Merlin Entertainments' (MIINF) CEO Nicholas Varney on Q3 2017 Trading Update (Transcript)

Merlin Entertainments PLC (OTCPK:MIINF) Q3 2017 Trading Update Conference Call October 17, 2017

Nicholas Varney

Good morning, everybody. And welcome to the Merlin Q3 Trading Update. As you see, we've got quite a lot to talk about this morning. What I wanted to do before heading into the actual Q3 numbers particularly was just to start by reminding a little bit of where Merlin is today.

This is our overarching strategic statement. It's guided the Company since we formed it back in February 1999. And it's really guided everything we've done since and I think will guide everything we'll continue to do in the future. And that points about basically building a portfolio that can ride the impact of external events, probably never been more exercised than it is today as we come on to talk about the terror threat. We are making progress. Merlin today is 123 attractions across 25 countries.

And in terms of that diversified portfolio, we have come a long way. We are now increasingly much less exposed to the UK. Although, still a long way to go with that. We have a good mix between tourists and residents in terms of how our market works, and another good mix between indoor and outdoor attractions.

We have the well rehearsed six growth drivers, which as we will see, not only have actually put us in good stead as we’ve grown the company over the years, but are actually flexible and I’ll come back to that later. And as a management team, we continue to believe that Merlin is a unique international group operating in long-term attractive markets by which I mean international tourism and short breaks and with strong brands and structural growth drivers that I don’t think any other company in our space has.

So with that, I want to come to the trading update. And so, first about the top-line numbers, which as you can see for all of the reaction that there has been this morning so far, a 12% top-line revenue growth, which is largely driven by our continuing very successful new business development. So within that, not just the strong accommodation performance but also the revenue performance and contribution from LEGOLAND Japan, the continuing contribution from our successful Midway rollout program.

And just to put some pictures in, LEGOLAND Japan, which opened on 1st of April this year, has welcomed well over 1 million visitors now. We are pleased with the outstanding CBeebies Hotel that opened in the summer of Alton Towers; Madame Tussauds Nashville, latest rollout in that chain; and the new brand opened in Berlin, Little BIG City, which was opened in the summer, part of our clustering strategy for city centers.

And as most of you will know, this year started with strong momentum. We saw strong momentum coming through in London on the back of the weaker pound, bringing more foreign tourists, but also strong domestic visitation and really picked up from Q4 last year and into Q1 this year. But we also, as you will see, had a very strong start to our theme park season between March and May. And I will show you some numbers about that.

However, there was a clear inflection point. Westminster saw an immediate drop off in domestic visitations to our London attractions, which with was lag that we have come to expect, was followed a few months later by the drop off in international tourists. We also saw, with the Whitsun attacks -- and remember Manchester happened at the beginning of the Whitsun holiday and London Bridge at the end of it, but that was the point at which the momentum in the UK theme park market also diminished.

So there will be lots of theories and other facts that get thrown about as to what caused the fall off in like-for-like trading. But if you’re operating a business like we are, there is no question. And I will come on to show you a little bit of evidence on that.

It wasn't just about London we referred before to some problems in North America. The issues that LEGO have flagged have hit the LDCs and half of our LDCs and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers are in North America. And although, I hate moaning about the weather, peak summer was dampened somewhat by wet summer in the UK. Very harsh weather in Northern Europe and then also storms and flash floods in Italy and then just make our year complete Hurricane Irma managed to go straight over Central Florida, hitting LEGOLAND Florida and our Orlando attractions.

However, as I'll come back to say, I regard extremes of weather and typical issues like that as being occupational hazards in this business, structural or bigger has to do with terrorism and cost pressures.

Now just to talk about terrorisms in its bigger sense, this chart has been updated from what we put up at prelims. At prelims, we referenced the fact that the world was undergoing and uplifting terrorist activity unprecedented in any sort of time of history. And that unfortunately has not changed. Somebody asked me before while I was being quite conservative about like-for-like revenue when I did the prelims presentation. And I said events. I did not expect that to there have been five terrorist attacks in the UK this year. And the truth is two thirds of the attacks that are happening are happening in Europe as opposed to other parts of the world. Europe is still over 50% of our business. It’s not where we want to be in the long run, but that's where it is today.

And now to really put a little bit more substance of that. I’ll show you this is a chart that shows the moving annual total of visitors to our five attractions in Central London, so the biggest division in Midway biggest division in the group. And what you see is the story that we've been telling you for some time, which is if you go back to the early part of that chart the impact of the strong pound when it was plus €130 to €140 pound, the Paris and Brussels attack having an effect on some inbound toll groups.

Coming through to Brexit and then the lag while the impact of the weakening of sterling pounds grew, a strong upturn in the final quarter of 2016 which continued into 2017. There’s a slight difference in that because you have an early Easter versus late Easter in terms of 2016 versus 2017. And then you see the Westminster attack and then the Manchester and London Bridge attack as the drop off thereafter, very clear in my view, very unequivocal. And bear in mind that trajectory. So I'll come back to it.

So now the question is some would be asking is, well is it just terrorism? Is it the consumer? Well, I'll show you in the chart in a couple of slides time that the UK theme park market was up 12% in a period of March to May. And we have very strong momentum as we came into this year across our business. The consumer was in a confident mood and then the terrorist attack happened, and then this happened. So I don't think it's the consumer. If it was the consumer by the way based on previous experience, you would have seen a fall off in foreign holiday bookings, and that hasn't happened. Because that's normally what we’ve seen when recession is pending, it's people cut the foreign holidays take more UK day trips.

So then the second question is, is this structural is it to do with Merlin's Midway Brands? A fair question and I want to show you this chart, because this chart tells you quite an interesting story. Over the last few years, if you take it from the beginning of 2015, there have been two businesses well two cities takeaway cities that have not blessedly been hit by terrorist attacks or security concerns, and in Amsterdam and Edinburgh. We have Dungeons and Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam; and Dungeons in Edinburgh.

Whereas you can see at the bottom, you have the same brand in London and Berlin. So let's say a tail of 450 from two brands. And okay, there are lots of things that can influence how our business has performed, things we do, we’re managing them well, putting the right product in the right marketing. But those are time trends tell us story. And the top chart tells you what we've always said, which is that in benign market conditions, brands like Madame Tussauds and Dungeons, as long as we manage them well right with the tide of tourism in flows to that city.

But when you get volatile conditions, as you have when you get terrorist attacks as Berlin and London have seen then you get the impact that we are reporting. The problem for us, because I would argue that the top chart shows you pretty much what we always used to say, which is the we ordinarily in benign conditions would expect these businesses to rise at 3% to 4% revenue CAGR a year is that Madame Tussauds London is three times bigger than Madame Tussauds Amsterdam. The London Dungeons is three times bigger than the Berlin Dungeon.

So it's true to say that when London sneezes, the rest of Midway catches the cold; and certainly, with the terrorist attack this year, unfortunately and a much bigger human tragedies around this than our business but that has been the case. But for anybody arguing structural issues on Midway, I think this brand -- this chart tells a very different story.

