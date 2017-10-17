Slow Death Of The IPO - Who Is Funding The Startup?

When investors think about funding their minds naturally gravitate toward big name initial public offerings (IPOs) like Facebook (FB), Uber (UBR), or more recently SnapChat (SNAP) but the truth is a whole universe of different funding sources for companies at different stages of their growth. With public funding there is not a one size fits all approach but different tiers of companies seeking funding and different types of investors. The most interesting types of funding sources involve very small companies looking for less than one million dollars. It shouldn't be surprising that they also offer investors the highest returns. The stock market is breaking news highs this year but the number of IPO's isn't even close to its peak. The sluggishness in IPO's seems to be linked to the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010 which radically altered the landscape of Wall Street and ushered in draconian legislation that increased regulatory burdens on new issuers. In 2012 the JOBS act attempted to compensate for this regulatory burden but fell short in quite a few areas. This article is going to explore different funding models and how investors can participate and eventually profit.

IPO Market Losing Luster

In 2016 there were only 105 Initial Public Offerings (IPO's) which represents the lowest number since 2009 and down significantly from the 170 in 2015. In general, the uncertainty and resulting volatility of the presidential election cycle had a large part in shrinking the total number of new issues coming to market. The other headwind was the robust Merger and Acquisition activity that took priority to doing an IPO in a volatile market. In the first half of 2017, 80 IPO's have raised an aggregate of $22.0 billion but that is still below the peak set in 1999 of 486. The market still seems to be unable to shake off the effect of the Dodd-Frank Act. Others have theorized the demise of the IPO market is due to the reduction economic incentives investment bankers had in bringing companies public evaporated with Order Handling Rules (OHR), Regulation ATS (Alternative Trading Systems), Decimalization, then Regulation NMS.

Small-Cap IPO Specialists: The New Dodo Bird? OpEd

Traditional Sources of Capital

Friends and Family - This is almost always used at the earliest stage of business formation and gets small increments of funding usually in increments of $5000 to $10,000. These early stage investors have a link to the principals but are not interested in running the company.

Bank Loans - Owners that can show profits and willing to put up their personal collateral can sometimes qualify for these elusive loans. The credit history of the principal is one of the most important factors in these type of loans.

Specialty Finance - Small business experiencing the cash crunch of a growing business and credit terms from its customers can smooth out its cash flow with a secured line of credit using their receivables as collateral or they can use the creditworthiness of their customer to secure purchase order finance to buy the goods needed to deliver the order. Additionally they can lease the equipment they are going to use.

Angel Investors - Once a company has a solid business plan in place Angel Investors who typically take a sizeable position of ownership in the company in exchange for an equity infusion. These Angel investors are looking for an extraordinary return and a viable exit strategy.

Venture Capital - These firms provide equity financing in exchange for portion of the business. They do much larger deals than Angel Investors and normally want an exit strategy that involves going public or a sale to another company.

Venture Capital used to fund companies throughout the entire stage of the business cycle. Now the major players like Morgan Stanley (MS), Credit Suisse (CS), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC), Citi (C), JP Morgan (JPM), and Goldman Sachs (GS) dominate the large offerings and participate in syndicates focused on deals $500 million and higher. Mid Cap companies with a market cap between $100 - $500 million are handled by smaller investment banks like Cowen & Company (COWN), JMP Securities (JMP) and Oppenheimer & Co (OPY). What is interesting to note is that only 13 IPO's this year raised $25 million or less. About 40 of the IPO's this year or roughly half of the deals are $75 million and under. These numbers demonstrate huge void when you look at only one company Beyondspring Inc. (BYSI) had an IPO less than $5 million. If a company is in the seed or startup phase no traditional funding sources are available anymore.

Dodd-Frank - Burdensome Effect on Public Companies

The central theme of the Dodd-Frank Act was to prevent the 2008 financial crisis from ever happening again and to protect consumers from abusive financial products and services. At the heart of the financial crisis were mortgage backed securities of very questionable quality. The failure of Lehman Brothers at the time one of the largest investment banks led to wide spread panic and the credit markets froze and making it next to impossible to access capital even for the credit worthy. The government's reaction was swift enacting TARP, but the too big to fail problem still needed to be addressed. The Dodd-Frank Act is primarily geared toward banks and increased the regulatory burden but also impacted the financial markets (see below).

