AT&T: A Fool And His Money Are Soon Parted

The sell-off seems unjustified. It the following sections, I give my take on the current state of affairs for concerned current and prospective investors.

This caused the stock to drop precipitously that day and is still down over 5% for the week.

Further, the company stated overall total U.S. video subscribers will be down about 90,000.

AT&T put out a note on October 11th stating third quarter EPS will be impacted by the recent hurricanes.

What happened?

AT&T (NYSE:T) recently announced the latest spate of natural disasters are going to going to have an impact on third-quarter earnings. This caused the stock to drop precipitously on the news.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

Even so, I see this as an excellent buying opportunity rather than time to bail out of the stock. Selling out of a stock as it bounces off rock bottom is a losing proposition. In the following sections, I make my case.

The bad news

AT&T states in a SEC filing a $0.02 EPS impact coming from recent hurricanes and Mexican earthquakes. The filing reads:

Furthermore, AT&T says it expects further reductions spilling into Q4. On top of this, overall total U.S. video subscribers will be down about 90,000. Regarding the loss of U.S. video subscribers, the company stated:

This sounds like really bad news. Nevertheless, I see these events as transitory in nature. Therefore, the sell-off should be bought, not sold. The following is the good news from the SEC release that many seem to have missed.

The good news

AT&T stated in the report DirecTV Now added a net 300,000 subscribers. Furthermore, the company reiterated its full-year 2017 guidance. AT&T stated in the release:

So AT&T is going to take a hit to earnings in the third quarter, yet, reiterated earnings growth, operating margin expansion, capital expenditures, and free cash flow at the low end of the $18 billion range for 2017. That sounds like a buying opportunity to me, not the time to sell-out. What’s more, the sell-off has driven the stock to bargain basement prices.

Stock oversold and undervalued

AT&T stock’s current RSI of 35 is currently hovering just above the 30 mark, which is considered oversold territory. Keep in mind though this is a few days after the major sell-off when the RSI dove below the 30 mark. The fact the stock has broken above the 30 mark in short order leads me to believe the selling pressure has abated. Moreover, the sell-off has pushed the stock into undervalued territory as compared to its peers and the market as a whole.

Source: Finviz.com

The stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 12.11, the lower of the top five largest telecom companies. On top of this, the stock is trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500. The S&P 500 on average is currently trading at a forward P/E of 18.

The Bottom Line

One of my investing role models, Peter Lynch, not so famous quotes seems quite apropos at this juncture for current dividend and income investors in AT&T. Lynch stated:

"The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them."

This is my position regarding AT&T right now. One thing I've learned over time is to do the exact opposite of how I feel. I have a high-risk tolerance. I tend to not get concerned about my positions until things get extremely dire. Earlier in my career, my convictions would often be shaken. This would cause me to sell out at the bottom to relieve the pain of watching the position deteriorate. Over time, I realized the exact time I threw in the towel marked the bottom in the stock. Now, when I feel like throwing in the towel, many times I double down instead if the long-term story is still intact.

This is the case with AT&T at present. The ability to pull the trigger and pick up shares at the point of maximum pessimism in a stock is one of the hardest things to do in investing. This is why I always advocate layering into a position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Was the selloff justified? Is AT&T currently a buy or a sell? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you found this article interesting, please click on the follow button. It would be greatly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.