W.W. Grainger Is Up Over 10% Today - Is It Still A Buy?

Is Grainger still undervalued after its ~20% price run up since late July?

The company's Q3 earnings release showed excellent volume growth and adjusted earnings well ahead of expectations.

Shares of W.W. Grainger (GWW) are up more than 11% at the time of this writing. The price jump was caused by better-than-expected earnings in the company's most recent quarter.

The market expected Grainger to deliver adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.57. Grainger delivered adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.90, 12.8% above expectations.

This article examines Grainger's performance in its recent 3rd quarter.

Third Quarter Results

While Grainger's adjusted earnings-per-share beat consensus estimates, adjusted earnings-per-share actually declined 5% versus the same quarter a year ago:

Q3 2017 Adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.90

Q3 2016 Adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.06

The image below compares this quarter to the same quarter a year ago in greater detail.

Source: W.W Grainger Q3 2017 Earnings Call Presentation, slide 5

The decline in adjusted earnings-per-share is entirely a result of declining margins, not declining sales. The distinction is important.

Grainger is, by the company's own admission, not competitive on price on a wide variety of items. This was/is a strategic choice, and not a comment on the company's efficiency. Grainger boasts operating margins of well over 10%, which are high for a distributor.

Grainger's strategy is to offer premium service characterized by technical support, ease of ordering, product breadth, availability, and fast shipping speed. The company's competitive advantage is shown in the image below:

Source: W.W. Grainger Standard Report, page 4

This strategy has worked very well for the company for many years. In fact, Grainger is one of only 51 Dividend Aristocrats - stocks with 25+ years of rising dividends in the S&P 500. Grainger has paid increasing dividends for 46 consecutive years.

The strategy has not worked as well over the last few years due to greater price transparency. Search engines can quickly pull up prices of virtually any product. Price transparency favors the low-cost seller, which Grainger often isn't.

This has resulted in slower sales growth in recent years versus the company's history:

Annualized sales growth from 2014 - 2016 of 0.9%

Annualized sales growth from 2007 - 2013 of 6.6%

In fairness to Grainger, sluggish sales over the 2014 through 2016 period generally correspond with low oil prices. Low oil prices hurt Grainger to a degree as its energy sector customers make fewer purchases during periods of low oil prices.

The company's strategy has changed recently. Grainger is competing on price now. Early results are promising.

Grainger generated 95% of its operating earnings from its United States segment in its most recent quarter. This segment is clearly the company's most important. Results for the company's United States segment in the 3rd quarter are shown below:

Source: W.W Grainger Q3 2017 Earnings Call Presentation, slide 8

On the surface, results were a disaster. Operating earnings declined 13%. But this decline was expected due to Grainger's price reductions. The company's 7% volume increase shows the strategy is working. Grainger is rebounding and competing successfully. The maintenance, repair, and operations (abbreviated MRO) did not grow 7% over the last year. Grainger is gaining market share.

The unfortunate side effect is a temporary decline in earnings. This temporary hit is more than offset by the company's long-term growth prospects.

Overall, the United States segment performed better than expected. The segment is further broken down by customer size. Grainger is showing solid growth with its core, large customer audience, and excellent growth with medium size customers.

Source: W.W Grainger Q3 2017 Earnings Call Presentation, slides 9 and 10

The trend in volume growth in both of these key categories is very encouraging. Grainger has done more than 'stop the bleeding'; the company is returning to rapid volume growth.

Despite strong results, Grainger did not increase its fiscal 2017 earnings guidance. The company is still expecting earnings-per-share of $10.65 in fiscal 2017, a decline of 8% versus earnings-per-share of $11.58 in fiscal 2016.

Valuation Update

Grainger shares are up around 20% since late July. The price increase correlates with a general reduction in fear surrounding the company's future.

There are less people worrying that Grainger can compete in a highly competitive and evolving landscape today than there were 3 months ago. This is thanks to the company's strong results.

A fair price-to-earnings ratio for Grainger is around 17.5x, based on its 10 year historical average price-to-earnings ratio. Grainger is currently trading for around 19.0x its expected 2017 adjusted earnings.

I had previously pegged fair value for Grainger at somewhere between $192 and $215. With the stock currently trading around $200, Grainger appears to be trading around fair value. I still believe the stock to be slightly undervalued, however.

If you use Grainger's historical average price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5 and its expected 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share of $10.65, you get a fair value of $192.50 per share. This is likely overly conservative, because Grainger's earnings are depressed due to its price cuts.

Using the company's all-time earnings-per-share high of $12.26 yields a fair value of around $215, using a 17.5x multiple. I believe this number is closer to the company's true fair value and better captures its real earnings power.

With a fair value of around $215, Grainger appears to still be slightly undervalued at current prices. This is a rarity in today's overvalued market.

Final Thoughts

Grainger is a high quality dividend growth stock with a long history of rising earnings. The company has come under pressure in recent years in an increasingly competitive environment.

In response, Grainger has become more competitive on price. This has reduced margins, but reinvigorated volume growth. The company appears poised for continued growth ahead.

Despite its recent run-up in price, Grainger still appears to be slightly undervalued. Additionally, the company offers investors a reasonable 2.8% dividend yield. As a Dividend Aristocrats with 46 years of consecutive increases and a payout ratio of less than 50% of expected 2017 earnings, it is highly likely that Grainger continues paying rising dividends.

