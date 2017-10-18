Trump Decertifies Iran: Is It The Catalyst Required To Sustain Higher Oil?

The nexus between oil (USO) and geopolitics while widely cited by analysts and traders is one that is not fully understood by investors and recent events notably in the Middle East underscore just how important this relationship is. In recent weeks crude has surged higher, West Texas Intermediate is now 2% up over the last year to $52 per barrel while Brent has gained 16% to be $58. This sees both benchmark prices trading over the psychologically important $50 per barrel mark. Rising tensions between the Trump administration and Iran have created a favorable environment for crude.

The nuclear deal was extremely important to Iran

You see, Iran and more importantly, the winding back of sanctions after last year’s nuclear deal with the pariah state is among the greatest threats to higher oil prices. This is because Tehran saw it as an opportunity to boost oil production to pre-sanction levels as a means of raising the desperately needed revenue to reinvigorate its failing economy that had been battered by years of sanctions.

That has seen Iranian authorities implement a range of market-based reforms aimed at invigorating the economy and lifting GDP growth to an average of 8% annually. Those reforms are focused on three critical platforms building economic resilience, scientific as well as technological development and cultural excellence.

An important reason for driving these reforms, developing the economy and achieving the forecasted 8% growth target is expanding the nation’s oil production. The potential held by Iran and its ability to achieve the planned rate of growth becomes apparent when examining its economic performance since the nuclear deal was reached and sanctions lifted at the start of 2016.

For 2016, Iran’s oil production was a startling 24% higher than 2015 and in the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report September oil output was 3.8 million barrels daily or 9% higher than 2016. Incredibly, that considerable production growth has occurred with the OPEC production caps being in place.

A tangible result of Tehran’s ability to boost crude production has been an incredible uptick in economic growth. While the economy contracted by 2% in 2015 primarily because of sharply weaker oil prices and the inability to make up for the shortfall in fiscal revenue by boosting production because of sanctions, 2016 GDP grew at a blistering 6.4% clip. The latest data from the World Bank indicates that growth has accelerated to a startling 9.2% year over year.

As Iran ramp ups activity in its beaten down oil industry including attracting much-needed foreign investment, which has been a top priority for President Hassan Rouhani, that rate of growth can only continue.

The nuclear deal saw a massive influx of investment from Europe, which has been estimated to be worth up to $55 billion. Among this investment was energy company Total’s (TOT) leadership of a consortium planning to invest $4.8 billion in developing Iran’s South Par’s gas field, the world’s largest natural gas field.

A subsidiary of Italian energy giant Eni (E), Saipem has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Persian Oil and Gas Company for a deal focused on unlocking the potential held by Iran’s oil reserves, which is estimated to be worth up to $5 billion. There have also been discussions between Tehran, local energy companies and integrated energy giants Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) about investing in Iran’s energy industry and importing oil from the nation.

A stronger economy strengthens Iran’s regional power

Iran’s significant economic rebound combined with the considerable investment interest has set alarm bells ringing across the Middle East as the proxy war between Shiite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia grows in intensity. Tehran’s growing wealth has allowed it to more effectively project force across the region, directly intervene militarily in Syria and Yemen as well as make impressive strides in military technology.

This all poses a threat to Saudi Arabia, its national interest and regional ambitions as well as the economic ambitions of Israel, which has been for decades battling to match the economic might of its oil rich neighbors.

Iran is perceived to be a dangerous and destabilizing force in the region. It is well known for its history of sponsoring terrorism and giving sanctuary to terrorist groups. The best known is the relationship between Tehran and Hezbollah but also includes Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen.

This in the eyes of Riyadh and Tel Aviv has had a significant impact on regional stability and directly challenged their own national interests. Should Iran grow and modernize its economy at the planned rate then it will pose an even bigger risk to regional security.

Iran has also intervened in Iraq, which has a majority Shiite population, a Shiite-led government and the world’s second largest proven oil reserves. Tehran has committed forces to assisting Iraq take the Kurdish city of Kirkuk as Baghdad focuses on retaining control of its sovereign territory and desperately needed oil reserves by preventing Kurdish succession. It has in fact been claimed that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard is playing a pivotal role in the assault on Kirkuk.

The rise of Iran as a major regional power capable of projecting significant power across the region is a scary thought for many, as is its growing closeness with Iraq. It is this that some believe has been the driving force behind Trump’s sabre rattling to exit the deal and decertification of Iran.

While this means that the U.S. remains in the deal for the time being, it has placed considerable pressure on Tehran by putting the Iranian leadership on notice that the U.S. regards its regional ambitions as both destabilizing and contrary to its interests. It has also given Trump the ability to more rapidly exit the agreement while reassuring key regional allies Saudi Arabia and Israel that the U.S. won’t support a stronger Iran.

Reinstating sanctions will rebalance energy markets

An important but somewhat ignored result of ending the deal with Iran and reinstating sanctions is that it would block Tehran’s economic ambitions as well as significantly reduce global oil production. If sanctions were reimposed in the same format as before or even strengthened, Iran’s oil production would return to 2015 levels, effectively wiping out 1 million barrels daily off global production. It would also block Tehran’s economic ambitions and its planned growth in oil production to more than 4 million barrels daily by March 2018.

That would lead to a significant rebalancing of global oil markets and crude, a much-needed shot in the arm that could lift prices in the short term to as high as $60 or more per barrel. This would substantially benefit many OPEC members as well as markedly reduce the strain on Saudi Arabia’s petro-economy. In the last three years, the kingdom has lost $250 million in currency reserves and has a $12.4 billion fiscal black hole to fill because of the prolonged slump in crude.

It would also allow Trump to achieve a crucial objective in his own policy that of creating U.S. energy independence by boosting U.S. oil production, notably from the shale oil industry. Higher oil would spark a flurry of activity in the U.S. energy patch and see a rapid increase in drilling because despite many shale oil plays having break-even prices of less than $50 per barrel, it would considerably boost profitability in an industry that has been able to significantly rein in costs over the last three years.

If Trump chose to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions, it would be extremely beneficial for key regional allies and the U.S. oil industry because it would cut global oil output and give oil prices a much-needed boost. Conversely, it would reinstate Iran’s pariah status and potentially lead to a much hard line from the nation’s leadership leading to greater intervention regionally.