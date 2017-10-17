FB Ecosystem: What in stores for investors as it reports Q3 result

Over the last few quarters, Facebook shareholders have gradually come to argue the sustainability of Facebook's advertising revenue growth over the long term. These debates place an unwarranted importance on the role of advertising imprint growth of Facebook and overlook the key drivers of new ad products, superior management, attribution tools & continued levels of engagement across the Facebook ecosystem. Facebook is expected to report earnings on Nov 1st 2017 , lets analyses Facebook ecosystem potential and can FB still be a long term stock for new value investors?

According to the SMI U.S. agency billings data, ad spending continues to shift from TV to digital platforms, primarily towards video and social formats. Facebook remains among the best placed companies to exploit on the monetization of mobile engagement and have not shown any diversion from that path in the past. Investors are still looking for continued user growth, improved ad monetization and better margins however they are discounting the growth potential of Instagram, ecommerce, Messenger and virtually unexplored part of the Facebook ecosystem "WhatsApp". Advertising revenues can shoot by a faster monetization ramp of Facebook's growing platforms including Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

By introducing a dedicated video tab on its mobile app, Facebook has taken a considerable steps in transforming into a video first platform and improving the capability to support longer video content. This strategy was announced as a long term priority by Mark Zuckerberg in Q4 2016 earning call:

"We're looking for ways to grow the ecosystem of video content on Facebook. We want people to think of Facebook as a place for interesting and relevant video content from professional creators as well as their friends. Last year we started to invest in more original video content to help seed the ecosystem, and we're planning to do more in 2017.

As per recent media reports, Facebook is planning to add TV-like content in a number of categories including sports, lifestyle, science etc. to its video tabs. Although the timing of this launch is yet to be announced, Facebook's move to add premium and longer-form video content on its platform aids numerous purposes including higher user time spent on the platform that allows Facebook to control a larger portion of general media consumption which entices additional advertisers to the platform and a more TV-like experience coupled with Facebook's direct remarketing tools generates a striking terrain for more traditional TV advertisers to move funds from online to Facebook.

Following the launch of Instagram Ads API in Aug 2015 , the platform has witnessed continuous robust user and advertiser growth. As of September 2017, Instagram had over 800m active users, 2m advertisers and time spent on watching video on Instagram is up more than 80% year over year. In August 2016, Facebook launched Instagram stories which will allows users to post photos and videos that vanishes in 24 hours. By June 2016, Instagram stories reached 250m daily active users just ten months after the launch. In difference to other video formats on Facebook and Instagram, the majority of stories are being viewed sound-on enabling a value-added proposition to advertisers especially for media organizations. Instagram stories ad just started and will contribute profoundly to the advertising revenue growth over time.

Growing reach of Facebook ecosystem is a three step process : first focus on the creating the experience which enables locking users on the platform, then extending the platform to third party apps and website and finally starts monetizing by leveraging Facebook's targeting capabilities. To mirror this growth, Facebook is silently working on creating an ecosystem which will be profoundly powerful and rewarding in the long term. Some of the examples:

Facebook Messenger , By April 2017 it reached a monthly user base of 1.2B , is still in the early phase of monetization. Sponsored messages, News feeds are some of the options that Facebook is validating to create a large user base with a monetization horizon of 3-4 years WhatsApp, By June 2017 reached an active user base of 1B , is largely an unexplored part of Facebook ecosystem. Facebook still working on scaling WhatsApp platform and its user engagement but this platform provides an enormous ad revenues opportunity to exploit probably better than the Facebook core platform itself if used properly with a targeted approach

Time spent on Messaging Apps continues to rise as consumers spent more time on their mobile devices which will provide Facebook an opportunity to develop its eco system and exploit the advertising revenues in years to come. Facebook advertising margins will continue to outperform on the back of robust topline impetus and the influence of Facebook's ad infrastructure platform. Facebook will continue to invest around adjacent platforms (Messenger & WhatsApp) and long-term initiatives (VR/Oculus, AI, & Connectivity) creating a profound ecosystem which will enables a tremendous advertising growth outlook.

Valuation and expectations:

Source: Facebook Q2 2017 Earning

Considering high incremental margins in the advertising businesses, Facebook can sustain significantly high margins longer-term notwithstanding 2017 guidance which proposes an aggressive investment year. Even by aggressively investing in its core platform, Facebook can continue to grow its advertising growth as healthy as 24% and maintain an MAU growth of approx. 9%, which constitutes as overall operating margin of high 50%. Facebook's 12-month price target will be $210 considering they will continue to beat consensus street estimates by 5-6% in the coming years by faster monetization of Facebook's ad platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.