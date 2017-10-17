Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: October 16th

Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Equities

Yet again, the S&P500 (SPY) closed near the highs of the week. By now, you should know what this means; without any signs of weakness or rejected prices, equities should break higher (one last time). How high? Well, I have targets in mind, but let's just say one last aggressive spike should do it.

Even though the 2510 target was reached a few weeks back, there has been no reason to close everything and short. The bias (at least for next week) is higher.

Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) gained nicely last week to challenge $1300 again. This time the bulls are a lot quieter so maybe the rally has a chance.

The move was very much in line with reversals in the dollar (UUP) and bonds (TLT) and should really hold the lows for a continuation to $1360. Actually, there's nothing to say it shouldn't break the 2016 highs at $1375 either as a B wave, or the alternative shown below. Either way, the rally is only part of a large correction and should be followed by a large decline <$1200.

This fits with a long-term fractal I've been writing about for over a year. When gold topped in 1980, it made a bear market decline in a similar way to gold from the 2011 high. The bubble popped and needed a long time of sideways trading to stabilize. I expect a similar range to trade for many years; neither bull, nor bear, but a profitable trading range nonetheless.

Oil (USO)

There are rare moments of clarity in the lower timeframes. The rally from Monday to Wednesday was clearly impulsive (wave a), so you could buy the retrace on Thursday for a move higher.

But without a clear idea of the bigger picture, any trades have to be short term. As soon as therally hit $51.5 I was at a loss again, and still am. Oil is a coin toss market for the moment.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Natural gas has a fairly clear trend sequence lower from the September highs and is retracing that in a 3 wave correctional pattern.

In the time-frame above, we can see the retrace was actually just the re-test of a broken bear flag.

The odds favor a continuation lower this week.

Bonds (TLT)

TLT continued higher after the reversal at 123.

The target is now $130 - $132. Obviously, it won't move in a straight line, but I expect retraces to be fairly shallow.

The Dollar (UUP)

The dollar followed through on the 94 reversal and looks like it has completed a trend sequence lower.

In plain English, that means it should bounce a little bit (to a lower high below 94) and continue lower.

The big question is how low? There may be a bit of back and forth in the 91-94 range first, but I expect a further decline to target at least 87 (the 50% retrace).

This is guided by the 2013 taper tantrum fractal, something regular readers may recognize from way back when I first started to write about the dollar.





Conclusions

Equities remain in a short-term blow off at the end of the long-term trend. The bias is still up for now.

Precious metals, bonds, and the dollar should continue the new trends they set last week. i.e. metals and bonds up, dollar down.

Oil is unclear in the higher time-frames so making a call for anything over a day or two is a bit of a guess.

Natural gas has a bearish pattern and a bearish count and should really continue lower.

Good luck next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.