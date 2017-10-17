Maxar Technologies - Transferring To A Higher Orbit

(All figures are in US dollars unless stated otherwise. This note assumes a fixed CAN:USD rate of 1.25x).

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) is a Space 2.0 stock. It was created on October 9 from the merger of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (MDA.TO; MDDWF) and DigitalGlobe (DGI). The company is now a vertically-integrated satellite imaging business with the US government as its key customer. Enterprise value is approximately $5.2B comprising 53.97m shares outstanding (source: Bloomberg >> Bloomberg Markets) and pro-forma net debt at end 2016 of $1.9bn. This represents 2.2x FY16 pro-forma revenues, 8.3x FY16 pro-forma EBITDA and approximately 45x FY16 pro-forma unlevered pre-tax free cash flow. Here "pro forma" means a simple combination of the FY16 values for revenue, EBITDA and cash flows generated by each of the two constituent businesses; and by "unlevered pre-tax free cash flow" we mean the cash flow generated by the business, after capex, after change in working capital, but before tax or debt service.

MAXR is a core holding in our Space 2.0 technology portfolio, in anticipation of substantial stock price appreciation in the coming twelve to eighteen months. We invested prior to the DGI merger and NYSE listing taking place. Price drivers which we believe will create upside include (a) new NYSE listing leading to increased institutional demand for shares, (b) recently enhanced US government accreditation and (c) increased government and commercial spending on surveillance matters. Near-term risks are principally the lumpy business model together with integration difficulties, which together could lead to earnings volatility. Longer-term risks include a generational shift to smaller satellites; we believe this risk won’t play out until beyond our 12-18 month timeframe and on that basis we remain long MAXR.

Space 2.0 – A Reminder of Our Approach, and How We Found MAXR

In our article Space 2.0 - A Small Step For Tech Investors, we outlined our rationale for investing in space stocks. In essence – the second space race is very much in progress and it’s capitalistic this time around. Most of the attention in the press is on privately-owned startups targeting new and exciting futuristic applications – think SpaceX and BlueOrigin – our investment preference, however, is to focus on companies which have existing revenues and earnings, together with tradable securities. There are many such companies albeit few pureplays. For the most part one has to look for substantial ‘Space 2.0’ divisions of larger companies, usually in the defense sector.

We identified MAXR as an opportunity as a result of our research into companies which provided space-based mapping, geoanalytics and surveillance services. This is one of the subsectors that we believe will be an early winner in the race to make money in Space 2.0. It hits our hot buttons; it is Earth-orbit in nature, not lunar or interplanetary (relatively speaking, Earth-orbit is low-cost and achievable with some certainty), it has both government and commercial customers, and its revenues are deliverable using existing proven technologies. Governments tend to consume all the surveillance opportunities open to them; the commercial sector is also now turning to space-based surveillance to observe business issues such as crop performance, asset tracking and so forth. Surveillance tends to be a one-way trend – it is a psychologically addictive activity and we doubt anybody would ever prefer to have less of it once they begin to engage in it – which bodes well for the subsector.

Researching this subsector we found a lot of exciting startups such as Planet (website) – a number of which look very promising but fall foul of our “must have tradable securities” rule; we also found DigitalGlobe, then an independent public company, and its pending acquisition by MacDonald Dettwiler. This acquisition was to be followed by the planned re-organisation and renaming of the enlarged group as Maxar Technologies … we invested long in MDA.TO, our shares are now those of MAXR … we have enjoyed a modest rise in value thus far and now present our investment logic for readers to consider.

Background on Maxar Technologies

MAXR consists of two companies being merged into one – MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (formerly MDA.TO) and DigitalGlobe (formerly DGI).