I referred earlier to the UK theme park market. We track, ACNielsen tracker in the U.K. attractions market, but we track consumer spending in both Germany and the UK, we attract the market and it actually tracks in terms of our consumer panel very accurately. But if you look to the right hand size of this chart, it showed that in the period of March to May, there was a 12% growth in the UK theme park market, which reversed after that period by 5%.

Now, a lot of you will have seen all sorts of press releases coming out from agencies like the Britain and the DCMS, talking about record tourism in the UK. One little headline that didn’t get quite so much prominence was the figures that show a 12% decline in that period of June to August in domestic tourism that is they basically doing is VisitEngland figures that have come out, not as I say from the rooftops but that is what's going on.

On the left hand side of that slide, you can see that actually although that market has been challenged, we have been increasing our share in it. And that's to do partly with the ongoing recovery of Alton Tower, which is a big positive still coming through in this, but Merlin is increasing its share, albeit in the difficult market. But I come back again to say some of these are doing structural, some of these are doing consumer explains to me why it goes March to May plus 12 and then June to August minus 5, because those are quite accurate figures on the read on the market.

So in terms of the summary of 2017 and our outlook, we clearly have very challenging external conditions brought about by the highest level of terrorist activity ever recorded. Good market clear reflection points in terms of our UK trading. And we are obviously tightly controlling our costs as we go forward. In terms of the balance of this year, we expect it to continue, largely in line with the year-to-date trends. We have got three weeks of key trading left. We’ve got two weeks of Halloween coming up and at the October half term. And then we've Christmas. So we'll see how those go.

But we are expecting to land somewhere in the EBITDA range of 4.70 to 4.80, first of the 2016 actual of 4.33. So we're not going back as fast as the share price might suggest in that context. So the question is in terms of future strategy, and maybe unusually for Q3 trading update, I want to talk a little about a change of direction to some degree. And the context is blinding the obvious. As I've already said, I regard the weather as being an occupational hazard and I wouldn’t be making this presentation if we just had some unfortunate weather.

We are faced with two major challenges. One is the issue of terrorism, particularly in Europe and the other are externally induced cost pressures, particularly through wage legislation that is coming through and hitting any business in a people employing industry. And that's particularly marked in the UK where actually the cost pressures are more than any of the other 24 countries in which we operate, interestingly.

And I think you can sum that all up in terms of the conclusion we've drawn, which is when you're experiencing storms, sensible thing is to navigate around them. And you're perhaps wondering what wise philosopher or master mariner came up with that quote. Well, I looked around but couldn't find one, so it was me.

So, I can now move to looking ahead and flexing the strategy. And this is quite important, flexing strategy from the model that we presented. And the headlines of this are that our overarching strategy of geographic and brand diversification remains unchanged. As I said at that beginning, it is as relevant today as it ever was. However, we are going to reduce CapEx and like-for-like expectations in the existing estate, particularly in Midway. And we're going to take about £100 million of capital that we would have spent on the existing estate.

And I stress the existing estate over the next four years of 2018 to '21, and we're going to redirect that into two areas; firstly, into backing the winners and these are proven winners; accommodation, themed accommodation at our theme parks; new LEGOLAND Parks, which is part of our drivers anyway; and Midway rollout, including some new brands that give us more diversity. And the other thing we're going to do is invest about $30 million of that $100 million in the productivity agenda that will help us maintain margins and actually meet head on those cost pressures that are facing the business.

So, I'm going to talk about all of those in a bit more detail. But before I do that, I'm going to jump to the conclusion. For those of you that have been following Merlin for quite some time, you’ll be familiar with our six growth drivers and how we have led you to model our delivery of high single digit through low double digit EBITDA growth. And that has broadly been by spending CapEx in line with depreciation and not more than 10% of revenue over strategic period to deliver mid single-digit 4% to 6% EBITDA growth from our existing estate. And then through the Midway rollout LEGOLAND Parks, occasional opportunistic acquisitions to deliver the same 4% to 6% from new business development, leaving you a model that delivers high single-digit to low double-digit.

Over the next four years, we're flexing our strategy so that we expect effectively 25% of the growth to come from the existing estate as 75% to come from new business development. And that is really where we take some of this is about redirecting that $100 million into backing some of those new business development lines more than we were already planning. So it's about an increase in accommodation and its investment in the productivity agenda. But the critical point is we are going to continue to target high single digit to low double growth for this business by spending pretty much the same amount of CapEx, and following pretty much the same EBITDA growth trajectory. And that is what we believe we will deliver.

So let's go into these in a bit more detail. Firstly, sticking to the overarching strategy of diversification. To start with geography, there's been a long term aspiration to build a business that is based a third a third a third on the Americas, Europe which for our purposes includes the UK and Asia-Pacific and we are driving towards that. The UK is today only 34%, it was 40%. Every new business development stream that we're doing, particularly with the LEGOLAND Parks and our rollout, are taking us more towards that and we will achieve that objective.

But it's also about brand diversification and the ability of this portfolio to address different consumer segments in those international markets. We already have a unique and impressive brand portfolio, capable of hitting families, capable of hitting those growing city center tourists, and also targeting teenagers and young adults. What we've announced today with two really innovative and I think quite visionary IP partnerships, the relationship and partnership with Entertainment One around the Peppa Pig IP that would allow us to then target new brands and new attractions at the pre-school market, which we currently do not address other than through something like CBeebies at Alton Towers and something that we've been tracking for sometime the growth in the experienced economy of adventure seekers, which is what we will be addressing through the Bear Grylls Anventure. And I’ll come on to talk about both of those brands in a second.

If I come to the second point, reducing CapEx and like-for-like expectations in the existing state, targeting £100 million over the next four years. Let's just be clear. At current run rate, we have been spending around £150 million against the existing state, broadly in line with depreciation. So we're not talking about slashing that down to £25 million, it will average along at an equivalent for the £125 million, £130 million. And I'll come on to say that we will be continuing to invest in these businesses.

We are just taking some ag and the point being here that Merlin, above all things, is driven by two major drive-in focuses. The first is to deliver safe, fun, memorable experiences to our visitors and the second is to deliver good returns on invested capital. That is what we're about. And the truth is over the last couple of years, in particular, with the uptick in international terrorism, the money we've been investing into our midway existing estate has not been delivering the return on capital that we would want to expect. And therefore, we want to redirect it and that is what this is about.

2018 will be a transition year, because this has really been forced upon us since May, so some projects already committed. But what we're really saying is that between 2018-2021 there'll be about 1% to 3% and importantly for guidance, 2018 will be at the lower end of that. And the main factor driving that is that trajectory on midway London that you saw earlier on because that is not going to turn around on the 31st of December 2017, it will take a while for that lag, that six months lag that you all saw when I put the SEA LIFE Munich example up at the prelims to work its way out.

Also, we are going to be spending against the productivity agenda. This is about back out systems in terms of IT, finance, HR but also other automation. Those savings will not be realized properly as they come through into the backend of '19. And obviously, next year is the first year for a while that there won’t be a LEGO movie. Although, we still continue to expect growth in LEGOLAND that the LEGO movie too will come out in the spring of 2019, and I will come back to that.

