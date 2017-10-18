Johnson & Johnson: Amazing Company, But There Is Something Wrong

Investment Thesis

I’ll tell you right upfront: I love Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It was one of my first picks when I started building my dividend portfolio. In all honesty, I think this stock is a keeper for life.

The company has more brands than you can count and each of them is worth hundreds of millions of dollars (when they aren’t worth billions). About 1/6 of its revenue comes from repeating sales in consumer products while it finds strong growth among pharmaceutical products.

Johnson & Johnson is among the rare companies to be part of the Dividend King list (with 50+ years of dividend increases). This morning, it published its latest revenues with both revenues and earnings beat. Unfortunately, there is something wrong with this company. Let’s find out what’s not to like about JNJ.

Understanding the Business

While I’m sure each household has at least one product from JNJ in its bathroom, the company is more a healthcare company than a consumer goods manufacturer.

Source: Q3 2017 presentation

Its business model is based on a steady cash flow generation coming from both consumer sales and medical devices sales. This gives JNJ some kind of protection against recessions or any possible economic downturns.

But the real growth vector is found in the pharmaceutical segment. Strong with $9.7 billion in sales (up 15.4%) this quarter, JNJ’s pharmaceutical division produces a wide variety of speciality drugs such as Remicade (immunology) and Stelara (psoriasis). Some speciality drugs are harder to replicate which lower the effect of expiring patents.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

In regards to JNJ Q3 revenues, 52% are from the U.S. ($10.3 billions) and 48% are from outside the country including 22% from Europe. The company showed revenue growth of 10.3% this quarter, 3.8% if we exclude revenue coming from acquisitions. In other words: JNJ is growing from right, left, and center at the same time.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

On the earning’s side, news were also positive. Adjusted EPS was up by 13% at $1.90, beating expectations by $0.10. Then again, the earnings growth came from the pharmaceutical department. Earlier this year, JNJ announced the acquisition of Actelion in a $30 billion cash deal. This was another effort from JNJ to diversify its drugs products with more high-margin medicines for rare diseases.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Johnson & Johnson is what I consider one of the “mothers of dividend stocks” with 54 consecutive years with a dividend increase. JNJ is part of all elite groups such as the Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrats, and Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

Since 2012, the stock yield never stopped going down while the dividend kept hiking to new highs. At a yield around 2.50%, many high yielding seeking tend to forget about this super-powered dividend-growth company.

Source: Ycharts

After increasing its payment by 37.70% over the past 5 years, JNJ payout and cash payout ratios are still under control. Management benefit from enough room for future increases. JNJ meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Now that I’ve painted a pretty nice picture of JNJ, it’s time to bring you down to earth. As I mentioned in my introduction, I think JNJ is a keeper for life in my portfolio. However, there is something wrong with this company. What is wrong is its valuation.

As a shareholder, I’m not complaining as I show not only ever growing dividends, but also a healthy paper profit. However, the fact the stock jumped by another 20% this year is a sign that investors are overly hyped about JNJ performances. The potential downside I see in this situation is virtually no stock appreciation in the next 2-3 years. As you will discover in the last section of this article: JNJ is currently overvalued.

Valuation

Let’s start with JNJ's PE history. This tells you how the market values the stocks through various situations:

Source: Ycharts

Over the past decade, the valuation has rarely been this high. Paying 23 times the earnings for a mature company in which growth highly depends on its future drug blockbuster (which we never know when they happen) is a bit too much for my taste.

Digging deeper, I’ve used the dividend discount model to determine what should be the JNJ price at the moment. It appears that even when I use generous dividend growth rates, I’m getting close to a 10% premium on the current price:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.36 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $233.04 $154.85 $115.78 10% Premium $213.62 $141.94 $106.13 Intrinsic Value $194.20 $129.04 $96.48 10% Discount $174.78 $116.14 $86.83 20% Discount $155.36 $103.23 $77.18

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Final Thought

JNJ is part of the core of my portfolio and it will remain there. From its latest earnings, I don’t see any problems keeping my shares going forward. However, I will not expect JNJ to drive growth in my portfolio. Its place is more like a bond; it will continue to pay a steady yield in the future. If you are not a JNJ shareholder yet, I feel sorry for you. However, now is probably not the best time to buy it.

Disclaimer: I do hold JNJ in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

