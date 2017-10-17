Viking Therapeutics: Conquering The Market For Aging Therapies

Roughly ten months ago I sounded the alarm on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), detailing the "barbaric value" of its shares. Despite VKTX shares doubling since that time, recent events have reinforced my thesis that this company remains alarmingly undervalued. Viking has two lead candidates, VK5211 and VK2809, a selective androgen receptor modulator, and a thyroid-beta agonist, respectively. There are also other candidates in the pipeline: VK0214, another thyroid beta agonist being developed for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, and VK0612 for type 2 diabetes, and two more in earlier stages of development.

VKTX ended the 2H17 with $12 million in cash, and just recently closed a $16.25 million share purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital (LPC will buy up to $15 million in common stock over the next 30 months, with no maximum price, and $1.25 at $1.78). Management forecasts that this should last the company until 2019, or until a possible partnership after phase two data is announced on either VK5211 or VK2809.

VK2809

As a quick reminder, VK2809 (thyroid-beta receptor agonist) is in development for hypercholesterolemia and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/NASH. It has been proven to be just as effective as atorvastatin in lowering LDL cholesterol, without some of the common side effects, like myalgias. Atorvastatin, or Lipitor, was the blockbuster of the statin family, and still is a mainstay in the treatment of hyperlipidemia. VKTX also announced statistically significant data in a NASH-gene study, after eight weeks of treatment with VK2809.

Avid biotech traders may be familiar with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), which has more than TRIPLED in value recently, from $15 to $50. At $50, MDGL's market capitalization is just a hair under $600 million. Their main candidate has the same mechanism of action as VK2809, and as Dr. David Bautz has noted (April 2016), looks INFERIOR to VK2809:

However, when taking a closer look at some of the lipid values, it appears that MGL-3196 may not be as effective as VK2809. For triglycerides, of the six cohorts tested with MGL-3196, only one of them was statistically significantly different from the placebo cohort. In comparison, VK2809 was statistically significantly different from placebo in multiple cohorts for triglycerides. In addition, treatment with MGL-3196 resulted in decreases in Lp(A) of between +2.7% to -20%, compared to decreases in Lp(A) from treatment with VK2809 of -15% to -60%. Lastly, treatment with MGL-3196 resulted in decreases in ApoB of -4.9% to -24%, compared to decreases in ApoB from treatment with VK2809 of -10% to -50%. As mentioned earlier, reductions in both Lp(A) and ApoB are associated with increased cardiovascular health, thus the data so far would indicate that VK2809 is superior to MGL-1396 in this regard. [emphasis added]

Anyone who followed JMP's Lisa Bayko's recommendations back in January 2017 is sitting on a small pot of gold. Bayko had a $40 price target (~$500 million) on MDGL at the time, and saw a future valuation close to $116. Shares were trading ~$14 back then. Given Bautz's observations on VK2809's likely superior efficacy compared to MGL-3196, this author remains curious as to Bayko's thoughts on the deep chasm in market caps between the two companies (VKTX's stands at one-tenth that of MDGL's--$60 million vs $600 million). We can return to this issue shortly.

VK5211 developments

The KOL (key opinion leader) event that VKTX held on Monday, October 9th, confirmed my previously held views that the opportunity for VK5211 is nothing short of incredible. As a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator), VK5211 functions much like testosterone in the human body, but without the undesired side effects. Its developers at Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) designed it to have high affinity for testosterone receptors on muscle and bone. Previous studies have shown it to increase lean body mass, via increases in both bone density and muscle mass.

The event that first brought VKTX to my attention was University of Florida quarterback Will Grier, who was caught using VK5211 (known previously as LGD-4033, before LGND licensed it to VKTX). After a brief bit of research, VK5211's widespread (and illegal) use in bodybuilding and as a PED in sports was clear to me (article). Both amateurs and professionals use it to increase strength, speed, and stamina. Some may remember NBA center Joakim Noah failed a drug test last year. Yep, he was using VK5211. My thinking back then was that if so many saw results from using VK5211, we likely have a good indicator as to whether it's efficacious or not.

Comments by Dr. Binkley, co-director of the Osteoporosis Clinical Center at the UW-Madison school of Medicine and Public Health, confirmed my line of thought on VK5211's probable efficacy. During the Q&A session, when discussing the history of anabolic steroids in sports, he said they knew anabolic steroids were efficacious, because athletes used them, quite simply. If they didn't work, they wouldn't be used so much.

Dr. Binkley also commented on the sarcopenia (loss of muscle) that accompanies decreased bone density in osteoporosis patients, noting that the resulting weakness is a risk factor for hip fracture in this patient population. He went on to say that VK5211's ability to quickly stimulate both muscle and bone growth could represent a more compelling and comprehensive treatment option for osteoporosis patients. He compared the dual benefit from prospective treatment with VK5211 to current standard-of-care osteoporosis pharmacotherapy, bisphosphonates (alendronate). Binkley also added that he saw potential therapeutic benefit in treating patients who underwent knee-replacement, and other orthopedic surgeries with short courses of VK5211. This confirmation of VK5211's potential benefit in several patient populations makes me believe that VK5211 could be to the aging market, what statins were to coronary artery disease/hyperlipidemia, a game-changer (buzz word bingo!).

