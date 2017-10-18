Axon Enterprise: Questionable Earnings, Possible SEC Scrutiny And Material Weaknesses In Financial Reporting

Aggressive accounting changes have dramatically inflated Axon's reported profitability by more than 50% and revenue growth by around 33%.

Disclaimer: We recommend that every investor conduct his/her own due diligence before buying or selling any security. We do not guarantee in any way that we are providing all of the information that may be available. You should be aware that we hold a short position in the securities discussed in our research. This document expresses opinions, which are based upon, among other things, publicly available information, third-party buy-side or sell-side research, our own due diligence, and inferences and deductions through our analysis. The information contained herein is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. No representation, express or implied, is being made, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and we are not obligated to update any of our opinions or research after making it available.

We reached out to Axon's investor relations department for comment on this article and received no response.

Axon Enterprise: Questionable Accounting, Possible SEC Scrutiny and Material Weaknesses in Financial Reporting

We are short Axon Enterprise (AAXN)1 because we believe that the company is worth far less than its current market value. We believe that Axon has overstated its underlying profitability and inflated its revenue growth through very aggressive accounting, where future revenue and profits are pulled forward and associated costs are deferred far into the future.2

Moreover, Axon has disclosed a number of material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including weaknesses in revenue recognition. Its long-time CFO resigned earlier this year and has been selling stock aggressively. We believe we may have uncovered evidence of a potential undisclosed SEC investigation, which further increases our concerns about Axon’s financials.

With apparently inflated conductive electrical weapon (“CEW”) sales, declining body camera market share, a body camera hype cycle dying down and a stock trading at 48x consensus 2018 earnings, we believe Axon may have resorted to aggressive sales tactics, including questionable cash payments to political officials and others to boost sales.

We believe that Axon shares are 39-56% overvalued. If investors were to apply accounting that reflects the underlying fundamentals of the business, we believe that Axon’s earnings would be c. 50% below what it currently reports. Further downside may exist if CEW sales normalize, body camera market share continues to decline and body camera hype dies down.

We believe:

Aggressive accounting changes have dramatically inflated Axon’s reported profitability by more than 50% and revenue growth by over 33% Material weaknesses in internal controls, CFO resignation, potential ongoing SEC investigation, delayed filing of 10-K and accounting adjustments further highlight our concerns about Axon’s aggressive accounting Free cash flow is collapsing (and now negative) while adjusted profits soar There exists a disturbing pattern of questionable payments to politicians, police officers and other key decision makers Weapons division sales and profits are dramatically inflated due to aggressive accounting and catch-up demand Body camera hype is fading and Axon is rapidly losing market share Axon shares are overvalued by 39-56%



Part 1: Aggressive accounting changes have dramatically inflated Axon’s reported profitability by more than 50% and revenue growth by over 33%

We believe that Axon is dramatically inflating its financial performance through aggressive accounting. Specifically, we think Axon is overstating its “true” EBITDA by more than 50% and its revenue growth by over 33%. Axon reports double-digit non-GAAP EBITDA growth but we think “true” EBITDA is actually shrinking by almost 50%.

Axon is pulling-forward revenues from as far as five years into the future while deferring associated costs as far as five years into the future. We also think it is possible that Axon has adjusted its revenue allocation away from warranty (deferred) towards weapons (recognized at once).

The accounting choices taken by Axon management are not dissimilar to those famously taken by Enron, in our opinion. One of Enron’s main accounting tricks was to pull-forward revenue from future periods to exaggerate performance in current periods (in Enron’s case, this was through mark-to-market accounting on futures contracts).3 In our view, Axon’s TASER 60 and TAP programs are to Axon what energy futures contracts were to Enron.

We evaluate each program in detail in the following sections. Before diving in, we begin with a simple chart that highlights a powerful and disturbing trend at Axon – namely that an increasing amount of sales and profits appear to be recognized through “revenue arrangements with multiple deliverables.” These sorts of arrangements allow management to estimate when and how revenue, costs and profits are recognized and can be highly discretionary. Axon’s use of this accounting treatment has risen by a whopping tenfold since 2013, and now represents 43% of total revenues as of H1 2017.

Source: Axon financial reports

With that in mind, we now dive into each of Axon’s programs that we believe are being used to inflate profits by more than 50%.

The TASER 60 Program appears to be used to pull forward revenue and profits

Axon launched a sales program called “TASER 60” in the second quarter of 2016. Under this plan, customers are able to “subscribe” to Axon products, including weapons, cartridges, batteries, spare parts and warranty, for a period of 60 months (5 years).

Source: Axon website

While a normal observer might expect that Axon would recognize revenue under the TASER 60 program on a straight-line basis over the course of its contract, this is not the case. Instead, the implementation of this program and the accounting treatment that Axon chose allowed the company to recognize all revenues associated with weapons and cartridges on day one instead of recognizing them ratably over the course of the five-year contract. To put it plainly, we believe this allows Axon to recognize up to five years’ worth of revenue on day one of the contract.4

Based on Axon’s disclosed price list for the TASER 60 Plan,5 the weapon and associated products represent 80% of contract value.