Corporate Governance Reforms Post Global Financial Crisis

Shareholder Voting - Executive compensation was a very hot topic on Capitol Hill during the financial crisis. Dodd-Frank requires publicly traded companies to have a non-binding shareholder vote on compensation that must be disclosed. These non-binding votes characterized as a "say-on-pay" must happen at least once every 6 years. The outcome of the voting will then determine how often the company holds these advisory votes. The act also ensures that golden parachute compensation is properly disclosed on a proxy statement for events like an acquisition, merger, or consolidation.

Broker Discretionary Voting - Brokers that held securities before the act could vote for directors, executive compensation plans, and other matters. With Dodd-Frank in place brokers are no longer allowed to vote unless they have specific approval from the shareholder. The effect of this act has make it harder for entrenched executives to get a pass on poor performance. Shareholders now clearly have more of a voice in regards to compensation and executive matters.

Proxy Access - Directors before the Act controlled the dialogue regarding the nomination of directors so much so that shareholders couldn't get a nominee placed. After the act any shareholder or group of shareholders with 3% of the stock held for 3 years has a right to nominate directors up to 25% of the entire board included in the proxy materials. This allows shareholders a say in the composition of the board and a way for shareholder to change the board over time.

Annual Proxy - The SEC established rules of disclosure to investors in the proxy the reasons behind combining or separating the chairman and CEO positions. The Directors must also disclose if they are hedging a position directly or indirectly.

Compensation Committee - The compensation committee needs to be independent as defined by the SEC.

Whistleblower Protection - This protects individuals who supply information relating to violation of securities laws.

Eligibility to Participate in Regulation D Offering - Registrants with a felony or misdemeanor connected with a security are barred from associating with a regulated entity.

While all these nifty features to help investors are great to have this greatly increased the cost of running a public company. Large and midcap companies were able to absorb these increased regulatory costs but this hurt the most vulnerable companies in the small and microcap space having to balance between raising funds or keeping up with their financial compliance. As a result less and less funding options became available and they had to resort to toxic funding options like the 3(a)-10 exemption to register securities.

The JOBS Act

The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act was signed into law on April 5, 2012 is also known as the JOBS Act. The legislation was designed to encourage the funding of small business in the USA. In simple terms it allows small non-accredited investors to participate in funding companies. There are different tiers of the legislation. Title I created a new category of issuers called Emerging Growth Companies (EGC) and relaxed their regulatory requirements for going public. Title II allows companies to advertise and solicit accredited investors primarily through equity crowd funding platforms. According to Crowdnetic has raised close to $1.5 billion in capital commitments.

Guide to JOBS Act Crowdfunding

Title III (Regulation CF) went into effect in May 2016 and loosened restrictions on the dollar amount and allowed companies to aggregate funds from first-time investors in increments as low as a couple hundred dollars. Title III allows private or public companies to raise up to $1.0 dollars every year. According to NextGen Crowdfunding Title III campaigns have surpassed $50 million since its inception which puts it far behind Title II funding. This should have been a boon to the small business but regulation is again playing a part in dampening the response. The reason might not be obvious but companies raising money must use a crowdfunding portal to raise money. This creates a challenge because issuers can't advertise directly to their site and have to go through a crowdfunding portal intermediary that takes a healthy cut of the proceeds. In an interview with Forbes, Chad Newell of Snapwire said that "there's an inherent challenge in doing this if the issuer is resource strapped. The very nature of the success of a Title III offering requires significant marketing dollars to gain internal and external awareness. Because issuers are restricted to what can be disclosed outside of the portal … but therein lies the problem."

The upfront fees are significant as the companies need to have legal and accounting audit fees to report to the SEC and also post their information on their existing websites. This adds considerable time and expense to a startup and then requires future reports to the SEC on a periodic basis. Alexander Cremades of OneVest commented "that startups need to take on upfront costs of up to $50,000 to conduct financial audits before fundraising and before even knowing it they would raise any financing at all. It is a significant upfront risk." The startup also has to pay the processing fee of 3-5% on the money raised as well as give a portion to the crowdfunding platform raising the money which can charge between 7% and 12%. This puts the minimum cost to startups at 10%-17% and doesn't include the advertising they need to direct traffic to the portal to make it successful because who want to be the only one at a party? A company must advertise and have a compelling story.

Title IV offering are also know as Reg A+ Offerings, which is a hybrid of a Title II and Title III funding allowing both accredited and non-accredited investors with increased dollar amounts. A tier 1 Reg A+ can raise up to $20 million while a tier 2 can raise up to $50 million.

