Growth In The U.S. Economy Slows Down In The 3rd Quarter

The shortfall in the economy of capacity utilization, labor force participation, the growth in labor productivity, point to serious longer-run issues that must be dealt with to achieve real economic success.

Still the overall growth rate of the US economy is remaining tepid, at best, and it is hard to see how "short-run" solutions will resolve the current situation.

The rate of growth in industrial production slowed down in September and also in the third quarter; some of the slowdown was due to weather conditions.

The growth rate of the US economy slowed down in the third quarter of 2017. After what “optimists” believed was a sparkling second quarter, this deceleration is a disappointment and confuses the possible prospects. The “green shoots” analysts’ thought that they had observed are not so clear now.

Some of the slowness can be blamed upon Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

But, the rate of increase in industrial is just not that strong.

Year over year, the rate of increase for September was 1.6 percent. The rate of increase, year over year for the third quarter of the year also came in at 1.6 percent.

In the second quarter of the year, the growth rate was 2.1 percent, which was up from 0.6 percent the quarter before.

It is important to watch what happens to industrial production because the rate of increase in real GDP, which is a quarterly number, tends to parallel the movement in the former number, which comes out monthly.

For all of 2016 and into the first two quarters of 2017, the year-over-year rate of growth of industrial production rose, quarter after quarter.

The rate of increase in real GDP tracked this movement closely.

So we have the rate of real GDP growth, which went from 1.2 percent year over year in the second quarter of 2016 to 1.5 percent in the third quarter, to 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter of 2017, the year-over-year rate of growth of real GDP was 2.0 percent rising to 2.2 percent in the second quarter.

Given the performance of industrial production in the third quarter, one could project that the year-over-year rate of increase in real GDP might drop back to 2.0 percent.

We’ll see.

The capacity utilization figures also tend to parallel the movement in industrial production.

In the third quarter of 2017, capacity utilization of the total industry was 76.1 percent, with the September number coming in at 76.0 percent.

This third quarter number was down slightly from the 76.6 percent level achieved in the second quarter, but above the 75.8 percent figure of the first quarter and the 75.7 percent number of the fourth quarter of 2016.

Again, it can be argued that these numbers also reflect the impact of the two hurricanes.

Overall, economic growth in the United States is still not very robust and although the third quarter numbers have been held down by the weather situation in the country, the trajectory of the expansion is still rather modest.

The compound rate of growth of the economy through the second quarter of 2017, completing the eighth year of the recovery, is only 2.1 percent per year.

At 76.1 percent, capacity utilization remains below its peak level of this expansion, which was 79.2 percent in November 2014 and below the peak level of 81.0 percent in December 2007, the month that the Great Recession began.

Furthermore, this level is way below the 81.0 percent level hit in December 1994, the 86.7 percent of December 1978, the 88.8 percent of February 1973, and the 89.4 percent hit in January 1967.

That is, capacity utilization in the United States has trended downwards since the late 1960s and currently, is even below the level it was at three years ago.

The United States economy is performing at a mediocre level. It is growing modestly, its labor productivity is growing hardly at all, the labor force participation is only at the level seen in the late 1970s, and its capacity utilization is dismal.

I don’t believe that brash talk or throwing more money at the economy to raise aggregate demand is going to overcome this dilemma. More “financialization” is not the answer.

In fact, “short-run” solutions will not resolve the difficulties we are now facing, but the people most impacted by the dislocations described two paragraphs above are finding their voice at the ballot box. Unless work is begun on some of the “longer-run” solutions, this discontent is only going to grow - and that will not be good for anybody.

