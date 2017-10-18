8.5% From This New Preferred Stock

While based on my writing and others here on SA, some investors might think that all recently issued preferred stocks fall within the REIT sector; but there is another sector that has found the market open, the shipping sector.

The most recent preferred issuer in the shipping sector is Teekay LNG Partners (TGP).

For those not familiar with the issuer:

Teekay LNG Partners is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. The company conducts business in the following segments:

LNG Carriers . TGP has 50 LNG carriers (including one regasification unit and 18 newbuildings), with the weighted average remaining term for its out-charters of these vessels, including newbuildings, of approximately 13 years.

. TGP has 50 LNG carriers (including one regasification unit and 18 newbuildings), with the weighted average remaining term for its out-charters of these vessels, including newbuildings, of approximately 13 years. LPG/Multigas Carriers. TPG has 30 LPG/Multigas carriers (including three LPG carrier newbuildings), with the weighted average remaining term for its out-charters of these vessels, including newbuildings on order, of approximately five years.

TPG has 30 LPG/Multigas carriers (including three LPG carrier newbuildings), with the weighted average remaining term for its out-charters of these vessels, including newbuildings on order, of approximately five years. Conventional Tankers. TPG has five conventional tankers (consisting of four crude oil tankers and one product tanker), with a weighted average remaining term for its out-charters of these vessels of approximately one year.

The details of the new issue are:

The prospectus can be found here, the term sheet here.

This is Teekay LNG Partners' second preferred stock issue. The descriptions of the outstanding issues are:

The pricing on the outstanding issues is:

As the pricing shows, the additional six years of call protection are worth approximately 20 basis points. The yield give-up also puts investors below par in the new issue.

TGP's preferred stock yields over 2x the common stock, which should be attractive to those who like the sector or the issuer, but would like more income. As the following chart shows, the yield advantage of the preferred stock (using the Series A) is right about at its one-year average

while the spread to the risk-free rate is near its tightest levels (something, unfortunately, we have been seeing across spread/yield assets):

Both the equity of the issuer as well as the preferred stock of the issuer have been relatively stable during a period of volatility within the shipping industry, generally:

Investors do have choices, and no investment should be viewed in isolation. The following table compares the new TGP issue to peer preferred issues.

As the following chart shows, the new issue, as well as the Series A, is attractive from a yield standpoint versus peers:

It is also attractive from a price standpoint, as many investors shy away from preferred stocks that are trading over par:

It might be helpful to compare the issuer to another member of the Teekay family. TGP has been stable versus the TOO over the last year, to the benefit (and sleep) of TGP holders. As a holder of both the Teekay Offshore Series A and B preferred stocks (thank you, Brookfield), I can say it has been a wild ride in TOO, but the returns since I got involved have been handsome. TGP, however, has not had the issues that TOO has and has, therefore, been more appropriate for most investors.

One thing to consider with TGP preferred stock is that, according to its most recent earnings presentation, distributable cash flow for the first half of 2017 was $83,850,000. If we annualize that and add a full year of the new preferred (in addition to the Series A), distributable cash covers the preferred dividend by 7.5x. This compares favorably to other higher yield preferred stocks such as mortgage REITs and adds sector diversification to a preferred portfolio.

Bottom Line: I like the new issue and the ability to get it at or under par is appealing. Teekay LNG has remained stable compared to many other issuers in the maritime space (admittedly, there are many business profiles and sectors) and the yield compared to peers is attractive. I believe that this preferred is worthy of consideration by income investors and/or investors who want exposure to this sector.

The most recent article on Seeking Alpha regarding Teekay LNG is the following by Long Player: Teekay LNG Partners: The LP Model Still Works For Investors

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOO, CMRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might initiate a position in this new preferred in the next 72 hours.