Source: Axon

We estimate that, by what we believe is inappropriately pulling-forward revenues associated with TASER 60 plans instead of recognizing revenue more in line with how cash actually flows to Axon, the company inflates current period revenues by a whopping five times.

Source: Axon, our estimates

The impact of TASER 60 on reported profitability can be estimated by looking at a footnote called “Other Long-Term Assets” that Axon started disclosing in Q3 2016. This footnote quantifies an account called long-term accounts receivable. Axon describes this account as “balances related to sales made under the Officer Safety and TASER 60 Programs… these balances are collectible over the stated contract period, which is typically five years…”6 We believe that the change in long-term accounts receivable is a good proxy for the pull-forward from TASER 60 and related programs. We note, however, that this could be conservative given that it does not account for the pulled-forward sales that occur within twelve months, which would presumably be in the current accounts receivables account.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

The impact on reported profitability is enormous. We estimate that the aggressive TASER 60 accounting treatment has exaggerated reported adjusted EBITDA by 40% over the past twelve months. We note that Axon must begin to lap the most aggressive of these changes starting in Q3 2017.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

Through numerous FOIA requests, we have found a number of tangible examples of what appear to be dramatic revenue and profit inflation. For example, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department has ordered an average of 240 CEWs per year since 2012. In 2016, it signed a TASER 60 contract for 1,604 CEWs over five years, allowing Axon to recognize shipments almost seven times higher than it previously recognized under normal sales programs.

Source: Las Vegas Metro Police Department (via FOIA request)

Jacksonville’s Police Department is another good example: it ordered an average of 153 CEWs per year between 2007 and 2015. In 2016, it signed a TASER 60 contract for 2,500 CEWs over five years, allowing Axon to recognize shipments more than sixteen times higher than it previously recognized under normal sales programs.

Source: Jacksonville Police Department (via FOIA request)

The Jacksonville Police Department example is interesting for another reason too: through FOIA requests, we may have uncovered some evidence that Axon is potentially allocating a larger percentage of TASER 60 deals to weapons (which it can recognize immediately) and away from warranties (which it can only recognize over five-year terms). If true, this would further exaggerate the front-loading of revenue that Axon is enjoying from its aggressive accounting choices.

In the example below, we show that sales to the Jacksonville Police Department in 2015 and 2016 have an important difference – namely that the amount allocated to the warranty component of the transaction appeared to fall from $112.95 per unit to $0.00 per unit in 2015 vs. 2016. If this invoice reflects Axon’s accounting choices, it implies that the company may be able to report an even larger percentage of revenues up front than even its aggressive accounting would suggest (~100% vs. ~80%), further inflating revenues by an additional 10%.

Source: Axon, our estimates; "appropriate warranty" is based on Axon’s prior warranty charge

The relevant parts of the Jacksonville Police Department orders can be found below:

2015 Jacksonville PD order

2016 Jacksonville PD order

Source: Jacksonville Police Department

But that’s not all. It appears that, at the same time as the amount allocated to warranty expense fell to zero, the amount allocated to the CEW increased from $899.95 to $969.60. Thus, Axon would have been able to report increasing ASPs when ASPs (including warranty), could have actually been declining. We note that it is of course possible that Jacksonville’s invoices differ from Axon’s billing practices, but we think it would be a strange coincidence, indeed, if the changes to Axon’s accounting and Jacksonville’s invoices randomly occurred at the same time.

Source: Jacksonville Police Department, Axon, our estimates

Changes to Taser Assurance Plan (“TAP”) accounting appear to be used to pull forward revenue and profits

Axon launched the TAP program in 2012 to encourage repeat purchasing and to reduce the replacement cycle of weapons (7-8 years) down to a lower number. TAP provides warranty coverage for CEWs (five years) and body cameras (2.5 years) and upgraded weapons after five years to customers who enroll.7

Source: Axon website

In the second quarter of 2016, Axon made an important change to its accounting for TAP, yet buried it in the footnotes of its SEC filings and didn’t talk to investors about it during earnings calls. This change appears to allow the company to further front-load revenues by shifting revenue recognition for TAP sales from “generally at the end of the contract period” to “generally when the new product is delivered.”

Old policy in 2015 10-K8

New policy in Q2 2016 10-Q9



Cartridge subscription program appears to be used to pull forward revenue and profits

We believe that Axon is likely to face major growth problems as it laps the adoption of its aggressive revenue recognition policies later in 2017. To offset this, the company appears to be expanding its aggressive accounting programs to new categories.

In early 2017, Axon introduced a new subscription program that allows for customers to buy cartridges on a five-year plan, paying five equal annual installments.10 We believe that this new program shares the same aggressive revenue recognition policies as TASER 60 and TAP and is thus further pulling forward revenue from as far as five years into the future.

While Axon does not provide enough disclosure to isolate the accounting impact from this new program (and we believe cartridge sales are already inflated through TASER 60), we do not think it is a coincidence that the company reported the highest cartridge revenue quarter in the company’s history in Q1 2017 – right when the new program was implemented.

