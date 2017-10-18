Up, Up, And Away: Let's Go Fly With Kite

Both Kimco and Kite are quality names and I am especially attracted to Kite’s lower payout ratio.

But there are plenty of deeply valued shopping center REITs to select from these days.

Kimco is certainly the best, as far as I’m concerned.

Yesterday I wrote an article on my top shopping center REIT pick, Kimco Realty (KIM) and my STRONG BUY thesis went something like this:

“When you watch The Spy Who Loves Me, you can definitely see the twinkle in the eye as James Bond meets Agent Triple X of the KGB. That’s the same feeling I have when I consider shares in Kimco Realty – if the company moves into a valuation range (of 18x), the forecasted annualized returns could be in excess of 25%.”

As my readers and followers know, I sometimes use music to build a theme for stock picks and what better way to set the tone for Kimco than referencing Carly Simon’s classic, “Nobody Does It Better.”

One of these is Kite Realty (KRG), and I’m sure you have already guessed my musical theme, also one of my favorite songs when I was a young lad growing up.

Let’s go fly a kite Up to the highest height! Let's go fly a kite and send it soaring Up through the atmosphere Up where the air is clear Oh, let's go fly a kite!

Photo Source

The Kite Story

You may recall that I first added Kite Realty to my research in 2015, in which I added a modest amount of capital and commenced a BUY recommendation. I explained:

“Kite appears to be attractive, based upon my quantitative research…over the next 5 years, I believe there will be increased M&A (and privatization) in the shopping center sector, and Kite should be a leading consolidator.”

As you know, there has been a lot of activity since my last article on Kite, notably Amazon (AMZN) recently announced the proposed acquisition of Whole Foods . This disruptive news serves to validate the strength of brick-and-mortar and the appeal for investing in high-quality grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Post AMZN/WFM news, I thought that it would be appropriate to take a closer look at Kite to determine whether there’s an outsized opportunity to become a larger investor in the shares.

My last article on Kite was on July 10, 2017 and here’s how shares have performed since:

Kite went public on August 10, 2004 (just over 13 years ago), and as evidenced by the snapshot below, the company grew rapidly and was forced to cut its dividend during the Great Recession, from $3.28 per share (in 2008) to $0.96 per share (in 2010).

Kite grew profits (or FFO) until, in 2008, its earnings stream took a hard hit; however, the company has maintained a conservative payout ratio. Like many REITs during the last recession, much of its failures had to do with being overly cautious, and the banking crisis played a large role in the dividend cuts for many REITs. As you can see (below), since the last recession, Kite has grown its portfolio in size considerably.

Today the Kite portfolio consists of 118 properties in 20 states with over 23 million square feet. The average size of each shopping center is ~200,000 square feet

Kite’s portfolio consists primarily of need-based and value oriented retailers. Around 93% of the tenants are considered internet resistant/omni-channel and over 70% of ABR is coming from the top 50 MSAs. Kite has a broad geographic reach that includes many major markets, such as Las Vegas, Dallas, Orlando, Raleigh, Indianapolis, and White Plans.

Not unique to many peers (like Regency (NYSE:REG), Weingarten (NYSE:WRI), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), Brixmor (NYSE:BRX), and Kimco (NYSE:KIM)), KRG owns a portfolio that consists of primarily grocery-anchored properties (~66%) as well as power/regional centers (~34%).

Kite has a strong mix of tenants, and several of its top tenants include Publix (OTC:PUSH), TJ Maxx, PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM), Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

Many of Kite’s tenants are investment grade rated tenants:

Also, Kite’s diverse tenant base leaves minimal exposure to store closures:

Kite is well-positioned to manage evolving consumer preferences with experiential tenants: Kite’s tenant base is 81% non-apparel and 93% internet resistant/multi-channel:

An Improved Balance Sheet

Kite has a strong balance sheet (rated BBB- by S&P):

At the end of the second quarter, Kite had only $83 million of debt maturing through 2020 with a weighted average maturity of six years and liquidity of $416 million.

Kite’s variable rate debt percentage as a total was lowered to 5% at Q2-17:

Kite continues to focus on reaching its strategic goal and stated goal of low 6x net debt to EBITDA. The company continues to make progress as it has reached 6.77x due partially to additional dispositions for 2017.

