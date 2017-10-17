10% Yielding BDC With Growing Book Value

I am expecting additional realized gains of $2.2 million in Q3 2017 due to the recent sale of its equity investment in EBL, LLC and there will likely be additional fee income related to the prepayment of its debt investment in Anatrace Products, LLC.

Management has announced that it will be repaying higher cost borrowings to improve or at least maintain dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

FDUS is the only BDC with 100% of borrowings in SBA debentures at 10-year fixed rates, interest only and excluded from typical lending ratios.

FDUS currently yields 9.7% (before special dividends) and over the last two years, it has had superior NAV per share performance (better than MAIN, TSLX and GBDC).

I have been actively covering Fidus Investment (FDUS) for many years, and this article is an update for the calendar Q2 2017 results. Over the last two years, it has had superior net asset value (“NAV”) per share performance, even compared to higher quality business development companies ("BDCs") such as Main Street Capital (MAIN), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC).

Why do I like FDUS?

This article discusses many of the reasons to invest FDUS including:

Stable-to-growing NAV per share

The only BDC with 100% of its borrowings in SBA debentures at 10-year fixed rates, interest only and are excluded from typical debt-to-equity requirements for BDCs

History of covering dividends and paying special dividends

Capital gains incentive fees with a lookback feature measuring cumulative aggregate realized capital gains and losses since the “Formation Transactions” and IPO

Management that is prudent about raising equity and not diluting shareholders, usually waiting for optimal leverage points to maximize returns before issuing shares.

Experienced credit platform with quality underwriting history/standards

Table created by BDC Buzz.

Dividend Coverage Discussion

FDUS continues to mostly cover its dividend as it deploys the previously raised equity capital. The company has covered its dividend every year since its IPO in 2011 and paid a special dividend of $0.04 per share in Q4 2016. As of June 30, 2017, the company has estimated spillover income or taxable income in excess of distributions of $0.52 per share.

Chart from FDUS Investor Presentation.

For Q2 2017, FDUS reported slightly above my base case projections and covered its dividend with adjusted net investment income (“NII”) of $0.40 for Q2 2017 (compared to the quarterly dividend of $0.39) after adjusting for capital gains incentive fees. I am expecting additional realized gains of $2.2 million in Q3 2017 due to the recent sale of its equity investment in EBL, LLC and there will likely be additional fee income related to the prepayment of its debt investment in Anatrace Products, LLC. I have including these in the updated projections.

As reported in our second quarter press release, subsequent to the quarter end, we have had an active start to the quarter. On July 13, 2017 we exited our equity investment in EBL, LLC for realized gain of approximately $2.2 million. Concurrently, we invested $10 million in subordinated notes and a new common equity investment in EBL, LLC. On July 14, 2017, we exited our debt investment in Anatrace Products, LLC. July 18, we invested $10.2 million in senior secured loans of Tile Redi, LLC, a leading manufacturer and marketer of bathroom products for use in tiled showers. The company serves both "do-it-yourselfers" and commercial end users throughout the U.S., primarily selling into the home remodeling and renovation end markets.

(Text from FDUS Investor Call.)

I am expecting minimal portfolio growth through 2017 as management has indicated that there will likely be “several” upcoming repayments (discussed later). However, management has also discussed using the additional equity capital to repay some of its higher cost SBA debentures to improve or at least maintain its net interest margin as mentioned in previous reports.

As announced in June, Fidus completed a common stock offering the rate net proceeds of $32.3 million for the Company at an offering price well above NAV. In line with our approach of managing the business for the long-term we offering further strengthen our balance sheet and provide incremental equity capital to launch a third SBIC license, subject SBA approval and continue to make holding company investments. ... Also in Q2, SBA approved an additional $25 million commitment for incremental debentures and Fidus Mezzanine Capital to our second SBIC fund. As of June 30, our liquidity and capital resources included cash of $50.8 million, unfunded SBA commitments of $58 million and $50 million of availability on our line of credit resulting in total liquidity of $158.8 million.

(Text from FDUS Investor Call.)

FDUS is the only BDC with 100% of its borrowings in SBA debentures at 10-year fixed rates, interest only and are excluded from typical debt-to-equity requirements for BDCs. The company repaid $24.8 million of SBA debentures with an interest rate of 6.2% which would have matured on March 1, 2018. As anticipated in previous reports, management has announced that it will be repaying the remaining higher cost debentures (5.3% to 6.4%) that should reduce its fixed-borrowing rate closer to 3.5% as compared to the previous 4.1% as shown in the table below. This could have a material impact on its margins over the coming quarters especially as the company uses the proceeds from the recent equity offering to fund its third SBIC license.