Source: Axon financial reports

We note that Axon must begin to lap the elevated cartridge sales starting this quarter (Q3 2017).

Unsustainable benefits from catch-up adjustments at ~100% margin inflate reported revenue and profits, in our opinion

For the past four quarters, Axon has recognized “catch-up” payments from business completed in previous periods. While management did disclose the revenue benefit of these payments, it did not highlight the much more significant profitability impact, in our opinion. Based on our research, we believe that these catch-up payments are roughly 100% margin (i.e. they have no associated costs). We thus estimate that these one-time adjustments boosted reported Adjusted EBITDA by 11% over the past four quarters. This should be a material headwind to Axon’s reported growth and profitability in 2017 if these admittedly “one-time” adjustments do not recur, in our opinion.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

While aggressively pulling forward sales, Axon appears to be deferring the costs associated with these sales to further inflate reported profitability

Aggressive revenue recognition isn’t the only game Axon management appears to be playing. Amazingly, while management is willing to massively front-load revenue recognition from five-year pay-as-you-go deals, it defers sales commissions associated with such deals over the course of five years! Thus, almost all revenue is recognized day one, while only c. 5% of the associated sales commissions are recognized in the matching quarter, based on our understanding.



We estimate that this policy allowed Axon to defer 24% of total sales commission expense in 2016 and, in 2017, Axon has recognized lower commission expense compared to last year, despite deferred commission balances continuing to rise. Though the absolute dollar value of sales commissions is not disclosed by Axon, we believe we can reasonably estimate this benefit through looking at disclosed changes in commissions over time, including the balance only recently disclosed by the company in its long-term asset footnotes.

Source: Axon financial reports and commentary, our estimates

Conclusion: We believe Axon has overstated its true economic earnings by over 50% in recent periods and exaggerated its true revenue growth by more than 33%

The accumulation of aggressive accounting choices has a huge impact on Axon’s reported financial statements, in our opinion. We calculate that Axon’s true economic earnings were 55% lower than reported by the company for the past twelve months. Moreover, we note that the company must begin to lap the largest gaps between our estimate of EBITDA and its reported EBITDA starting this quarter (Q3 2017).

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

Our adjustments to reported non-GAAP EBITDA figures also imply that, despite reporting 18% y/y growth in adjusted EBITDA over the past twelve months, we believe that Axon’s profitability is actually falling rapidly. We estimate that Axon’s adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2016-Q2 2017 would have declined by a whopping 36% had it used what we believe to be appropriate accounting.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

We believe that Axon’s accounting choices paint a highly inaccurate picture of the underlying economics of the business. In addition to the major exaggerations of reported profitability discussed above, we believe these accounting choices may mislead investors about revenue and revenue growth.

We think that the aggressive revenue pull-forward from TASER 60 and, combined with the catch-up payment realization, are overstating Axon’s reported revenue by 10% over the past twelve months. Once again, this issue has gotten worse as time has passed, growing from 1-4% of reported revenue in H1 2016 to 10-14% in Q4 2016-Q1 2017. We also note that Axon must begin to lap the more aggressive part of this gap starting next quarter (Q3 2017).

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

We believe that the increasing levels of revenue exaggeration at Axon have also inflated its reported revenue growth rates by a material amount. In 2016, Axon grew 30% slower than it claimed to have grown, in our opinion. Once again, the situation deteriorated as time went on, with trailing twelve-month growth exaggerated by an estimated 34%.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

You don’t need to take our word for it – you can read what Axon writes in the footnotes of its own annual report. In the company’s most recent 10-K,11 Axon states that its installment payment programs and TASER 60 (which we believe pull forward lots of revenue) are among the main drivers for the revenue growth it enjoyed in 2016. It writes:

Part 2: Material weaknesses in internal controls, CFO resignation, potential SEC investigation and insider selling

Questionable and aggressive accounting choices seem to be catching up to Axon and attracting the attention of Axon’s auditors and the SEC, in our opinion.

In this section, we will discuss how the aforementioned aggressive and what we believe to be inappropriate accounting choices dovetail with a culture of poor governance and present evidence that suggests that the SEC may be investigating Axon. We find this pattern to be highly concerning given the departure of the long-time CFO earlier this year and aggressive insider selling by the CFO and others.

Significant and increasing material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting

Any time a company derives a substantial portion of its growth, revenue and profits from accounting policies that are heavily reliant on estimates of future earnings, an investor should be skeptical. If such a company also fails to maintain adequate controls over its financial reporting, an investor should run for the exits.

According to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a material weakness is a deficiency that is sufficiently severe “such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the company’s annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.”12

Source: PCAOB

Axon not only has disclosed material weaknesses over its internal controls over financial reporting, those weaknesses appear to be multiplying!

