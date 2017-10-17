Negative News Is Killing Sears

The news for Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) has been terrible the last few days and the stock price has dropped, but it is not trading at a pre-bankruptcy filing price level yet. Hedge fund manager Bruce Berkowitz is resigning as director, Sears Canada (OTCPK:SRSCQ) is completely liquidating, Nordstrom family is putting on hold their buyout of Nordstrom Inc (JWN), Bon Ton Stores (BONT) is close to filing for bankruptcy because of problems with vendors, and the debt outlook for rival J.C. Penney Co (JCP) was lowered. At least September retail sales were strong, jumping 1.6%.

Berkowitz Is Leaving the Board

Bruce Berkowitz, who manages Fairholme Capital Management, announced that he would leave the board effective October 31. The fund he runs that holds SHLD shares is distributing 3.14 million shares to clients and winding down. He sent out a letter on October 17 where he still seemed positive on Sears:

You will not be surprised to hear that the assets of Sears Holdings have enormous value, and that remains my view today. As the company continues to progress in executing its strategic restructuring program, I believe that I can now be of more value from outside and have therefore elected to step down from the Board at the end of this month.

There is, of course, a lot of speculation about what he is implying by stating "more value from the outside". According to 5/31/17 filings, his funds own close to $190 million in Sears debt (using information from the Bloomberg Terminal). That amount of debt could get him a seat on either the official or ad hoc creditors committee under a Ch.11 bankruptcy filing. If he was a director he would normally not set on a creditors committee. This could give him personally more input into the bankruptcy process than as a director.

Some investors are worried that his clients would sell their SHLD shares. They could also hold them in accounts and allow the shares to be loaned out to other investors needing the shares for shorting SHLD. This could bring down the borrowing rate.

Sears Canada Is Liquidating

Sears Canada Inc (OTCPK:SRSCQ) is liquidating (something like our Ch.7) after the former chairman, Brandon Stanzi, was not able to successfully arrange to buy Sears Canada. Sears Canada went into bankruptcy last June and Stanzi stepped down as chairman to put together a bid for certain assets hoping to emerge from bankruptcy with a smaller viable company. His attempt failed, so the company is liquidating completely. It will close all stores and layoff employees. Creditors thought that they could get more recovery from an actual liquidation instead of under the terms proposed by a sale to Stanzi.

Consumers are unhappy that warranties purchased from Sears Canada will not be honored by the company and that the consumers are out the money paid for the warranties. One wonders if this negative publicity will impact the sale of warranties in the U.S. and also even the sale of appliances that consumers want to be covered by warranties.

Investors in SHLD are disappointed that CEO Eddie Lampert did not become more active to rescue Sears Canada, but it seems that his focus is solely on SHLD. Others argue that there really was not much that he could do.

Lampert Loaned Sears Another $100 million

Earlier this month Lampert loaned Sears $100 million at a rate of 11% with the possibility of yet another $100 million loan prior to December 1, 2017. This is a secured loan that matures April 3, 2018. I assume that he needed to loan them additional money so that they could pay a note that matured October 15. Some would assert that this gives him additional secured debt to be used to receive more new equity from a new Sears that would emerge from bankruptcy under a reorganization plan. (Given what happened in Canada, he needs to be careful not to slide into Ch.7 after filing for Ch.11)

Plans For A Buyout Of Nordstrom Put On Hold

The Nordstrom family that owns 31.2 of Nordstrom put their plans to buy out the company on hold after they balked at the very high rate demanded by potential lenders needed to complete the deal. A newspaper is reporting that the rate was 13%. The high rate scared investors in retailers because it indicates that sources of capital for retailers going forward may become more expensive as problems in the industry worsen. As expected, retailer's stock prices dropped on the news.

Another Major Retailer Close To Filing For Ch.11

Bon Ton Stores Inc (BONT) is having problems with vendors according to reports. After they retained restructuring advisers, vendors began to demand much stricter terms. They seem to be following the path of privately held Toys “R” Us that was forced into Ch.11 after vendors became reluctant to deal with them after there was a newspaper report about them retaining restructuring advisers. While Bon Ton does not have any immediate maturing debt maturities, it is likely that they will need to file for Ch.11 in order to deal with this vendor issue. (Vendor claims after a Ch.11 filing have a higher priority and are almost certain to be paid in full. I covered the vendor issue in numerous previous articles on retailers.) The BONT stock price reflects a strong possibility of a bankruptcy filing in the near future.

J.C. Penney Debt

Sears competitor, J.C. Penney, had a change in their debt outlook from "positive" to "stable" by S&P. While the action is not major, it does reflect the negative headwind facing retailers in the U.S. Collectively with the other news items makes for a tough week for SHLD.

Conclusion

Given all the terrible news this month impacting SHLD, the stock price is still not trading at a typical pre-bankruptcy filing level. It seems Lampert is hoping that a high tide with lift all ships during the coming shopping season. He is counting on a strong economy and consumers willing to spend. The problem is that they may not spend at his stores nor will his stores offer desired merchandise because vendors are not willing to deal with Sears.

The problems with Sears Canada completely liquidating and Berkowitz leaving the board are strong negatives that indicate a very difficult future for SHLD. The stock is rated a sell.

