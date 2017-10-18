While everyone tries to be rational in their investing, time and time again, natural human behaviors influence market pricing. Lately, I have observed a reaction to short sellers that goes against rational thought.

Human Nature

Short selling feels adversarial by default; some guy is directly betting that you will lose. The caveman in each of us dislikes this short seller and likely feels some sense of conflict. It feels as though the short seller is trying to bring down your stock. I do not have evidence for this phenomenon aside from that of an anecdotal variety of various individuals expressing their fears and admonishment of short sellers. However, I don’t think I will be challenged in this observation as I suspect most have either experienced this gut reaction themselves or know someone who has.

Rational Thought

Once we get past this more primitive response, it becomes clear that short sellers are not the spectres we perceive them to be. In fact, as the title of this article would suggest, shorts are a long’s best friend.

To see this we must make a distinction between what someone wants to happen and the actual impact of actions. Clearly short sellers want the stock to go down, but over the long run, I belive shorting actually helps a stock to go up. Over the full lifecycle of a short trade there is an equal amount of buying as there is selling, but the marginal impact of each buy is higher impact on average. Allow me to elaborate.

The uptick rule caps the impact of the opening transaction of a short. With the uptick rule in place, it is exceedingly difficult to short a stock while it is crashing. Instead, this rule forces most shorts to enter the short position when a stock is presently stable or up on the day. In such an environment where the sellers are well matched with buyers, the marginal impact of incremental supply is minimal (sold shares from shorts being incremental supply of shares).

Now, let us examine the marginal impact of the covering side of a short. Maintaining a short position is expensive. For heavily shorted positions there will often be a “hard to borrow” fee which costs the short holder a varying amount to maintain the position. For stocks like Medical Properties Trust (MPW), with high volume I imagine the cost to short is 0% at most brokers, but more thinly traded stocks can have steep “hard to borrow” fees. I have seen as high as 86% annual fees to borrow shares. Presently, I am paying a 4.5% annual fee to hold my short position in Wheeler REIT (WHLR). In addition to these fees, shorts have to pay the dividends which in the case of REITs can be quite substantial.

Since holding a short is a constant financial drain, shorts have a bit of time urgency in covering their position. This urgency can often cause a short to cover even when the market is not making it easy, thereby creating a bigger marginal impact on the cover than on the initial short. This effect is amplified during scenarios of short squeeze.

If particularly strong fundamental news comes out, plenty of people want to buy and relatively few want to sell the related security. However, shorts may HAVE to cover in this environment if the stock price recovery takes them beyond whatever risk parameter they have set for themselves. Incremental demand for shares beyond what the market is supplying can be quite impactful to market price.

Essentaily, short sellers have a positive impact on market pricing over the life of their trade because they sell in a calm and discerning way and often have to buy with far more urgency. There is also no inverse to the uptick rule, so there is no cap on the impact of covering. In summary, covering is more urgent for the following reasons:

Infinate loss potential – shorts can only gain a maximum of 100% but can lose theoretically any amount. Dividends and fees – high carrying cost Shares called – If the long holder stops allowing the custodian to lend the shares, it can force a short to cover

Investment implications

While primitive instincts may not be rational, they can still impact market prices. Many people sell in response to short sellers coming in because they either think the short is hurting the stock or that the short seller “knows something”. Below is a list of the most shorted REITs.

Seritage (SRG) is the most shorted at 35% of float. I actually agree with the shorts on this one as the market price is remarkably high for a REIT with its primary tenant struggling (Sears). In just about any other REIT with struggling tenants, the market trades it at a severely discounted price. CBL Properties (CBL), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Omega Healthcare (OHI), and Uniti Group (UNIT) each serve as examples of REITs with weak tenants trading at discounts. Their 2018 Capital IQ consensus FFO multiples of 3.9X, 6.1X, 9.1X and 6.4X respectively demonstrate the risky tenant being priced in (or more than priced in) while Seritage’s 21.2X demands a highly favorable outcome.

On the highly shorted list I find CBL and UNIT to be the most opportunistic. Even if we assume the “hard to borrow” fee is 0% on both stocks, maintaining a short position is quite expensive with dividend yields of 12.46% and 15.85% respectively. This puts a clock on the short sellers. Something has to go wrong fundamentally in the near term or the shorts will have to cover. It just does not seem economically viable to pay out such large dividends to maintain the short long term. Thus, I am viewing the 25.6% and 13.5% short positions in CBL and UNIT as pent up demand for shares over the next year. It could serve as a catalyst for rapid price appreciation and all that is required to trigger the flow is an absence of fundamental failure.

In previous articles, I have detailed the fundamental reasons why I think these companies will do well, but it is always nice to have a non-fundamental catalyst for price appreciation.

Take-home point

While it is possible that a short seller is of superior intelligence or knows something we don’t, those who have done their due diligence before investing should not be scared away by the entrance of a short seller. Instead, recognize that shorts represent pent up demand that at some point will have to be a buyer. When the fundamentals support a long thesis, short sellers will actually serve as a catalyst for price appreciation.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CBL, UNIT, MPW and OHI. I am personally long CBL, UNIT and MPW . This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

