Tanks for the fuel farm needed to provide fuel to the mining fleet and the power station are on site and placed in position. So, as far as construction is concerned, everything is tracking extremely well.

As far as commissioning is concerned, commissioning of the front end of the plant is expected to begin in early November with all crushing to begin in early December, so we’ll have ore on the crushed ore stockpile in December. Production of first gold is expected in the March quarter 2018 as we’ve been saying for some time and commercial production will we do believe start as of 1 April next year.

I’ve said in previous teleconference that a picture is worth a 1,000 words. And of course, what we have done in appendix A of the quarterly report is included selection of photos that record development of progress on the ground, and I would encourage you to take a look at those photos. It’s hard not to be impressed by the work that’s been done, both by our own team and also by our various contractors, particularly the Lycopodium team. The target that we’ve given the first gold in March 2018 quarter is well and surely within our reach.

To put progress at Sissingué further into context, we spent about US$16 million during the quarter on development activities. And that brings our total expenditure on the project to date including early works of about 10 million to about US$84 million. The forecast cost to complete development is $32 million and that will be funded by an undrawn balance of $30 under our project debt facility with the Macquarie Bank and the balance of $2 million coming from our cash reserves. So, notwithstanding the hopes of few hedge funds that persist in selling stock short, the completion of development at Sissingué is fully funded and we definitely not come in the market for funds, full stop on that particular subject.

Speaking on the Sissingué operations, which we expect to come into early next year, one of the very important lessons that we learned from Edikan is the critical importance of being fully tuned up to start operations when commissioning is complete. So, to this end, we’ve implemented a comprehensive operational readiness plan for the Sissingué operation with the objective of absolutely ensuring the following commissioning of the mine and plant, the ramp-up to full scale production occurs efficiently as possible. Implementation of that plan and is well underway and we’re in very good shape for start up. And even if life Lycos are able to earn a bonus by finishing the commissioning earlier than expected, we’ll certainly be ready to go. Grade control drilling for instance, which is being performed by SFTP as far the mining contract, that started in early September 2017 and is going very well. We’ll have about three months of grade control data to hand before full scale mining starts early in November.

So, the development and operational readiness of Sissingué carrying on, on all fronts and is looking very solid. We’re excited about the project; we’re looking forward to starting to contribute gold and cash flow to the group in March next year and in the March quarter next year. And the other thing I guess is that while Sissingué has got a relatively short life that said today, the opportunities to the extension are extremely good, and we’ll be certainly working towards that when cash flow comes up -- comes available early next year. In the meantime, it’s a relatively high grade, relatively low cost operation that will provide us an all important second income stream starting in the June quarter of next year -- the June half of next year, I should say.

Turning to our second development project and our first potential mine, Yaouré. The status of this project is solid. [Ph] The DFS is advanced strongly on all fronts during the quarter and is on schedule for completion this quarter, in the December quarter as we’ve been promising to sometime. In fact, our technical committee of the board met on Saturday to go through the preliminary results of the study. We have a little bit of fine tuning to do over the next week or so, finish up a couple of things, before circling back to the board at the end of the month to sign off. And we’ll be going public with the results of that study in early November, not exactly sure of the date, second or third, first or second or third maybe. We haven’t quite pinned that one down yet, but suffice it to say it’s very soon and also suffice it to say, yet another milestone will be delivered as promised, which is important.

Given the JORC and ASX disclosure requirements, I’m not able to be too specific about the shape of the project until we fully disclose. But it is looking good and I can say that this is coming out very much in line with our expectations, based on the due diligence study that we undertook before purchasing the mine in April last year and to the project I think that you will find out in a couple of weeks. What I can say is that DFS has been based on a very comprehensive body of work by our in house engineers and consultants alike, and this is important because it’s not always the case that many of us know from bitter experience. The study is realistic and we are comfortable for it to be used as a benchmark for judging our performance in years to come.

It’s worth noting that the DFS drilling was completed during the quarter. The program was aimed at confirming the resource that we had purchased as well as getting additional information for the DFS. Total of 72,307 meters of RC, diamond and air core drilling was completed. About half of that was in resource definition drilling, there was also a portion of grade control drilling done as well to help us to fund some structures. The CMA deposits have been drilled on the 25 by 50-meter spacing in the zone where the pit is likely to be developed and the areas deposits we have similarly drilled to spacing of 25 by 25 except in some areas where it was drilled to grade control spacing of 6 by 8 meters. The drill hole spacing in all of these areas we think is adequate for classification as indicated resources.

All assays have been returned to date. The results confirm a tenor of previous intercepts and continuity of mineralization in both the CMA and Yaouré pits. We think that it’s going to be relatively straight forward structural architecture, the CMA mineralization which will allow very robust mineral resource estimates to be prepared, which is important because most of the ore -- the economic mineralization underpinning the DFS will be coming from that CMA pit.