In Q2 2016, Axon disclosed that it had identified two material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting.13

Weakness #1: Identification and recording of liabilities resulted in what we regard as inappropriate accounting for out-of-period adjustments Weakness #2: Revenue recognition and deferred revenue reporting problems which resulted in the company not recording such transactions appropriately

Given that over one-third of Axon’s growth and almost half of its profitability in recent periods is based on what we believe to be its aggressive and inappropriate choices for revenue recognition and deferred revenue, we find the second weakness above, in particular, to be highly disturbing.

Unfortunately for Axon, the pattern only appears to be worsening. In the footnotes of its delayed 2016 10-K, Axon buried more bad news for investors – namely, that two different material weaknesses had been identified.14

New Weakness #1: Internal controls over revenue recognition, cost of goods sold and services delivered as well as reporting of deferred revenue New Weakness #2: Account reconciliations and monitoring process

Axon’s auditors at Grant Thornton also chimed in, writing that it believed that “the Company has not maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016.”

Amazingly, another weakness was identified and added to company disclosures in Q1 2017, this time relating to income taxes.

These weaknesses have persisted into at least Q2 2017, according to Axon’s most recent 10-Q15, though the company continues to hope they are fixed soon.

The SEC may be investigating Axon

It would not surprise us if Axon’s aggressive and, in our view, inappropriate accounting practices have caught the eye of the SEC or other regulators.

The SEC has clearly shown interest in Axon over the years, with twenty two disclosed letters between the SEC and Axon management filed on sec.gov since 2005.16 While the SEC has not disclosed any questions or comments to Axon on its 2016 annual report yet (perhaps because it was delayed?), we find the line of questioning from September 2015 regarding the 2014 annual report to be troubling for Axon17. The two SEC comment letters appear to focus on many of the same issues we raised earlier in this report.

Request to provide more disclosure to investors about revenue recognition policies, citing TAP specifically Request to increase disclosures on sales growth

We filed a FOIA request with the SEC to collect any documents related to current or past investigations of Axon by the SEC. Commonly, when federal agencies have an ongoing investigation, they will not release documents to a FOIA request – this is exactly the response we received. We believe that the response letter indicates a possibility that Axon is currently being investigated by the SEC, and – given the questions in the 2015 review – it is reasonably possible that it relates to revenue recognition policies.

Source: Securities and Exchange Commission (FOIA request)

CFO resignation and stock sales raise further red flags

With increasingly aggressive accounting, material weaknesses piling up and a potential SEC investigation, we find it troubling that long-time Axon CFO Dan Behrendt chose to leave the company, with no apparent replacement at hand.

Simply getting out of Dodge doesn’t appear to have been enough for Mr. Behrendt. Since the announcement of his departure from Axon in November of last year,18 he reduced his Axon holdings by 50%, and continued to sell despite the lower Axon share price.

Source: SEC filings, InsiderScore, our estimates

We find it strange that Mr. Behrendt was paid severance well above any maximum payout scenario where he could have been terminated without cause or for death/disability. On the Q4 2016 call, Axon highlighted that CFO severance expenses would be $1.5 million ($600k in the quarter, 900k in Q1 2017). In the most recent proxy statement, we can see that Mr. Behrendt was only due between $823,956 and $973,956 in any non-change-of-control termination scenario, meaning it appears that he was paid almost 2x what he was owed.19

Source: Axon SEC filings

Would you rather work for an air freshener company or Axon? The former CFO chose air fresheners

Mr. Behrendt clearly must have misunderstood the Axon “bull case” as he resurfaced soon thereafter as the CFO of Charlotte, NC-based ScentAir, which bills itself as “the largest and most experienced scent marketing firm in the world.”20

Source: LinkedIn page for Dan Behrendt

While ScentAir is a private company that does not disclose revenue or profits, we note that it is almost certainly smaller than Axon. A December 2014 AdAge article said the entire scent-marketing industry was only $300 million.21

Part 3: Free cash flow is collapsing (and now negative) while adjusted profits climb

The percentage of Axon’s revenue that is generated from cashless sources has increased dramatically over the past year. At the same time, the expansion of the Axon and Evidence.com businesses has transformed the company from capital-light to capital-heavy through significant investments in IT infrastructure.

The combination of these two factors has had a profound impact on the ability of the company to generate free cash flow. In fact, trailing twelve months free cash flow is now negative for the company and appears to be getting more negative each quarter.

Source: Axon financial reports

Conveniently for Axon, it simply hides this fact through its focus on adjusted EBITDA, in our opinion. Adjusted EBITDA has remained resilient while the underlying free cash flows have disappeared. As of 2016, Axon was only able to convert 21% of adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow, compared with 77-85% before the implementation of TASER 60 and related plans. In 2017, this math isn’t even possible because, while adjusted EBITDA remains elevated, free cash flow is now significantly negative.

Source: Axon financial reports

While once upon a time, it may have been reasonable to value Axon on a multiple of adjusted EBITDA (as many sell-side analysts and bullish investors continue to do today), we think such an analysis is entirely inappropriate given the disappearance of the free cash flow that supported Axon’s chosen, non-GAAP accounting metric.