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates

MDA.TO is a decidedly Space 1.0 company which designs and builds large satellites for use in the communications and surveillance segments. In 2016, communications represented revenues of CAN$1.4bn (70% of total revs) and surveillance CAN622m (30% of total revs). Comms is a lumpy and relatively low margin business – divisional EBITDA was CAN$213m in 2016, only a 15% margin, and revenues are driven by a small number of large value contracts to build and sometimes operate large satellites (Source: company 2016 annual report).

Revenues in the comms division have declined for 2-3 years because the end market has been sluggish; the market has ordered fewer new satellites in 2015-16 than it did in earlier years. Management are probably correct in its view that this is a cyclical market and that growth will recover (again see the annual report and the various company quarterly reports); however, the fact is that communications satellite building is a tough line of business to be in and, frankly, was not the reason that we invested. As well as the small number of customers and volatile annual market size, the accounting is WIP based because the build projects are so long … this means unlevered free cash flow bears little relation to EBITDA … we could go on. This division has been commented on by sceptics elsewhere on SA (here) and we need not discuss further here.

The Surveillance & Intelligence division is what caught our eye – we saw a way to invest in a public Space 2.0 business with an emerging focus on mapping, geoanalytics & surveillance. Surveillance & Intelligence is a relatively high margin business within MDA.TO – 2016 divisional EBITDA of CAN$157m on CAN$622m of revenue = a 25% margin line of business and it is growing (up just 2% in 2016 vs 2015 but growth has since accelerated – the six months ending June 30, 2017, it achieved divisional revenue of CAN$334m vs CAN$300m in the same period in 2016, an 11% increase). Although the ‘Surveillance & Intelligence’ division of MDA is the smaller by revenue, in a short time it is likely to be the larger by EBITDA; the Communications division is expected to have negative growth again in 2017 which will mean heavy downward pressure on Comms division EBITDA. (Sources: MDA.TO 2016 Annual Report and Q2 Report - see here).

DigitalGlobe

DGI is an imaging business which operates a constellation of five large satellites. It also buys data from other satellite operators. It then supplies either raw images, processed images, or intelligence based on those images, to customers in the government and commercial sectors. Its primary customer is the US Government (64% of 2016 revenues). The name will be familiar to many – it appears at the bottom of the screen of Google Maps very often, as the company is a major supplier of images to Google. Reporting in a single division, DGI achieved 2016 revenues of $725m, EBITDA of $376m and unlevered free cash flow of $92m. Once again this is a capital-intensive business, as are most satellite operators. (Source: DGI 2016 Annual Report).

The company was acquired by MDA.TO at an enterprise value of $3.6bn / an equity value of $2.4bn, representing 9.6x EBITDA. This was paid for in a combination of cash and MDA common stock.

(Note - in calculating the MAXR enterprise value above, we think the share count is correct as it comes from Bloomberg at the time of writing, but the net debt is an estimate based on December 2016 and for sure will be a little wide of the mark. We await MAXR's Q3 earnings statement in the next few weeks so that we can provide a clearer picture of the enlarged group's balance sheet and share count. We will provide an update to this article once Q3 results are out).

The acquisition of Digital Globe means that together, the Surveillance & Intelligence division of the former MDA.TO, and the entirety of the DGI business - which is entirely Surveillance & Intelligence in nature - will have pro-forma 2016 revenues of $1,223m and pro-forma EBITDA of $502m, meaning 51% and 79% of the pro-forma totals for MAXR. This for us makes MAXR an interesting prospect – at its core we have a $1.2bn revenue, $0.5bn business focused entirely on space-based surveillance.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Here we present a three-year historic pro-forma combination of MDA.TO and DGI. “Pro Forma” here means “roughly what the combined business would have looked like had it existed in its current form for the past three years.” We should caution the reader that this is indicative only - it is based on a simple combination of the numbers of each company as reported each year to the SEC. The real-world combination will be complex and will involve various intercompany eliminations (since DGI was a customer of MDA.TO) and cost reductions. Nonetheless, this rough pro forma is worth considering.

The rough pro forma highlights a number of points for us.