At the end of August, we expect to use excess cash at FMC to pay down additional SBA debentures with interest rates ranging from 5.3% to 6.4% and maturing days ranging from September 2018 to March 2019. ... So we've got about $11.5 million of debentures with the maturity date of September of 2018 and those debentures have an average interest rate of about 6.4%, so those would be the first debentures that we would look to pay down. To the extent, we have additional excess cash that we could use to pay down debentures prior to September 1. We would pay down the next tranche which has interest rates of 5.3%. So that's where - with some combination of debentures with 6.4%, hopefully a little bit with 5.3% and maturity days of September 2018 and potentially same with March of 2019.

(Text from FDUS Investor Call, emphasis added by author.)

Table created by BDC Buzz.

As mentioned earlier, management is expecting several repayments in the coming quarters offset by continued new investments resulting in minimal portfolio growth: “a scenario where we don't see incremental growth over June where repayments could match our new investments”.

On July 21, 2017, we invested $12.8 million in subordinated notes and common equity of Marco Group International OpCo, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of surface preparation equipment, parts and supplies to industrial contractors primarily in the downstream energy, infrastructure and industrial markets. On July 28, 2017, we invested $7.8 million in subordinated notes, preferred equity and common equity of ControlScan, Inc., a leading provider of payments security, managed firewall and managed network solutions and one of the nation's foremost PCI compliance companies. ... As Ed discussed, we have had an active start to the third quarter with the number of subsequent events which were funded with available cash and new proceeds from the equity offering. Taking into account subsequent events, our liquidity is currently $131.8 million which includes $23.8 million of cash. ... The flip side of this of course is that we may also experience active level of repayments and realizations in the second half of 2017. As we have several companies evaluating strategic and financing alternatives. ... Q. Do you have an outlook for the timing on the remainder of that new equity raise being used? Do you think the third quarter is going to be fast based all the way through or is some of that going into the fourth? A. Great question, Leslie. I wish I knew. I guess what I would say is it's a relatively healthy market. As we sit here today, we're working hard with the portfolio. We're also working on with some potential new investment opportunities. I think the thing that I would mention here is that given is the healthy M&A market, we do have several companies that are at least looking at strategic alternatives and financing alternatives. And so our current expectation is maybe slow growth, but we are going to have some repayments. And if we look at the full-year, there is a scenario where we don't see incremental growth over June where repayments could match our new investments. And so it's hard to tell at this point. Both new investments and repayments are very unpredictable and - so that would be my answer. I think we're taking a cautious approach to growth right now.

(Text from FDUS Investor Call, emphasis added by author)

After two years of mostly maintaining its portfolio yield, there was a decline below previous levels during Q1 2017 but increased slightly in Q2 2017.

Chart from FDUS Investor Presentation.

Risk Profile Discussion

FDUS continues to have superior NAV per share performance driven by a larger portion of equity investments and sustained overall credit quality. The company has equity investments in almost 87% of its portfolio companies and primarily responsible for NAV growth and dividend income to support special dividend payments.

The breakdown on a fair value basis between debt and equity remained fairly stable with 84% in debt and 16% in equity investments, providing us with high levels of current recurring income from our debt investments and the continued opportunity to realize capital gains from our equity related investments. ... We have equity investment in approximately 86.7% of our portfolio with average fully diluted equity ownership of 7.3%. ... Our portfolio of debt and equity investments continued to perform well in the quarter. Adding to a steady record of performance that's been driven by our focus on investing in companies that have positive long-term outlooks, strong yet defensible market positions, operate in industries we know well and generate excess free cash flow for debt service and growth.

(Text from FDUS Investor Call, emphasis added by author.)

Chart from FDUS Investor Presentation.

During the previous quarter, its debt investment in Restaurant Finance was added to non-accrual status, which had a cost and fair value of $9.3 million and $6.2 million, respectively and was discussed on the recent and previous calls:

As of June 30, one of our investments, Restaurant Finance Company, LLC remained on non-accrual status and we continue to engage an active discussion with regard to this situation. Q. And then on Restaurant Finance, the only non-accrual right now had a slight mark down again this quarter and I know you said that you are still in active discussions with them. Is there any more detail on the update there? A. Not that I think is appropriate to share. I would say we're very active in this situation. The valuation reflects the increase in the risk profile relative to last quarter. It's a dynamic situation is what I would say and so we're continuing to work with the company and try to optimize the outcome for all parties and particularly U.S.