Part 4: Disturbing pattern of questionable payments to politicians, police officers and other key decision makers

We believe we have uncovered substantial evidence that Axon regularly provides cash payments and other benefits to key decision makers that could perhaps be used to influence their decision to buy Axon products, in our opinion. While we found many potentially inappropriate relationships, we chose to focus on some of the more egregious situations we have seen in this report.

Paying key decision makers through political contributions who then choose Axon products

We have uncovered a disturbing pattern of donations from key Axon executives to politicians who are able to influence purchase decisions of Axon products, including during periods of evaluation.

Case #1: Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)

The LAPD is one of the largest and highest-profile police forces in the country. In 2014, when the LAPD put out a request for bids for a large body camera contract, Axon went to great (and perhaps unethical) lengths to win the business, in our opinion.

Seven separate Axon executives (including CEO Patrick Smith, President Luke Larson, CFO Daniel Behrendt, COO Jeff Kukowski and VP of Sales Joshua Isner) and their family members donated a total of $8,400 to the re-election bid of City Councilman Mitchell Englander,22 who happens to be the head of the Council’s Public Safety Committee and thus the person most likely to have the most influence over the eventual winner of the contract. Some (not all) of the aforementioned donations are highlighted in the table below:

Source: Los Angeles Ethics Commission

These payments understandably caused an uproar after Axon was awarded an enormous $31-million contract in a highly controversial bidding process.

Critics of the deal suggested that it violated LA’s Measure H, which sought to prohibit firms from engaging in “pay to play” tactics to influence city officials who have a say over lucrative contracts with the city (according to LA Times reporting, highlighted below).

While Englander denied wrongdoing by claiming that no bidding process was underway, the LA Times, in its coverage,23 noted that Axon and a competitor were already field testing their body camera equipment during the period in question.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Axon’s donations also spread to LA County, too, where the company donated $1,500 in November 2016 to County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Source: County of Los Angeles

Just four months earlier, in July 2016, Ridley-Thomas had voted to speed up a push for the LA Sherriff’s Department to deploy body cameras.24

Source: Witness LA

Case #2: Baltimore Police Department

As reported by the Baltimore Sun,25 Baltimore PD selected Axon’s Axon cameras in January 2016 in a highly controversial bidding process, where Axon’s nine competitors for the contract were eliminated in a “technical review” performed by an anonymous committee without even considering their bid prices. Amazingly, the public wasn’t even told why the other companies’ contract proposals were disqualified from consideration.

Source: Baltimore Sun

We think we have an answer as to why this strange procurement process occurred. Between 2008 and 2012, Axon employees donated thousands of dollars to various Baltimore-related election campaigns,26 including those of Governor Martin O’Malley, Rep. Norman Conway, Rep. Joseph Vallario, State Senator Lisa Gladden, State Senator Brian Frosh, Rep. Keiffer Mitchell, State Senator Victor Ramirez, Rep. John Cluster, State Senator Joe Getty and many others.

Source: Maryland Campaign Reporting Information System

Case #3: Seattle Police Department

Seattle PD selected Axon’s Axon cameras in November 2016.27 This deployment was a big victory for City Council President Bruce Harrell. According to the Seattle Times, Mr. Harrell had been “actively advocating the use of police body cameras” for “more than five years.”28

It comes as no surprise to us that Axon’s Associate General Counsel, Isaiah Fields, donated $700 to Mr. Harrell29 a mere seven months before Axon won the Seattle body camera contract.

Source: Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission

The Seattle win was important for Axon, as the investment community had become concerned over increasing competition and pricing pressure after an embarrassing loss in New York to Vievu. Axon even bragged about the attractive pricing terms on the Seattle deal in a November 2016 earnings call.

Question – Mark Strouse: …. Luke, I know you don’t want to get into details, but I just wanted to press you a little bit more on Seattle. I can appreciate your commentary around quality versus the price-based competition. But from our side of the house here, is it fair to say generally that the Seattle contract will be similar to pricing to your other contracts that you have already secured, despite the NYPD noise?

Answer – Luke Larson: Yes, I think Seattle would be a good proxy…

Answer – Rick Smith: Just to be super clear, the Seattle pricing is consistent with prior contracts…

Case #4: Memphis

In September of 2015, Memphis purchased $4.5 million of body cameras from Axon in what was one of the largest contract awards of the year for the company.30 According to multiple press reports, the contracting process was suspiciously expedited in a way that avoided city statutes on women and minority business participation.

A subsequent investigation later that month by WREG News Channel 3 uncovered a highly suspicious $880,147 “marketing” contract that Axon awarded to Deidre Malone, who happened to be concurrently serving as campaign manager for then-Memphis Mayor A C Wharton.31

Source: FOX 13 Memphis

Axon claimed to somehow have no knowledge that Malone’s firm (which bears her name) and Malone were related, and (after the potential malfeasance was revealed) decided to cancel the contract by “mutual consent.”

