Foot Locker Is A Buy

In my opinion, the market has been excessively unkind to the shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL). Although the business has been softer in 2017 than in 2016, the shares have reacted excessively to that drop off. In my view, it makes sense to buy shares at these levels for a variety of reasons. First, the dividend has room to grow in my opinion. Second, the shares are priced as if the company is going to be out of business in about 16 years. Finally, a great deal of “smart” money is starting to buy shares at these levels. In my view, the market seems to be assuming that people will only shop for shoes online, which is one of the most ludicrous things I’ve ever heard. If I try on shoes that aren’t quite “right”, I simply ask the salesperson to get me a new pair. God help me if I buy an imperfect pair online. We should take advantage of the market’s faulty thinking here.

Background

Before getting into the arguments proper, I should offer some commentary on what’s happened to the business and to the shares over the past year. Comparing the first 26 weeks of 2017 to the same period last year indicates that revenue is down about 1.7%, net income is down 27% and earnings per share are down about 25%. The shares, meanwhile, are down about 47% from September of 2016 to now. This is the picture of an overreaction in my view. It’s also worth noting that 2016 was in many ways a record year for the company, so any comparisons to that year may be uncharitable.

In spite of the obvious volatility in the business, the number of shares has dropped at a rate of about 2.8% a year for the past five years, and the dividend per share has grown at a compounded rate of about 9.5%. This suggests to me that the management is doing the right thing as far as shareholders are concerned.

Source: Company Filings, 10-K, 10-Q

Modeling The Dividend

Although the financial past has been interesting here, investors are obviously more interested in the future than in the past. For that reason, I must spend some time forecasting what will happen in the future. I learned a great deal about forecasting sensibly from reading fellow contributor John DiCecco’s articles. He only changes the most “important” variable when making a forecast. The dividend is the most relevant variable in my view, so I’ll change it while holding the dividend yield constant.

In order to be as conservative as possible, I’ll assume that the dividend growth rate will slow to reflect the obviously slowing business here. I’ll drop the dividend growth rate to 6% from these levels. I’d note that over my forecasting horizon, the expanded dividend is only 45% of current net income, suggesting to me that this is a reasonably conservative estimate.

When I perform this forecast here, I estimate a just shy of 10% return per year over the next four years. That is a very reasonable rate in my view, given the (obvious) risks here.

The Shares Are Cheap

In my view, it only makes sense to buy shares when they are inexpensively priced. The reason for this is that when (not if) the business falters, you’ll have less far to fall. I judge the cheapness of a stock by using the standard PE multiple, and by unpacking the assumptions embedded in price. In terms of the PE multiple, Footlocker is trading at a 70% discount to the overall market. Some sort of a discount may be deserved, but 70% is ridiculous in my view.

In regard to the assumptions embedded in price, the market seems to be forecasting the long term growth rate of this business at -6.5% in perpetuity. That is the definition of excessive pessimism in my view. The methodology for un-bundling market assumptions is beyond the scope of this article, but for anyone interested in working out what price tells us about long term forecasts, please check out Stephen Penman’s excellent book “Accounting For Value.”

Appeal to Authority

One of the spiritual benefits about investing is that it incolcuates in us a kind of humility. When we confront the hyper mind that is the stock market, we’re forced to acknowledge that there are hundreds (thousands?) of investors who are more talented than we are, who know more than we do. Armed with this humility, we are able to play “follow the leader” and track the investment choices of more talented investors.

With that in mind, I would point out that over the past five months, both David Dreman and George Soros have initiated new positions in Foot Locker. In addition, both Joel Greenblatt and FPA Capital Fund have increased their shareholdings in Foot Locker. All in, these four very talented investors have about 550,539 shares.

Conclusion

In my view, the market has overshot on the downside in regard to the shares of Foot Locker Inc. The company has a long history of growing earnings, and dividends, and that should not be discounted so readily because of a soft patch in the business. The business certainly turned down, but the shares more than reflect that fact. In my view, it makes sense to follow the lead of very talented investors and join the long side of this beaten up business. We will be rewarded when price and value inevitably intersect in future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.