Geological logging and assaying of the drilling in Yaouré has provided us a much clear view of the structural control, so mineralization in that pit. The 25 by 25 meter spacing has allowed the application of pretty tight controls on the mineralization in the resource estimation. And particularly when we combine that knowledge with what we got from the very close space grade control, I think we have a pretty good handle on what that set of structures can deliver us.

So, I guess all things considered, Yaouré is looking pretty good. And we will have a lot more to say about this project when we release the results in the near future. I think it’s defiantly a case of what’s of watch the space, as far as that’s concerned.

Turning to corporate matters, applying the gold price 1,283, as it was at the end of the month and exchange rate of $0.78, the total value of cash and bullion on hand at the end of the quarter was about A$48 million. This sum includes 25 million of cash and 14,179 ounces of bullion that is valued at $23 million. The balance of 48 million is about 5 million more than the cash balance at the end of June and the increase in cash and bullion during the quarter, it’s got a number inflows, for instance A$11 million coming from Edikan, positive working capital move about 16, we did draw down 10 million on the Sissingué facility but we also paid 5 million up on the short-term corporate debt facility as well. And we spent 22 million at Sissingué and about another further 6 on exploration and the evaluation expenditure.

So, all in all, things balance out, the cash balance is up about 5 million on the quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had go forward sales contracts in place for about a 165,000 ounces at 1,272 that was in terms of ounces that was slightly up on where we were in the previous quarter as we took advantage of high gold prices during the quarter to supplement the book. Now, I should say that the hedging that we have in place includes all mandatory hedging required under the term of our debt facility, so there is no more mandatory hedging. If we do hedge further in the future, it will be solely at our discretion and is part of our overall risk management plan, which is pretty good to-date.

In terms of debt obligations, as I said, we did pay off 5 million of our corporate debt facility in September, so 10 million is the outstanding balance under that facility and that will be fully repaid by March next, March 2018. We’ve also drawn 10 million under the US$40 million Sissingué project debt facility and we do expect to draw the remaining 30 million over the next couple of months as we finalize construction of the project. By the time that Sissingué starts -- goes into commercial production, 1st April next year, our corporate facility will have been fully repaid and the total amount outstanding, debt outstanding for the company will be 40 million under the project facility and that will progressively repaid according to the schedule, this could be paid sooner by September 2020.

So, what all this means is that not only we’re generating cash from Edikan but we’ve also got cash in the bank and we’ve got undrawn line of credit available to us. So suffice it to say, we are in fairly good shape financially.

So in conclusion, I think that our results from September quarter have added to a strong body of evidence supporting our investment case, and hopefully this teleconference has helped to highlight some of these achievements. Just in case, you have missed the key points from our quarterly report that we released today, let me repeat them for you. So, firstly, Perseus is producing gold in accordance with our plans at a cost that generates positive cash margin for each ounce of gold we sell. We’ve been doing this consistently now for three quarters and we expect this to continue.

Secondly, our development projects, Sissingué and Yaouré area both running on time and on budget. The development of Sissingué is fully funded and between internally generated cash and some benefit, we’re very confident that we’ll be able to fund the Yaouré development, which we hope will kick off sometime in the second half of 2018.

Thirdly, each of our projects but particularly Sissingué and Yaouré have excellent exploration potential. Now, we have been a bit quiet on the exploration front in recent times as we’ve deployed cash to development projects. However, it doesn’t mean that our exploration teams have been idle. In fact, they’ve used the time very wisely to identify an exciting array of targets. And when cash is available for exploration starting next year, we are expecting to produce some impressive organic growth delivered from what are already a reasonably good set of assets that we hold.

Fourthly, we’re in good shape financially. Our financing plan including our prudent gold price hedging paradigm is serving us very well and our financial and management team is doing an excellent job.

So, I guess with all things considered, we are making excellent progress towards delivering our short to medium-term growth objectives. We don’t need to find new resource, we don’t need to buy new projects. We’re in a position to deliver material growth on production and earnings from the assets that we currently own and on which we’re currently working. As we’ve been demonstrating for the three successive quarters, we are accumulating a solid track record of delivering on our promises and presenting a credible case for investment that I think that the market is going to find increasingly difficult to ignore.

Thanks very much for your attention. And if you would like to ask any questions now, I’d be happy to answer them.

Jeff Quartermaine

Okay. Well, thank you very much. I hope that’s a result of having comprehensively addressed all of the issues around the quarter rather than anything else. But once again, thanks very much for attending the call. We are on track, we’re comfortable with the way we’re going, and look forward very much to continuing to have these good reports to release each quarter. The next time we have a teleconference will be in early November when we release the results of the Yaouré DFS, something else, we’re quite looking forward to.

So once again, thank you very much and I wish you all a good day.

