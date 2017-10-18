Cleveland-Cliffs: A Close Look Ahead Of Q3 Report

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is set to report its quarterly results on October 20 before the market open and it’s high time to look at the company and its shares before the report is released. We’ll go through the key catalysts that influence the stock before the report and also discuss the potential market reaction when the report is released.

Iron ore prices

Source: cmegroup.com

Iron ore prices have stabilized above $60 per ton. As you can see in the picture above, futures prices show high density – there’s little difference between the current price and the price for August 2018. In my opinion, this signals strong buyer support at current levels. News from China seem to be reassuring and nothing points to any kind of a significant decrease in growth rates in the country. Also, the environmental crackdown in China affects both internal steel producers (bad for iron ore prices) and iron ore producers (good for iron ore prices) and does not have the smashing effect on iron ore prices as some expected. As always, keep in mind that iron ore prices have little effect on Cliffs’ U.S. pricing, the key ingredient of the company’s earnings, but continue to have an impact on the stock trading.

Kobe Steel crisis

I’m sure that the majority of readers are well aware of the Kobe Steel story. In short, Kobe Steel falsified data for its products. The initial reaction to the crisis was upside in steel-related stocks like U.S. Steel (X), AK Steel (AKS), Nucor (NUE) and, of course, Cliffs itself. If you want a deeper dive into the story, consider reading a piece by fellow contributor Michael Boyd. In my opinion, it’s hard to expect significant short-term benefits from the Kobe Steel crisis, although it might help domestic U.S. producers in the longer term. I’m not surprised that some of the initial upside in steel names has been already eliminated – it’s hard to quantify the impact of Kobe Steel issues on the domestic U.S. steel industry. It should be positive, but how much positive remains an open question.

Fellow steel names performance

It’s hardly a secret that steel-related names often move in sync. The health of the domestic steel industry is the main driver for Cliffs’ performance as the pricing of its domestic contracts depends on the prices that its customers are able to reach in the steel market. Also, purely technical “sympathy trades” also play a significant role in shorter-term price discovery for steel-related names including Cliffs. The segment saw no euphoria in recent months. Look at the chart of AK Steel:

Or U.S. Steel:

Both names have been mostly trading in a range for the last few months. This signals the lack of investor enthusiasm in the segment. When I look at valuations for AK Steel and U.S. Steel, I see that the market is very cautious as opposed to the very rich valuations given to certain tech names (I believe that tech is in a major bubble). We need to see some sector rotation for additional upside in Cliffs and steel stocks – the money is sucked up from everything in order to be put into a few tech names by managers chasing their benchmarks.

Earnings expectations and valuation

Source: Yahoo Finance

Earnings expectations have been fluctuating back and forth in a tight range for the last three months. Currently, Cliffs is trading at roughly 8 forward P/E. The valuation is similar for AK Steel. I’d note that U.S. goes for more than 12 forward P/E and I don’t see why both AK Steel and Cliffs cannot trade closer to this mark. Should this happen (even without increasing earnings estimates), Cliffs’ stock will be swiftly back above $10.

Technical

Cliffs’ shares currently trade in a wide range between $6.70 and $8.50. In the recent few years, the stock has shown that it’s better bought on pullbacks near important support levels rather than on breakouts. I believe that the $6.70 support should be strong enough and is certainly fundamentally justified, representing forward P/E of just 7.6.

Expectations on the earnings report

I’m expecting positive action on the day of the third-quarter earnings release, similar to what we’ve seen when the company reported second-quarter earnings in the end of July. I believe that the stock is undervalued and that the market needs to be reminded of the earnings power of the U.S. segment and the potential for growth in this area. If the report is positive, I expect a test of the $8.50 resistance area in a few days after the report is released. The possibility of negative earnings report also exists and depends on the discount to IODEX achieved by the company’s Australian segment. If the Australian segment disappoints, the $6.70 support level may be temporarily breached, although I believe that it will hold in the longer term. If the dip will be serious it may be used to establish a long position in Cliffs. Long-term, I remain bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.