Iridium Communications: 17% Upside Behind The Truly Global Satellite Constellation

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) is the only truly global provider of mobile voice and data communications services. Through a uniquely built constellation including 66 LEO satellites moving in six distinct orbital planes, the company is able to provide seamless service to businesses, governments and consumers worldwide. The satellite frequencies cross-link, requiring only one gateway, and in the case of failure in one, a spare can be re-positioned with minimal impact to service. What’s more, unlike competitor GEO satellites, LEO networks allow for a shorter transmission path and registration time, stronger signals and lower latency.

Diversified business model

Iridium Communications learned a costly lesson from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed in 1999. Motorola first developed plans for the company in the mid-1980s, but poor execution saw the business model become archaic by the time it was commercially deployed. Iridium focuses on a relatively narrow subsegment: the international traveler desiring seamless, anytime-anywhere telephone service. Competition from cheaper GSM networks made it hard for the company to just break even, mustering around 55,000 subscribers, 445,000 subscribers short of its BEP, by the time it filed for bankruptcy in 1999. Motorola had sunk $5 billion into the company by this point and was on the verge of de-orbiting the world’s largest satellite constellation.

Today, Iridium offers a wide array of voice and data product and service offerings to meet the needs of diverse users in the different industries that it competes in. Service costs have dropped from their pre-bankruptcy highs of $7 per minute to less than a dollar (see Voice and Data Price Analysis), allowing Iridium to compete with alternatives and grow subscribers. Iridium also allows its 300+ partners to build innovative solutions through its network, which will allow for further growth of the company's 913,000 subscribers, while reducing its own operational risks. A prime example can be seen in Honeywell’s (NYSE:HON) Aspire 300 system that provides ICAO-approved cockpit safety services, voice and datalink for oceanic, long-range communications. The system runs through Iridium’s LEO network and has allowed Honeywell to remain well positioned in a rapidly changing aerospace industry.

Iridium NEXT constellation

Iridium’s new $3 billion NEXT constellation, scheduled for deployment in 2018, will maintain the same unique architecture and support more bandwidth to answer the rising demands for connectivity and high-speed data. Of the products and services that will arise from the NEXT constellation, I see the most upside in Iridium Certus, an enterprise-grade broadband service that will support a full range of speeds to meet a full range of business needs. Uncompromising coverage will continue from its predecessor OpenPort, but 10x faster speeds (1408kbps, Iridium Certus 1400) will unlock new commercial revenue streams and spearhead subscription growth. The transition to the NEXT constellation appears to be on track for the 2018 deployment, with 3 successful launches of 30 NEXT satellites already completed via SpaceX.

Economic Value

Iridium has established a solid commercial foundation of partners contributing recurring service revenues. The rollout of Iridium Certus alone provides a potential $100 million revenue opportunity in 2020, with added cash flow leading to wider margins and an enhanced operating leverage position.



Aireon and Harris opportunity

Aireon will provide an answer to the inefficiencies and safety concerns of a global airspace that has only 30% of coverage in real time. Unlike traditional air traffic monitoring systems, the Harris-built, Aireon-hosted, space-based ADS-B receiver payloads are not expensive to operate globally or limited to line-of-sight surveillance. Aireon will provide pole-to-pole, real-time visibility through the NEXT constellation to ADS-B equipped aircraft - a technology that will be required on most planes in the U.S. airspace by January 1, 2020. This will allow airlines to optimize altitudes and fly more direct routes, which drives billions in fuel savings for airlines.

Aireon Momentum

Hosted Payload Program

Customers can place payloads on up to 66 of the NEXT satellites to host a range of potential missions, including earth observation, automatic identification system tracking and terrestrial and space-based weather monitoring, to name a few. The Hosted Payload Program will provide companies with its full mission-specific capabilities, while saving over 50% in the estimated costs from running standalone mission.

