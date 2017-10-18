Retail Model Throws Wet Blanket Over Bed Bath & Beyond's Sizable Margin Of Safety

Nonetheless, does the proverbial crystal ball project the promise of digital commerce or the burdens of big box retail?

As contrarians, we are intrigued by the market's overwhelmingly bearish view on the stock.

But fundamentally, it is difficult to argue the time-tested merchandising prowess of this specialty retailer.

The company’s stock repurchase program since 2014 is perhaps a case study in how not to seek value in the stock market.

Bed Bath & Beyond lacks an economic moat to guarantee the protection of competitive advantages developed over its 46-year existence.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is down over 50% from its 52-week high of $48.83, seemingly from lower comparable store sales that have put pressure on its e-commerce or what its management refers to as “customer facing digital channels.”

According to Chief Executive Officer Steven Temares, online sales represent only 15 percent of Bed Bath & Beyond's current revenues, suggesting there is still room for significant growth. However, the company leases substantially all of its existing stores, eliminating any quasi-real estate investment trust valuation to the BBBY equation. To the contrary, the company's warehouse space — in support of its customer-facing digital channels — represents a cost-effective 16% of the store space.

Thus, the market is debating whether BBBY is a value play opportunity as it transitions to digital sales or a value trap dinosaur from the retail big box-dominated late twentieth century.

We think the company's sound fundamentals and a sizable margin of safety may outweigh the overwhelmingly bearish market consensus.

Initially suggested by a member of MSVI on Marketplace, here is Main Street Value Investor's (MSVI) flagship research on Bed Bath & Beyond.

A Castle with No Moat and a Parking Lot

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. is an omnichannel chain of on-ground and online stores engaged in the sale of a wide assortment of domestic merchandise that it refers to as "home and heart-related life events products." The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, New Jersey USA. In the spirit of "It's a Small World (After All)," I grew up just a few miles from Eisenberg and Feinstein's original store on Route 22 in Springfield, NJ.

BBBY is a small cap stock, i.e., less than $5 billion in market capitalization, and trades in the specialty retail industry within the consumer discretionary sector.

Economic Moat

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wider moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors. For obvious reasons, BBBY has a moat rating of none. One could argue that home and heart-related life events products will have infinite demand, but stocking and selling those items also creates an equally endless cast of retailers.

From Bed Bath & Beyond's most recent 10-K annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

The Company operates in a highly competitive business environment and competes with other national, regional, local and online retailers that may carry similar lines of merchandise, including department stores, specialty stores, off-price stores, mass merchandise stores and online only retailers. The Company believes the key to competing in its industry is to provide best-in-class customer service and customer experiences in stores and online, which includes compelling price and value, high-quality and differentiated products, services and solutions, convenience, technology, personalization, and appealing and experiential store environments.

BBBY reminds us that products sold from non-moated platforms must stand out in price, value, convenience, and service.

Expert Merchandisers But Not Value Investors

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

Instead, we look for positive, trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow, and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent five-year reporting period, Bed Bath & Beyond's compounded annual revenue and earnings per share [EPS] growth rates were 5.16% and 2.44%, respectively.

Wall Street analysts are projecting a consensus three to five year EPS growth forecast of a negative 17.75%, a predictable projection in the current retail environment that is transitioning from the big boxes as defined by Sears (SHLD) to the online players as characterized by Amazon (AMZN).

We are more focused on any negative effects from Bed Bath & Beyond's recent aggressive share buybacks, often manipulated by companies to inflate EPS. As value investors, we also take note of the prices paid for the buybacks.

(Sources: Bed Bath & Beyond annual 10-K and quarterly 10-Q)

Since fiscal 2014, the company has repurchased ~72.9 million of its BBBY common shares at a total cost of ~4,319.8 billion for an average price per share of about $59.26 or an alarming 179% premium to the stock's closing price of $21.22 as of this writing.

The management of BBBY may be experts at merchandising. Apparently, value investors they are not.

Profitability and Cash Flow

At MSVI, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense.

Temares, his leadership team, and the ~65,000 employees of Bed Bath & beyond are delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes) of 7.87% of revenue, yielding a net profit margin of 4.64%, i.e., trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales. We prefer double-digit margins but expect single digits from the retail sector on the whole.

