Citigroup: I Wouldn't Worry About The Downgrade

However, loan growth still remains healthy for this bank and it continues to trade at an attractive valuation.

Lower than expected margins as well as concerns over credit quality were cited as reasons.

Citigroup (C) is a bank that I predicted to have the potential to keep growing significantly. Two main reasons that I really like Citigroup have been:

1) a low price/book ratio

2) a low level of operating expenses as a proportion of total revenue

I have also been a big fan of its competitor Bank of America (BAC) due to its healthy loan growth and relatively lower dependence on net interest income to sustain overall income growth.

So, how does Citigroup compare?

While the banking sector has been buoyant overall, banking stocks came under particular pressure this quarter given the uncertainty as to the trajectory of future interest rate rises, particularly taking into account recent weakness in the greenback.

In the case of Citigroup, while it did manage to beat earnings this quarter, the bank has been downgraded due to concerns on lower than expected margins as well as concerns over credit quality.

In particular, it is notable that the ratio of net interest income as a proportion of total net income is the highest for Citigroup among its peers:

This indicates that Citigroup is more dependent on income from interest-based sources than its peers, implying that the bank stands to lose the most should interest rates remain flat. Indeed, analysts had cited a static net interest margin at 2.72 percent as being particularly disappointing given the expected positive sensitivity to rising short rates.

However, is this a major concern? When we look at loan growth for Citigroup, we observe that the ratio of gross loans to total deposits is not particularly out of step compared to other major banks.

In a low interest-rate environment of the past five years, we see that while this ratio has fallen by just over 3% for Citigroup, it has fallen by approximately 12% for Bank of America and Wells Fargo (WFC):

It is also notable that Citigroup is very well managed on a CCAR basis. For instance, the bank tripled its dividend earlier this year after tests determined that the bank would be able to continue lending in an economic downturn. In this regard, the fact that Citigroup has not seen the drop in gross loans to the extent of some of its peers, coupled with a positive verdict from a CCAR perspective, I get the impression that loan growth can continue steadily for this bank, and that overly focusing on interest margins may be erroneous.

Citigroup may come under pressure in the event of a prolonged period of low interest rates. However, its attractive valuation, positive CCAR basis, and "broad-based" loan growth will stand the bank in good stead going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.