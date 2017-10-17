Netflix Will Need To Take On Debt Imminently

From an investment standpoint, the stock is one of the riskiest in the market.

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) continues to impress the market. As a value investor whose primary concern is the price of a stock, I am obliged to stay on the sidelines and simply admire it -- both in terms of how it performs and how expensive the stock continues to get.

Domestic Streaming Revenue

Netflix's Q3 2017 results showed that the company's revenue increased by 30% year over year to $3 billion, with EPS coming in at $0.29. In more detail, its domestic revenue increased by 19% year over year -- which is quite remarkable. This is proof that Netflix has still not saturated its domestic market. There's no doubt that some of its domestic revenue increase would have been driven by the increase in the average selling price (NYSE:ASP). However, without the 10-Q, it's difficult to get enough granularity from the company's press release. Although we do get a global ASP figure of 7%, it's still hard to know just how much was of this was attributed to domestic vs. international streaming.

International Streaming Revenue

In any case, the majority of Netflix's revenue growth came from its international streaming revenue. Its international segment was what drove up the company's consolidated revenue, as this segment was up 56% year over year. On the other hand, Netflix's international segment continues to drag down its contribution margin.

However, it must be said that Netflix has done particularly well in the quarter to go from a minus 8% contribution margin in the same period a year ago to 4.7% this time around.

Competition

Netflix is nice enough to highlight for investors just how crowded the marketplace currently is. They highlighted heavyweights such as Hulu, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and YouTube (GOOGL). These companies certainly have significantly more financial resources than Netflix. One could argue that Netflix's business model is different from the rest, but I'm not 100% that would be true. For example, I personally find little difference between Amazon Prime Video and what Netflix offers.

However, this is all beside the point. At the end of the day, there are only so many hours in a day to watch TV. As more and more competitors attempt to carve out a share of the market, it becomes increasingly difficult for Netflix to sustain its current market valuation. Netflix's management has attempted to focus investors' attention on its differentiated model, but I find that to be just a distraction.

Valuation

I have already touched on valuation throughout the article, but "where?" is the thing with Netflix. Rhetoric aside, the company does not generate any free cash flow. To support its growth quest, it relies on debt. The company could also opt to dilute shareholders, but, so far, it has chosen not to do so.

Therefore, it has no other way for it to raise its much-needed capital. The company can argue, as much as it wishes, that it is delivering great content. But without generating any free cash flow, the current business model is simply unsustainable.

In my previous Netflix article, I highlight how through Netflix's accounting policy, it defers its costs and thereby inflate its earnings. Here is an exert from that article:

... let's focus on Netflix's amortization schedule. Netflix states that 90%+ of the amortization occurs within the first four years of it being available onsite. This might sound slightly technical and accounting gibberish, but it's not. Bear with me while I explain this. All it means is that the cost of the content is charged to its revenue stream over four years.

In that article, I go on to the give the example of "House of Cards Series 2." I describe how very few viewers are now watching Series 2, yet Netflix is still recognizing costs against revenue for this four-year-old series. Thereby, by deferring its cost for up to four years, it is able to inflate its earnings. This allows Netflix to post a positive operating margin contribution, but when it comes to it, this is actually highly misleading for investors.

The company pays (outgoing) for its content and then streams it (incoming). It should actually recognize the vast majority of that cost in the first year, but by delaying its costs for up to four years, it is able to post a forecast 7% operating margin for fiscal 2017. That implies an approximate $830 million in operating income for fiscal 2017 vs. its forecast negative $2-$2.5 billion in free cash flow.

Takeaway

I find it very difficult to understand why investors are willing to pay more than $85 billion for a company with only approximately $11 billion in revenue for the year, while this same company does not generate any free cash flow. In fact, were it not for Netflix raising debt, it would have no cash on its balance sheet. Finally, to compound the risk of investment, there are numerous other companies entering the space.

Assuming the company's current cash burn rate of approximately $500 million per quarter, it will have to raise debt in the next six months. That means once more adding meaningful risk to the company's underlying operations, with no free cash flow generating capabilities to substantially pay it off anytime soon.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.