(Text from FDUS Investor Call, emphasis added by author.)

From previous call:

In Q1 we placed one of our investments, Restaurant Finance Company, LLC on non-accrual status which represented 1.8% of the total portfolio at cost and 1.3% of the portfolio on a fair value basis. Given a tough restaurant climate, we remain in active discussion with the company on our path forward. ... I think all restaurants have been impacted a little bit by just the competition if you will in the restaurant sector. But this company last fall had to weather a hurricane. They had to weather some Bathroom Bill in North Carolina that has recently been overturned, but it greatly reduced convention activity in Charlotte in particular. And then they also had riots in Charlotte. So there's a variety of things that has impacted if you will the Charlotte restaurant world and we were one of them. So and we have, restaurants in other places as well, but that was one of the drivers for sure. So we're currently working with the company on a mutually agreeable path forward. And what I would say is the valuation reflects the increased level of risk on our investments.

(Text from Q1 FDUS Investor Call.

NAV per share increased slightly from $15.80 to $15.87 mostly due to realized gains from the sale of Anatrace Products, LLC and a markup in the equity portion of Pinnergy partially offset by losses on the exit of its investment of FTH Acquisition:

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 Fidus had $0.4 million of net realized losses primarily related to the exit of our debt and equity investment in FTH Acquisition Corp., a $1.3 million realized loss on FTH was partially offset by a $0.9 realized gain on the exit of our equity investment in Anatrace Products. ... From a repayments and realization perspective, we had a less active quarter relative to the investments we made. Proceeds totaled $19 million including the following exits of portfolio company investments. We received $0.9 million from the sale of our equity investment and in Anatrace Products resulting in a realized gain of $0.9 million. We received payment in full of $6.4 million on our debt investment in inthinc Technology Solutions and we received $7.6 million on our debt investment in FTH Acquisition Corp and relinquished our preferred activity in FTH for no consideration resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.3 million. Regarding our exit of FTH Acquisition Corp, we wait a number of variables including our overall return and the resources involved in monitoring the investment and made a conscious decision from a long-term risk management perspective that this was the right thing to do even though we had to exit at a discount. ... Q. I was wondering if maybe you could touch on the Pinnergy write-up in that one equity tranche?” A. Sure, as you know the Energy sector for a solid 24 months was dismal just overall. There has been an increase in activity levels, it really since call to middle of last year or third quarter of last year. And Pinnergy has benefited from that increase in activity levels and I would say is performing maybe better than the sector, that's what I hear from some of the people call it third-party valuation folks and whatnot. So I think we're - as we've stated in the past, Pinnergy has - got a strong asset base in the blue-chip customer base and in our opinions well positioned in that sector albeit it was horrible for a while as we all know. So there's been - it's been a nice kind of pick up if you will and overall activity for the company, since again mid last year or third quarter of last year.

(Text from FDUS Investor Call, emphasis added by author.)

Quality of Management & Fee Agreement

The company has been prudent about raising equity and not diluting shareholders, usually waiting for optimal leverage points to maximize returns before issuing shares. I believe that this shows restraint by management and is probably one of the many reasons investors are willing to pay a premium. FDUS has a base management fee of 1.75% of assets excluding cash and does not include a “total return hurdle” or “lookback” feature when calculating income incentive fees. However, the capital gains incentive fees have a lookback feature measuring cumulative aggregate realized capital gains and losses since the “Formation Transactions” and IPO.

Management is focused on capital preservation and closely tracks relevant credit metrics such debt-to-EBITDA and cash interest coverage ratios of portfolio companies. This focus is likely responsible for the above-average NAV per share growth.

First, we tracked the portfolio's weighted-average investment rating based on our internal systems. Under our methodology a rating of one is outperformed and a rating of five is an expected loss. As of June 30, the weighted-average investment rating for the portfolio was two on a fair value basis in line with prior periods. Another metric we track is the credit performance of the portfolio, which is measured by our portfolio company's combined ratio of total net debt through Fidus' debt investments to total EBITDA. For the second quarter, this ratio was 3.5 times compared to 3.1 times for the same quarter last year. The third measure we track is the combined ratio of our portfolio company's total EBITDA to total cash interest expense, which is indicative of the cushion our portfolio have in aggregate to meet their debt service obligations to us. In the second quarter, this metric was 3.6 times compared to 3.6 times for the same quarter last year.

(Text from FDUS Investor Call.)

Sustainable Dividends