During Q2-16, Kite completed the sales of three properties at a blended cap rate of 6.8%. The company used the $54.7 million in proceeds from these sales to pay down the line of credit. Kite’s total asset sales for the first half of 2017 are approximately $78 million (or $23 million above the top end of the original 2017 disposition guidance).

The Latest Earnings Results

Kite continues to make good progress on its 3R initiative, as the company completed three projects in the second quarter: Centennial Gateway in Las Vegas, Market Street Village in Fort Worth and Northdale Promenade in Tampa.

At the end of the second quarter, Kite had seven assets under construction, with total costs ranging from $68.5 million to $74 million and expected returns in the 8% to 9% range. Among these projects is Kite’s latest addition, Rampart Commons in Las Vegas. Kite has a robust line up of tenants, which includes Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Ann Taylor, P.F. Changs, Flower Child and North Italia.

In Q2-17, Kite generated FFO as defined by NAREIT of $0.54 per share. The company also grew same-store NOI 3.2% during the quarter, which is just above the top end of the stated guidance (excluding the impact of the 3R initiative, same-store NOI would have been 3.8%).

Kite’s ABR for the retail operating portfolio and redevelopment assets increased to $16.20 at the end of the second quarter. The company is nearing its goal of achieving 90% leased from small shops and finished the quarter at a new high of 89.2%.

Kite’s retail property recovery ratio also hit a new high at 93.1% reflecting continued tight expense control and success in shifting tenants to fixed CAM.

Kite’s strong leasing activity in the second half of last year allowed the company to open 42 tenants in the second quarter - examples include Trader Joe's, Morton's Steakhouse, Party City and T-Mobile. Kite continues to focus leasing efforts on perspective tenants that provide consumer services, food offerings or otherwise operate experiential businesses.

This emphasis was especially evident in the second quarter, with only 1% of the square footage opened in the apparel category.

Kite’s aggregate cash lease spreads for new and renewal leases was 9.8% for the quarter, excluding one large single tenant anchor lease that was renewed at a flat rate, the blended spread was 10.6%.

Kite executed 164,000 square feet of new leases with tenants that included Skechers, Pet Supplies Plus and Around the Clock Fitness. The company also successfully renewed 45 leases that included strong retailers like Publix, PetSmart and Starbucks, which is a testament to the high quality real estate.

The effects of tenant bankruptcies on performance year-to-date has been minimal. Kite lost 124,000 square feet of occupancy from recent bankruptcies, including the loss of the only hhgregg store, one Marsh Supermarket and five rue21s in the second quarter.

As the end of Q2-17, the company said it was currently anticipating the closure of a single Gander Mountain store and one of nine Payless stores in the third quarter.

As evidenced by the chart(s) below, Kite consistently ranks in the top tier for efficiency:

Up, Up, And Away

As referenced above, Kite shares are up ~12% since my last article, and the company has outperformed both of my STRONG BUYs (KIM and BRX) year-to-date:

Of course, one of the reasons that KIM and BRX are STRONG BUYs is because of their deep valuation. Let’s examine Kite’s FFO/share forecast, compared to the shopping center REIT peers:

As you can see (second from right column), Kite is ranked #7 (out of 16) in terms of FFO/share growth. The company’s projected growth (2017-2019) is a modest 2.6%, whereas KIM (4.1%) is projected to grow more. However, keep in mind that Kite is projected to grow by over 5% in 2018.

I also included credit ratings (far right column) to illustrate that KIM, FRT, and REG have better scores (S&P) than Kite. Now let’s examine the dividend yield:

As you see, Kite’s dividend yield is 5.9%, higher than KIM, REG, and FRT. I find that interesting, especially when considering the payout ratio:

As you can see, Kite has plenty of capacity to grow the dividend:

Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple for Kite and the peers:

As you can see, Kite is considerably cheaper than KIM, but remember that KIM is rated BBB+ (and in-line to move up to A-). However, I certainly like the lower payout ratio of Kite. One natural catalyst for Kite is to boost its dividend in 2018.

The Bottom Line: I am maintaining a BUY on Kite shares. The company has successfully integrated the Inland portfolio and continued dispositions have strengthened the balance sheet. The company will report Q3-17 earnings on October 26th. Although I view Kite as a bargain, I am a bigger advocate for Kimco (forecasted to return 25% annually). Both are quality names and I am especially attracted to Kite’s lower payout ratio.

Sources: FAST Graphs and KRG Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.