And just to stress over and over and over again, there is still a substantial amount of money going into our existing estate. And typically, we spend about a third of our maintenance CapEx in what we call non-show, health and safety RNM basic quality, we're not going to touch, we’re not going to touch that at all. And we still be spending cumulative, like I said, over 120 million against it. So there will be no cut backs in quality, health and safety, and we will continue to introduce new things.

And one of the things because of the confidence in this is our brands are in quite rude health. Basically a result of the great investment and management we’ve been putting into them, these figures I think speak for themselves. And over the last five years, a consistent improvement in visitor satisfaction up to very, very high levels of 96%. And importantly, net promotes scores and for those of you not familiar with net promoter scores, anything above 50% is considered excellent in any brands, in any business, anywhere in the world. And our combined portfolio is averaging 55% and growing. So our brands are in a very good place.

And let’s just press over and over. We're not taking lots of money out of the existing estate and we will continue to invest. So there will be new show features being added into Midway, including for example a big new feature in Madame Tussauds New York towards the end of next year. And we will continue to invest in resort theme parks with new rise. There are higher investments going in next year. And in particular, we will continue to put money behind LEGOLAND. And although, we announced a brace of deals on the headline today, another deal that we've signed in the last few months is with Warner Brothers Studious, which will see us in the high year CapEx for LEGOLAND parks being able to put LEGO movie land into the LEGOLAND estate from 2019. And 2019 is when the sequel to LEGO movie will come out in the spring.

So then turning to where we are going to be focusing even more of our efforts, backing the winners. Accommodation is the first one and that’s the one where we will mainly put much of that £70 million released from the existing estate. We have clear evidence, consistent clear evidence to support continued investment in themed accommodation as our theme parks. We get continued strong returns from both the older accommodation and the new ones that we’re opening.

We have very little evidence at this point of cannibalization. And I've said before that I think all of our larger parks can ultimately have 1,000 keys per park. And we know PortAventura has over 2000, Europa-Park has over 1000, Disneyland Paris has over 7000. The highest any of our parks has got is Alton Towers with just over 500, the majority of between 200 and 300. So we have a way to go and we have multiple concepts that not all four star hotels, we go from Mediaeval Glamping and adventure glamping through entry level economy chalets and beer barrels, which I think I've mentioned before that people like sleeping in right the way through good Holiday Villages, as I say, to four star hotel.

And as the strategy backed by the numbers, up to now, we have spent £130 million of CapEx and already harvested £100 million of cumulative EBITDA from that accommodation investment. And actually if you look at those theme parks and the underlying performance over quite choppy periods, the accommodation part of the business is outperformed the day trip part of business by 4% across all of our two operating groups of theme parks. And also, importantly, satisfaction of customers staying overnight is much, much higher again than it is the people just visiting for the day. So this is definitely where we want to continue to go.

And we have a very strong pipeline. In 2016, we opened some really good accommodation, the knights castle that opened in LEGOLAND Windsor, CBeebies hotel in Alton Towers, both in July. So they both have full year contributions to come next year. But we also have three really strong hotels opening in the spring next year. We have a 250 second bedroom hotel at LEGOLAND California, directly opposite the first, which is very successful. We have 250 bedroom hotel plus SEA LIFE Centre opening at the gates of LEGOLAND Japan. And 142 bed pirate-themed hotel opening at LEGOLAND Deutschland, which continues to be one of our most successful LEGOLAND resorts.

And then beyond that, what we’re saying is between 2018 and 2021, in that four year period we’re going to open another 2000 at least. And we have quite the pipeline ranging from Alton Tower barrels and Gardaland Holiday Villages and other hotels, right the way through to holiday villages and another hotel at LEGOLAND Florida. But we have many more than that. So we’re very confident that we have the pipeline to be able to deliver the accommodation rollout.

In terms of the other big one on backing the winners is LEGOLAND rollout. And I think these numbers tell quite an interesting story too. We have three models, which you are familiar with. We have at one end management contracts, in the middle the sort of part funded operated and leased all joint venture funded model, and then you have the owned and operated. And we’ve done combinations of those today. And if I just took Florida, Malaysia and Dubai, I am not including Japan because it opened this year and has also preopening costs in it. But look at the capital and look at the return. And we have those three models, ownership models moving forward into the future.

And as I say, LEGOLAND Japan we’re very happy with, delivered lot of visitors in next year as those preopening costs proper way, you will see a substantial EBITDA contribution coming in from LEGOLAND Japan.

And going ahead, the next one up is likely to be subject to a few formalities and I find details LEGOLAND New York. LEGOLAND New York we expect to open in 2020. It will be an owned and operated model. So a $350 million investment by Merlin into this park with 250 bed hotel at opening. So often we’ve added them afterwards this one will go in at opening. It is in the half of LEGOs biggest richest market on the planet. In the U.S. say where we already have two extremely successful LEGOLAND resorts in California and in Florida. And in the parts of the U.S. where nobody is actually managed to get a new theme park planning consent, and particularly a quality branded family theme park for a very, very long time. So we actually will be going into I think a very strong demand market.

On top of LEGOLAND New York, this is the LEGOLAND Korea site. You can see a bridge that has been constructed. You can see a cleared site. It is tantalizingly close. It has been slow progress for a lot of Korean twists and turns there, I won’t spend the entire presentation on. But we are edging ever close so we just need to get final partner funding in place. So you can see that there is a very, very real project ready to go ahead there. In terms of the geopolitical uncertainty, we will be sending Kim Jong-Un LEGOLAND annual pass to hopefully cheer him up a little bit, and that hopefully will then make all of those problems go away.

On top of that, we have an extremely strong pipeline. We have four signed study agreements to China going ahead and I think you already area aware of Shanghai and Beijing. But we also have now got Shenzhen and Chengdu signed up, and these are the target locations. And all of these, in terms of that return on capital, will either be part-funded or management contracts, so none of them are wholly-owned and operated. So again, we expect that blend of those three ownership models to continue to give us that very attractive overall EBITDA to CapEx return from the LEGOLAND parks.

And then turning to the Midway rollout, this chart is going to get populated. I know it looks a bit blank at the moment. But you’re very familiar with the heart of our core Midway rollout, which we’ve been effectively focusing around the four main brands; SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds, Dungeons, and LEGOLAND Discovery Centres. And these ones have typically pitched into that range of 15% to 25% ROICs, which as you all know is in the heartland of where we’re heading for that 20% return on invested capital.

Going forward, what we’ve been trying to do is to diversify that and that’s where the new brands come in. Quite a few years ago, we briefed into Merlin Magic Making when Fish took over it. The desire to create new brands to diversify and give us a much longer trajectory, and it’s almost sort of lower risk scenario on the Midway rollout. And those brands were about targeting city center tourists, so people that would come to Central Berlin or Central Beijing or wherever. And that is what Little BIG City was about, a low CapEx, low OpEx model. But we also were doing the work on preschool, because that was the part of the market where our Midway brands weren’t targeting, but also even lower CapEx, so under 5 million.