Firstly the leverage is considerable for a public company - the net debt as a multiple of EBITDA multiples aren't too challenging but the multiples of unlevered pre-tax free cash flow are dizzying (see the table above). Although convention is to assess debt as a multiple of EBITDA, for capital intensive companies such as this, the true measure of leverage multiples and debt service capacity is to look at the actual money the business generates independently of its capital structure. We use "unlevered pre-tax free cash flow" because it measures the cash generated by the company before it has to pay for its capital structure or pay tax to governments. Since the capital structure and tax rate is interdependent (more leverage = lower tax rate usually, as interest is tax deductible to some degree), we like to use the pre-tax number as the best measure.

Secondly, the company is capex intensive; and thirdly, working capital is a drain on cash flow consistently over a number of years.

In short - managing cash and debt is a very big challenge in this business.

For anyone like us used to technology investing – particularly in the software or Internet sectors – the combination of leverage with poor unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins is not an attractive one. Indeed digging further into the company’s financials, management has used many cash management techniques that indicate cash flow is something of a juggling act. For instance, “orbital receivables” – which we suspect closely resemble “receivables” – have been factored in the last 24 months, not something that companies do if cash is flowing freely.

Investment Logic

We invested in MAXR because we saw four key drivers of upside as follows:

Sector growth, mix shift and market re-rating

Improved regulatory position

Improved liquidity and institutional demand

Market FOMO … Fear of Merger Oblivion

Below we outline our thoughts on each driver and how they impact our investment approach.

Sector Growth, Mix Shift, Re-Rating

When we select software or Internet companies, we like to invest in fundamentally strong businesses that have diversified revenues, predictable growth, high margins and high cash conversion. Our view is that companies that have this model are long-lived and the stock will ride out any earnings surprises, market corrections, macro events, etc. (See for instance our note on Veeva Systems which is a prime example of this model >> Veeva Systems - A Healthy Buy). Our hold period for such companies is more or less forever.

In our Space 2.0 investments (which include MAXR, OA, AJRD) we find that very few companies have the business models detailed above. This is primarily a function of the nascent stage of the industry. In the early phases of any new market, vertical integration is common; customers are small in number but large in size; projects are complex and long-running. The computing industry in the 1950s and 1960s was very much like this. For the investor, vertical integration means low margins, customer concentration means pricing pressure and potential earnings surprises, and complex projects mean WIP accounting and unpredictable cash flows. All of which breach every rule we have in our technology portfolio!

But Space 2.0 is, we believe, a 30-50 year long-cycle bull opportunity. We believe it’s at the same stage as the early 1990s Internet, before the Netscape IPO (we believe the SpaceX IPO when it comes will be the defining moment for Space 2.0 as was the Netscape IPO for Internet 1.0).

So – we are backing companies where we believe the sector trend will lift the stock even in the face of company challenges. In our Space 2.0 portfolio, only OA has a business model that approaches the quality of models in our technology portfolio. AJRD is a similarly lumpy business model to MAXR, albeit with less leverage. But we are confident in our belief that space-based mapping, geoanalytics and surveillance is going to be a growing subsector and right now MAXR is in our view the best way to play the subsector. (If we were into VC deals we would be excited about Planet too – although we note it operates a similar vertically-integrated business model and indeed makes a virtue of it in its marketing).

