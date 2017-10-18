Is Beaten-Down Mattel Worth The Risk?

One of the world’s largest toy makers recently pulled the plug on the planned release of Aristotle, an AI-powered smart hub for kids. Mattel Inc. (MAT) first floated the device back in January to reach out tech-savvy generation, but the new management has shelved its desperate idea due to growing backlash from parents.



Mattel has been losing its business to rival companies. The company has suffered nearly 5% annual decline in revenues over the past four years since its efforts have failed to win back customers. The stock is down more than 43% so far this year as a result of continued pressure on profitability during the first half of 2017. Despite some steep decline in share price, Mattel is still a risky company due to its extremely weak fundamentals and uncertain sales outlook.



The more focused innovation and marketing efforts under the leadership of Margo Georgiadis have the potential to revive profitable growth over the long run. However, the short-term sales headwinds and infirm cash flow position due to weak margins will continue to weigh on the stock price, as the revamped turnaround plan will take some time to bear fruits. Thus, I would suggest building a long-term position at some further weakness.



Solving Own Problems

Mattel is a victim of challenging trends in the toy and retail industries, but most of its troubles are company-specific. The U.S. toy industry retail sales are expected to reach approximately $21.3 billion this year, up from $17.5 billion in 2013, driven by continued demand for licensed toys, games/puzzles, collectibles, and dolls. Despite consistently growing industry, Mattel’s falling sales are due to a combination of poor marketing strategies and lack of innovation over the past few years. Whereas the rival companies have successfully gained market share by taking advantage of digital brand building and online channels.



Euromonitor estimates that toys retail sales growth rates will steadily decelerate over the next five years due to demographic changes, though the long-term growth outlook is still positive. Mattel’s new boss is simultaneously moving several parts of the puzzle. The fundamental component of transformation strategy is streamlining organizational structure to eliminate communication gap and stimulate the flow of innovative ideas. The strengthening of the leadership team with the recent appointments CTO, CPO, and CCO, will play a key role in developing a shared technical infrastructure to provoke innovation across the entire product portfolio.



Mattel is pushing tech-centric strategy to revamp its product lines. The company is connecting its top-notch brands with the digital world, which is smart move to win back tech-savvy customers. The collaboration with Osmo on MindRacers, which connects Hot Wheels cars with augmented reality, reflects that Mattel is heading in the right direction. The iPad exclusive MindRacers game will help fuel Mattel’s Hot Wheels business. Mattel is also releasing sensors embedded build-it-yourself robot set in a strategic partnership with Dash Robotics. The rollout of Kamigami Robots will position Mattel in the rapidly growing STEM toys market. Mattel’s innovation strategy is quite smart. Instead of starting from the scratch, Mattel is developing a share tech platform that can be leveraged across multiple brand lines. The more refined innovative capabilities and strategic partnerships will help return to profitable growth.

Going Digital

The poor marketing strategies have played a role in Mattel’s downfall despite 10% of total sales spending on advertising and promotions. However, Mattel is breaking its historical norm of investing almost all the marketing budget in TV. The ad spending budget split into 50/50 ratio between TV and digital will allow Mattel reach a broader audience rather quickly. The development of social media platforms for more creative marketing campaigns will support the release of new innovative products lines.



Mattel is collaborating with youth media company Fullscreen to develop Fullscreen Family. The management is hitting the right notes with this new strategic partnership under which the team will focus on digital content innovation in the midst of increasing consumption of digital content. The survey conducted by BabyCenter reveals that 80% of toddlers watch content on TV and internet, while more than 50% of kids own a table by age 5. The strengthening of storytelling capabilities with high-quality content on YouTube and other social media platforms will fuel Mattel’s brand appeal in the domestic and international markets. The primary focus is developing Hot Wheels content, but the addition of other core brands in digital content strategy with the help of social media influencers will strengthen Mattel’s competitive position.



The strategy is working well. Last year, the YouTube content generated most of the incremental growth in Hot Wheels business. Therefore, Mattel is stepping up its content capabilities with its recent strategic partnerships, which will boost the premium kids and family content on YouTube by 61%.



The Right Place At The Right Time

Mattel may continue to face headwinds in the domestic market, which makes more than half of the company's total business. However, the management is expanding its geographic reach, and revenue contribution from international markets have spiked to 43% during the first half of 2017, up from 39% a year ago. The increased penetration into high growth markets like China will improve the long-term growth prospects.

The NPD Group estimates that the global toy industry will register 4% growth this year. The developed markets with higher per capita toys spending will reflect a modest increase in retail sales. The distribution of higher growth rates will skew towards emerging markets, particularly China, Russia, India, and Mexico.



The demand for toys will grow faster in Asia-Pacific region, with China leading the way due to increasing population and disposable income. The toys and games industry is highly fragmented and competitive in China, which is evident from the fact that the leading player Alpha Group holds only 5% market share. Mattel is also in the big league as its market share has steadily spiked to approximately 2%.



The retail toys and games sales in China have soared at an average annual growth rate of 20.9% over the past five years. Euromonitor estimates that the traditional toys and games segment will grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach approximately $13.85 billion by 2021. In contrast, the digital toys segment, which accounts for 70% of total market turnover, will grow significantly faster over the same period. Mattel is playing both sides to increase its market share. The expansion of its product portfolio with the release of new Hot Wheels with embedded sensors and VR-powered View-Masters will help benefit from rapidly growing demand for interactive and connected toys.



Mattel is betting big on China’s educational toys market where parents have a higher tendency to spend more early education and development. McKinsey projects that educational spending in China will account for 12.5% of total consumption growth over the next one and a half decade. The potential addition of 17.5 million to 21 million newborns annually by 2020 due to the implementation of the two-child policy will fuel the early education market in the coming years. The early education market will potentially generate $20 billion in incremental sales by 2020 to reach $51 billion. Therefore, establishing a network of learning and play centers in a collaboration of Fosun Group will fuel Mattel’s revenues in China. Mattel’s Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends are quite popular in China, and leveraging these brands to develop a high-quality educational content will pay off over the long-term.



A Word Of Caution

Mattel is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 16.4x based on consensus earnings estimate of $0.96 per share for the fiscal year 2018. In comparison, the market is pricing rival toymaker Hasbro (HAS) at a forward multiple of 18.4x. Despite that, Mattel is still comparatively a risky stock due to extremely weak fundamentals. Mattel’s operating and EBITDA margins are hovering at -4.0% and 1.28% despite some sequential improvements during the second quarter of 2017. Hasbro is significantly outperforming Mattel with 10.28% operating margin and 16.15% EBITDA margin. However, Mattel’s profit margins are expected to improve in the coming quarters due to rising contribution from China, a significant increase in premium content, and optimization of cost structure.



Hasbro has generated $835 million in operating cash and $680 million in free cash over the past twelve months. The total debt/EBITDA ratio has improved to 1.7x, as compared to 2.3x in 2014, primarily due to increase in margins and robust cash flows. Mattel, however, is significantly risky with an elevated debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.0x. The debt burden could slightly increase in the short-term, as Mattel has earned just $286 million in operating cash generation over the past twelve months. However, the balance sheet position is expected to improve steadily in the coming years, primarily due to continued investments tech-centric innovation efforts, digital marketing, expansion in China. Mattel is still risky, but the potential improvements in fundamentals with the continuation of turnaround plans will generate long-term upside.