And then looking into the growing experienced economy and adventure thrill seekers, the top end where our Bear Grylls adventure attraction is literally 2.5 times the old ones. And the critical point that I guess I want to signal today is why we are still confident that we’re going to hit our milestone of 40 Midway openings by 2020, by end of 2020 -- and we have at least 10 opening next year. In reality, the way you should think about our Midway opening program is £60 million to £70 million pounds per annum going into these businesses, driving the returns that we look, because that will change in shape -- well I pressed the wrong one there. It’s that.

And then just to talk a little bit more I will come back to that mix in a second of those new brands. So as I said, we were doing research on the growing experience and what we were finding as you can see in this quote that people want fun and that’s great, but more people were also beginning to say I want challenge, I want something where I can accomplish things. That’s really at the heart in both physical and mental challenge of what experienced economy is about in our view. At the same time, what we saw when we opened CBeebies Land at Alton Towers, was that we certainly found an entire new market and quite considerable volumes that came and repeat visited and came at times of the year when other people didn't, because they weren't at school. Very attractive market for us.

The CBeebies is not yet the international IP that we found Peppa Pig to be, which is why we have gone down that route. So just to talk a little bit more about those two in turn. Firstly, when we started to research concepts, we were doing work on an attraction where you could sky dive, where you could swim with sharks, scuba diving with sharks, where you could rock climb but in property themed environment. And as we started develop those concepts, one name always came up as being yes, that's the sort of thing Bear Grylls would do.

And as we started talking to Bear Grylls, it turned out that Bear Grylls and his team had already begun thinking about a similar product themselves. So in a way, this was a marriage made and happened because we met in the middle to develop this brand concept. And I don't know how familiar you are with just the global phenomenon that is Bear Grylls, but this is truly international, as well as obviously Europe, Bear Grylls is extremely big in the U.S. site and in China, which are the two big markets we are -- with our international expansion is focusing.

So the deal we've done and I'm not going to talk a lot about the product to-date because we have the consumer launch coming up. But the deal we've done is the worldwide exclusivity to rollout the Bear Grylls' Adventure concept, the revenue based royalty payment scheme, the initial exclusivity until 2026 but its bit like the LEGOLAND deal, which would extend as we open the attractions. We're already building the first of these at the NEC in Birmingham, and we're already in negotiation on the follow on sites, which will be in China and the United States, subject to the first going as we like. So that's the Bear Grylls' Adventure. And as I say that's 20 million, equivalent of 2.5 million of the old model.

In terms of preschool, we've looked a lot of IPs. I know more of our preschool IPs, considering my kids have all grown up than I ever thought I was. And there is one remarkable little pick that is just basically knocking it out of the park in almost every market that you have to look at. And that is Peppa Pig, is a truly global phenomenon anybody who’s got preschool kids will know just how big Peppa Pig is, really quite amazing. And what we have done here is a similar deal, multi-territory exclusivity to rollout location-based entertainment.

And let’s just to be clear what multi-territory means. We have not got the UK somebody else already moved in and did a deal on the UK. And we don't have exclusivity in China but we are able to expand in China. So we have non-exclusivity, but ability to expand that. But everywhere else, we have exclusivity. Revenue based royalty payment again initial exclusivity to 2022, again extending based on openings. We are already going to move ahead next year with theme park Peppa Pig land in two of our resort theme parks. And we are targeting standalone attractions of at least two countries, which will probably be China and the U.S.A. by the end of 2019.

And just to be clear, there are two products in our mind when we talk about Peppa Pig. The initial product you will see us rollout will be there’s under £5 million interactive play experience indoor where we believe we can rollout multiple venues in big suburban destinations that's where we'll be looking there. But in the medium term, we also have the option to launch Peppa Pig mid-sized theme parks. And our plan there would be to do pretty much what we did with Cypress Garden and turning it into LEGOLAND Florida, which be to buy distress medium size parks and then convert them. So that will be the plan but that’s in the medium-term. In the next few years, you will mainly see the lower end play product coming out.

A lot of that basically means in terms of direction of travel is really towards the end of the four to five year period, which we started in 2016. We are going to see the change away from a midway rollout focused on units for the £6 million to £8 million attractions at the core four brand to a much more diversified roll out where we’re talking more about £60 million to £70 million of CapEx, because there will be a fair growth every two or three years depending on how well we think we can roll out one out. SEA LIFE and LEGOLAND discovery senses will focus on clusters, so you'll see San Antonio and Texas opening as an LDC, SEA LIFE next year, for example. Dungeons, high potential, a lot will depend on how well the Shanghai Dungeons does.

We've had a little bit of repositioning and tweaking for that one, but that one will open next year. Madame Tussauds, as we've said before, there was a finite number of Madame Tussauds we can rollout. Although, still have good few markets to go for. Little Big City, obviously, just launched. We see that as being one that will fit in nicely in time and establish itself in city centers like Madame Tussauds and Dungeons. And then as I said, you have the new brands Bear Grylls and the significant rollout opportunity of the smaller quick to roll out Peppa Pig interactive play zones.

Finally, I just want to talk about just on the £30 million that we are going to invest in the productivity agenda. We have got these pressures in legislative moves around the world on living in minimum wages, rates as well have come into that in the UK, age and wage inflation. So those pressures are there and they are particularly multiple and I think in the UK, as I've already said. So what we are looking to do is to basically invest particularly in IT systems that can help us make efficiencies in back-office areas, finance, HR because of the company growth within one our cost base to grow exponentially with it. We want to be more efficient but also in terms of working smarter, using technology at the front end of our business to actually help us control costs.

And to give you an example of that, we've been trailing this year. These also made it-self service ticket machines in the London Eye. And so in days of old, you see huge raft of manned pay desks. Now, basically we've been running these ones in addition. And what we've seen is significant payroll savings as we brought this in and also increased customer satisfaction and increased cost to conversion. So this is definitely an instance of where technology and those sorts of high transaction environments will bring us real benefit.

So in summary, despite what you might read or what you might hear, we remain very, very confident in the medium long-term attractiveness and our over arching strategy for this business. We are seeing unprecedented levels of volatility, which is about terrorism. And frankly, we don’t expect that to go away sadly in the next few years. That is why with our focus on return on capital, we are taking some money out of our existing estate and managing some parts of it for cash, but still investing substantial amount in that estate, so let's not get carried away with that. So we are redirecting it's about the winners and accelerated accommodation roll outs where I hope the numbers speak for themselves. But LEGOLAND Park developments and Midway rollout -- the Midway rollout supported by further brand diversification.

The critical point is these are not high in the sky targets. They're there, we have that structural pipeline. Productivity agenda, which is real and we're very confident in delivering the cost savings and support the like-for-like EBITDA growth and in quarterly margins. And we therefore present I think a flexed model based on the same overarching strategy the same six growth drivers, capable of delivering structural growth. And I want to leave you with this chart that basically maps that out, because this is the one that tell us the story of a flexing from a model that traditionally has delivered high single-digit to low double-digit growth, half from existing estate, half from MBD, to a model with the same CapEx and the same EBITDA trajectory that we'll do it by 25% and 75%. And that is what we are intending to deliver as we go forward. And the management team is extremely confident of our ability to do so. So I doubt that you have any questions. But just in case, I will open it up to questions.

