Black Monday, When The Music Stopped. Can It Happen Again?

Black Monday, can it happen again? We'll look at some differences and similarities.

This commemoration will not help those investors who are already fraying from all those new market highs and the unusually low volatility.

This is one of the most unloved bull markets in history, it's also one of the longest already. Apparently, people get nervous from ever-increasing share prices and record low volatility, what to think of the following assessment, from MarketWatch (our emphasis):

Are you feeling stressed and irritable, just waiting for something to go awry as stocks and other assets go from high to high and volatility declines? Analysts at Macquarie understand, and if it’s any reassurance, they say it’s only natural. “Investors are probably suffering extreme mental exhaustion. Historically low volatilities and risks, coinciding with high valuations, would make anyone nervous,” wrote analysts Viktor Shvets and Chetan Seth.

"Extreme mental exhaustion," that's strong stuff. If you feel extreme mental exhaustion now when the markets have set record after record, wait until things go wrong.

Many, including us, believe that the eerie calm of the market will be inversely proportional to the violent nature of a sell-off, as all these nervous investors are running for the same exit.

The markets seem to have taken on the character of the game of musical chairs. It's party as long as the music plays, but when it stops there will be a mass rush for the exit.

And stuff like that can happen, like 30 years ago when the market suddenly plunged an unimaginable 22.6% in a single day, even without any kind of obvious disaster.

In an eminently readable account, an eyewitness and participant Matt Maley recounts the story on CNBC, we give you this bit, our emphasis:

In fact, it was that committee's "trial balloon" regarding a takeover-tax bill, sent around several days before the crash to see how the measure would be received, that was the main catalyst — or at least the straw that broke the camel's back — in an environment that was already appearing to be a perfect storm for some kind of tumble for months, if not years.

Recognize that environment? We certainly do. There are a few other noteworthy similarities:

A generation marred by previous bear markets (in our case, the financial crisis).

An environment of rising interest rates.

Now, we're not predicting a Black Monday style crash in the markets and there is also quite a lot that is going right in the economy right now:

The dollar has fallen (at least until recently), giving earnings a fillip and taking the sting out of a potentially very nasty emerging market crisis, where companies have gorged on dollar borrowing.

The world economy is, for the first time, on synchronized expansion where all major areas of the world economy are growing.

Commodity prices have risen to give emerging markets a boost, but they have not risen far and fast enough to cause serious concerns.

The inflationary environment is benign in most parts of the world.

What would it take?

Either a recession, some international event, or a fairly brisk change in the interest rate climate. Like in 1987, it doesn't have to be something spectacular. We'll give you one example.

One of the biggest trades in today's market seems to be to short VIX futures:

From Business Insider:

traders have pushed short bets on the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX — widely known as the S&P 500 fear gauge — to a new high. It marks the fourth such record in just 11 weeks for hedge funds and large speculators, which have made a serious habit out of betting against the VIX, according to data compiled by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan's global head of quantitative and derivatives strategy issued a warning back in July against this strategy, and this did have a notable effect, from Business Insider (our emphasis):

A sudden move down in US stocks on Thursday — including a notably outsized loss in tech — was widely attributed to Kolanovic's note, highlighting just how seriously many investors have started taking such warnings.

The first noteworthy thing is that Kolanivic's note itself had a material impact on the market. This underscores the point we made above about the markets being a game of musical chairs.

Apparently, enough people thought that the music had stopped already after reading Kolanovic's note that they ran for the exit.

Kolanovic also likened this low volatility situation to 1987:

Kolanovic even went as far as to compare the strategies that are suppressing price swings to the conditions leading up to the 1987 stock market crash. The fact that we had many volatility cycles since 1983, and are now at all-time lows in volatility, indicates that we may be very close to the turning point," he said.

But we're not convinced about this. What happened in 1987 was not only a trigger but an acceleration mechanism. There was a new game in town called mathematical portfolio hedging products, from the above quoted CNBC article (our emphasis):

In a nutshell, institutions who bought the product engaged in an agreement to sell short S&P 500 futures if the stock market fell by a certain amount; this would allow them to offset any losses that a meaningful decline would inflict on a portfolio. This was a very new idea. Before 1987, if investors began selling aggressively "into a falling market," it's because they had no choice. They were getting margin calls and they had to sell. With portfolio insurance, these people did not have to "sell" to raise money. They were simply contractually obligated to "sell into a falling market" due to their portfolio insurance agreements. Basically, the program was set with a mathematical formula, in which a certain amount of futures would be sold short after the market had fallen by a specific amount. If the market continued to fall, they would short more futures as the S&P index broke below other certain levels. The problem came when investors from several other different areas "had to sell" at the same time, with each obligation further exacerbating the situation.

This creates the possibility of automated self-feeding selling, basically an avalanche, and that's exactly what happened. But now, for starters have several circuit breakers in place.

Also, this hot trade shorting the VIX will simply be liquidated in case it turns south, it doesn't necessarily speed up the selling in the markets. That doesn't mean the selling won't be fast and furious, but without a headline shocker as a trigger, it's hard to see another 22%+ collapse in a day.

You might have noticed that Kolanovic's note was published in July. We're now in October and the VIX is still at record lows and the markets are setting almost daily new records...

If you are one of these investors suffering from extreme mental exhaustion as a consequence, you could always try the '50 cents' trade, those out of the money call options on the VIX which cost around 50 cents and can provide enormous benefits in even a modest downturn, provided they don't expire before that.

