Copper Heads For Highs And Has A Crystal Ball

Copper trades on both the London Metals Exchange and the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The LME contract is the most liquid and efficient hedging mechanism in the world for the red metal while the COMEX contract offers speculators and investors a traditional futures structure. Prices rarely diverge too much between the two exchanges as arbitrageurs stand ready to trade and even deliver copper between the LME and COMEX when price divergence warrants.

Chile is by far, the world's largest producer of copper each year but the United States, Peru, China, Australia, Indonesia, Russia, Zambia, Canada, Poland, and Kazakhstan are also significant producers. LME and COMEX warehouses provide data in warehouse stocks of the red metal, but the global level of stockpiles is difficult to establish because countries like Russia and China consider the data state secrets when it comes to their national security. On the consumption side of the fundamental equation, China is the 800-pound gorilla in the copper market consuming more than 20% of annual output each year.

Copper is an industrial metal and a member of the nonferrous group of metals. Copper trades alongside aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin on the London Metals Exchange, but over decades it has been copper that has often been the leader of the pack when it comes to price direction and taking and receiving signals from the global economy.

Dr. Copper has a Ph.D. in economics

I have been trading commodities since the early 1980s and over the course of my career copper has been a leading indicator of demand for the industrial sector on many occasions. Copper is not the most liquid or voluminous metal that trades on the London Metals Exchange, that honor goes to aluminum. On the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, there is less liquidity than on the LME. Copper is highly sensitive to changes in the global economic climate, and in many ways, it is an ETF product for the Chinese economy. China has been growing by leaps and bounds over past decades, and the price of copper has reflected periods of growth and contraction in the Asian nation as well as in the rest of the world.

Chinese growth took copper to a high of $4.2160 in May 2008 before the global economic crisis caused the nonferrous metal to crash and burn falling to lows of $1.2475 seven short months later in December 2008. Double-digit growth in China took copper back to highs of $4.6495 in February 2011. As the economy of China cooled in late 2015 and early 2016, the price of the red metal fell to lows of $1.9355 per pound. However, President Xi of China announced his economic plans of a "new normal" in 2016 and the Chinese economy had been slowly improving, and copper has moved to the upside.

Copper moved one day before the Oct. 6 employment report - a signal

Most recently copper showed once again why it has a Ph.D. in economics and a crystal ball when it comes to predicting an economic event. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, copper traded to its highest price since 2014 when the December futures contract hit $3.1785 per pound on September 5. Copper had rallied after breaking above critical technical resistance at $2.8320, the February 2017 high in late July of this year. However, the price corrected to the downside reaching a low of just below $2.90 on September 22.

The dollar index began to recover in September and the inverse historical price relationship between the greenback and raw materials prices caused many commodities to move to the downside and copper was no exception. Meanwhile, as the market waited for a significant employment report on Friday, October 6 copper decided to explode to the upside on October 5 moving above the $3 per pound level once again. The employment report was weak, the dollar reversed to the downside, the prices of many commodities moved higher, and copper had predicted the move the day before the Commerce Department released the September jobs report. Copper was signaling that the rally in raw material prices that had commenced months before was not yet over.

The Chinese Party Congress will tell us a lot about the future price path for copper and industrial commodities

One of the driving factors for the rally in copper and other nonferrous metals over recent months and throughout 2017 has been Chinese buying. Tomorrow, the Chinese Party Congress will convene in Beijing and aside from ceremoniously reappointing President Xi to another term as leader of the Communist Party; the leader will spell out his economic plans for the coming months and years. So far, the "new normal" policy of slower but sustained growth in the world's most populous nation has been a success. It is likely that China has been buying and stockpiling a wide range of raw materials in anticipation of the Party Congress. We will find out over coming days President Xi's plans to continue to stimulate the economy and build infrastructure across the nation.

It is likely that the platform will contain plans for a reduction in pollution as air quality in Beijing, Shanghai, and other cities across the country has deteriorated to unhealthy conditions as the nation's economy grew. Recently, the Chinese government has encouraged the purchase of electric automobiles by cutting the waiting time on license and registration documentation. Moreover, a decrease in the amount of aluminum and other metals production to protect the environment has resulted in more imports and less output in China reducing global stocks and lifting prices over recent months.

Resistance at the 2014 highs

With the Chinese Party Congress starting on Wednesday, October 18 copper rose to another new high for this year on Monday, October 16. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, COMEX copper rose to a high of $3.2595 on October 16 on massive volume of almost 200,000 contracts. With total open interest at just over 300,000 and rising, almost two-thirds of the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market traded on Monday. However, the metric has been rising with the price which provides technical validation of the bullish move in the copper market. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the red metal is now heading for another level of technical resistance at $3.2745 per pound, the June 2014 highs. It is likely that the rally on Monday was a signal, perhaps from the Chinese, that good news about the economy is coming during the Party Congress. Copper retreated a bit on Tuesday as the dollar rallied and the red metal closed just around the $3.20 per pound level on the December COMEX futures contract.

Could copper be heading for a new peak?

While the global economy is the most critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of copper, China is an essential piece of the puzzle. If Chinese economic growth begins to accelerate, the prospects for copper will become highly attractive. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, copper has taken its time rallying from the January 2016 lows at $1.9355. On its way to $3.25 per pound, the red metal ran into resistance at $2.3145, $2.8230, and $3 per pound which took around 21 months. Now, upside hurdles for copper stand at $3.2745, $3.4445, $3.8520, $3.9895, $4.54, and then at the all-time peak price at $4.6495 per pound.

The next move in copper will likely come in response to the Chinese Party Congress. The market could continue on its path to the upside on euphoria following President Xi's plans for the future, or it may collapse on disappointment. Support for the red metal is now at the $2.90 per pound level.

Copper has a Ph.D. in economics, is a leader in the base metals sector of the commodities market, and often has a crystal ball when it comes to projecting future economic events and trends. Even if you do not trade the red metal, keep an eye on copper as it can offer insightful clues about the global economy. Copper stocks like FCX, SCCO, and others have been exploding to the upside as the product these companies produce is going through the roof on Chinese buying. Moreover, if you do not trade in the leveraged forward and futures markets on the LME and COMEX, the JJC ETN product does a reasonable job replicating price action in the copper market. Source: Barchart

As the long-term chart of JJC shows, the price of the ETN closed on Tuesday, October 16 at $36.60 per share and traded at the highest level since 2014 at $37.30 during the previous session.

Copper is heading for the highs, and this base metal offers market participants the best of both worlds; a Ph.D. in economics and a crystal ball worthy of a great fortune teller for the world of industrial commodities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.