Q - Ivor Jones

Thanks Nick. Ivor Jones from Peel Hunt. The Productivity Agenda, did you have it anyway and you're going to use it to cushion 2018 forecasts? How come then some of this main vanilla stuff on costs and technology is being announced today?

Nicholas Varney

Well, I think if you look at where we are -- I am going to let Anne-Francoise talk to the actual productivity piece. But the thing I would just say to you is that in so far as we're guiding to 4.70 to 4.80 despite some very challenging external headwinds on the revenue line, I think you can tell that we've been very effective at managing our costs. And I think it's still a pretty good result certainly coming up from 433 last year. So we have always been focused on cost. But you can only do so much with the variable costs. So what we've been really looking at is where you can invest the money to make the structural cost savings, going forward. Anne-Francoise, do you want to talk a little bit about that?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

The activities this year and we refer to as well in the prelims was looking at our cost base in terms of variable costs where we could automate rates, almost quickly and there's only so much you can do on our site. And therefore, the productivity we're continuing to talk about is something more structural is the Phase 2, which is a little bit longer term and it’s about having a sustainable cost base for our expansion. So it’s about economies of scale, it’s about our GDP to grow. Every time we add the new site or we add the new finance team and the new HR team new marketing and that becomes very expensive over time. So we are really looking at back office to automate and drive efficiencies and also an investment in automation as you’ve seen with the kiosks. So it's about a more structural sustainable way of achieving collectivity savings, which will start delivering at the back end of 2019. And we make sure we can maintain our margins as well.

Ivor Jones

And on terrorism, you're describing it understandably as a structural problem for the business. So you can't do anything about the external factors. But how is the business responding to that change in the background environment? You talked before about a strong marketing campaign for domestic customers for some parts of the business. But is security simply a higher cost? Can you make safety part of the marketing program? How does the business change in an environment threatened by terrorism?

Nicholas Varney

I mean for some time, we obviously reacted to the security strategy would expect by upping our insecurity work in place with security services. I mean the environments around our attraction particularly in London are very-very secure, very high profile. We search everybody when they come in. We do that with our theme park and actually what we found is the customer is very-very pleased that we're doing that. We don't do any pushback even though it causes some queuing problems occasionally. People would rather we were doing it than not, so that's already baked in to the sort of costs that you're seeing, and we sort of started that last year and will continue.

In terms of the proposition, and insofar as there are fewer people, we need to make sure we take more of the share of the people that are in market. And that's why, if we take London, this year you saw us pushing hard, the 40 pound combo ticket. And so far as in London, we're trying to get somebody, they're going to buy one of our attractions buy two, £40 for the London Eye and the London Dungeons or London Eye and Madame Tussauds.

We'll continue to push that hard as a way of trying to make sure we take share, and we are pretty confident. Although, we don't track London in quite the same way we track the theme park market. We are very confident that we are outperforming the market in London, as we know we are outperforming the market in rest of the UK. So, I think all you can do in a challenged market is hold or take share, and basically if you're reacting to security, make sure that your customers are safe.

Tim Ramskill

Good morning, Tim Ramskill from Credit Suisse. First question, just around sort of pricing and value for money linking always together, I know you've talked in the past about you know the capital spend justifies raising price because it does more for the customers. So just interesting to know whether you got any push back around value for money at all even you had multiple years of following that strategy?

Nicholas Varney

Okay, I mean this is something that I've seen people write about. I guess the first thing I'd like to say just in a general sort of public forum is I think it's quite a big misunderstanding of our pricing amongst particularly the media I would guess actually because every year we get somebody writing about theme park pricing whatever. Our pricing model is like hotels and airlines. We have a walk-up rack rate on the door that, if somebody walks up on the day and they pay it. I hope and I believe things still get good value for money and still have an enjoyable day, but literally less than 5% of our businesses do that.

Most people book online or they come on a trade deal or they come with a promotion like the Kelloggs' promotion or other deals that we do with partners. And there are also all sorts of other discounted tickets within that and you can tell that, you just basically divide our revenue on admissions by our number of visitors. You'll see it's nothing like the lead price and that's the same for a hotel company on this rack rate or Ryanair, or I should not use Ryanair, but anyway, easyJet on its main flights, it's the same model and people misunderstand it again and again.

To your question on VFM, I'll be honest with you, -- it's okay. We're on that chart where I showed you satisfaction and Net Promoter Score. I took out VFM because I thought we were just giving too much information, but what it showed was the same improvement in VFM that you've seen on satisfaction and Net Promoter Score. So anybody arguing that the reason why Midway or any part of the Merlin is troubled and it's not just because of what we've been flagging up today. I am afraid the facts completely contradict that. Our value for money like our Net Promoter Scores have been improving, I would argue that you won't see many companies that could present a portfolio Net Promoter Score 55, not many.

Tim Ramskill

The next question is around the guidance, the sort of Existing Estate 1% to 3% EBITDA growth. I am conscious of the range something else, but just a little bit a of color around, how you see that in terms of revenue and then margin again given the comments about cost inflation that the business is facing?

Nicholas Varney

Do you want to talk to that Anne-Francoise?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So in terms as we say as we go into 2018 that will be in the lower end, in terms of the cost in 2018 in particular, we do not expect a lot of incremental savings because of Productivity Agenda as I said a minute ago where the stock kicking in 2019. And everything we do, we want to make sure that we do not impact the customer experience. The Productivity Agenda will certainly a group level help us maintain the margin. So the guidance was focused on at the stage because it's early days in the year 83 EBITDA over that period of time. And the components of that is off course, Nick's referred to in his presentation in '18 is London. We don’t expect it to change on the first of January, very unlikely, and LEGOLAND has got a little bit less news in the period, so that’s really would be the driver of growth in the short-term.

Tim Ramskill

Then last one, Nick's, if that's okay. And apologies because I sense I might frustrate you here with my question. But just in terms of his all theme parks, can you just explain to me the kind of terror dynamics and how do you think that’s played out there? That’s a bit I struggle a little bit more. I get the London bit I find that really easy but just how you feel that’s actually managing?

Nicholas Varney

It's extremely fair question because what we saw and if I now access the Nick Varney data memory base here. In 2005 after 7/7, there was a follow on the track in the same month, but not the London market back which is why we've seen all this before. There was a displacement of domestic visitation from London, families that would have come into London over the summer into theme park like LEGOLAND and Alton Towers outside of London that definitely happened in 2005. And it was happening on that 12% rise in March to May in the UK.

Manchester Arena changed all of that because basically that was an attack on a big populated venue outside of London that triggers the whole terrorist threat going up to critical. And police with machine guns turning up at all our theme park as well as all of our competitors' parks, and I think as a consequence, insofar as you can argue the toss as to whether tourism in the UK is growing not this year clearly domestic hasn't. I think it displays even further.

And I think the National Trust have done quite well and a lot of people going to engine stuff but I think Manchester have that impact right, Manchester was the game changer unfortunately because otherwise I think I will be telling a very different story. I will be saying, yes, London was a problem basically people just got displays that into the parks and it just didn't happen for that reason. Again I know, I know you all sitting and sitting but we would say, I promise you it was instant that Manchester happened and then the momentum that was coming into the theme park and that 12% to minus 5 is emblematic of that. And you tell me another reason that it could be.

