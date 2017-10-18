Forget This Mall REIT, Buy These Other Great Dividend Growth Stocks

RVEN gets another sell rating. Consolidated EBITDA margins are dreadful. If investors want a REIT, I just gave two great choices. Why pick RVEN?

MO gets a buy rating. Big tobacco goes great with mall REITs because big tobacco shines in a recession. When the current market rally ends, MO should outperform.

SPG gets another buy rating as well. The narrative on retail is overblown and SPG’s growth in NOI hammers that point home. Tenants are still excited to sign new leases.

TCO is an excellent mall REIT with a great portfolio. Investors should be looking to buy TCO for the strong dividend growth.

Forget WHLR – This Play is Done

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) is a REIT with a terrible history and a disappointing future. They trade at a premium to my estimate of their real net asset value, but many analysts haven’t made the right adjustments yet. Or at least, they hadn’t prior to this week. Over the last 2 days, WHLR went in the garbage can.

Shorts can rejoice and collect their gains. The REIT is often overvalued, so it might temporarily snap back. Investors can forget WHLR, it isn’t worth buying, but the opportunity to short is gone.

Buy TCO

Taubman Centers (TCO) is an excellent mall REIT. They own some of the best real estate in the United States and a couple excellent properties in Asia. Their share price has been collapsing over the last year, but the price movement hasn’t been mirrored by fundamentals. TCO is still strong and is a great fit for most dividend growth investors.

Sales Per Square Foot

The sales per square foot and rent per square foot really nail down this picture of TCO as the owner of top-quality malls:

The malls that are most attractive and where the landlord has the most pricing power to maintain and even raise rents are these “high-quality” assets. TCO really shines here.

I expect TCO to see a little weakness in NOI growth this year and perhaps next year, but the fundamentals are excellent for it to bounce back. They easily cover a solid dividend yield at 5% with substantial upside.

Buy SPG

Simon Property Group (SPG) is the biggest mall REIT of them all. They have excellent operating margins and a very conservative balance sheet. SPG is quite arguably the safest choice in the mall REIT space and it would fit nicely in most investor portfolios. SPG continues to raise dividends, AFFO, and comparable property NOI (net operating income) year after year.

When significant growth in FFO per share comes alongside growth in comparable property NOI, that is a very positive sign. That means the existing real estate is producing more earnings year over year. So how was SPG doing on that metric? Q2 2017 saw comparable property NOI growth of 4.4% during the quarter. That is excellent.

Green box highlights the 4.4% growth year over year. The blue box highlights the growth in SPG’s share of total NOI.

There are two strong metrics in favor of SPG: FFO and NOI. I give their NOI growth a 10/10.

That seems to counteract the narrative of dying malls though…

Perhaps we should check if NOI growth has been steady for SPG across a few years…

Buy Altria Group

Ironically, mall REITs go great with big tobacco. Why do these two investments go so well together? They have dramatically different fundamentals. While both sectors can provide excellent dividend growth, Altria Group (MO) gets stronger during a recession. Investors pile into the safest investments when the economy is taking a turn for the worse. While we appear to be in a bull market that would last centuries (no, it won’t, it just looks that way), investors are discarding Altria Group as a mediocre investment of yesterday. Nothing could be further from the truth. Altria Group is innovating with the domestic release of IQOS, a reduced-risk product developed internationally by their sister company, Philip Morris (PM).

Consider the results for Philip Morris with IQOS:

Their major test market was Japan. That was where they really got the product rolling. Notice how quickly the share of market expands.

That is why investors in Altria Group should be excited to roll out IQOS domestically.

The first few quarters the growth is slower because the company needs to get widespread distribution and build consumer awareness. It wouldn’t do to sell a smoker the IQOS stick and not have HEETS widely available. Let’s make sure investors understand IQOS and HEETS:

Smokers put the IQOS device in their mouth. They load it with HEETS. Think of a printer. You wouldn’t want to sell a printer to a customer who couldn’t access ink. The margin is on selling ink. The repeat business is selling ink. The printer is available as the delivery mechanism. Once a customer switches to printing their documents, they don’t want to go back to writing by hand.

Sell RVEN

WHLR wasn’t the only terrible option for investors wanting to invest in real estate. Reven Housing REIT (OTCQB:RVEN) is also terrible. Unlike WHLR, RVEN invests in single-family housing. Their economies of scale are terrible and they simply can’t earn any material returns for shareholders.

How Can You Tell RVEN Stinks?

If you wanted to get a quick feel for how to run a business that rents out residential units, you would look at up AvalonBay Communities ( AVB). They have a market capitalization of $25 billion. Like them or hate them, they are a viable benchmark for any property that seeks to invest in residential real estate.

I pulled the Q2 income statements for each and reorganized the lines to calculate EBITDA (useful for taking a quick glance at REITs)

That’s really all you need for the analysis. I could go deeper and work in interest costs and impacts of prepayments on debt, but this is the underlying and repeatable number. This gives us a rough idea of what the REIT is generating for equity and debt holders combined. Yes, we could use cash flow metrics, but those can be a bit lumpy. It’s a fine technique to use, but when the EBITDA margin is at 23%, the game is over.

Rating Recap

WHLR – This was a great shorting opportunity. It was absolutely beautiful. The bear finally jumped out the window, so it goes to neutral. I wouldn’t buy it, but this is the wrong time to start a new short.

TCO – Buy TCO. High-quality properties, great dividend history, and dramatic upside.

SPG – Buy SPG. SPG has excellent properties and a very conservative balance sheet. They continue to grow NOI and FFO per share.

MO – Buy MO. Smoking rates are declining but the introduction of IQOS is a significant potential catalyst.

RVEN – Sell RVEN. This REIT is dreadfully weak. Their EBITDA margins are just terrible and without sufficient economies of scale they just can’t muster up returns for shareholders.