Alternative Sources of Capital

Donation Based Crowdfunding - Small business can source money for a specific project and in return the contributors will receive a small token. This token can go up based on the size of the contributions. Indiegogo is one the marquee platforms for this type of crowd funding. For example, Gopher Protocol (OTCQB:GOPH) announced the launch of its Guardian Orb pet tracking device. The lowest contribution level is $71 and the contributor received one orb. If they want 2 orbs then the cost is $103 and 3 would cost $130. This project funding allows companies to test the market and get the product made without incurring any dilution to existing shareholders.

Equity Based Crowdfunding - This type of funding allowed under Title II and Title III of the JOBS Act whereby a company is allowed to raise money from accredited and non-accredited investors via an equity offering up to $50 million. Investors must however use the funding platform for the raise. These funding platforms get their charter from the SEC and FINRA.

Top Crowd Funding Platforms

Kickstarter - $2.0 bil since 2009

Indiegogo - $1.0 bil since 2007 inception

Circleup - $305 mil since 2011

Private Equity - private equity firms do invest in startups, but they invest in sector stories like real estate, green energy, minerals, technology, and renewable resources to name a few. If a company seeking funding isn't in a sector in line with private equities mandate no investment will happen.

Financing via the SEC's 3(a)(10) Exemption - Funding companies like Northbridge Financial that utilize the SEC's 3(a)(10) exemption to register shares to help finance the corporate cleanup of small companies but other high profile companies have used it as well. In 2012 Facebook used this same rule to acquire Instagram in what at the time was a $1.0 Billion deal. The major pitfall of using this funding is that the shorts attack these small companies and drive the price way down. The market reactions are swift and comes with a misinformation campaign that litters the chatrooms associated with company with statements ranging from "the company is getting suspended," "the SEC is investigating," and "massive dilution is coming." Most of the time all of these statements are false, and prey on the emotions of unsophisticated individual investors who sell the stock. The stock drops are precipitous allowing the shorts to cover and make a handsome profit.

ICOs - Investors have to be living in a cave to not realize the explosion of ICOs in 2017. Whether this is good or bad trend remains to be seen but small companies are desperate to raise capital. Some companies are even transforming their business to fit in the ICO model. Social Reality Inc. (OTC:SRAX) has a wealth of data about consumers and to execute their business plan are launching an ICO that will no doubt raise money to develop their entire platform. If successful one of the largest assets of the company will be the tokens they hold. It's unclear what the SEC is doing to regulate ICOs, but a number of companies have fallen under SEC scrutiny and have been summarily delisted.

Better Way to Finance Small Companies

Greenbank Capital (OTCPK:GRNBF) fills a large gap in merchant banking providing critical funds to private companies with solid business plans by taking long term positions in companies and giving them an exit by taking them public. They incubate the company over a 6- 24 month time horizon. The company behaves like a small cap private equity fund with one very distinct difference. Liquidity. Owners of the fund are essentially shareholders that can buy and sell the shares in the open market. The CEO Danny Wettreich and his team have a wealth of experience in vetting companies and they have no shortage for prospects. For every deal they do they have approximately 10 candidates that didn't make the cut. When a private equity firm is allowed to be that selective and you have such an experienced team backing the operation the company ends up with the crème de la crème of companies in this market space. The other key point is their diversification strategy. They have all sorts of companies ranging from mineral plays to crypto currency blockchain plays. The size of their investments range from 50K to 500K. Almost 75% of the deals are originated in Canada while 25% comes from the U.S. The exit strategy consists is a dual listing in Canada and the Deutsche Borse.

Summary

The need for investment capital is higher than it has been at time in our history. Dodd-Frank killed the emerging markets with costly compliance that no public company could bear. Current research estimates put the average cost of running a public company at $100K. That is precious capital for a growth company just to get access to the public markets. The filler investments options haven't worked too well either. The JOBS Act allows for crowd funding that has its pitfalls because the costs can be very draconian if the company doesn't succeed. The 10b-5 plan allow for an exemption from registration but the financiers that buy these debts end up destroying companies with toxic convertible stock offering. There has to be a middle ground where companies can go with a solid business plan to seek true equity financing. There is a better way and it's refreshing to see companies step in and fill a void. Private equity companies that are publicly traded seem to have the ideal balance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.