Daria Fomina

Daria Fomina of Goldman Sacks, I have a question on Midway. During the summary you mentioned that both the CapEx reduction, you're going to manage some of the assets for cash. In terms of the life of the asset without the CapEx investment for how many years that you can manage it for cash without actually seeing a big drop and where do you think the CapEx reduction which ex the safety -- health and safety investment, is a lot more material in meanwhile, whether it's going to affect your long-term revenue outlook beyond the 2020 given that you will be launching some of the assets for cash? And the related question is you said that some of the investments in Midway were not as -- generating as high return as you were expecting, can you put some numbers behind that?

Nicholas Varney

Okay, I think you probably maybe just misread a little bit of what I said in that last point. On Midway and this issue, I wanted to stress again and again. We broadly have been spending 150 million. We are going to spend 125 million. A lot of that coming out of Midway, but not all of it, some of it coming all resorts theme parks as well. But there's still a substantial amount of reinvestment going in. We are not going to let the quality of these attractions all to health and safety diminish. And we will continue to put new features and attractions then. But if I just give you a little bit of picture of Midway because in many ways, if I go back to say 2014, when the period say from 2007 to 2017, we were growing Midway at a nice sort of mid-single digit EBITDA CAGAR on the existing estate.

What was driving that was basically that our attraction in city centers, and I'm talking city centers like Hong Kong, Shanghai, New York, London, Berlin. They were sort of boats rising on a tide. And of course because we are brilliant, we were probably getting more traction of that rising tide than others, but it was a rising tide. And what you will see if you come back to some of the presentation we made recent years is where in a particularly market like Hong Kong when suddenly the Chinese government put visa restrictions on people visiting from Shenzhen and Guangzhou into Hong Kong. That one drops off for when Disneyland Shanghai opens and it blacks out the whole market for a bit. You get a bit of a lack but overall those businesses have grown, I mean businesses like those ones are growing for the three times numbers in 2007, because they have been rising with that type.

And that’s important because basically these businesses inherently attractive. They do deliver very strong returns on capital. They will typically pay for themselves in four to seven years which is why we target that 28% rate, 14% IRR depend on which way you want to look at that. And some of them have different characteristics. So a Dungeon and a Madame Tussauds and we believe a Little Big City, they are the source of brands and any brand in a city center of that gateway. City center will rise with the tie and hopefully take more of that type as tore us into through that location rises.

But there are others like SEA LIFE and SEA LIFE in non-city center locations where effectively you open and you get your best two years right at the beginning, you get a return on capital in four or five years. And then thereafter they just grow quite slowly, but they are not going to set the world alight in terms of like-for-like growth. And Merlin was built on that model. When we started Merlin in '99, our model was we opened SEA LIFE Center X. And the SEA LIFE Center X is generating EBITDA before we even paid the CapEx off. And it's typically paying for itself in five years. I wanted on that -- it kicks out EBITDA that actually we only have to reinvest the fractional in new products and the actual structure of the fraction to keep that very high quality and appealing to its market.

And it’s a cash generation. We would take side the 80% of EBITDA that was freed up after CapEx and invested in SEA LIFE Center Y and into it got new thing, that's how we built Merlin. And it was not that these things were inherently about like-for-like growth. It was that they were really good in terms of return on capital and very good cash generate as we went forward. And obviously in time, we’ve then extended the portfolio as we’ve taken in the Madame Tussauds as we’ve grown the Dungeons and other new brands. And those ones are the ones that largely sort have been able to drive the growth because they’ve been in growth markets.

So I don’t think anybody should be too surprised that we believe we can just convert more cash in the existing state. We are going to continue to invest in it. They are of very high quality. And where we think we’re going to drive the business forward like I’ve already mentioned Madame Tussauds New York, which is one of the biggest tourist markets in the world. We will invest substantial money to grow that particular business and others. So I don’t think you will see any particular falloff. It just means that we are able to sort of use the flexibility of that business in a different way. So I am not expecting to see it more suddenly go down. I am just expecting to basically take a bit more cash out of that.

I don’t know who.

Jeffrey Harwood

It’s Jeffrey Harwood from Stifel. Two questions. First of all on LEGOLAND New York. Can you give us some idea as to the projections there, I don’t imagine it’s going to make a 20% return on investments? And secondly, can you recap on the acquisition strategy please?

Nicholas Varney

Okay. On LEGOLAND New York, it’s a big project obviously with a lot of CapEx. We are looking on that scale of investment for an IRR because obviously you have all sorts of tax issues and also rather it could be a blunt tool to basically assess that project. And our hurdle rate is 14% IRR and we expect LEGOLAND New York to hit it. Why? For the reasons I said before. We have two extremely successful LEGOLAND resorts in America and it's LEGO's biggest market and it’s in the great location under two hours' drive from Central Manhattan. So generally I think that’s a very strong proposition.

So what’s your second part of question, Jeff?

Jeffrey Harwood

On the Company’s acquisition strategy?

Nicholas Varney

Yes, I mean we remain engaged in looking at acquisitions and I know there was one recently that was reported, it was everybody getting a little excited, and we were not engaged in buying that one, but we have one ruler over a lot. But it is quite difficult because for all of the way people can infer valuations, and we're finding ourselves being outbid on assets that are 20 times for the EBITDA what we believe they’re going to do. And frankly because we are very focused on return on capital, we’re just not going to get into a game of overpaying for acquisitions that we know we’re going to have to invest more money in anyway.

So we’re still out there. We are still looking but I think the message I would want to give anybody is we’re pointing to structural new business development options that we have in accommodation LEGOLAND parks and Midway rollout that will deliver high single-digit, low double-digit growth and a very attractive return on capital without the acquisitions. But don’t be surprised if we do make other acquisitions in due course because we just need the people that are overpaying to learn their lesson and not be in the market next time around.

Sorry. You guys go ahead. Have to work backwards after that. They’ve got their hands up there.

James Ainley

Thank you. James Ainley from Citi. Two questions, please. Can you give us an update on the accesso ticketing rollout? Just interested if there’s any data points you can share in terms of improved up-sell or cross-sale as you roll that out around different territories? And then secondly, interesting some color on LEGO. I can see the weakness in LEGO toy sales. And some commentary kind a how you're seeing that brand and perhaps in the underlying KPIs for the business? Thank you.

Nicholas Varney

Okay. On the accesso, we will by the end of this year have completed the e-commerce part of the rollout of accesso across all of our state. And by the end of next year we will have completed the point of that point of sale part of it. So this is buying on mobile or buying at the till. And at the moment, we're pretty happy with what we're seeing. We think there is a lot more to go, but the big highlight is improved conversions and that is what accesso is all about. So and so far, as our marketing efforts drive somebody to our websites accesso through the intuitive purchase journey that we're putting in is improving quite markedly conversions of those businesses that we getting. And I think that what we're going to be doing in the future is really working more on that particularly in terms of up selling people to any passes.

