General Electric: Death Spiral Opens Door For Unthinkable

In the following piece, I give my take on the current state of affairs and come to a conclusion for concerned current and prospective investors.

What Happened?

Rumors are swirling General Electric: (NYSE:GE) is preparing to cut its dividend. The stock is currently caught in a death spiral with no end in sight.

Source: finviz.com

This would be the third time in the company’s history it has cut the dividend. The company cut its dividend two times previously. The global goliath cut the dividend during the Great Depression in 1938 and the Great Recession in 2009.

If General Electric were to cut the dividend at the upcoming reset, it would be unprecedented. Nevertheless, it seems most on the street believe a dividend cut is in the cards. In the following sections, I will list off the reasons for and against a dividend cut.

Reasons to cut dividend

Dividend financially restrictive

The new CEO John Flannery is expected to reset expectations for the company. If Flannery determines the EPS for 2018 and beyond is going to be substantially lower than Immelt’s $2 per share, keeping the dividend payout at the same level will be extremely financially restrictive. It would be akin to trying to win a fight with one hand tied around your back. The $8 billion payout could be better used to as investments in new growth prospects. Furthermore, it would be in-line with the current earnings estimates.

One time opportunity

I submit the one and only time Flannery will have an opportunity to cut the dividend without getting blood on his hands is when he resets expectations. If he doesn’t cut the dividend and resets expectations substantially lower and has to come back and cut the dividend at a later date, it will be on him, not Immelt. He may take this one chance to cut the dividend while most will lay the blame on Immelt.

4% dividend yield

The 4% dividend yield has traditionally acted as a put for the stock in the past. Nevertheless, with the 10-year treasury yield sitting at 2.30%, the 4% yield looks somewhat risky.

Source: CNBC.com

Furthermore, the 4% yield is one of the highest in the Dow at present.

Source: finviz.com

The real question is how much would Flannery cut the dividend? If Flannery does cut the dividend I surmise it may be a significant cut, possibly as much as 50%. A 25% cut really wouldn’t move the needle for the company in the first place. We are talking about $2 billion. Now let’s turn our attention to why Flannery should not cut the dividend.

Reasons to not cut the dividend

The stock price will plunge

Even with the stock down over 25% year-to-date, I do not believe a dividend cut is currently completely priced in. Many, including myself until today, still believe there is no way a dividend cut will happen. Flannery has to know a dividend cut will be met with an immediate knee-jerk reaction to sell. The stock could drop substantially on the news of a cut. On the other hand, if Flannery does not cut the dividend, the stock could see a significant pop.

Take out debt to pay dividend

Flannery may take on some additional debt to cover any free cash flow shortfall and pay the dividend in full until he gets things cranked back up. This is standard operating procedure for many companies right now. The problem is General Electric already has a substantial debt load and massive pension liabilities.

Tax reform coming

This may be the saving grace for General Electric. If President Trump’s corporate tax cut to 20% and overseas cash repatriation plans get approved, this could significantly improve General Electric’s bottom line. So, if Flannery presents a gloom and doom scenario at the reset, cuts the dividend and lower guidance substantially just as a corporate tax cut is implemented this could be seen as a major mistake. If he cuts the dividend and lowers expectations, then beats estimates by a mile due to a corporate tax cut and repatriating offshore cash, he is going to look pretty dumb. Hopefully, this does not happen.

The Bottom Line

I put the odds of a dividend cut at 25% presently. If the company does decide to cut the dividend I expect the stock to take an immediate hit. The drop will be proportional to the cut. The stock could see $19 before it’s all over. Even so, I am not selling out of my position. I have faith that the reset and potential dividend cut will mark the bottom in the stock. I have dry powder ready to buy if this is the outcome. On the other hand, if Flannery does not drastically lower estimates and does not cut the dividend, I see the stock popping on the news. I may take out some insurance by buying puts against my position as well. But I’m not there yet. If you currently have no position in the stock, I would not buy more than a third of a position prior to the reset. The long-term prospects for the stock are good in my opinion. Any pullback based on the reset should be bought. I feel this will mark the bottom in the name. Flannery is going to kitchen sink the quarter and very well may cut the dividend to give him room to breathe. Nonetheless, he will speak of an improving future. Don’t count on it being all bad news. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your due diligence and consult an investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions.

Your Input is required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think General Electric will cut the dividend? If so, by how much? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.