Cash flow margin [CFM] measures management's trailing vertical cash flow generation, and Bed Bath & Beyond's recent 7.99% is below our minimum threshold of 10%. CFM is operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months.

Yields

Bed Bath & Beyond's trailing four-quarter EPS is $3.89, netting a junk-sized 18.32% earnings yield, i.e., annualized earnings per share divided by the most recent stock closing price. We view earnings yield, the inverse of the P/E ratio, as the equivalent of a stock's equity bond rate or how a company's earnings compare to the 10-year Treasury rate. As of the market close on October 12, 2017, the 10-year Treasury was yielding 2.33% or 1,599 basis points, i.e., 15.99 percentage points below BBBY's earnings yield.

A new addition to MSVI is cash flow yield [CFY]. Some investors trust cash flow yield over earnings yield due to the GAAP/non-GAAP controversy surrounding earnings calculations. However, we prefer to analyze both yields as opposed to picking one over the other, as having more information about a company and its underlying stock is better in our view. Nonetheless, cash flow is a byproduct of earnings.

BBBY's cash flow yield or cash flow per share divided by the most recent stock closing price was an eye-popping 28.17% against our target of at least 7.00%.

Bed Bath & Beyond initiated its first dividend in June 2016; thereby growth analysis of BBBY’s dividend is limited. As of this writing, the stock was yielding 2.83% from a $0.60 annual dividend, paid quarterly.

Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the company's stock over time.

Returns on Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital [ROIC]) or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC and Bed Bath & Beyond's at the time of this research, was a marginal 13.60%.

To be sure, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of capital [WACC]. When a business's cost of capital increases, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At 5.96% WACC, as of this writing, Bed Bath & Beyond is more than doubling the company's return on the average cost of its capital.

The potential for manipulation of equity from aggressive stock buybacks notwithstanding, the return on equity [ROE] — or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock — provides another excellent measure of management effectiveness. We seek a minimum of 15% and note that Bed Bath & Beyond's most recent trailing ROE of 21.22% was comfortably above our threshold.

With a massive retail footprint such as Bed Bath & Beyond's, we also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to efficiently deploy its assets. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at a respectable 8.21%.

Sell-side analysts appear unenthusiastic about the company's earnings growth potential and its ability to transition from storefront reliance to a hybrid of ground and digital channels at the speed of Wall Street. However, management's poor performance in valuing its stock price, notwithstanding, Bed Bath & Beyond's performance in net positive growth and margins, cash flow, shareholder yields, and management returns on capital, equity, and assets reflect a formidable merchandising operation.

Contrarians Welcome the Short-Sighted Bears

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

Mr. Market currently values BBBY as an inexpensive stock, trading at just 4.25 times enterprise value to operating margin [EV/EBIT]. In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBIT is a useful indicator of whether the stock is overbought on the market or oversold as appears the current case for Bed Bath & Beyond.

As of this research, the price to sales ratio [P/S] for BBBY was trading at an underappreciated 0.25 times. We interpret <2.00x as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream.

BBBY also appears cheap when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 1.12 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00x. To be sure, quality companies trading at such attractive trading multiples are hard to find in this secular bull market.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. At MSVI, we look for stocks trading at a single-digit price to free cash flow ratio [P/FCF] and BBBY was recently trading at a discounted 5.36 times.

The price-to-earnings growth ratio [PEG] is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness.

We prefer the PEG ratio below 2.00, and BBBY was recently trading at a captivating 0.83 times based on a five-year growth projection.

For value investors, the stock price is paramount to initiating the productive partial ownership of quality companies. However, preservation of capital becomes supreme immediately following the stock purchase. Thus, evaluating downside risk is a useful measurement of the all-encompassing margin of safety.

Nevertheless, we do not know what BBBY's or any stock’s price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week. However, some market pundits believe they can predict future price movements with abandon. The current consensus on BBBY is overwhelmingly bearish.