And in terms of LEGO, I think reports of LEGO's demise sort of slightly exaggerated. I think one of the things that everybody is got to remember is LEGO is growing at 20% per annum CAGR for about seven or eight years. And that actually give a little bit of an artificial boost by LEGO move when it came out that you recall also boost our own like-for-like trading by our own 12%. So from where they started to where they are this is still the biggest toy brand in the world and still hugely successful. And by the way, growing exponentially in new markets like China, I mean China is really amazing how fast like ourselves, they are going. And we've already got our toe in a water there with the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Shanghai.

So the issue is that they're having and it's better for Jorgen Vig to talk about this business. But they have told you it's about range it's about Star Wars for example as the last film was a little bit older in its pitch. And they're addressing those, but every single piece of research that they see and we see just shows that LEGO retained its preeminent popularity to its target market. And that's getting stronger not weaker. So I'm sure they will address those product issues. But for us for sure, if you think about our business, the LEGOLAND Discovery Center has a Midway is much, much more dependent on that sort of 30% of its turnover that is retail.

And the big LEGOLAND Resort, which is got much much more its turnover from the admissions, the hotels and the second gates by the water parks. So and they have their own critical mass, and that's why I think Midway North America, they're seeing a little bit of it not bad. But I think it's just a temporary glitch and maybe a resetting as Jorgen Vig said. And I think normal service will be resumed. And as I said, the LEGO Movie 2, I mean as that successful Lego Movie 3 are in the pipeline. Behind you.

Mark Irvine

Hi, good morning, Mark Irvine-Fortescue of Panmure. Wanted to get couple of data points, just around two specific pieces to help us understand market dynamics is a bit better. First as group bookings, any updates on the trends there post the elevated levels of terrorism? And the second is just the big burst towards. And we presume to that create rich theme of data across wide geographies to give you a sense of how the wider market is there in this new environment?

Nicholas Varney

Yes both very fair comments. So on group bookings, we have been putting a lot of resource and a lot of effort into trade. And on a global level, we're doing a lot of work in terms of targeting the big OTAs, the online travel agents, people like Ctrip in China. Mark Allsop and his team have been leading that charge and we are actually seeing real growth through those channels, which is very encouraging. The flipside of that on group bookings is the sort of language for in school market, which is highly susceptible to any security concern. And those ones are the ones that even back to prior years when Brussels and Paris happened. We saw the falloff in language school bookings to London. And that was all about people being routed through.

So that part of the market is tough, but the other side of the market where we are really dealing with what I would call independent travelers coming in from the China's and India's and America's, we're actually seeing good growth. And remember, we're an international companies, this isn’t just about the ones that bowl up in London, it's the one that travel from China to San Francisco, and the ones that travel from Chengdu to Shanghai or Beijing to Nagoya. So in all of those areas, we're actually making good progress.

And you are right, Big Bus, Nick McKenzie sits on the Board of Big Bus. We have the 15% share holding, it gives us quite an insight into what is going in the wider tourist to kilometers, hop on hop off bus tours are almost to be definitive tourist product. They are a private company. We're a minority shareholder. I can't say too much about the numbers other than to say that nothing we see with Big Bus runs opposite to what I've been telling you today. That answers your question.

Tim Barrett

Tim Barrett from Numis. A couple of questions on theme parks again please. In terms of the like-for-likes I know you are not going to want to give monthly figures or anything, but can you say what change since the August trading update and specifically how that August was? And then and just in terms of the like-for-likes that you'll require that the top line like-for-likes that you'll require to deliver 1% to 3% on the EBITDA line and that would be used for number as well? Thanks.

Nicholas Varney

Okay, so when Anne-Francoise did the interims, we had the reflection of that March-to-May strong market growth in the UK coming through particularly with regards to the results theme parks performance, and the pretty good performance actually coming through from Gartland, even at the early part of the year Northern Germany was being hit by pretty unfavorable weather. So it wasn’t across the piece, but you saw the numbers which you think was around 6% at the end of June. August was the really difficult month for us, but really that follow-on effect from as I said the Manchester -- I mean Whitsun such an important part time to frame how you main summer season go.

And Whitsun go hit by Manchester right at the beginning London Bridge, and so we saw that come through, but certainly August was the sort of month where you saw it get quite materially worse. And not only with that minus 5% that you saw in the UK, which I do think is mainly security, but also a bit weather what we've also got at that moment in time were Gardaland season is all about big weekend events and it has about six big weekends in August and early September. And every single one of them they have storms and flash flood. So they just took quite a hit and I'd call it just bad luck, but they took quite a hit and that sort of pushed it further down.

As I come back to say, I mean whether it would be like that again next year, who's to say? But when you were expecting 20,000 and half of that numbers turn up because it flash floods -- and unfortunately as I've remarked before, you only need a few clouds in the sky in Italy for the Italian to decide that it's not very nice weather. So it is that sort of business, but actually Gardaland all the time has been an extremely robust business. It just got hit in a number of weekends. So that leads onto your other question, I mean 1% to 3% is where we think we would be on our existing state between 2018 and 2021, and we think we'd be at the lower end of that next year.

And the reason we think we'd be at the lower end of that is partly because, there's only so many of the cost pressures we're able to start suck up, but if I mainly talk about revenue, we expect Midway based on that front we see in London to be negative, and we expect the two theme park operating groups to be low single-digit positive. And that's how you get to where I think we'll end up in 2018. And then beyond that I think that we would expect LEGOLAND in 2019 to pick up again with the movie with the investment in LEGO movie land going into the park while it's not all fixed in one year but that'd be on the high year CapEx cycle. And I don't know how the rest of the market would be but I would expect that to be capable of delivering that sort of growth and it depends on where and how quickly the London market comes back, the London market comes back those likes-for-likes look very different.

Owen Shirley

Good morning, Owen Shirley from Berenberg. Just on Midway firstly. I agree with you on the longer term structural trends, but if you look back last time Midway grew EBIT in constant currency, I think you're going back to 2013 maybe 2014 is that correct?

Nicholas Varney

2014, yes.

Owen Shirley

And just how do you think about that when you're considering is this just terrorism or is there anything else? And secondly just on LEGOLAND Korea, will that open next year still?

Nicholas Varney

Well, I'll answer that last one first, because that's easy. It won't open next year. That's a big patch of land and so it doesn't certainly grow a LEGOLAND Park overnight and take a bit longer than that. We're aiming, but we're not just say subject to getting some part in the financing in place, we're aiming for 2020 opening of LEGOLAND Korea, that's where we currently think that one will land, which does mean that we'll be opening two LEGOLAND Parks in 2020 on that trajectory.

In terms of the Midway EBIT and EBITDA, it's important to remember because recently as 2013 Midway was delivering 9% like-for-like revenue growth and that was a little bit pumps by the fact that London had taken the hit in the Olympics and then bounced back. But I think therein lies the same old L word. London is quite critical in here and if I go back again, I go back even straight back to 2007 when Madame Tussauds and those sorts of brands came into the group, we have been blessed with these sort of more benign markets that we're growing relative to the structural growth of international tourism, tourism and terrorism there, terrible combination, I guess I'll say wrong one.

