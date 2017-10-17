Precious Metals Thrive On Fear And Uncertainty

Gold and silver prices are currently trading at above their midpoint levels for the first nine and one-half months of 2017. COMEX December gold futures have traded in a range from $1160.80 on the first trading day of 2017 to highs of $1362.40 on September 8. The midpoint of the range so far this year is at $1261.60, and on Tuesday, October 17 the yellow metal was at the $1287 per ounce level. Gold recently traded down to a low of $1262.80 on October 6 and the precious metal held its 50% retracement level for this year.

COMEX December silver futures traded in a range this year from lows $15.245 which came on July 10 to the April 17 highs at the $18.875 per ounce level. The midpoint of silver's range is at $17.06, and gold's little brother was trading right around that level on October 17.

Gold and silver prices tend to thrive during periods of economic and geopolitical fear and uncertainty. These days, there is lots of fear when it comes to the political state of the world, but economics could be pointing the precious metals in the same direction seen in late 2015 and 2016. In both of those years, the price of gold fell to its lowest level of the year, and it is possible that pattern will repeat over the coming weeks as the end of 2017 is now just around the corner.

A repeat of 2015 and 2016 suggest a December low

At the end of 2015 and 2016, gold traded to lows and then began moving to the upside early the following year. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold highlights, in December 2015 the yellow metal hit a low of $1046.20 per ounce. After rallying to a high of $1377.50 in early July 2016, it fell to lows of $1123.90 last December.

In December 2015, the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee hiked the short-term Fed Funds rate for the first time in nine years. Liftoff from zero percent and a strong dollar caused the price of gold to fall to lows during the final month of 2015. In 2016, the Fed waited until December to act once again. As the Fed Funds rate doubled from 25 to 50 basis points in December 2016, the price of gold did a repeat performance and fell to its lowest level of the year. Like in early 2016, gold took off to the upside at the start of 2017. The yellow metal made it to a high of $1362.40 on the now active December COMEX futures contract on September 8, just $15.50 below the 2016 highs. However, gold ran out of upside steam and had since declined back down to under the $1300 per ounce level. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of COMEX silver shows that the precious metal fell to a low of $13.635 in December 2015 and then reached $15.70 per ounce in December 2016 after trading north of $21 in July. So far in 2017, silver traded at its peak at $18.875 on the December COMEX futures contract in April. A flash crash in early July took silver down to a low of $15.345 before recovering back to over $17 as of October 16. Silver tends to display a much higher level of price variance than gold because of the speculative nature of the metal. Therefore, the spike down to a lower low than in December 2016 in July 2017 was a function of the volatility of the silver futures market.

While gold and silver fell to lows in December 2015 and the final month of 2016 on a pair of interest rate hikes, the Fed has already acted twice in 2017, and the Fed funds rate is up around the 1% level. With December only two months away, 2017 has been a different kind of year than the previous two.

2017 is a different story

While a pair of rate hikes in 2017 has weighed on the price of the yellow metal to some extent, two factors have provided some support for the yellow metal this year compared to the previous two years. First, in 2015 and 2016 the dollar was moving to the upside against other world currencies. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index illustrates, the greenback began its ascent back in May 2014 at 78.93. In December 2015, the index was trading around the 98 level, and in December 2016, the index of the U.S. currency was north of 100. As the end of 2017 approaches, the dollar index is down around the 93.35 level after spending much of the year correcting to the downside. The inverse historical relationship between the dollar and precious metals has been supported the price of the yellow metal and silver in 2017 and remains a supportive factor as the end of this year approaches. However, it has been the geopolitical landscape that has proven even more favorable for the two metals that are barometers of fear and safe-keeping assets during times of uncertainty.

North Korea continues to boost precious metals

North Korea established itself as a nuclear power in 2017. Over recent months, the hermit nation has tested a range of nuclear weapons including an advanced hydrogen bomb and several rockets to prove their military might. Two of those missiles sailed over Japanese sovereign territory in the north of Japan. Many experts believe that North Korea now can reach the continental United States with its weapons of mass destruction.

At the same time, rhetoric and barbs between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his henchmen have raised both the political temperature and the chances for war in the Korean Peninsula and beyond. The threats between the two leaders have reached a level not seen since the Korean War and when it comes to the potential for nuclear conflict since the Cuban missile crisis in the early 1960s. As I write this piece, the world is holding its breath waiting for yet another test of a North Korean weapon as the U.S. and its allies in the region conduct military training exercises. The prospects for a regional war on the Korean Peninsula or even World War III if North Korea continues its provocative actions have provided support for the prices of gold and silver. At the same time, the potential for price spikes that can come at any time if North Korea launches a missile remains high.

Iran is also quite bullish

On Friday, October 13 President Trump refused to recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation deal and sent it back to Congress for a final determination. President Obama along with several other countries negotiated the deal at the end of his term. On the campaign trail, President Trump made no secret of his disdain for the deal calling it the "worst deal" he has ever seen. While it is likely that Iran is already working diligently to achieve the same nuclear capabilities that North Korea now possesses, the move by the U.S. President will raise the temperature when it comes to U.S. relations with the theocracy in Iran. The Middle East is one of the most turbulent political regions in the world. The current standoff between the Gulf States and Qatar continues to be a result of the small but wealthy nation's relationship with Teheran and their support for some of the terrorist elements in the area. Moreover, the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran continues to define politics in the region. The political state of the Middle East and potential for Iran to become a nuclear power in the region is another supportive factor for gold and silver as we head into the final months of 2017.

The potential upside before year-end

The markets are almost certain that the Fed will act to increase the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at their upcoming December meeting. While a rate hike will mark the third straight December where the central bank has acted to tighten credit, during the prior two years the only rate hikes came during the final meeting of the year. At the same time, the Fed has also begun their program of balance sheet normalization which is another move to tighten credit and remove the legacy of quantitative easing from the central bank's swollen balance sheet.

If 2017 turns out to be a repeat performance for precious metals, we could see lots of price weakness coming into and during the final month of this year. However, with the dollar index falling throughout the year and close to recent lows and North Korea and Iran threatening the geopolitical landscape, December 2017 could turn out to be a lot different than the final months of 2015 and 2016.

Gold and silver thrive on fear and uncertainty, and with both trading close to the middle of their trading ranges since December 2016, they could go either way over the coming ten weeks. I expect lots of volatility in the precious metals sector between now and the end of this year, and while gold and silver could follow the Fed once again, the dollar and potential hornet nests in Asia and the Middle East are saying not so fast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.