Current Market Consensus on BBBY

Wall Street analysts: bearish

Financial bloggers: bullish

Hedge Funds: bearish

Short interest, 14.3%: bearish

Technical analysis: bearish

(Sources: TipRanks, MarketEdge)

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, and, in Bed Bath & Beyond's case, including part-time retail employees that make-up a significant percentage of the employee base; we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is a worthy attempt at quantifying a company's cultural dynamic.

Employee Morale at Bed Bath & Beyond

Employee satisfaction is 3.0 out of 5.0: bearish

CEO Rating 40%: bearish

(Source: Glassdoor)

As value investors on Main Street, we do not interpret the Wall Street consensus as a definitive buy or sell signal, but a suggestion to perhaps move in the other direction. A contrarian may interpret the overwhelmingly bearish consensus as facilitating the mispricing of BBBY merely on quarterly earnings and a lack of confidence in the company's ability to successfully transition from a predominant retail store footprint to a hybrid blend.

Downside Risk and Margin of Safety

A company's long-term debt coverage, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD), was a favorite of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Our most recent measure of Bed Bath & Beyond's CA/LTD was a balance sheet solid 2.37 times. In simple terms, the company could pay off its long-term debt obligations more than twice using liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, accounts receivables, and inventories.

We measure short-term debt coverage via current ratio [CR], another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. Bed Bath & Beyond's most recent quarterly balance sheet had a CR of 1.77, demonstrating that liquid assets are more than adequate in fully funding near-term liabilities, such as accounts payable, accrued expenses, debt service, and income taxes.

Contemplating Beta in a Surprisingly Low Volatility Market

Beta or the fluctuation of a stock price to changes in the overall market is a controversial measure of a stock’s volatility, but we look at five-year trailing beta to see how a stock measures up to the S&P 500. Being a small cap, BBBY's beta of 1.07 validates that it is arguably a low volatility stock.

MSVI ranks Bed Bath & Beyond's overall market risk profile as average. We like profitable, dividend-paying companies with low volatility plus the free cash flow and liquidity to pay its bills, both short and long-term. Although BBBY meets our criteria for a below average risk stock, the significance of its no moat status forces an uptick to the average risk rating.

Margin of Safety

A stock's margin of safety [MoS] is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate the margin of safety with discounted future free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of BBBY's "fair value," at $27.00 per share, about a 27% premium to the stock price as of this writing.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value estimates are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, we take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating intrinsic value. Thus, we prefer to measure the margin of safety in a broader sense as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity.

The MSVI margin of safety model looks for reasonably-priced stocks with favorable earnings and cash flow yields [EY, CFY], cash flow margins [CFM], returns on invested capital [ROIC], the reciprocal operating earnings to enterprise value [EBIT/EV], and long-term debt coverage [CA/LTD]. In doing so, we assess the overall equity bond rates, earnings quality, management effectiveness, market valuation, and financial stability of the company.



We believe our calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections. Thus, we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter-term value trading.

As of this writing, the Main Street Value Investor margin of safety rating for BBBY suggests a bullish view based on our proprietary formula.

Bed Bath & Beyond comfortably exceeds our margins of safety for equity bond rates, management effectiveness, market valuation, and financial stability. Noteworthy is the operating earnings to enterprise value at near four times the targeted threshold. A key valuation indicator, EBIT/EV is screaming “oversold” on the buy side of the trade and is by far the highest EBIT/EV among all holdings of our proprietary Main Street 20 Watchlist.

Typical of a retailer, the company comes up short of the threshold in cash flow margin.

That written, it is important to stress that our measure of margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict specific future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game of chance that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

Value Play from Digital vs. Value Trap from Stores

BBBY is arguably a mispriced stock as the intrinsic value — as measured by our margin of safety rating — suggests a value play more so than a value trap. Plus the company’s strategic omnichannel strategy points to further and dramatic improvement of the current 15% of revenues from digital sales.

The resolve remains whether the company will increase online sales relative to the anticipated strategic attrition of leased store space, thereby creating favorable synergies of future revenues and earnings.

Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond appears a fundamentally strong enterprise with a vulnerable business model. Ultimately, an interested investor must predict which retail model prevails for BBBY: the promise of digital sales or the burdens of leased store space?