And that is very much what is sort of underpinned that that sort of longer term ability to hit mid single-digit growth from the existing Midway, so -- and to therefore drive very good return on capital. And by the way those businesses also do drive very good return on capital because a lot of them pay for themselves, and as I said already generate quite a lot of cash. So within that time, there was nearly always one division where we would have problems. I mean we're not -- it's isn't a perfect business, my whole business is sometimes things perform well. Sometimes they don't, sometimes got local market issues.

And over that time note generally you have one out of five Midway divisions that was causing you a bit of a problem but the others would be doing fine. Importantly, London was always doing fine until you came to 2015 in particular when all of the aforementioned factors started to cut in, in fact they started to cut in from the end of 14 with a strong tank and obviously been exacerbated. So the way I think about it is the actually I still believe this is a very attractive long term business I think in benign conditions as you saw from the Edinburgh and that's a sound example. They do grow in line with the market or better.

Most of them pay for themselves within that sort of five year ROIC trajectory and then generate a lot of cash. Madam Tussauds Dungeon type businesses actually continue to grow like I say into that business, but to the point that I know you're driving that. In the last two years in particular, we've continued to spend CapEx against those attractions in those markets and because of the external environment and occasionally us not getting the product right, but mainly the external environment. We've not got the return on capital and all we've therefore done added depreciation to what's going on.

So that's why we're redirecting a 100 million out of predominantly Midway over the next four years because we are determined to improve, not just the cash generation but the EBIT and the return on capital of what we're spending. And our belief is, pending what happens to London, we will return Midway operating group to EBIT growth because otherwise what's the point and we absolutely believe that will happen. Does that make sense? Tell me if it doesn't.

Owen Shirley

[Indiscernible]

Nicholas Varney

What happens? Look I mean I can give you, I can show you some of those charts which show what happens in more benign markets, the truth of the matter is in '15 London started to catch a cold from the Euro pound rate being at 1.40 and there was no dispute that that caused a drop off in foreign visitations to London. So that was dragging on it. And then Paris and Brussels had the impact on the group bookings and I was talking about as well, but then post Brexit, you saw that come back up with the pound being more attractive and bringing more people in. And during that '15 and '16, we had a couple of other issues going on in other markets. In '15, we have for example the issue on Hong Kong where the Chinese government restricted visas.

Hong Kong's a big cause. You have London dragging and then you have Midway Asia dragging, which it did do for two years, but interestingly has come back quite strongly this year because those aforementioned external issues aren't there anymore so they're coming back up. Then that's why you have that issue is what is a flat EBIT, that' really what we're trying to react to. These are sort of external pressures on some big businesses, but which I don't think reflect the underlying business model is terrible because these businesses are all high return, high margin, high cash generation and then we open new ones we basically get good returns on them.

I don’t know whether it makes a bad business just because all of a sudden they're not delivering mid single digit EBIT growth. I think in benign conditions that's what they're totally capable of doing. Okay.

Leena Thacker

Leena Thacker from HSBC. So I just figured that to Midway once more, you talked about 2018, the expectation is Midway will be negative. I wonder if you could just give some color in terms of what you're expecting by geography, and if the expectation that London gets worse even from this place, given that pretty significant deterioration this summer? And I just wanted to understand the thinking behind some of that? And then secondly just on the new IP brand, which of the current attraction on those slightly to make ways so those new one? And would you consider perhaps converting any of your current sites into new Peppa Pigs for example? And will those be part of the annual process? Thank you.

Nicholas Varney

Okay, I mean look we don’t want to go into detail granular about the geographic on Midway, but the simple truth is that. If I looked at this year, you've had big problem in London. You've got a drag on Midway North America from the LDC that we talked about, but the other three operating division has done pretty well. And I already referenced Asia coming back from the couple of years of difficulty of those markets. It starts growing again our businesses do well in them. As I look at it right now, I don’t expect that to change into next year, so I expect three of them to do pretty well. I expect America not to get any worse, so hopefully that will see improvement.

But to your point on London, I don’t know whether there will be any terror attack in London, I don’t know whether that time trajectory will stop doing what every other one has done which is that for three or four months that coming back up and coming back to where it benefit or whether another terror attack we just keep it going for another four months. And I don’t know but our planning and our expectation is that we won’t see it until second half of next year. And that because London is so big is what leads the whole division to be something where we broadly think it will be slightly negative.

We could surprise on the upside or we could surprise on the downside that’s just me giving you our reasoning where we look at it, but I hope you would appreciate there is only so much you can try to forecast when, you think you're out of the woods and then perhaps some green happens and then just before Halloween and it's not an easy environment. Like I said already there are much bigger issues at stake with the terrorism than just what it does to our business. So it gets things a bit context.

In terms of the new brands what I think you will see, if I was going ahead to pick a number 2025, and you won't see Madame Tussauds' attraction being two out of every ten openings. There will be fewer and far between, there will be in our view, hopefully if they were because new brands have to work. But there will be more multiple Peppa Pigs play attractions. There will be the steady progressive rollout of the Bear Grylls. And our aim is that we will spend proportionately what we're spending on Midway rollout today, 60 million to 70 million.

But that change -- that will be changed, but it won’t be necessarily that we would change the location or change the brand over to Peppa Pig because typically, why would be? Madame Tussauds has got a great history of going into the market, taking time to get their roots down. And then they basically grow or occasionally fall with that market, but those are the long run. Every single one of them has got this really good trajectory and Dungeons are very similar. We expect little big cities will be similar.

LEGOLAND Discovery Centers have all hit very nicely into our return on invested capital targets. Just because LEGO is having a few headlines doesn’t make them bad businesses. They are doing very well. We see lots of opportunities to rollout more LEGOLAND Discovery Centers. So it will be a slightly different diversified mix and we all used to say that we would like to rollout a SEA LIFE Center along side of Dungeon or Madame Tussauds because one gave us a very instant payback and the others will longer, slower burns. It’s a full of different play on that because it’s a diversity across different target markets to also reduce the risk and like the opportunity.

So I guess the headline answer to your question is there will be probably fewer of the core rollouts and more of the new ones as long as the new ones work. And if they didn't work and beyond 2025, we start to think we didn’t have the viable sites to put new Midways. We simply would stop doing them and we rather spend the money on something else that gave us the return on capital or we will return it to shareholders. I mean we are -- probably allow -- hope you will see capital disciplined, and we are not in the mode of spending money that we don’t get a return on, which is a large part of what today is about, to be honest.

In terms of annual passes, to start off with we will look at these new brands of standalone propositions and then think about how they work in. The reasons that will become obvious, The Bear Grylls Adventure is a very, very difficult one to feed into the annual pass program. But there will be some way to annual pass holders to get some benefits out of being an annual pass holder, but it won't be free entry, not one. Any other questions? No other questions.

Nicholas Varney

Okay, well look, thank you very much. I mean I noticed a lot to digest from today's presentation and it's not your average Q3 update. So if you do have any follow-up questions, please don’t hesitate to ask me or Anne-Francoise or Simon or any of the team. So thank you very much.