Economic Value

Since its inception, Aireon has signed over 22 MOUs and DSAs with ANSPs that represent a big share of the global airspace. This momentum, coupled with the demands for enhanced safety over larger parts of the world, has Aireon well positioned to capitalize on an Air Traffic Control Market worth $5.5 billion by 2020 (Source: MarketsandMarkets). The combined joint venture partnership with Aireon and hosted payload program has Iridium's forecasted annual revenue incrementally up $47 million by 2019. Aireon is also set to pay Iridium $120 million to redeem a portion of ownership interest, and while the date of this payment remains unknown, Iridium has made arrangements with creditors to ensure it has enough cash to meet its other liabilities until Q1 2019.

Relationship with the government

The DoD’s $36 million annual contract provided a lifeline to Iridium post bankruptcy, and the two entities have harbored a strong relationship since. Iridium’s products and services provided unmatched security, reliability and reach to U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and will continue to prove great value in today’s geopolitical climate.

The U.S. government, directly and indirectly, was responsible for a quarter of Iridium’s 2016 revenue. This does not include revenue from government agency-purchased equipment purchased through third-party distributors or airtime purchased by government agencies through commercial gateways. The vast majority of revenue, however, derives from the $400 million 5-year unlimited subscriber contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) which allows Iridium to deliver mission critical communication solutions to even more U.S. and non-U.S. government agencies.

In addition to this, the U.S. government has its own dedicated gateway in Hawaii. A DISA-created firewall blocks commercial Iridium phones and forces governments to purchase equipment that can access the Distributed Tactical Communication System. Equipment can be purchased directly through DISA or through an Iridium value-added reseller upon receiving necessary security clearances. As the government adds more customers, there is no automatic increase to Iridium’s service revenue line, but the new customers' purchases of Iridium handsets allows the company to grow hardware revenue.

With national defense budgets surging, and given the near-20 year relationship, Iridium looks well positioned for a contract renewal with the US government to some degree in my very bearish forecasts and an enhancement to the current $400 million EMSS contract within my more bullish bets.

Other agencies

Iridium’s capabilities have also proved to be an indispensable resource to FEMA, especially in its most recent disaster relief efforts in Houston, TX and Puerto Rico. Tropical Storm Harvey caused outages for more than 148,000 Internet, TV and phone customers, while Hurricane Maria brought down 88% of Puerto Rico’s cell phone network. The satellite capabilities of Iridium phones and others have been among the few ways for people to communicate and for relief workers to coordinate efforts due to their lack of dependence on cell towers and landlines.

Iridium CEO Matt Desch explained that there are usually no more than ten Iridium phones working in Puerto Rico, but that number was around 2,000 as of Friday, September 29, with usage up "100 times over normal." The spike in rentals caused by these two natural disasters is sure to be reflected in Q3 2017 service revenue figures.

Risks

With the DISA agreement contributing approximately 20% to annual revenues, investors must pay close attention into what will happen next as it enters its final year. The recent Senate-approved bill of a larger-than-proposed US Defense Budget means competition will be rife among Satcom peers. The government research and money invested into the dedicated gateway in Hawaii and the now record number of government subscribers reassures me that there will be continued stream of revenue even in bearish scenarios. The longevity of the relationship and shared successes in Afghanistan and Iraq operations encourages me to believe that Iridium’s mission-critical government infrastructure will be sought after once more as the US government continues its battles in the Middle East and against cyber terrorism, and with growing tensions in North Korea.

Investors should also pay heed to the transition to Iridium NEXT. SpaceX has returned with two successful launches of 30 Iridium NEXT satellites following the anomalies that led to a failed launch in September 2016. Iridium is paying $536 million for eight total launches that were originally meant to have finished at the end of 2017 but are now scheduled for completion mid-2018. Additional delays will further postpone the introduction of the revenue-contributing Iridium products and services contingent on the NEXT constellation, such as Iridium Certus and the Aireon system, put a financial strain on the company to pay back Thales Alenia Space (manufacturers of the Iridium NEXT satellites) and a $1.8 billion Coface credit facility and potentially harm partner relationships. Iridium has since entered into a supplemental credit agreement with Société Générale and restructured its operations and maintenance relationship with Boeing (NYSE:BA) to bring the majority of employees in-house and optimize efficiency on the NEXT constellation.

