Value System: Amgen Looks Undervalued

Value investing is one of the most popular investment strategies around, and for good reasons. No strategy can beat the market in each and every year, and value has been out of favour lately. However, there is a massive amount of statistical evidence proving that undervalued stocks tend to produce above-average returns in the long term.

Importantly, even if value investing can be simple in concept, implementing a sound value investing strategy is not as easy as it may sound. Cheap stocks are many times cheap for a good reason, and it can be hard to differentiate fundamentally solid companies from those facing a permanent decline.

With this in mind, I have developed a new value-focused quantitative system. The system is quite intuitive and not particularly complex, and it has produced impressive back tested performance over the long term.

To begin with, the system excludes over-the-counter stocks from the universe in order to guarantee a minimum liquidity level and reduce risk.

Then we require every company in the system to offer valuation ratios below the industry average across four main indicators: Price to Earnings, Price to Earnings Growth, Price to Sales, and Price to Book Value.



Companies in different industries generally trade at much dissimilar valuation levels, so we want to make sure that the company is cheap by its own industry standards. Also, by looking at multiple valuation indicators at the same time we require consistency among the ratios. If all the ratios say that the stock is cheap, then multiple signals are pointing in the same direction.



From a starting universe of nearly 6,000 stocks we are left with only 649 companies after filtering for these requirements. Among those names, the systems selects the 50 best ranking names based on the Power Factors ranking system, a proprietary ranking system that ranks companies according to three main factors: valuation, financial quality, and momentum.



The backtesting assumes that positions are equally-weighted and rebalanced every four weeks. Also, the portfolio is assumed to have an annual carry cost of 1.5% to account for trading costs, slippage, and similar considerations.



Performance numbers are fairly impressive. The backtesting generated an average annual return of 30.47% since 1999, while the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD), a widely diversified value-focused ETF, gained a much smaller 6.64% in the same period.



Putting the numbers in perspective, a $100,000 investment in the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF would currently be worth around $334,100, while the same amount of money allocated to the portfolio recommended by the system would have an exponentially larger value of over $14.7 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123.