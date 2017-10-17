Bank Of America: Time To Sell?

Though the bank profits from higher interest rates and strong loan growth, I think higher NII is already priced into the bank’s shares.

As far as I am concerned, Bank of America (BAC) has been a major disappointment as an investment in 2017 even though the Federal Reserve has proven to be extremely accommodating. Though Bank of America laid a decent earnings report on investors last week, I think investors may want to start think about selling.

Bank of America’s shares have returned 18.73 percent this year compared to a S&P 500 index return of 14.24 percent. Nonetheless, I think this is a rather poor performance on the part of Bank of America since the bank’s shares should have performed much better given the economic backdrop. The U.S. economy has created millions of new jobs in the last couple of years, and pre-Harvey employment numbers - U.S. employers created 156,000 jobs in August - were solid, extending a multi-year streak of private sector job gains that have supported consumer and investment spending.

In addition to a favorable economic environment, the Federal Reserve has done its part to support banks whose earnings depend to a large degree on U.S. interest rate levels. Banks hold floating-rate assets on their balance sheets, meaning that when prime interest rates rise, so do banks’ earnings.

The Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate three times since December 2016. The market currently prices in a fourth rate hike in December 2017 (probability of a December rate hike sits at 91.7 percent) though a slower-than-expected pace of rate hikes could be a negative catalyst for Bank of America’s shares.

Source: CME Group Fedwatch Tool

Higher interest rates in the economy have already lifted Bank of America’s rate-sensitive earnings. Bank of America’s net interest income has steadily grown from $10.2 billion in Q3-2016 to $11.2 billion in Q3-2017, marking an increase of 9.4 percent. Bank of America’s net interest income now contributes approximately 51 percent of the bank’s total revenues as opposed to 47 percent a year ago.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America estimates that a 100 basis point shift in the interest rate curve will boost net interest income by $3.2 billion over the course of the next twelve months.

Good Business Results Thanks To Higher Interest Rates And Loan Growth

Bank of America’s third quarter results were quite good, with profits climbing 13 percent year-over-year to $5.6 billion thanks to higher interest rates and strong loan growth. On a per-share basis, Bank of America booked profits of $0.48 compared to $0.41 in the third quarter last year, reflecting an increase of 17 percent year-over-year. The results beat Wall Street’s profit estimate of $0.46/share.

With the exception of Bank of America’s Global Markets business, the bank is having a good year. Higher net interest income and deposit/loan growth have been the primary drivers of Bank of America’s profit surge this year.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America’s consumer banking division has been instrumental in driving results for the bank. The unit’s year-over-year growth has been impressive: Revenues climbed 10 percent to $8.8 billion, loans and deposits were up 8 percent and 9 percent respectively, and net interest income gained 17 percent to $6.2 billion. NII in Bank of America’s consumer banking division has steadily risen over the course of last year:

Source: Achilles Research

Bank of America gets a sweet deal here because it benefits twice: Its loan base is expanding, and the bank gets to charge higher rates on more loans.

The only stain on Bank of America’s third quarter results was lower revenues and profits in the Global Markets divisions, which consolidates the bank’s trading activities. Sales and trading revenues slumped 13 percent to $3.1 billion in the quarter ending September, largely because Bank of America had an exceptionally strong Q3-2016. As a result, the division’s profits slumped 30 percent to $756 million in the third quarter. That said, though, trading revenues are notoriously difficult to forecast since they depend on the volatility of the markets.

Buffett’s Warrant Exercise Is Not A Buy Signal

Warren Buffett became a strategic investor in Bank of America in 2011 when the bank was in desperate need to restructure its balance sheet, boost its capital base, and resolve its litigation issues related to the subprime-mortgage crisis.

Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s investment vehicle, recently exercised its warrants to acquire 700 million shares of Bank of America. Since the exercise price was only $7.14 per-share, the deal was hugely beneficial for Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire Hathaway now owns approximately 6.6 percent of Bank of America and is the bank’s largest shareholder.

Berkshire Hathaway being a major shareholder of Bank of America obviously is encouraging, and other investors may feel validated and reaffirmed in their long position in the bank. That said, though, Buffett got into Bank of America at a much, much lower cost base than most investors, so the warrant exercise by itself does not constitute a buy signal in my opinion.

In fact, I consider Bank of America to be fairly valued on a BV basis today. Higher net interest income based on expected rate hikes is sufficiently priced into Bank of America’s shares in my view. The bank’s shares now have a P/B ratio of 1.1x (10 percent premium to BV) which is one of the highest P/B multiples in years.

Source: Morningstar

Your Takeaway

It made a whole lot of sense to buy into financial companies/banks with floating-rate assets on their balance sheets before the Federal Reserve started to initiate a new interest rate cycle almost a year ago. Today, higher expected net interest income is largely baked into Bank of America’s valuation.

Even though Bank of America reported good third quarter results and Berkshire Hathaway recently became Bank of America’s largest shareholder, I continue to see the bank’s shares as fairly valued exhibiting limited upside. The reward-to-risk ratio is not as compelling as many investors seem to think.

