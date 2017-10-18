The North Korean Defense Portfolio

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF offers a good way to gain broad exposure to the sector at a reasonable P/E valuation.

The US and allies will focus to build up their missile defense systems due to the North Korean threat. Trump pledges to increase missile defense spending by 'many billions of dollars.'

Note: This article was first published on Trend Investing on September 9; therefore, all data is as of that date.

For those investors that are wanting to add some safety to their portfolio, given the heightened tension particularly from North Korea, here are some ideas from a defense/military perspective. I am not a defense expert, and I am not attempting to give an in-depth research thesis here on each stock, but rather raise investor awareness of the defense sector as a possible hedge against downside risk coming from escalating tensions with North Korea.

My view is that we are very unlikely to see a war with North Korea, but we will definitely see the US and its western allies and perhaps even China building up a stronger defense - in particular, a defense against North Korean intercontinental missile launches.

On August 10 CNBC reported, "Trump pledges to increase missile defense spending by 'many billions of dollars'. "We're going to be increasing our budget by many billions of dollars because of North Korea and other reasons having to do with the anti-missile," President Trump said at his New Jersey golf club."

Japan and South Korea also have their own plans to boost missile defense. Defense One quotes:

Tokyo is planning a major missile-defense upgrade: its 2018 budget proposal requests funds for Standard Missile-3 Block 2A interceptors, PAC-3 MSE interceptors, upgrades to air and missile defense radar — and most significantly, Aegis Ashore, the land-based version of the air-defense combat system used on many American, Japanese and South Korean warships."

CNBC reports, "South Korea looks to double its firepower to counter rising threat from North Korea."

The main defense will be using Ground-Based Interceptors (GBIs)

The Ground-Based Interceptor is the anti-ballistic missile component of the United States' Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system. This interceptor is made up of a boost vehicle, constructed by Orbital Sciences Corporation, and an Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle, built by Raytheon. Integration of these is performed by Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

Ground-Based Interceptor

Source: Wikipedia

An August 2017 CNBC report titled "North Korean threat leads to flurry of missile defense proposals - including space interceptors" quotes the following:

Amid the rising threat from North Korea, support from politicians is building for more spending on U.S. missile defense — and not just ground systems but adding a space-based intercept layer. The Senate version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a bill setting policy and a roadmap for defense spending for the next fiscal year, does include a recommendation that the Pentagon increase the homeland-focused Ground-based Midcourse Defense system. A $696 billion NDAA passed by the full House last month requires the Pentagon to start developing "a space-based sensor layer for ballistic missile defense." The full Senate has yet to vote on the NDAA. The U.S. hopes to have a fleet of 44 ground-based interceptors on the GMD by the end of the calendar year (most in Alaska but a handful in California). That's up from 36 interceptors today, and Sullivan's plan would add 28 more interceptors and stockpile another 14 more. That would require the military to plan to have up to 100 interceptors spread across the U.S. The ground-based interceptor missiles are believed to run $70 million to $100 million apiece, meaning if the Pentagon does end up doubling the size of the program and expanding it beyond California and Alaska, it could provide a meaningful boost to the bottom line of Boeing, the prime contractor on the GMD. Also, it would be good news for Raytheon, maker of the "kill vehicle" and two other major GMD program contractors, Northrop Grumman and Orbital ATK.

Source: CNBC

Ground-Based Interceptor manufacturers

Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) - Price = US$107.90

Orbital ATK, Inc. is a global aerospace and defense systems company. The company designs, builds and delivers space, defense and aviation-related systems. The company operates through the following segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group and Space Systems Group.

Current market cap is US$6.2b, with an enterprise value of US$7.4b. Their 2017 P/E ratio is 17.8 and 2018 P/E is 15.94. 2017 net profit margin is 7.48% and 2017 dividend yield is 1.17%.

Current analyst consensus ratings is an "outperform" with an average target price of US$116.70, representing 8.2% upside from today's closing price.

OA financials chart

Source: 4-traders

NB: Post publication updates:

In September Orbital ATK announced, "Orbital ATK Awarded $350 Million Advanced Anti-Radar Guided Missile Contract."

Also, there is a pending acquisition plan of Orbital ATK by Northrup Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a US$9.2b deal. Note also the deal is not yet finalized and higher bids may appear. Perhaps Boeing (NYSE:BA) may take an interest. Finally, due to the strong recent price run to US$133.80, some analysts such as Jefferies have downgraded Orbital ATK to a hold from a buy.

Northrop Grumman - Price = US$267.45

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the development and provision of security products and solutions, including missile systems.

Current market cap is US$46b, with an enterprise value of US$51b. Their 2017 P/E ratio is 21.5 and 2018 P/E is 19.9. 2017 net profit margin is 8.65% and 2017 dividend yield is 1.44%.