Hiring police chiefs as “consultants” shortly after their departments pay Axon lots of money

Axon employs a controversial practice of hiring recently retired police chiefs as “consultants” who perform marketing activities on behalf of the company. While there is nothing inherently wrong with hiring a retired police chief, we find it puzzling and dubious that Axon seems to have a pattern of hiring police chiefs who have awarded Axon large, lucrative contracts in recent years, sometimes by apparently boxing out competitors from even being considered through no-bid contracts. While there are many cases our research has uncovered, we discuss four in more detail.

Case #1: Albuquerque

In 2013, Albuquerque awarded to Axon a $2-million contract to supply body cameras to its police force [APD]. A huge controversy erupted as details of the contract award process emerged. The police chief at the time, Raymond Shultz, retired shortly after allegedly tilting the process in Axon’s favor and – just one month later – became a $1,000 per day consultant to Axon!

Source: KRQE

An investigation by the Office of the State Auditor32 concluded that, “[t]he contracts between the City and Taser circumvented the competitive process, or, in former APD Chief Shultz’s own words, the process was ‘greased’” and that:

Mr. Shultz, the police chief at the time, was being paid by Axon at the same time, “resulting in a probable violation of City Conflict of Interest and Public Purchase ordinances and the Governmental Conduct Act.” Axon provided “personal benefits” to Mr. Shultz and other APD employees Those “personal benefits” coincided with “APD’s dealings with [AXON]” and “influence over the procurement process” which also resulted in “a probable violation of City Conflict of Interest and Public Purchase ordinances and the Governmental Conduct Act.”

Source: State of New Mexico Office of the State Auditor

Case #2: Ft. Worth

Ft. Worth Police Department became one of the largest users of Axon’s Axon body cameras after signing a $2.7 million contract in early 2014. An investigation by the Associated Press33 revealed that Ft. Worth’s police chief, Jeffrey Halstead, may have pushed the contract through the approval process to help Axon meet quarterly earnings expectations, and may have done so in exchange for free travel and future consulting fees.

Source: Ft. Worth Star Telegram

E-mail exchanges between Axon and Mr. Halstead, as reported by Fox News,34 are nothing short of amazing. In March 2014, Halstead tells an Axon representative that “someone should give me a raise.”

Source: Fox News

Axon apparently did just that. One month after the contract was approved, in April 2014, Axon paid for Mr. Halstead to attend a technology summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he delivered a speech, posted on Axon’s website, praising Axon’s products and customer service. Later, in June, Halstead writes that he “cannot even discuss this in a public setting because it will appear we were taken advantage of.” In June and July 2014, Axon paid for Mr. Halstead to travel to Miami, Florida, and Boston, Massachusetts, where he was a guest speaker at marketing events.

Mr. Halstead retired in January 2015. In February 2015, he helped Axon host a technology summit and told the Associated Press that “he hopes to become an ‘official consultant’ for Taser before he travels to Australia and United Arab Emirates to speak at similar events…”

Source: Fox News

Once the relationship between Mr. Halstead and Axon was uncovered, the chairman of the Texas Police Chiefs Association ethics committee said that Halstead likely violated the association’s ethics code.

Source: San Diego Union Tribune

Case #3: New Orleans

The New Orleans Police Department signed a $1.4 million deal for 320 Axon cameras in December 2013. In January 2014, the New Orleans Police Superintendent Ronal Serpas was quoted in a subsequent Axon press release announcing the December 2013 deal, calling Axon’s products “a game changer for police departments here and around the world.”35

Source: Axon website

Just a couple of months later, New Orleans Police Superintendent Ronal Serpas retired and signed a consulting agreement with Axon. Shortly thereafter, he spoke at Axon-sponsored marketing events in Arizona and Canada (alongside Mr. Schultz).

After being confronted with this apparent conflict of interest by the AP, Serpas declined to say how he was able to land his consulting job and said his role was simply to talk about how technology affects policing and not to promote products. However, Axon marketing materials reviewed by the AP use the quote from the January 2014 press release, discussed above.

Source: Associated Press

Case #4: Chicago

Axon’s early “investments” in newly retired police chiefs continued to pay off. Axon shares were boosted when Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel declared he wanted to double the number of Chicago police officers that would carry a CEW.36

Terry Hillard, former Police Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, served as a registered lobbyist for Axon during the period where the Mayor decided on the enlarged CEW program.37

Source: City of Chicago

In what should come as no surprise to anyone who has read this far, Hillard “retired” from the Chicago PD in 2003, right around the time the city awarded Axon its initial contract for CEWs.

Source: Chicago Reporter

There’s more: Hillard was serving as a lobbyist for Axon in 2011 when he was appointed by then-Mayor Richard Daley to serve as interim superintendent of police. In 2012, Chicago made its largest-ever purchase of Axon CEWs.

