Will Tesla Be A Zero This Month?

Talking about anywhere from zero to 240 is almost meaningless given that Chevrolet Bolt EV U.S. sales are rising rapidly and could hit 3,000 per month soon.

Of course, I don’t believe it will be exactly zero. However, it’s no longer an impossibility. It’s looking like my previous estimate of 240 units may be way too high.

It’s unlikely to end up this way, but the sole evidence we have to date is this: Tesla is on track to deliver zero Model 3 units in October.

But since the beginning of October, nothing. I can’t find a single one above 521 with VIN picture evidence on any forum.

Leading up to the end of September, we saw new-high Model 3 VIN numbers in the wild almost every other day, culminating in number 521.

No, I don't mean the stock. I mean Model 3 customer deliveries.

People had a lot of fun about me pointing out that the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV outsold the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 in August to the tune of 28:1 in the U.S.: August Sales Are In: Chevrolet Bolt EV Out Sold Tesla Model 3 To The Tune Of 28:1.

Just wait for September, they said, and this ratio would be closed or reversed. Then September came around, and the Bolt EV outsold the Model 3 to the tune of 23:1 in the U.S.: Will Tesla Manage To Sell 720 Model 3 Units In December? Maybe Less?

Just wait for October, they now said, and this ratio would once again be closed or reversed into Tesla's favor. Well, we are now in the second half of October, and I'm eager to hear if the bulls remain of the belief that the Model 3 will finally crush GM's electric juggernaut, the Bolt EV, in October.

At this stage, I'll continue to roll the dice one more time in favor of betting that for a third full month, the Chevrolet Bolt EV will out-sell the Tesla Model 3 in the U.S. - and probably by a very wide margin, along the lines or 10:1 or more. Maybe even 100:1 or an infinite margin.

Why does it seem a good idea to make such a prediction right now? If we assume that the Chevrolet Bolt EV will continue to sell at the current rate - let alone continue to grow, the bar is somewhere North of 2,500 units, perhaps closer to 3,000 or even higher. What makes me believe that the Tesla Model 3 will be somewhere below 240 units and with a potential for zero, in October?

Here's why: Starting in August and going to the end of September, hardly a day went by without new in-the-wild sightings of a Model 3 with a higher-and-higher VIN number. Right around the end of September, the highest number in the wild seems to be 521.

(Quick interjection: How to reconcile 521 with 260 built in the quarter? Because many of the Model 3 units built to date were for purely internal test purposes, and some even scrapped for having horrible quality.)

But back to the VIN numbers: Since the beginning of the month, suddenly the streak of almost-daily higher VIN numbers reported from the wild, came to an and - at least for now. We're past the half way point of the month, and… nothing.

Obviously, there are two weeks left in the month. By the time this article makes it from my keyboard to when it's published, we may already suddenly be hit with a flurry of higher VINs spotted in the wild. Whether that starts to happen in the next 90 minutes or in the next 90 days.... Well, that's the big question we are all trying to answer.

The other possibility is that a meaningful number of Model 3 units were in fact delivered to customers in October, but somehow have evaded public detection. Remember, it's not enough to see a Model 3 - you have to walk up to it and see the VIN number in the windshield.

We will find out on or very shortly after November 1, but if the current condition persists through October 31, there is the theoretical possibility that we may be looking at a big fat zero for the Model 3 in October.

Do I actually think it will be literally zero? No, I think the probability is greater than 50% that at least a handful of units were delivered undetected. Does that mean ten units, one hundred or slightly more? In order to be delivered undetected for more than a few days, it would have to be a lot closer to the single digits than 100, but as I'll explain below, it doesn't matter all that much whether we are talking about 10 or 100 or 240 units.

There also is this article (Tesla is delivering more Model 3 vehicles as customer delivery deadline approaches) which claims to know that Model 3 deliveries are taking place in October. However, there is (as of yet) no evidence of verified VIN numbers that have been photographed by independent civilians. But I have to believe that there are some units out there, that simply have evaded those cameras, and that we will be seeing at least a handful of them soon. Whether that implies 30, 100 or 240 units, well… does it really matter when it's not anywhere close to the 20,000 per month that's the near-term goal? (for December?)

There also is the theory that even in its semi-hand-built state, the Model 3 can be made in somewhere between four and eight units per day. So that would suggest a monthly rate of 120 to 240 units, consistent with a mild ramp from September. Still, that pretty much rounds to zero and is likely to see it being beaten by the Chevrolet Bolt EV to the tune of at least around 10:1.

So let's say Tesla delivered 30 Model 3 units in October, and GM delivered 3,000 in the U.S. - that would have increased GM's lead multi-fold to an impressive ratio of 100:1.

Once October has been tallied, how are you placing your bets for Model 3 vs Chevrolet Bolt EV for November? Will THAT be the month when the Model 3 finally overtakes the Bolt? My guess is "no."

To close out, let me end with a plausible bearish Tesla Model 3 scenario for the rest of this year. Looking out to December, it was considered almost three decimal points away from the consensus at least until early October, and perhaps still today. Maybe it's only two decimal points away from consensus now.

In a recent article, I assumed Tesla would deliver 240 units of the Model 3 per month. Now that more than half of October has passed as we have no VIN-in-the-field evidence of a VIN any higher than we saw exiting September, it follows that it's only prudent to cut this estimate - by a lot.

I have to believe there is at least a 50% probability that Tesla will do better than this, but who knows at this point? If you don't like these numbers, cough up your own. Let's see who ends up closer to the verdict as we will know it the first week of January:

US sales 2017 Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV ratio July 30 1971 66 August 75 2107 28 September 115 2632 23 October 30 3000 100 November 30 3000 100 December 30 3000 100

Remember, Tesla's official guidance remains 5,000 units per week in December, or 20,000 for the month. My scenario implies a miss by at least 99%. Is there anyone who is willing to say that Tesla will meet its guidance of 5,000 per week for December?

How long can this pattern continue until the stock also becomes a zero? (or at least a 30?) Tesla will no doubt get meaningful production (say close to 1,000 per week) going at some point, but when? Will December be it? Some time in the first quarter of 2018? Even later?

The VINs in the field only show a zero for October as of now.