To be clear, I'm not proposing that every patient with a DEXA scan T-score of -1.5 or lower be prescribed VK5211 for six to eight weeks. However, given a history of osteoporosis in the family, a DEXA scan of -2.5 or lower, decreased functionality, and/or other risk factors for osteoporosis, it may be prudent to run a short course of VK5211 for fracture prophylaxis, along with physical therapy.

Sales of osteoporosis drugs are expected to reach $16 billion by 2025. This market is dominated by bisphosphonates, rank-ligand inhibitors, selective estrogen receptor modulators, and calcitonin. None of these drugs can increase both bone density AND muscle mass, which is why I feel VK5211 may have a leg (femur?) up on currently available pharmacotherapies. As a potential new key player in the osteoporosis treatment playbook, with no competition, VK5211 could garner at least $1-2billion in sales globally. This additional potential revenue represents significantly more than the $600-800 million, forecasted for the indication of acute hip fracture alone, which is currently used in some analysts estimates when valuing VKTX.

Conclusions

While VKTX shares have doubled since my last article, they remain significantly undervalued, especially in light of these recent developments. In the time since the KOL event, there have been no revisions of VKTX estimates; this may change. VKTX's valuation is mostly composed of its two lead candidates, however, let's forget for a second that VKTX has the SARM in development, and that it represents a new weapon in the fight against aging and ailments that accompany it.

VKTX's thyroid beta agonist is at the same stage in the developmental process as MDGL's, and up to this point has been shown to be superior. Yet, as I mentioned earlier, MDGL's shares trade at a $600 million price tag? There does not seem to be a justification for this chasm in valuations between the two companies' thyroid-beta receptor agonists. With 28 million shares outstanding, and ONLY taking the thyroid-beta agonist into account, VKTX would need to trade close to $20 to reach MDGL's current $600 million valuation.

Now, let's bring VK5211 back to the equation. Even with conservative estimates, adding indications of osteoporosis and joint replacement to VK5211's sales estimates, will add at least $1-2 billion in additional sales. But, for sake of argument, let's err on the conservative side and say that none of this osteoporosis conversation took place. Forget that a prominent director of an osteoporosis clinic intimated that VK5211 had much wider applications than previously forecasted. It still represents $600-800 million dollars in sales (for acute hip fracture) that MDGL does not have. Adding half of that already conservative number (using 50% probability of success) to VKTX's VK2809 valuation of $500 million, puts it at $800-900 million, or $27-30 per share, before any future dilution.

Despite closing $16.25 million shares just recently, VKTX will obviously need more cash for future trials of both lead candidates, and to a lesser extent their drugs in earlier stages of development. VK5211 would represent a first-in-class therapy in the orthopedic/osteoporosis therapy market, and will no doubt be highly courted by large pharma (pending positive data). Analysts have mentioned the high likelihood that MDGL would find a partner for MGL-3196; there's no reason VK2809 wouldn't as well (especially if the superior efficacy continues in phase 2 trials). Having said all that, even if VKTX needs to raise more capital on their own, and ended up diluting shares by 30%, that would still put a 12- to 18-month target at roughly $20 (using the $27-30 target mentioned in the previous paragraph). That's 10x where VKTX is trading right now.

It goes without saying that there are risks of failure in either drug. FDA trials look for both efficacy and safety. As I have mentioned, the widespread use of VK5211 by athletes, both amateur and professional, may give us an indication to its efficacy. It would appear that the main issues is whether there are any adverse effects seen. In phase one trials, the most notable side effects were mild increases in hepatic enzymes (ALT/AST), and mild increases in serum lipids. This would be a reason to be cautious with long term use in geriatric patients, but short bursts of treatment 6-8 weeks, would likely be well tolerated. Plus, data thus far has indicated that patients retained 85% of muscle gains after cessation of treatment. This may obviate the need for continuous or long term therapy with VK5211. Of course VK2809 faces the same risks of failure, however, these are inherent to all drug trials (MGL-3196 included!).

Even in an undesirable scenario (for longs), where VK5211 data fails, there is still quite a large value discrepancy present in thyroid-beta receptor agonists between VKTX and MDGL, which are both at the same stage in development. Vice versa, if VK2809 failed, VK5211 still represents a very lucrative backup scenario.

I continue to believe that VKTX represents an attractive short-term and long-term investment. In the near future there will be no shortage of catalysts, and shares should remain volatile as investors await the VK5211 results this quarter, and VK2809 in 1H18. Looking farther out, I continue to believe VKTX represents significant value relative to peers, and due to recent recognition of a much larger treatment population than previously forecasted for VK5211.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VKTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.