Summary

Iridium’s operating metrics exceed those of its peers, despite operating on a satellite constellation that exceeds the average operational life of ones its size (see Competitor Analysis). The company has delivered OEBITDA on the mid-to-high range of internal guidance for the past three fiscal years and looks well on schedule to its 2019 target OEBITDA margins of 60%, having reached 59% in 2016. Iridium service revenue growth in 2016 was 6%, relative to the global satellite service revenue which was flat. It is my opinion that the market is underestimating the impact of the Iridium NEXT deployment on the company's potential to capitalize on new service opportunities in a world yearning for more connectivity, grow revenue streams and continue to expand margins. This is the fundamental reason for my bullish sentiment on Iridium Communications, and at my EV/2017 EBITDA estimates, I see a further 17% rally from the price of $11.35 that it has rallied 17% to year to date.

Market Position and Outlook

Iridium competes in the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) sector of the global communications industry. The company’s principal lines of operation include:

Land Mobile - Voice and data; mobile and remote office connectivity; public safety and disaster relief; and public telephone infrastructure.

Advantages: True mobility; global coverage; and reliability

Market Outlook: CAGR 2017-2021 11.56% (Infiniti Research Limited)

- Voice and data; mobile and remote office connectivity; public safety and disaster relief; and public telephone infrastructure. Advantages: True mobility; global coverage; and reliability Market Outlook: CAGR 2017-2021 11.56% (Infiniti Research Limited) Machine-to-Machine/IoT - Heavy equipment monitoring; fleet management; fixed-asset monitoring; asset tracking; resource management; scientific data monitoring; and personal tracking devices and location-based services.

Advantages: Global coverage; low latency; throughput; uniform global service

Market Outlook: CAGR 2015-2020 11.9% (MarketsandMarkets)

- Heavy equipment monitoring; fleet management; fixed-asset monitoring; asset tracking; resource management; scientific data monitoring; and personal tracking devices and location-based services. Advantages: Global coverage; low latency; throughput; uniform global service Market Outlook: CAGR 2015-2020 11.9% (MarketsandMarkets) Maritime - Business-critical data applications; voice services; vessel management and asset tracking; and safety and security applications. Iridium is expected to become the second recognized provider of Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS) services in 2018, with GMDSS service set to begin 2020.

Advantages: Global coverage; low cost; small antenna

Maritime Satcom Market Outlook: CAGR 2014-2024 7% (Euroconsult)

- Business-critical data applications; voice services; vessel management and asset tracking; and safety and security applications. Iridium is expected to become the second recognized provider of Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS) services in 2018, with GMDSS service set to begin 2020. Advantages: Global coverage; low cost; small antenna Maritime Satcom Market Outlook: CAGR 2014-2024 7% (Euroconsult) Aviation - Aviation operational communications; aviation passenger communications; rotary and general aviation applications; and air traffic control communications and safety applications.

Advantages: Global coverage; low cost; small device

Aeronautical Satcom Market Outlook: $32 billion revenue opportunity over 10 years (Northern Sky Research)

- Aviation operational communications; aviation passenger communications; rotary and general aviation applications; and air traffic control communications and safety applications. Advantages: Global coverage; low cost; small device Aeronautical Satcom Market Outlook: $32 billion revenue opportunity over 10 years (Northern Sky Research) Government - Primary and backup communication solutions, including tactical operations, logistical, administrative, morale and welfare, and emergency communications.

Market Outlook: CAGR 2017-2022 3.6% (Research and Markets). The Senate passed a $700 billion defense policy bill on September 18 for the 2018 US Defense Budget.