Current analyst consensus ratings is an "outperform" with an average target price of US$279.94, representing 4.7% upside from today's closing price.

NOC financials chart

Source: 4-traders

Raytheon (RTN) - Price = US$181.69



Raytheon Co. engages in the development and manufacture of defense and security solutions, including missile systems.

Current market cap is ~US$52b, with an enterprise value of ~US$54b. Their 2017 P/E ratio is 24.0 and 2018 P/E is 21.3. 2017 net profit margin is 8.73% and 2017 dividend yield is 1.72%.

Current analyst consensus ratings is an "outperform" with an average target price of US$191.78, representing 5.6% upside from today's closing price.

RTN financials chart

Source: 4-traders

Boeing Company - Price = US$238.78



The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company that manufactures commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. Their products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

Current market cap is ~US$141b, with an enterprise value of ~US$143b. Their 2017 P/E ratio is 21.5 and 2018 P/E is 20.2. 2017 net profit margin is 7.43% and 2017 dividend yield is 2.35%.

Current analyst consensus ratings is an "outperform" with an average target price of US$252.20, representing 5.6% upside from today's closing price.

BA financials chart

Source: 4-traders

Another US defense company to consider

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - Price = US$302.90

Lockheed Martin Corp. engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. The company operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Missiles & Fire Control, Rotary & Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Current market cap is ~US$87b, with an enterprise value of ~US$99b. Their 2017 P/E ratio is 23.5 and 2018 P/E is 21.1. 2017 net profit margin is 7.31% and 2017 dividend yield is 2.45%.

Current analyst consensus ratings is an "outperform" with an average target price of US$311.11, representing 2.7% upside from today's closing price.

LMT financials chart

Source: 4-traders

A US defense ETF to consider

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) - Price = US$168.03



The fund has a current P/E ratio of 22.80, a 2017 distribution yield of 0.95%, and an expense ratio of 0.44%. The fund is certainly a good way to gain broad exposure to the sector at a reasonable P/E valuation if you are bullish on the sector.

Top ten fund holdings

Source

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF chart

Source

Risks

The US could cut back US military spending, especially given the enormous debt problem the US currently has. This is a genuine concern; however, Trump has pledged to rebuild the military and countries such as Japan and South Korea will be boosting their spending and buying from their US allies.

Valuations in the sector with historic Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratios mostly above 20 are stretched. The counter argument is that the S&P 500 P/Es are also stretched (historical P/E is 21.8), and forward P/Es for the defense sector are generally below or near 20, representing perhaps fair value for their stellar track record.

Political events - Current North Korean tensions may settle down, and the sector may cool off after a recent strong run.

For further reading I would recommend SA author Steve Auger's article "Aerospace And Defense ETFs Will Be Huge Winners When Trump Takes Office."

Conclusion

The US defense companies I discussed above are not cheap, with valuations already somewhat stretched. The contract values for ground-based interceptor missiles ($70 million to $100 million apiece) won't move the needle enormously; however, should tensions escalate further and we enter into a period of missile "shoot downs," then there exists the opportunity for new orders and recurring revenues. On top of this, the potential exists for the US$696 billion space-based missile defense system to go ahead, which would be a huge win for the US defense contractors discussed above.

Perhaps, of equal importance is the benefit of owning stocks that can go UP when most others would be going DOWN. So buying some defense companies at current prices can in many ways be a form of portfolio insurance. I included Boeing in my December 2016 article "Top 5 Stock Picks To Consider For 2017", back when the stock price was US$152.25, hopefully handing investors a tidy 57% gain since then.

I am not a defense analyst, and I certainly am not an expert in the defense sector; so my preferred selection would sway towards the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF.

I am a realist, and I can see a lot of common sense in purchasing some "defense insurance" given what is going on particularly in North Korea right now. Due to elevated valuations I would not be buying heavily, but buying some as a portfolio insurance, just as others may buy gold or use options.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Trend Investing

Thanks for reading this article. If you want to go to the next level, sign up for Trend Investing, my Marketplace service. I share my best investing ideas on the latest trends that are going to change the business world. I'd love to have you join our community as we look to take advantage of the hundreds of hours of work we've done to analyze the best opportunities in emerging industries. You can access via here.

My latest Trend Investing articles are titled "A Core EV Metals Portfolio" and "A Look At The EV Magnet Metals And Their Miners" which looks at the rare earths sector. Note rare earths are used quite heavily by the defense sector.

My latest Trend Investing Executive Series interview about to be published is with "Mr. Lithium" Joe Lowry. Soon after will be EV metals expert Chris Berry, followed by several CEOs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.