Hillard has been such an asset to Axon that he is featured in marketing materials.38

Source: Axon marketing materials

“Master Instructor” program is a way to pay active police officers who then do lots of business with Axon

Axon has a longstanding program whereby police officers can be certified as “Master Instructors.” According to Axon, Master Instructors “are independent professional trainers, serve as local area Taser experts, and assist in conducting Taser demonstrations at other police departments within their regions.” As of the end of 2014, there were 747 Master Instructors.39

We find it puzzling and of dubious ethics that Axon is able to pay active police officers to promote Axon products to their own and other police departments. We think that the real purpose of this program is to pay officers for their loyalty to the Axon brand and to implicitly encourage them to buy more Axon products. We believe that Axon pays Master Instructors to “train” fellow police officers. While Axon removed any mention of the Master Instructor Program from its Annual Reports in 2015, previous disclosures suggest that Master Instructors are paid $300 per training session, get reimbursed travel expenses, are provided a $1,000 cash bonus for training more than 300 officers annually and are offered a potential five-day trip to Hawaii for the most prolific Master Instructors.40

Source: Prison Legal News

Writing “objective” reports and apparently obfuscating authorship

As part of Axon’s campaign to overturn competitor VieVu’s winning bid for NYPD body cameras, Axon enlisted City Councilman Robert Cornegy, who said that he was worried about VieVu’s products. As reported by Politico, one of the documents Cornegy shared with the press was purportedly authored by the Cincinnati Police Department. However, the document’s owner is listed as “IFields” which is likely short for Isaiah Fields (the same Associate General Counsel who made a questionable donation to Seattle city council).41

Source: Politico

Another document shared with the press by Cornegy contained metadata that showed it was last saved by Patrick Jenkins, a political consultant who had been hired by Axon and was being paid $15,000 per month.

Source: Politico

Part 5: Weapons division sales and profits are dramatically inflated due to aggressive accounting and catch-up demand, in our opinion

We believe that – independent of the highly aggressive accounting discussed earlier – Axon sales and backlog are poised to decline meaningfully over the next few quarters. We believe that this weakness will be pronounced in both the Weapons and Axon business lines.

CEW business revenues are far above long-term average levels. We believe that mean reversion will likely cause segment sales and profits to decline meaningfully.

Over the past four years, Axon has enjoyed a surge in CEW orders, despite a largely saturated domestic market. Average annual order volumes between 2004 and 2012 were approximately 70,000, but between 2013 and 2016, average annual orders skyrocketed to approximately 108,000, or 54% above long-term average order levels. 2016 was even more of an outlier, with CEW orders of 130,000, or almost 2x long-term average order levels. We think only a very small portion (~10,000 units) of this change can be explained by increasing international orders.

Source: Axon financial reports

So why did this major acceleration occur? We believe that Axon is currently enjoying a significant amount of “catch-up” spend from police departments whose budgets were constrained coming out of The Great Recession. CEO Rick Smith alluded to the beginning of this trend during Axon’s Q4 2013 earnings call:

Axon has repeatedly claimed that a CEW has a useful life of 5-6 years.42 It has further claimed that many police departments use CEWs for longer than their useful life,43 making the average replacement cycle for a CEW somewhere north of 5 years. We generously assume that the replacement cycle is 6 years long, though our research indicates that it could be significantly longer than that. Summing all CEW sales over the past 6 years, would imply a global installed base of 570,549 and an annual level of replacement demand of 95,092 CEWs. To further highlight the conservatism of this estimate, we note that there have been only three years in the history of the company where CEW unit sales exceeded this amount.

Despite the conservatism of this estimate, it implies a very challenging future for Axon’s Weapons business. Specifically, if CEW demand returns to our estimate of historical levels, we estimate that CEW unit sales would fall by 27%. Our math is laid out below:

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

Moreover, TASER 60 accounting also serves to inflate reported unit volumes. We estimate that this pull-forward program has further inflated shipments by another 12%.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

If we combine the unsustainable benefits of catch-up demand and TASER 60 revenue recognition pull-forward, we estimate that Axon’s CEW unit sales were inflated by 39% compared to our estimate of underlying, long-term averages

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

Axon’s Weapons division carries very high gross margins, meaning that sales declines back to normal levels would cause a significant deterioration in segment and overall profitability. We estimate that, using what we believe to be appropriate revenue recognition, 2016 revenues would have been 17% lower had CEW sales been at normal levels and that 2016 adjusted EBITDA would have been 82% lower assuming that these sales flowed through the P&L at 70% gross margins (in line with the divisional average).

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

Part 6: Body camera hype is fading and Axon appears to be rapidly losing market share

Is the acquisition of artificial intelligence teams from Misfit and Dextro Axon’s “3D Systems Moment”?

We couldn’t help but chuckle when Axon announced that it was acquiring the “computer vision team” from Misfit and a tiny company called Dextro to create an artificial intelligence [AI] group called Axon AI.44

We remind everyone that Misfit is a low-end, market-share-losing manufacturer of rubber bracelets that track steps – how it can be viewed as experts in computer vision and artificial intelligence is beyond us.

Source: Misfit

These acquisitions and the incessant management hype around them remind us of 3D Systems’ (DDD) January 2014 acquisition of an R&D team out of Xerox (NYSE:XRX), which it said, at the time, would give it technologies “a decade ahead” of competitors’.45 We note that this acquisition marked almost the exact top in DDD’s stock price, before it fell over 80% over the subsequent three years.

