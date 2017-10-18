Who Needs Fundamentals? NLY Is More Overvalued Than Any Time In The Last 5 Years

Management knows NLY is overvalued. They’ve issued new equity twice in the last 5 months. This boosts book value per share moderately and management fees substantially.

NLY undertook a major effort to change their marketing. The strategy worked with new shareholders flying in.

The management of the portfolio hasn’t been a major factor in driving the share price. Returns were driven by a change in price to book.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is overvalued. Their new Chairman of the Board, Keven Keyes, deserves a great deal of credit. As NLY’s CEO for the last few years, he undertook a substantial effort to change Annaly Capital Management. Sorry, that should be “to change Annaly Capital Management’s marketing”. The share price is soaring, core earnings appear “stable” because of changes to hedging strategies, and investors can’t separate the difference between price movements and a change in book value.

Incredible Price Performance and Mediocre Book Value Performance

Annaly is having an incredible “performance” this year. The share price has risen dramatically. The book value has benefited from thinner credit spreads. The yield curve has flattened and reduced the appeal of leveraged investments in agency backed securities. That last one should not be a positive, but investors don’t seem to care. The share price continued hiking higher.

The Share Price Shouldn’t Be Higher

When the share price movements don’t reflect real value, there is a problem. When the share price is too low, the problem is an opportunity. Today, the problem is a stumbling block for new investors.

Sometimes Annaly Markets the Problem as a Benefit

This is Annaly Capital Management choosing to contribute to the problem rather than fix it:

This chart is designed to run from 2014 since it puts the start date after a monumental decline in the share price that sent shares to trade at a huge discount to book value. Yes, these returns are accurate for someone who bought in at precisely that time, but it reflects a shift in a valuation rather than the underlying performance of the company.

The results are not representative of the fundamental operations of the mREIT.

Unfortunately, this kind of slide could appeal to many investors, analysts, and even some managers who want to feel intelligent. If you think NLY’s share price outperforming book can be maintained on an annualized basis like this for the next two decades, you would be betting on shares trading at an absolutely massive premium to book value.

While mortgage REITs do fluctuate between premiums and discounts to book value, when those premiums become substantial it encourages more mortgage REITs to be launched. It also encourages NLY to issue new shares. Issuing the new shares can help to boost book value per share and boost management revenue to the external manager.

Offering new shares

The offering is for 60 million shares. The price is not yet finalized. The underwriter’s allotment is for 9 million additional shares. More information is in the prospectus.

Oops, that was the offering from a few months ago.

This fall they had another offering for 65 million shares plus an underwriter’s allotment for another 9,750,000 shares.

Clearly, Annaly Capital Management knows this is a great time to issue shares. They didn’t just do it once, they did it twice. If they maintain this price, you’ll see another mention in a few months that they are doing another offering.

Please Never Say Sales

One area we really need to break down is the “sales” picture. With more investors simply buying whatever they think looks good, rather than analyzing the company, we can see factors like “sales” impacting share prices.

This is critical to understand because by “sales” what we really mean is “Gross Interest Income Computed in Accordance with GAAP”. The two categories show up in the same place for computers recording the data, but they are not remotely comparable. NLY provides a very useful slide:

Notice on the far left side that a benefit is identified by a negative number. This is important to understand. In Q4 2016 the company reported a huge “benefit” from “PAA”. PAA stands for “Premium Amortization Adjustment”. When a mortgage REIT adjusts their estimates of future prepayments, they modify their gross interest income accordingly. If the adjustment increased gross interest income, it is a “benefit”. To keep their “Core EPS” steady, NLY separates out the impact of the PAA benefit or cost.

What is Premium Amortization? Why is it adjusted?

Here’s an example of premium amortization:

NLY buys a fixed rate 30-year agency mortgage backed security. The security carries a fixed coupon rate of 4% and trades for $104. The loan amount for the borrower is only $100 and the borrower has the right to pay $100 and end the mortgage at any time. The premium is the difference between what Annaly paid and the loan amount. If NLY expected this security to suddenly be prepaid after two years they would need to amortize the $4 of premium in only 2 years. Therefore, NLY would expect to receive a total of $8 in cash interest payments over the 2 year period. They would plan to amortize $2 of premium in each year. Therefore, there interest income would show up as $2 in each year.

Let’s break it down for year one.

Cash interest: $4

Amortization cost: $2

“Gross” Interest income: $2

This is what shows up as “sales” on the income statement.

Because NLY needed to make retroactive adjustments to their premium amortization, it shows up as a spike in “sales”.

Are Retroactive Adjustments Necessary?

Yes, NLY is required to make those adjustments. This is the right accounting treatment, but it has the fortunate impact (fortunate for NLY’s share price) of causing “sales” to appear artificially high.

Currently, investors who don’t understand mortgage REITs and simply scanning for new investments with screening software will see a company with a dramatic increase in “sales”. Perhaps most retail investors don’t have access to that software, but plenty of lower level asset managers will.

If they look for the presentation, they’ll see a company that lies above the efficient frontier. Wonderful, who wouldn’t want that?

How Expensive is NLY?

Consider this chart of price to trailing book value I created for NLY:

We saw the ratio of price to trailing book value fall hard leading up to the end of Q2 2013. It might seem like the price is immediately recovering, but that is actually the book value resetting to a much lower value. The challenge with simple “price to trailing book value” ratios is that the change in book value all occurs in one day.

We haven’t seen 110% in a long time. This is exceptionally expensive. It is critical to point out that the vast majority of NLY’s huge returns since early 2016 is simply the change in the price-to-book ratio. Book value is actually down. NLY’s portfolio has performed moderately at best.

Conclusion

NLY is trading at exceptionally high price-to-book ratios. This is a level of “expensive” we haven’t seen in several years. The premium is encouraged by presentations that show NLY as a substantial improvement to portfolio performance by using a carefully picked period. Even without that period, NLY’s portfolio performance was just “okay”. The huge factor driving returns should be the dividend, but it is the change in discount (from a range of around 20% to 25% up to a premium of about 10%) that really drives the returns. If investors were simply receiving the dividends and their investment value fluctuated with the portfolio value (imagine a mutual fund), the incredible performance wouldn’t be there.

The preferred shares from NLY are solid. The common stock is overvalued, but the company is not at risk of collapse. A correction in the common share price should have fairly minor impact on the preferred shares.