We see the value drivers here not so much as steady growth in group earnings and cash generation (our normal fodder) as a change in revenue and earnings mix for the group away from building satellites & towards surveillance; growth in revenues resulting from increased commercial and government spending in the subsector; and an upward re-rating by the market as Space 2.0 becomes more widely appreciated as an investment sector. This means our time horizon with MAXR probably isn’t “forever” but instead around 12-18 months. The Canadian stock sits at C$73.63 at the time of writing and the US stock at $59.00. We think there is probably 25% upside to be had from each in the next 12-18 months and we will probably exit at that point if there is no improvement to the business model. We will hold longer if the revenue becomes more diversified and the cash flows more predictable. We think the external threat to MAXR is if low-cost, small-form-factor satellites ("cubesats" - surprisingly small devices that are about as big as an old-fashioned desktop PC, deployed in large 'constellations' and capable of providing more fly-bys per day than a small number of large satellites - if of interest see more info here) become so fully functional that traditional large satellites of the type that MAXR produces become only a niche requirement for surveillance – indeed Planet, a cubesat builder and operator, is building its business on this basis. We think this will take time – think PC-based servers replacing mainframes – but that it will eventually happen. So we plan to be out of MAXR by the time this threat becomes real, as we doubt MAXR will successfully transition from one architecture to the next (hardware companies generally fail to make generational jumps).

Regulatory Matters

We view recent regulatory matters as a positive for the stock. The merger that created MAXR was many months in the making. The deal was announced on 24 February 2017 and completed on October 5, 2017, having been subjected to a very detailed level of scrutiny by the US Government. MDA.TO being a Canadian business, it was required to satisfy CFIUS requirements governing foreign investment in key US markets before it could complete the acquisition of Digital Globe. This process is now complete and the US Government has, in essence, blessed MAXR as an approved supplier. This represents the culmination of many years’ worth of specific “US Access Plan” work by the Canadian business (see relevant press release here), and is a strong result. We expect the improved regulatory position to contribute to both revenue growth and a stock-specific market re-rating.

Improved Liquidity

On October 9, 2017, the new MAXR ticker came into being on the NYSE. As the company grows we anticipate it coming to the attention of more and more institutions which, together with the US domestic listing, will result in structurally increased demand for the stock.

FOMO … Fear Of Merger Oblivion

Prior to the merger, the MDA.TO (buyer’s) stock exhibited some weakness - the market is likely sceptical of the Digital Globe acquisition and in particular MAXR’s ability to execute on this. Our view differs from the market. MAXR appointed a new CEO, Howard Lance, in 2016; Lance was President & CEO of Harris Corp, the defense electronics business, from 2003-11, during which time Harris Corp’s share price grew from c.$15 to c.$37. A major Harris Corp customer is the US Government in one form or another. Immediately prior to joining MAXR, Lance was an advisor to Blackstone, the private equity business. So our view is that the company is headed by a seasoned CEO with sector credentials who likely has the experience and the contacts to call upon to execute properly.

The stock price therefore spells opportunity to us. It sits at acceptable multiples of revenue and EBITDA and it sits at an acceptable position relative to its 52-week highs and lows (MAXR is currently 26% above the C$61.80 52-week low and 3% below the 52-week high of C$80.23) given the fact that the stock has already begun to re-rate in the light of the merger completion and NYSE listing. (The stock is up markedly in recent days - it has plenty to go yet in our view).

Anyone who reads our articles will know we feel that when the buyer’s management team is up to the task, large transformational acquisitions can be very value enhancing – see for instance our note on the software company Micro Focus International (see Micro Focus International - The Biggest Software Company You've Never Heard Of). The market tends to assume buyers will achieve the opposite, leading to some compelling buy-the-dip opportunities. We bought MAXR in response to this (note – we own the Canadian stock MAXR.TO, not the NYSE-listed MAXR). As always we recognise that integration risk is real, and that there will probably be some short-term earnings volatility as a result, but overall we believe this to be a compelling opportunity.

Investment Outlook

If our thesis is correct, the majority of our gains will arise from market re-rating. The beauty of re-rating as a value creation method is that it is, in essence, a free ride for the company and its shareholders - it is a much easier method than growing earnings. If in addition the company puts in sound earnings growth performance in the next 12-18 months, all the better for investors.

Very briefly we anticipate a 25% gain in the coming 12-18 months. Q3 earnings are coming up shortly which will we believe cause some short-term price volatility. We will be buying more should it dip.