Source: Bloomberg

Axon appears to be rapidly losing market share in body cameras

While Axon bulls like to think of Axon as the dominant player in body cameras, the data paints a dramatically different picture, in our opinion.

We examined all body camera contract awards that we could find among the top 100 U.S. police departments since 2012. Our data suggests that Axon’s win rate has fallen from 95-100% between 2012 and 2015 to just 56% in 2016 – a decline of 41%.

Source: Axon press releases, competitor press releases

When we use that data to examine Axon’s declining market share based on officer count rather than number of police departments, the trend looks even worse; on this basis, Axon’s market share has declined to just 29% in 2016.

Source: Axon press releases, competitor press releases, police department data

Body camera orders are poised to drop, in our opinion.

The nationwide push to deploy body cameras at police departments has been a powerful one. However, the industry’s success is poised to turn into its failure. We estimate that if 75% of patrol officers46 ever adopt body cameras, the market is already 48% penetrated after only about three years of existence.

Source: FBI, company reports, our estimates

A body camera sale is a hardware sale – typically, if you make a sale in one year, you don’t get to sell to the same customer the next year. If you sell 100 units this year, you need to find new customers that represent more than 100 units of demand to grow. With the rapid growth over the past few years (roughly ~1,600 bps of market penetration per year), we believe it will become increasingly challenging, and then nearly impossible, for new body camera sales to avoid declining precipitously. In the example below, we show that the market will be over 100% penetrated by 2020 even if body camera deployments do not increase at all from 2016 levels (note: we use announced body camera wins as a proxy for deployments and assume that the addressable market remains unchanged).

Source: Axon press releases, FBI, our estimates

Given the above analysis, we believe that it is nearly inevitable that body camera sales should decline in the near future. Axon appears to be also losing market share. If this continues, Axon sales should decline even more than the sales for the industry at large.

Part 7: Axon shares are overvalued by 39-56%, in our opinion

We believe that Axon’s reported EBITDA was overstated by more than 55% in the past twelve months, based on research outlined earlier in this report.



Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

A simple way to value Axon would be to take the current (generous, we think) Bloomberg consensus 2018 EV/EBITDA multiple (21.5x), discount future EBITDA by 55%, and multiply the numbers together. Such an analysis would imply that Axon shares were overvalued by 56%.

Source: Axon financial reports, Bloomberg, our estimates

This analysis may be too generous. As previously mentioned, we believe that Axon is currently shipping more CEWs and body cameras than it is likely to do in the near future.

In a scenario where A) Axon used accounting that actually reflected underlying business fundamentals and B) weapons sales reverted to historical averages, we believe Axon’s revenue would decline by 19% and EBITDA would decline by 88%.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

A more generous attempt at valuing Axon would separate out the profitable Weapons division from the unprofitable software and body camera division.

In the Weapons division, we believe that underlying EBITDA is 54% below currently reported levels. We estimate this by excluding what we regard as inappropriate accounting treatments and normalizing revenue and profits for long-term levels of demand.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

While this may seem like a punitive scenario, we note that this would simply take divisional adjusted EBITDA back to levels seen just a few years ago.

Source: Axon financial reports, our estimates

Axon has traded at an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.0x over the past seven years. However, before the body camera hype cycle began, Axon routinely traded for 10-15x EBITDA.

Source: Bloomberg

If we assume that the Weapons division should be valued at 12.5x EBITDA (the midpoint of the pre-body-camera range), it would be worth $445 million, or $8.31 per share.

Source: Axon financial reports, Bloomberg, our estimates

In 2016, the Axon division generated $66 million in revenues and lost money. If we assume that A) the division can double sales and B) it trades at 3.0x sales (aggressive for a loss-making, hardware-focused company losing market share), it would be worth $7.38 per share.

Source: Axon financial reports, Bloomberg, our estimates

Putting the two estimates above together, we believe that Axon shares are generously worth approximately $15 per share, or 39% less than the current share price.



Source: Axon financial reports, Bloomberg, our estimates

If this, too, seems punitive, we remind investors that Axon (then Taser) shares traded at well below $10 for over five years between H2 2008 and H1 2013 (pre-body camera hype cycle).

Source: Bloomberg

Risks to our thesis:

1) Investors may not care about the accounting concerns we have identified

2) Investors may not care about the governance concerns we have identified

3) Investors may not care about the payment concerns we have identified

4) Axon may continue to report strong adjusted EBITDA growth

5) Investors may choose to value Axon differently than we have chosen to

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We recommend that every investor conduct his/her own due diligence before buying or selling any security. We do not guarantee in any way that we are providing all of the information that may be available. You should be aware that we hold a short position in the securities discussed in our research. This document expresses opinions, which are based upon, among other things, publicly available information, third-party buy-side or sell-side research, our own due diligence, and inferences and deductions through our analysis. The information contained herein is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. No representation, express or implied, is being made, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and we are not obligated to update any of our opinions or research after making it available.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.